Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard/read the news about Trump’s plan for Gaza, which he actually exposed for the first time almost two weeks ago, as reported in my article in the link below.

However, just in case you missed it, here is what US President Donald J. Trump said while signing executive orders and talking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday 4th February 2025, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine):

I think that if they have the opportunity, they would love to [move]. If they had an alternative… they have no alternative right now. I mean, have you seen the picture of it, have you been there? I mean, it is terrible there. Who can live like that? What is Gaza? There is practically not a building standing… The whole place is demolished. It is not a place where people want to live. We continue to press for this idea that Jordan and Egypt take Palestinians from Gaza. Yeah, I would like to see Jordan, I'd like to see Egypt take some [Palestinians].

So, Donald Trump stated once again his plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, despite their refusal to accept them. So, according to Israeli news outlet N12 cited by Al Mayadeen, the Trump administration is considering displacing Palestinians to Morocco, Puntland and Somaliland, the latter two of which are self-governing territories in the Horn of Africa which are seeking international recognition. But, wait… there’s more.

Here are some other statements from his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine):

The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it. And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site. It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there. I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East. This was not a decision made lightly, everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land. The Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent.

Donald Trump is even planning not to just deport Palestinians (ethnic cleansing - a crime against humanity!), but also to illegally occupy and own Gaza. Apparently, the plans to annex Canada, Greenland and possibly even Panama are not enough! You understand now why Karl Sanchez and I call it “the Outlaw US Empire”.

Of course, Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with “The Donald”, saying:

You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only feasible, I think it's going to happen.

However, Saudi Arabia rejected the idea of diplomatic normalization with Israel until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital, as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article, which quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirming its…

rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administration.

Some analysts, such as Gilbert Doctorow and Larry C. Johnson, are suggesting that Donald Trump’s wild plan is just a trap for Netanyahu to stick to the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions, while negotiations continue to happen behind close doors. Of course, there is no way to know if this is true or not right now. So, we will have to wait and see how things develop in the Middle East.

In the meantime, let’s focus now on the reactions from the Western media, governments and US allies, which are utterly hypocritical. In fact, why are they now calling Donald Trump’s plans “crimes against humanity”, which is correct, but they did not say and keep not saying a word about Benjamin Netanyahu’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon, as well as Joe Biden’s complicity in these crimes? Actually, why did they even participate in these crimes, by sending weapons and ammunition to Israel? Why are not they arresting Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and other Israeli generals and soldiers, despite arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and prosecution by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)? They are hypocrites to the core! Rotten inside!

For instance, here is what the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said, reacting to Donald Trump’s disgusting idea:

They [Palestinians] must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.

Why did you even let Little Satan and Great Satan destroy Palestinian homes, in the first place!? And you even practised in criminal defence work, specialising in human rights, as per Wikipedia. Let’s not forget that “this guy” (not to use other epithets!) even justified Israel’s siege of Gaza, cutting off water, food and electricity supplies on the basis of its “right to self-defense” - see video below.

Here is British Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s comment (from Al Mayadeen):

We've always been clear in our belief that we must see two states. We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.

How do you expect “Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank”, while you keep arming Israel that kills tens of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children?!

Here is a statement from the French Foreign Ministry (from the same Al Mayadeen article in the link above):

France will continue to campaign for the implementation of the two-state solution, the only one that can guarantee long-term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

However, it still needs to explain how the French government can “campaign for the implementation of the two-state solution” while, at the same time, keep arming and supporting the Zionist regime in Israel.

Another Al Mayadeen article quoted German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as saying that the Gaza Strip belongs to Palestinians (so why did she let Israel pound it with heavy bombs?), adding:

A displacement of the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not only be unacceptable and in breach of international law. It would also lead to new suffering and new hatred.

…yet Israeli bombing of Gaza, Lebanon and West Bank must have been “acceptable” for her, since has never condemned it or done anything to stop it!

In Italy Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic, was silent on this matter, however he uttered some non-sense comparing Russia to the German Third Reich, as reported by RaiNews.

Also, it’s disgusting the fact that not Israel, not the Outlaw US Empire and not any other country that contributed to the destruction of Gaza is going to spend a cent/penny for its reconstruction, which instead they want to hand over to the Arabs. Here is what Republican senator for Missouri, Josh Hawley, said on this topic, referring to Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff (all emphasis mine):

Witkoff said that the president doesn’t want to put any troops into Gaza, and that he doesn’t want to spend any US money on Gaza.

It is also worth reporting that Israeli media are considering Trump’s idea not feasible, as per Al Mayadeen. For instance, Ynet says that many Israelis…

want to see Gaza levelled to the ground, the Palestinians disappearing, and the Strip, which was a beehive for the Israeli army for decades, becoming a prosperous American Riviera. It's a real dream, it has one caveat however, it is not realistic, impossible, and implausible to implement. There is no Palestinian entity that will agree to cooperate with Trump's plan for migration or transfer, especially since any mention of migration or departure immediately aligns with the greatest collective catastrophe of the Palestinian people – the Nakba of 1948. Even the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), aligned with Hamas yesterday and strongly declared his opposition to it.

Here is the Israeli website Military action:

Leveling the Gaza Strip to the ground and the departure of its residents is not a realistic goal, but rather a neat gimmick from an American president who wants to prove how different he is from his predecessor and others. However, it is a joke that has no path to implementation.

On the other hand, yesterday Hamas honestly rejected and condemned Trump’s plot, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article:

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri was quoted as saying: Trump’s remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd. Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, stated: Gaza is not an open land for any party to decide its fate [but an] inseparable part of occupied Palestine. Any resolution must be based on ending the occupation and securing Palestinian rights—not on the mindset of a real estate mogul obsessed with power and dominance. Our people, supported by the free nations of the world, will thwart all attempts at expulsion and ethnic cleansing.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou said: This is a desperate attempt to wipe out our just cause. The people who have withstood the most brutal military assaults for 15 months, facing the world’s most lethal army, will not surrender. No matter the cost, they will remain steadfast on their land.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk stated the following: We are ready to communicate and hold discussions with Trump’s administration. In the past, we have not opposed talks with Biden, Trump, or any other administration. We remain open to dialogue with any international actor. The United States is a key player in the region. That’s why we welcome dialogue.

The same Al Mayadeen article quoted also officials from other factions of the Palestinian Resistance, such as:

Abu Mujahid, spokesperson for the Popular Resistance Committees: Our people have sacrificed nearly 50,000 martyrs to defend their right to stay. Egypt, both officially and en masse, will never allow the existence of an alternative homeland for Palestinians.

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization: Here we were born, here we lived, and here we will remain.

Fatah spokesperson Munther Hayek: The only rightful return for Palestinians is to their homes in Haifa and Yafa [Tel Aviv], not forced displacement elsewhere.

Maher Mezher, a senior figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) accused the US of… …leading the attacks on Resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement: [Trump’s] administration is directly orchestrating the genocide, displacement, and expansion of occupation. Before Trump talks about displacing our people, he should remember that 15 months of relentless bombing with US weapons have failed to force them out. The Palestinian people have always chosen resistance—before Trump, and long after him.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United Nations (UN) and its Security Council to take…

…immediate action to protect the Palestinian people, safeguard their right to self-determination, and end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

…while Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour issued the following statements:

Our homeland is our homeland. If part of it is destroyed—the Gaza Strip—the Palestinian people selected the choice to return to it. Our country and our home is the Gaza Strip, it’s part of Palestine. We have no home. For those who want to send them to a happy, nice place, let them go back to their original homes inside Israel. There are nice places there, and they will be happy to return to these places. In two days, in a span of a few hours, 400,000 Palestinians walking returned to the northern part of the Gaza Strip. I think that we should be respecting the selections and the wishes of the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian people in the end will make the determination, their determination.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, last Tuesday Donald Trump signed some executive orders. Among these there was one which withdrew the Outlaw US Empire from several UN institutions, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and which ended its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. This is quite “funny” if you think about it, considering that the Outlaw US Empire has never really cared about human rights.

Even “funnier” is that Little Satan, the violator of human rights par excellence, given its actions in the Middle East and, in particular, in Gaza and Lebanon, would follow Great Satan’s footsteps and boycott the UNHRC too, as announced by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar yesterday and reported in the same Al Mayadeen article in the link above:

This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism instead of promoting human rights. Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC.

The pot calling the kettle black!

It is even much “funnier” if you consider that, as pointed out by UNHRC spokesman Pascal Sim, Israel had “observer state status” in the council and is “not one of the 47 member states”, thus it cannot formally “withdraw” from the body!

So, here we close the festival of hypocrisy… for today! But, don’t worry, it will probably continue soon.