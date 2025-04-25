GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristin's avatar
Kristin
8h

It’s amazing to know that terrorist cults do also grow old and die off like the perverse Medusa that suckled them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture