WARNING TO ALL READERS: I have noticed that someone (Dr Melanie Esta Sarah Garson1?) created a company called “Geopolitiq Ltd” in London ~2 weeks ago. Please mind that I have NO relationship whatsoever with either this person or this company! I am not sure what they are up to, but, please, beware of scams! This is the only true GeoPolitiQ website and the only channel I manage (I do not have any other account with this name on any social media, e.g. Facebook, X, Telegram, etc.).

What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 11th September 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Bettino Craxi called Ernesto Galli della Loggia “a worthless intellectual”. In fact, the well-known columnist for “Corriere della Sera” bases his interventions on a repetitive and predictable pattern that consists of a mere reference to the current imperialistic and anthropological hierarchies. By now, the mainstream has admitted that Israel's behavior in Gaza has gone beyond the so-called “right of defense” and that perhaps a few too many crimes are being committed. A few days ago, Galli della Loggia focused his controversy on the choice of words for what is happening in Gaza, wondering why we do not limit ourselves to using strong expressions such as “massacre” or “slaughter” instead of the term “genocide,” which implies rewriting history by denying the uniqueness of the Nazi genocide against the Jewish people. In Gaza, there are said to be 60,000 deaths, a number that cannot be compared to the proportions of the Holocaust.

Of course, the Nazi regime's logistical machine, in which Jews, Gypsies, Slavs, disabled people, and other outcasts were ground down, remains unique in history and is probably unrepeatable. But the fact that the Israeli government does not demonstrate a logistical capacity on the level of the Nazi regime does not detract from the evidence of genocide taking place in Gaza. Israel is not even remotely comparable to Nazi Germany in terms of power; in fact, it depends entirely on weapons and money from the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Israel could not survive even 24 hours without constant aid. In fact, the Israelis are not only helped but even pampered by Western governments. Now we also discover that IDF soldiers can recuperate in Italian resorts under the protection of the government.

Galli della Loggia got caught out by inadvertently highlighting the real problem, namely that the genocide in Gaza is a matter for the whole of the West; a genocide which, beyond the official hypocrisy, has many ardent fans in our part of the world. This should come as no surprise, given that “the West” is just a euphemism for white supremacy. The fact that Israel is completely dependent on Western countries does not imply that it is a mere executor of orders or a proxy. Israel is a spoiled, drug-addicted, and dependent child who does not obey his father, but often and willingly presents him with a fait accompli, while systematically reaping his protection and complicity. The relationship of dependence inevitably involves “feedback”, so that in the end it is unclear who depends more on whom, and even the distinctions between states become blurred. [That’s why I really like the term “Anglo-Zionists”]

Among the apologists for Western imperialism, Galli della Loggia does not stand out for any particular expertise; indeed, let's just say that he is not very bright. Adriano Sofri certainly does much better than him. It would be interesting to understand the reasons why Sofri was implicated in the murder of Police Officer [Luigi] Calabresi. One possible hypothesis is that it was a war between apparatuses, that is, a settling of scores between factions of the police and secret services. Police officers never grow up; they remain eternal adolescents who seek revenge on others for their own feelings of guilt. Perhaps the same people who eliminated Calabresi to prevent him from speaking out then wanted to make their colleagues pay for having created a media scapegoat that was too cumbersome to manage. Those who saw Sofri at work in the 1970s were often struck by his unpleasant character, his ambiguous and contemptuous manipulative smile. Beyond appearances, one also had to wonder where the money came from on which Sofri and his court based their prestige as “revolutionaries”. In an era of overt de-meritocracy, it must be acknowledged that Sofri has always displayed remarkable skills as a juggler of words. One of his noteworthy performances concerns the reasons why even he did not feel comfortable describing what is being perpetrated in Gaza as “genocide”. The text, published by the [Italian] daily newspaper “Il Foglio”, creates a whirlwind of words, suggestions, and narrative bait that distracts from a single fixed point, arbitrarily taken for granted, namely the false myth of Israel as a great power. The fictitious image of Israel as a great power allows public opinion to believe that the Zionist entity is an autonomous entity, thus supporting the farce of equating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

It is no coincidence that Sofri takes up the media narrative about [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's alleged victory over Hezbollah, a “military success” that allegedly paved the way for Assad's fall in Syria last December. In reality, there is no objective evidence to support this triumphal narrative, starting with the well-known terrorist act involving pagers, which are not military equipment, but rather medical and civil protection devices. There is also a substantial sign of the difficulties encountered by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, namely the fact that at a certain point IDF's fire concentrated on UNIFIL fortifications, i.e., against the UN-sponsored peacekeeping mission. There was a clear attempt to dislodge UN troops from those positions, where Italian soldiers are also stationed. The Israeli attacks were supported by a media campaign aimed at convincing UN troops to leave the field. This was a truly criminal exhortation, considering that, once they left the bunkers, the UN soldiers would have found themselves exposed in the middle of a battle between the IDF and Hezbollah to occupy those positions. In order to save their skins, even the armed forces of poor little Italy managed to stand up to the Israeli attacks, simply by preventing the soldiers from leaving the solid (and, it seems, luxurious) bunkers that shelter them. Israeli drone attacks against Italian soldiers in Lebanon have even occurred in recent days; the reason for this Israeli obstinacy is clear, namely to get their hands on something concrete in order to control a territory that would otherwise not be at their disposal.

The reason Hezbollah had to accept a truce last November was that Beirut was constantly being bombed by the Israeli air force; obviously, all the bombs were manufactured in the US and Europe. The problem is that Israeli bombing of Lebanon and Syria continues to this day, despite the truce with Hezbollah and the fall of Assad. What changed the balance of power in the area was the fact that Erdogan's Turkey broke the supply channels between Iran and Hezbollah. Furthermore, the figure that Erdogan installed in Damascus continues to declare that his enemies are Hezbollah and Iran, even though it is Israel that is bombing Damascus and occupying southern Syria. Erdogan talks tough against Israel but in reality he is firing at Iran. There is nothing new in this. Erdogan's imperial project envisages a territorial link between Turkey and the Turkish-speaking populations from the Caucasus to Central Asia. The obstacle to this Turkish imperial project is Iran, a country under Persian rule but with a large Turkish-Azeri minority within it. During a trip to Azerbaijan in 2020, Erdogan brazenly displayed his pan-Turkism, complaining that the Turkish-Azerbaijani populations had remained separated from each other and from Turkey because of Iran. Unfortunately for Erdogan, the “regime change” in Iran, organized by the Mossad based in Azerbaijan, did not work; so now Erdogan finds himself looking like a fool in Syria, while Netanyahu is acting like a bully, arriving at the gates of Damascus, and now even bombing Qatar, which is the main financier of Turkey's dreams of grandeur. After all, this is how imperialism works: there are intertwined relationships and complicity, but also competition and dirty tricks between the accomplices themselves.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment