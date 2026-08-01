GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
1h

They never have anything to say against zios they are really sick the epstein clasz

Russia will win

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
7m

Pirlo will always be a star! ⭐ We truly live in a world where the most wretched rule.

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