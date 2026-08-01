Today I am providing my English translation of three short articles, all originally in Italian.

The first one is an article by Giuseppe Giannini, published first on L’AntiDiplomatico on Monday 27th July 2026 and then on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Tuesday 28th July 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

What if Pirlo had worked for a Zionist brand?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Italian football manager and former player Andrea Pirlo (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).

There is a monster that has been lurking across Europe for some years now, and it is not communism (if only it were). Depending on the day, it is called a lie, falsehood, propaganda or political opportunism. Ever since the West took sides in support of Ukraine (which is a member of neither the EU nor NATO), and thus implicitly decided to go to war against Russia, we have been hearing and enduring all manner of things.

The events leading up to the Russian invasion are deliberately glossed over in order to conform to an impositive ideological model built on fear and the acceptance of geopolitical choices that are unpopular with the vast majority of the world’s population. The war to rid the world of Putin is a cultural battle (in the broadest sense) concerning Russia’s past, present and future. It is a superpower that refuses to bow to the Western model and must therefore be punished. The freedom and rights of other peoples have nothing to do with it.

It is the usual smokescreen. Russophobia is constantly reinventing itself. After writers (including the classics), musicians, dancers and the world of culture, it is sport, once again, that is being targeted.

News has just emerged involving the newly appointed manager of the Italian national football team, Andrea Pirlo. It seems that Pirlo has even (!) gone so far as to act as a brand ambassador for a Russian betting company. An outrage against sporting and democratic values.

The very same values that are ignored when it comes to the Israeli perpetrators of genocide. And which are still used to persecute supporters who wave the Palestinian flag in the stands, as happened during the recent (shameful) World Cup. Double standards. European governments (and much of the opposition) are in the service of [US President Donald J.] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, of lobbyists and war criminals. The media, in turn, is “influenced” and paid to spread the narrative that serves their interests. Thus, on TV, in the mainstream media and on social media (which are tracked, censored and “filtered”), there is a single, indisputable truth. Jewish settlers are described by TG1 as “hikers”, and perhaps, between one walk and another, they fire a few shots at residents or set fire to property and olive trees. We are told endlessly that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East (who decided that?) and has the right to defend itself. Defend itself against whom? Given that it is waging war against the defenceless Palestinian civilian population. And it turns a deaf ear to the UN’s appeals.

The West, complicit through its silence in the genocide and other crimes carried out through attacks and bombings on other States, does not even remotely consider sanctioning the Zionists or acting on the international arrest warrants for war crimes issued by the United Nations. As for the Ukrainian issue, we have discovered that the Nazis of the Azov Battalion have become resistance fighters.

We are not far off from Zelensky being hailed as a great statesman. Putin, labelled in every possible way, is the monster who has been seeking to invade Europe for four years, even though so far he has confined himself to responding to Western provocations. Europe, on the other hand, is clearly backing the regime in Kiev with military and logistical support, not in the name of some abstract freedom, but because, together with the Americans, they have geostrategic ambitions in the region.

Now there is talk of the Pirlo case. In short, anyone who has had any contact with Russia is deemed guilty. At this point, why don’t we boycott all those Western companies that have done business or still have contacts in that country? In the global arena of trade – with tax havens, offshoring, financial transactions and so on – if you want to stay afloat and remain relevant beyond your own borders, it is inevitable that you will have commercial ties with other countries as well. The famous “Made in Italy” brands in the food, fashion and automotive sectors, amongst others, would be scaled back without that export market.

Stubbornness blinds the disciples of Western supremacy. We could say that the wave of Russophobia has normalised the idiots – or rather, the fools. In this way, art, culture and sport are being desecrated in the name of the West’s so-called “democratic” values (which are really imperialism and colonialism). A West that is so democratic that it turns a blind eye to what is happening in the Middle East. Nor does it sanction its Zionist friends and allies, who are not at war but resort to their usual violence, killing and plundering Palestinian and Lebanese civilians – and anyone who dares to stand in their way – freely and with impunity, even if they speak in the name of respect for international law and human life. At this point, rather than fearing autocrats and fanatics, we should be wary of our own “democrats”. Could it be that behind this umpteenth underhand move lies that great genius, Picierno?

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The second article by Riccardo D'Amico was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 29th July 2026. The original title has a pun that is lost in translation, as the author uses the word “pirla”, Italian, actually Milanese for “idiot(s)”.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Endless Russophobia: There’s only one Andrea Pirlo – you’re the real idiots

The purpose of this article is not to pay tribute to Andrea Pirlo, as we are well aware of his achievements during his extraordinary football career.

In recent hours, Andrea Pirlo has become synonymous with defeat and shame. The shame that we Italians must feel for having called into question the dignity of a great champion and the moral values of a man.

The affair that has led to the man from Brescia being pilloried began in October 2025.

After being officially appointed as manager of United FC in Dubai, a second-tier team in the United Arab Emirates league, Pirlo signed a contract in the autumn to become a Brand Ambassador for Fonbet, a Russian betting company linked to the owner of United FC himself, Sergey Lomakin of Moscow. This is not the first time a Russian oligarch has invested in football, particularly in one of the countries with close ties to Russia. In Europe – specifically in England – we can cite one of the most memorable examples: Chelsea, owned by Roman Abramovich, a native of Saratov who holds Portuguese, Lithuanian and Israeli passports. With the outbreak of the latest escalation in 2022, the former owner of the London club was forced to sell the club with which he had won two Champions League titles (2012 and 2021).

Manchester United FC is not even the first team linked to gambling companies. In Italy, there are numerous examples of football clubs in partnership with betting operators. We have the two Milanese clubs, Inter and Milan, linked respectively to Betsson Sport (a Swedish multinational) and StarCasinò Sport, a subsidiary of the former. Juventus has signed a deal with bet365 Scores, a platform providing real-time results and odds. Roma is partnered with Eurobet.live, which is also the shirt sponsor. Lazio collaborates with the New York-based platform Polymarket, whilst Napoli has ties with Crocobet, which specialises in Eastern European markets.

For better or worse, every team in the world is linked to the major betting firms. So why, then, has Pirlo become synonymous with outrage?

Because, in May 2026, as a brand ambassador for Fonbet, he travelled to Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for an event organised by the company. His “crime” is that he forged a relationship with Fonbet (a Russian company) and signed autographs alongside Artem Dzyuba, a former player for Spartak Moscow, Zenit St Petersburg and the Russian national team, who is regarded by the puritanical European community as “pro-Putin”.

Just as FIGC members Paolo Maldini and Leonardo were about to formalise Pirlo’s appointment as head coach, the mercenaries of resentment – Carlo Calenda and Pina Picierno, two names that speak volumes – stirred up a media storm against the 2006 World Cup winner over this event held in Russia before the summer.

Their statements are a clear testament to this animosity.

The miraculously re-elected Senator [Carlo Calenda] stated: “Anyone who promotes or has promoted Russia after 2022 should never hold a national office”, whilst “Pina Pinochet” [Picierno] tweeted:

“I welcome the decision not to appoint Andrea Pirlo as head coach of the national team. It is a fair and necessary decision, given what Pirlo has chosen to do: freely and repeatedly lending his prestige to an effort to normalise Putin’s regime, by taking part in initiatives exploited by Kremlin propaganda whilst Ukraine was being bombed The Italian national team represents Italy around the world. And Italy stands with Ukraine, the European Union and international law, whatever the lackeys of the Putin regime may think – they’ll be a little less enthusiastic today.”

Pina Picierno (L) and Carlo Calenda (R).

…if that’s what makes them happy…

Obviously, if the star player from Milan and Juventus had had links with some Israeli or Ukrainian company, there would have been no outrage whatsoever and he could have gone on to manage the Italian national football team.

As further proof of their inconsistency, [Spanish football player and manager Pep] Guardiola should not have been considered for the managerial role either, given his support for the Palestinian cause.

[Roberto] Vannacci can only stand to gain from this whole situation, given that we have mentioned Calenda and Picierno: the two quintessential Russophobes in Italy, who are only missing their Ku Klux Klan uniforms before they’re free to burn the Russians at the stake.

On a scale of 1 to 10 for ridiculousness, [Ukrainian football player and manager Andriy] Shevchenko’s statements are no less absurd; he claims to be “hurt” by his former team-mate.

As for the former Ukrainian striker, I find it unacceptable that he was Zelensky’s first spokesperson, complete with visits to the front line to meet the Nazi soldiers from Kiev.

In all this, two things are certain: that Andrea Pirlo will remain a paragon of sportsmanship and morality, whilst the others will remain forever confined to their putrid sewer.

What follows is a short post by Italian politician and Vice President of the Five Star Movement Riccardo Ricciardi, published on Facebook on Monday 27th July 2026.

(The title is mine).

The glaring double standards

Andrea Pirlo.

We are a country where a person cannot be the national team’s head coach if they have a contract with a Russian club, yet where a former arms lobbyist can be the Defence Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister can shake hands with a perpetrator of genocide while that genocide is taking place, a woman under investigation for defrauding the State can serve as a Minister, an Under-Secretary of State for Justice can set up companies with a Camorra front man, and I could go on and on with the list.

People then express outrage because the contract is linked to sports betting, when this country can barely keep its head above water with revenue from the Lotto, SuperEnalotto, scratch cards and various other forms of gambling that prey on the desperation of people who, in the meantime, are afraid to fill up their cars with petrol.

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