Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 26th July 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Tariffs are a defining feature of Donald Trump's second term as president. However, the president's stance on tariffs has been inconsistent, threatening and suspending tariffs only to then increase or decrease them.

If we want to understand the root causes of tariffs and Trump's inconsistent behaviour, we need to detach ourselves from the contingent and try to understand the overall strategy. In this regard, we must refer to Stephen Miran, who is the strategist behind the tariff policy and is currently the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, a body within the Executive Office of the President of the United States, whose task is to advise the president on economic issues. During Trump's first administration, Miran was a senior advisor to the Treasury Department and later a senior strategist for Hudson Bay Capital Management, a large institutional investor within the Trump Media & Technology Group, which also manages the Truth Social platform.

In particular, we must refer to a text by Miran that represents the manifesto of tariff policy, A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System, which was published by Hudson Bay in November 2024 at the same time as Trump's victory.

Introduction

Let us begin by looking at what this text says. Miran begins by attributing the foreign trade deficit and the decline of US manufacturing to the overvaluation of the Dollar. Miran sets out to identify the tools to remedy these problems. The most important unilateral tool is tariffs, which, contrary to popular belief, do not necessarily increase inflation. In fact, when tariffs were raised in 2018-2019 during Trump's first term, there were no appreciable increases in inflation, partly because the tariffs were offset by the strengthening of the Dollar.

Another tool is the abandonment of the strong Dollar policy. The overvaluation of the Dollar has, on the one hand, created ever-widening trade deficits and, on the other, penalised US manufacturing, favouring the financial sector. This does not mean, however, abandoning the Dollar's role as a reserve currency, but rather finding ways to retain in the US some of the benefits that other nations receive from the provision of reserves. In addition to sharing the costs of providing reserve assets, there are also the costs of the security umbrella that the US provides to its allies.

The theoretical basis

Miran links the decline of US manufacturing, due to the overvaluation of the Dollar, to the deterioration of communities where industrial centres once existed. As a result of deindustrialisation, many people become dependent on state handouts and drugs or are forced to move to more prosperous places. Initially, it was estimated that 2 million jobs had been lost, but many jobs that were not manufacturing-related but depended on manufacturing were also lost. The loss of manufacturing also affects US security, Miran points out, since the manufacturing sector is necessary to counter the economic and military rise of China and Russia: “If you don't have production chains with which to produce weapons and defence systems, you don't have national security either. As President Trump said, ‘If you don't have steel, you don't have a country’”.

But, Miran asks, why does the Dollar not devalue in the presence of large trade deficits, thus allowing the trade balance to rebalance? Normally, currencies should adjust to the trade balance over the long term: if a country has a prolonged trade deficit, its currency depreciates, causing exports to increase and imports to decrease, thereby rebalancing the trade balance. Another important aspect is the concept of financial equilibrium. According to this concept, currencies adjust until investors are encouraged to hold assets denominated in different currencies.

However, these mechanisms do not work if the national currency is a reserve asset, as in the case of the Dollar. Since the US provides reserve assets to the world, the demand for Dollars and US Treasury securities (USTs) is not dependent on either the trade balance or the optimisation of financial gains. These assets are held globally more for political reasons than for the optimisation of gains. As Belgian economist Robert Triffin stated, reserve assets are a function of global trade and savings, not the trade balance or bond yields of the country that holds the world currency.

The US therefore bears this deficit not because it imports too much, but because it has to export USTs to provide reserve assets and facilitate global growth. The deficit is all the more difficult to bear as US GDP [Gross Domestic Product] shrinks in relation to global GDP. Again according to Triffin, there comes a point where the economic imbalance becomes so great that it undermines the status of the international reserve currency. However, despite the fact that its share of global GDP has halved from 40% in the 1960s to 26% today, the US is still far from this danger because there are no alternatives to the Dollar, neither from the Chinese Renminbi Yuan, which does not meet the criteria required of an international currency, such as full convertibility, nor from the Euro, given that the Eurozone economy has shrunk more than that of the US in recent decades.

Faced with the relative decline of the US economy, the current structure of US tariffs – 3% on average, compared to 5% in the EU and 10% in China – is calibrated to the characteristics of a very different era from the present, when the US had to take on the burden of reviving the European and Japanese economies after the war and creating alliances against the USSR.

Miran then identifies the consequences of being a nation that holds reserve assets.

The ability to borrow cheaply. In reality, the US does not necessarily borrow more cheaply than other countries, but it can borrow more without pushing up interest rates. A stronger currency. Demand for reserves pushes up the Dollar, much more than it should based on the trade balance, overvaluing it. This happens especially in times of crisis, because investments in Dollars are the “safest”. This is why manufacturing employment declines sharply in the US during a recession, without recovering during the recovery phase. Financial extraterritoriality. Having the reserve currency allows the US to exercise its will in foreign and security policy using financial rather than physical force. In fact, the sanctions that the US imposes around the world, thanks to its status as the holder of the reserve currency, are a modern form of naval blockade.

Thus, reserve currency status offers only a small advantage in terms of cheap borrowing and a major disadvantage in terms of Dollar overvaluation, which erodes the competitiveness of US goods, offset in part, however, by the geopolitical advantage of being able to impose sanctions. But in exchange for its status as a global currency, the US provides liberal democracies not only with a vast market for their manufactured exports, but also with another service: a defensive umbrella. Trade deficits and defence are therefore linked through currency. This situation is becoming more burdensome for the US, as its relative weight in the global economy declines, its current account deficit grows and its capacity to produce military equipment diminishes. For all these reasons, Miran argues, there is growing consensus in the US to change its relations with the rest of the world.

If the US wants to change the status quo, then it must find solutions. Generally, unilateral solutions are more likely to cause undesirable effects, such as market volatility. Multilateral solutions, on the other hand, are very difficult, perhaps impossible, to implement, even if, by involving foreign countries in decisions, they help to reduce volatility. The Dollar is a reserve asset not only because it provides stability, liquidity, market breadth and rule of law, but also because the US can project physical force around the world, shaping and defending the global order. The intertwining of reserve currency status and national security is a long-standing story.

According to Miran, tariffs and currency policies make it possible to improve manufacturing competitiveness by reallocating production and jobs to the US. Tariffs are not aimed at re-internalising those sectors in which other countries – such as Bangladesh in textiles – have a comparative advantage, but at preserving the US competitive advantage in high value-added production. Furthermore, since trade and security policies are intertwined, tariffs will tend to defend industrial facilities necessary for national security, the scope of which should be understood in a broad sense, including, for example, products such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The goal is not to eliminate the Dollar's status as a reserve currency, which Trump has threatened to defend by imposing high tariffs on countries that abandon it, but to share the burden of providing reserve assets and a defence umbrella with allies.

Tariffs

Miran initially raises the question of the extent to which tariffs are offset by currency appreciation. If the exchange rate and tariffs offset each other almost completely, tariffs do not cause any increase in inflation, but there is no trade rebalancing. Conversely, if the exchange rate does not offset the tariffs, imports into the country subject to tariffs become more expensive and, as a result, there will be some rebalancing of trade flows, but also higher prices. So, the choice is between low inflation and trade rebalancing. The only aspect that does not change in either case is that tariffs generate significant tax revenues.

Recent history, such as the tariffs imposed on China during Trump's first administration, shows, according to Miran, that there is no appreciable increase in inflation, since the Renminbi Yuan depreciated by 13.7% against the Dollar at the time, offsetting most of the 17.9% increase in tariffs. If currency compensation does not occur, prices will rise as a result of the tariffs and consumers will bear the brunt. However, over time, high prices will encourage a reconfiguration of supply chains, US manufacturers will improve their competitiveness by selling more on the domestic market, and importers will be encouraged to find alternatives to imported products that are subject to tariffs.

The situation in the financial market is different from that in the commodity market. While reducing consumer price volatility, currency compensation may lead to greater volatility in financial markets, at least in the short term. However, Miran notes: “What matters is whether there is a lasting effect from tariffs, since, as every investor knows, initial market responses often cancel each other out and reverse over time”.

The most powerful financial variable in explaining currency movements in financial markets is the interest rate spread. During the trade war, the yield advantage of US government bonds declined from around 2% in January 2018 to around 1.5% at the time of the trade war truce in September 2019, despite the US Federal Reserve raising rates in 2018. Declining yields can make it more difficult for the Dollar to appreciate and, therefore, do not offset the increase in tariffs. However, Miran believes that currency compensation will occur in the next round of tariffs.

Miran now turns his attention to how the tariffs will be implemented. A sharp and sudden increase in tariffs could increase market volatility. But during Trump's first term, tariffs were introduced gradually: “Since tariffs are a negotiating tool, the president was fickle in their implementation – uncertainty about whether, when, and how much increases leverage in a negotiation, through the creation of fear and doubt”. Such a gradual approach will help companies redefine their supply chains, facilitating the relocation of production outside China.

Another important aspect of the implementation of tariffs in Trump's second term would be the segmentation of various countries into different groups with different tariffs depending on their relationship with the US, especially in terms of defence. In fact, “Countries that want to stay under the security umbrella must also stay under the fair trade umbrella. Such a tool can be used to pressure other nations to join our tariffs against China, creating a multilateral approach to tariffs”. In this way, creating a global wall of tariffs around China will increase pressure on the latter to reform its economic system.

There is also the question of the relationship between tariffs and taxation. According to Miran, reducing taxes, for example on labour, is a way to generate investment and jobs in the US, especially if financed by tariffs on foreign imports. The economic consequences of an increase in tariffs could be less problematic than an increase in income and capital taxes. The fact that tariffs first increase welfare and then decrease it implies the existence of an “optimal” tariff rate, at which a country has obtained all possible benefits and a higher tariff reduces welfare. According to Miran, the optimal tariff for the US is 20%. Another issue is the possible retaliation by countries on which the US imposes tariffs, which could lead to an escalation well beyond the optimal tariffs. However, since the US is by far the largest source of global demand with a strong capital market, it can withstand an escalation more than China.

Another deterrent to retaliation on tariffs is the threat of declaring mutual defence obligations less binding, no longer guaranteeing the US nuclear umbrella. For example, if Europe imposes counter-tariffs on imports from the US but at the same time increases military spending, this allows the US to ease the burden on global security and “focus more on China, which is by far the greatest threat to America's economy and national security than Russia is, while generating revenue at the same time”.

In any case, tariffs are a tool for raising taxes on foreigners in order to keep them low on Americans and to prevent the extension of income tax cuts from translating into new public debt.

Currencies

The overvaluation of the Dollar can be countered not only with tariffs, but also by revaluing the currencies of trading partners. Currency policies, however, have the problem of making Dollar assets less attractive to foreign investors. A devaluation of the Dollar could cause a large-scale outflow from the US government bond market, which would lead to higher long-term yields. This would have a negative impact on various sectors of the economy, starting with construction.

This risk would increase if inflation remained high and the US central bank (Fed) decided to raise interest rates. For this reason, it will be important for the Trump administration to coordinate currency policy with deflationary regulatory and energy policies. In addition, a significant portion of the sales of the top 500 S&P companies occur abroad, and those sales are worth more when the Dollar depreciates.

Historically, multilateral currency agreements have been the main way to guide intentional changes in the Dollar exchange rate. One such agreement was the Plaza Accord in 1985, when the US, in agreement with France, the UK, West Germany and Japan, coordinated the weakening of the Dollar. Today, the most important currencies besides the Dollar are the Euro and the Chinese Yuan, but there is little reason to expect Europe and China to agree to strengthen their currencies. According to Miran, it is possible that Europe and China will become more malleable after a series of punitive tariffs and accept some form of currency agreement in exchange for a reduction in tariffs. Miran proposes to call such an agreement the “Mar-a-Lago” agreement, named after Trump's residence in Florida.

However, there are many differences between today and 1985. Starting with the size of the US public debt, which was 40% of GDP at the time and is now 120%, which poses greater problems in managing the increase in government bond yields. The solution would be to justify the reduction in rates with the need to finance the US's provision of a security umbrella. In this way, partner countries will be incentivised to exchange their short-term USTs for 100-year USTs. The longer duration will help reduce yields and financial market volatility. Thus, a single agreement achieves multiple objectives: reducing the value of the Dollar, thereby reducing the trade deficit, and sharing the cost of the security zone with foreign countries.

All this works if the partner countries involved have Dollar assets to sell in order to reduce the value of the Dollar. Unlike in 1985, today's UST reserves are not located in Europe but in the Middle East and East Asia, especially in China, Japan and Saudi Arabia. These countries would be less willing to comply with US requests than their European counterparts were in 1985. Therefore, it would be advisable to use currency instruments after tariffs, which provide additional leverage in negotiations.

Many on Wall Street believe that there can be no unilateral approaches to devaluing the Dollar, because this would require the Fed to cut interest rates, which does not seem likely to happen so easily. In reality, this is not true, because there are a number of instruments that can be used. One of these is the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) of 1977. If the cause of the Dollar's overvaluation is the demand for reserve assets, the IEEPA can be used to reduce it, for example with a user fee, by withholding part of the interest payment on those securities.

However, this could lead to a flight from the Dollar, interest rate spikes and limitations on extraterritorial power. To avoid such problems, one could start with a modest user fee, then find the “right” level over time, and differentiate according to country, as has already been done with tariffs, increasing the user fee for geopolitical adversaries such as China, for example, and finally securing the voluntary cooperation of the Fed. In this regard, it is crucial that the Fed's “dual” mandate be a triple mandate: maximum employment, stable prices and moderate interest rates over the long term. The last of these commitments allows for intervention if interest rates peak as a result of monetary policy.

Another unilateral approach is to strengthen foreign currencies by selling Dollars and buying foreign currencies. In this case, one risk is inflation, which can be generated by the Fed's massive issuance of Dollars to purchase foreign currency. In this case, the Fed can work to sterilise the intervention, which will support the Dollar and counteract some of the effects of the sales. For these reasons, economists have expressed scepticism about using this means to intervene in the currency. Therefore, much will depend on the context in which this policy is adopted: in a low inflation environment, there is room for limited sterilisation.

Considerations on the market and volatility

According to Miran, President Trump will be able to focus on his core objectives in his second term: reindustrialisation, revitalisation of manufacturing and improvement of international competitiveness. Trump has had some experience with tariffs in his first term, while intervening in Dollar policy would be something new.

For this reason, we need to be more cautious about currency policies than we are about tariff policies, and wait for inflation and deficits to be low to avoid interest rate hikes that could accompany a change in Dollar policy, and above all wait for a change in Fed leadership that will ensure voluntary cooperation. Since low inflation is necessary to allow the Fed to cut rates, structural policies will have to be used, through supply liberalisation, deregulation and energy price reductions.

Unilateral currency approaches pose greater risks of volatility. Without the Fed's assistance in capping yields, and without the willingness of foreign holders of USTs to renegotiate the duration of the debt, an administration has few options for stabilising yields.

For these reasons, a multilateral approach to strengthening undervalued currencies can help contain unwanted volatility. An agreement in which US trading partners convert their reserves into very long-term USTs will ease refinancing pressure on the Treasury, improve debt sustainability, and reinforce the concept that the provision of reserve assets and the defence umbrella are intertwined. In this way, the Dollar and long-term yields can fall together.

In all possible scenarios there are common consequences. First, there is a clear demarcation between friends, enemies and neutrals. Friends are those who are under the security and economic umbrella, sharing the costs. Those outside the security umbrella will also find themselves outside friendly trade agreements. Secondly, the expulsion of foreign countries from the US security umbrella may lead to an increased perception of danger and, therefore, to higher risk premiums for those countries' assets. Thirdly, there will be increased volatility in currency markets. Fourthly, efforts to find an alternative to the Dollar will intensify. In this regard, Miran is convinced that attempts to internationalise the Yuan and create a BRICS currency will continue to fail, but that gold and cryptocurrencies may strengthen.

Miran's conclusions

Miran reiterates that his is an attempt to identify ways to overcome the trade and public deficits while avoiding unwanted side effects. Wall Street's view that the value of the Dollar cannot be deliberately changed is false. There are many ways, both unilateral and multilateral, to do this, the important thing being to minimise the resulting volatility. In any case, it is highly likely that tariffs, being an important negotiating tool, will be used before any currency tool. Therefore, it is likely that the Dollar will strengthen before reversing its trend, if it does so at all. Miran concludes by saying that “There is a path through which the Trump administration can reconfigure global trade and financial systems to America's benefit, but that path is narrow and will require careful planning, precise execution, and attention to the actions to be taken to minimise adverse consequences”.

Our conclusions

Miran's text is very interesting because it largely coincides with what Trump has done and said so far, explaining the internal logic and framing it in the redefinition of relations between the US and the rest of the world, starting with its allies. Given that the US is the world's largest economy and largest buyer, this implies, as Miran already anticipates in the title, the restructuring of the global trading system.

The most striking aspect is that Miran sees the role of the Dollar as an international reserve currency and the role of the US as a military power guaranteeing world order as a service that the US generously offers to other countries. A service that costs the US deindustrialisation, a large trade deficit and enormous federal debt. Other countries are therefore freeloaders, as Trump and his vice-president, J.D. Vance, have repeatedly stated in reference to Europe, which they claim benefits from the US security umbrella and market for free.

The fact is, however, that Miran's interpretation reverses the actual reality of things. Deindustrialisation is primarily a product of the internal logic of the capitalist mode of production and, in particular, of the tendency for the rate of profit to fall. Giant US corporations have moved a considerable part of their production abroad because profits were higher and labour costs lower in Mexico, China and East Asia. The overvaluation of the Dollar certainly played a role, but to a lesser extent than Miran claims.

But the most important aspect is that the Dollar and its role as a trade currency and global reserve currency are not a burden but rather the “exorbitant privilege” of the US, as former French President Giscard d'Estaing argued. It is this privilege that has allowed it to finance its double debt, commercial and public, simply by printing Dollars. The enormous military expenditure serves to coercively impose US hegemony and the international role of the Dollar itself. It is therefore no coincidence that US Treasury Secretary John Connally said in 1971 that “the Dollar is our currency and your problem” when the US made the Dollar inconvertible into gold, thus giving itself the opportunity to borrow as it pleased.

But if the Dollar is the tool that allows the US to manage its double debt, what is the reason for introducing heavy tariffs and policies aimed at devaluing the Dollar? The reason, according to Miran's reasoning, lies in the fact that these policies counteract offshoring and encourage the relocation of manufacturing. In fact, Miran says, without manufacturing there is no national security, especially if this is understood in a broad sense, as autonomy in strategically important production, such as steel, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. After all, the war in Ukraine has exposed the serious shortcomings of the US war industry in supplying Zelensky with weapons and ammunition, exacerbated by the aid that the US has simultaneously offered to Israel.

A stronger arms industry is necessary because – and this is the other important point in Miran's argument – the economic and political balance of power has shifted in recent years. In particular, China has grown to the point where it is “by far the greatest threat to America's economy and national security than Russia is”. Since China has a very strong and now technologically advanced manufacturing sector, the US cannot afford to have a weak and outdated manufacturing sector.

Another important aspect is the sustainability of US public debt and therefore the level of interest rates on USTs. As we have seen, Miran, again with a view to resolving the trade deficit and reviving manufacturing, argues that the Dollar should be devalued or, equivalently, that the currencies of major economic partners, starting with the Yuan and the Euro, should be revalued. The problem is that the devaluation of the Dollar makes investments in Dollars less attractive, including those in USTs, and this raises yields. The optimum for the US would be a devalued Dollar and low interest rates on public debt.

Today, however, the Dollar has depreciated by 13% against the major currencies since the beginning of the year, while interest rates on 10-year debt have risen from 1.1% in 2021 to around 4.3% in July 2025. Added to this, under the Biden presidency, is the largest increase in public debt ever recorded, a whopping $8.5 trillion more. The trend under Trump does not seem to be reversing, given the size of the federal budget for 2026, which, among other reasons, led to the rift between Trump and Musk. The rise in interest rates and public debt has caused net interest expenditure to skyrocket: from $658 billion in 2023 to $880 billion in 2024 and to over $1 trillion expected in 2025, i.e. three times the 2020 levels.

For these reasons, Miran repeatedly stresses the need for the Fed to respect a triple mandate, adding to maximum employment and stable prices the pursuit of moderate interest rates in the long term. It is no coincidence that in recent months Trump has harshly attacked Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates. Also linked to the interest rate on federal debt is Miran's proposal to reach an agreement, which he calls the Mar-a-Lago agreement, with economic partners for a concerted devaluation of the Dollar that also includes a shift from short-term USTs to very long-term USTs, making debt financing less costly for the US.

We therefore return to tariffs, which, according to Miran's reasoning, are primarily a means of negotiation to impose two objectives: devaluing the Dollar and financing public debt. Tariffs can be imposed and removed or reduced if other countries accept the conditions imposed by the US, such as the appreciation of their currencies, the acceptance of purchasing very long-term debt and making productive investments on American soil. Another important means of negotiation is the threat of removing the security umbrella from countries that do not comply with the conditions set by the US. Miran also explains Trump's wavering behaviour on tariffs as an attempt to increase his negotiating leverage by creating doubt and fear through uncertainty. Ultimately, tariffs, currency policies and the security umbrella are all expressions of a blackmailing policy with which the US seeks to obtain financing from the rest of the world, including its allies. This is parasitic behaviour, based on accumulation by expropriation and typical of the imperialist phase of capitalism.

At this point, it is natural to ask ourselves: will the policies proposed by Miran be successful? It is an important question, because depending on whether they succeed or fail, the world we will face in the coming decades could be very different. However, it is a question that is difficult to answer today, after only six months of the Trump administration, partly because there are so many variables to consider.

We can, however, venture some predictions. With regard to manufacturing relocation, something is already happening, as the top 10 pharmaceutical multinationals, faced with the prospect of high tariffs, have announced $316 billion in new investments for relocations to the United States. Another example in this regard is Japan, which, in exchange for a 15% reduction in tariffs, has promised $550 billion in investments in the US. As for the status of the Dollar, it is possible that its share of global reserves, currently at 57.74%, will erode further, partly because its unscrupulous use to impose sanctions and Trump's wavering tactics on tariffs have weakened it. On the other hand, the BRICS countries themselves have recognised that a common currency is not feasible, but at the same time they have stated that they want to increasingly use their national currencies as a means of international trade. This has already been happening since the start of the war in Ukraine in the trade of energy commodities between Russia on the one hand and China and India on the other.

In any case, as Miran argues, the US has little room for alternative currency policies if the Fed does not cut rates and, above all, if the conditions set by the US are not accepted globally. This is precisely the main problem for the US. Much of the world, what is known as the “global South”, no longer seems willing to submit to the West and in particular to the US. This is especially true for China and Russia, but it also applies to Brazil and many other countries. In particular, China and Brazil responded harshly when Trump threatened to impose very high tariffs. The very expansion of the BRICS countries demonstrates the willingness of an increasing number of states to find alternative forums for discussion and cooperation to those offered by the US and the collective West in the past.

The situation is different for the collective West, which includes Western Europe and Japan. The countries that belong to it seem to be the most susceptible to Trump's blackmailing policies and willing to accommodate him, partly because they derive considerable benefits from the global economic system organised around the US. Proof of this can be seen in the submission recorded at the last NATO summit, when Europe agreed to raise its military spending to 5% of GDP, and in the EU's reluctance to propose counter-tariffs in response to Trump, justified by the mantra “we must avoid a trade war with the US”. A trade war, or rather an inter-imperialist confrontation, as it would have been called in the past, is in fact already underway. In this regard, it seems that Trump attaches much less importance to Western unity than [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni does.

