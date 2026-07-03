As Alex Krainer outlined in his latest conversation with Nima Alkorshid, today’s world is a fight between two systems of governance. On the one side lies the Western colonial system and on the other side lies the whole rest of the world. Western powers, mainly led by US and the UK (Anglo-Saxon axis), will not rest in their attempts to control the world and its precious resources and they have clearly designated Russia, Iran and China as their main obstacles for total world hegemony. It is now abundantly clear that United States is waging wars with the help of its petrodollar system which allows it to print indefinite amounts of money and spent them on constant waging of forever wars. US does not wage wars because of “human rights”, “freedom” or “democracy” — it wages them to control the world or more specifically to control world’s oil and oil flows.

As we have already said, the main powers standing in their way are the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China. It’s only logical to conclude that the goal of United States is to defeat their main rivals by ultimately destroying them.

That’s the most important thing to understand: Western powers WILL NEVER seek peace and will only use fake ceasefires which they will/are breaking in order to rearm and re-equip in order to continue their aggression. Examples of non-adherence to “peace” agreements include sham Minsk Accords (1 and 2) with Russia, JCPOA and MOU with Iran and “One China Policy” with obviously China.

Now, we have to answer two key questions: How does oil fit into all of this (remember that Michael Hudson explained that in the first two months of Trump regime, the administration said their main goal was dominating world’s oil)?

Second question is how would US try to destroy Russia, Iran and China when it lacks military manpower, equipment and strategic resources to fight them?

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Let us start with US strategy vs Russia.

PROJECT “DESTROY RUSSIA”

Western powers have been attempting for the last ~1000 years to destroy Russia. They have tried a variety of options. It would be foolish to assume West never dared to attack Russia directly. After all, it really was the northern Crusaders who went on to invade Russia’s eastern lands first, followed by Swedes, then Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, then again Swedes with active British help. British are specifically the main protagonist behind Project “Destroy Russia” and main architects of the war in Ukraine. Biggest, and most infamous, assaults on Russia was the Napoleonic invasion of Russia in 1812, Crimean War of 1853 when British, French and Ottoman Empires united to use “Ukraine” to weaken Russia (sounds familiar?!) just with more active military troop support of the British and the French and, of course, the last but not least was Nazi invasion of Soviet Union that exterminated at least one third of Russian population (~4 million military casualties and ~20 million civilian casualties).

The destruction of whole empires/countries following their invasion of Russian territory and Russia’s massive nuclear deterrent ended the era of direct Western invasions into Russia despite chest bumping of European globalist political class.

But the imperial desire to control Russia never vanished. Their hatred towards Russia is purely an ideological one; after all, the Russian state is a proud, nationalist, traditionalist, conservative Orthodox nation that rejects globalist ideals of transgender degeneracy and gay “pride”. The strategic and may I well say the financial reasons for fighting Russia are fairly obvious:

Value of Russia’s resources are estimated at $75 trillion (link) and you can just imagine the vast wealth if West was able to get its hands on them.

Russia is seen as a key ally of China and its fall will result in strategic economic strangulation of China (China receives substantial amounts of oil from Russia).

Western nations achieved domination over Russia during 1990s but the coming of Vladimir Putin to power hindered their plans. That is why the core of “strategic defeat of Russia” represents a regime change in Moscow where the government of Vladimir Putin is replaced with a regime of Boris Yeltsin 2.0.

This absolutely remains the plan of Donald Trump’s administration.

Now, what are the key pillars of Western strategy to destroy Russia? There’s few:

George Soros 1993 essay: “Toward a New World Order: The Future of NATO” explains that West should adopt the strategy of proxy warfare against Russia by using mainly Eastern European countries. We all know that proxy war in Georgia in 2008 and Western proxy war in Ukraine in 2014 and the coming proxy war against Russia in Moldova is the first attempt of West to try to drain Russia down, weaken it, destabilize it and then ultimately regime change it.

Funding of terrorist activities inside Russia ( Chechen wars)

Targeted propaganda campaign that seeks to erode trust in Vladimir Putin’s leadership.

Economic sanctions that seek to destroy Russian economy.

Coordinated attacks on oil refineries within Russia that seek to disrupt Russia’s oil supply to its allies; the strategic isolation of Russia in economic sphere.

Cyber warfare against Russia.

NATO expansion ever closer to Russia’s borders for the sole purpose of militarizing proxies against Russia and interdicting transport between Russia, Iran and China.

Funding “opposition groups and parties” and attempts to foster protests and color revolution in Russia (Alexei Navalny, Garry Kasparov and rest of their ilk are all CIA agents working to destroy Russia from within by collaborating with traitors and fifth columnists).

Bribery of politicians to form a secret government in opposition to Putin.

The list goes on and on. Soft power of fostering color revolution combined with active militarization of proxies of Eastern Europe are two principal elements of US war on Russia. I believe that Danny Haiphong gave an excellent 60 second explainer of the US role in fostering coup in Kiev in February of 2014, arming neo-Nazi militias to start a civil war against their own people in Donbass and ultimately provoking Russians to invade after threats of integrating Ukraine into NATO and using it as a battering ram to weaken Russia enough in order to finagle a regime change in Moscow.

US WARS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Contrary to the popular belief, “Israel” does not control United States. Israel, just like Ukraine, is 100% dependent on US aid and support (both financial and military) which makes the State of Israel the perfect proxy of the US empire. The goal of the US in the Middle East was always to be able to dominate oil for the sake of Big Oil corporations and to choke off key points to prevent energy flows from the region to suffocate economically Russia and China. Israel, the invention of the British empire, needs full US authorization to conduct any military strike in the region and all of its wars and genocides (it bears responsibility for them too) are enabled by the US for the sake of Israel being able to weaken America’s adversaries before they deliver the finishing blow.

Israel is not the only US proxy in the region; Kurds, ISIS, Al-Qaeda and the Gulf Arabs are all proxies of the same master in Washington.

The good thing for the US is that pushing the narrative of “Israelis manipulating President Trump into the war” gives them plausible deniability through which they justify plundering and stealing of nation’s resources by shifting blame onto Israel.

Once you understand who truly controls US and the nation of the relationship between the US and its proxies, you’ll not be influenced by the political theater of US and Europe or US and Israel having a “division”.

In the end, Washington tells you their strategy loudly and clearly.

THE ULTIMATE CONCLUSION: US WAR ON CHINA

The last piece of the puzzle behind US global strategy is the ultimate confrontation with China. As in the case with Russia and Iran, US will mainly focus on trying to outsource its labour on proxies, especially now when it lacks industry and weaponry to go toe to toe with China. Do you now understand why the Trump administration pushes for establishment of arms industry in the Philippines, militarization of Japan (including Scott Bessent’s desperate attempts to try to save Japan’s economy which got hit by US war of aggression on Iran), approving $11 billion for Taiwan and arming of Uyghur terrorists in western China?

I think that actions speak louder than words.

In this case, the Trump regime was quite vocal about its plans to try to do a “division of labour” as explained by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in February 2025.

I will leave you with a post by Brian Berletic on arming of Uyghur terrorists and his must-watch with Danny Haiphong where he correctly lays out US grand strategy for the world and adds that collective resistance can certainly put an end to the rampage of Outlaw US empire and enable multipolar integrations to flourish on the world scene.

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