GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
17m

Yup.

Berletic and Richard Medhurst know the score.

Alastair Crooke is pretty much up on it. He discusses the upcoming Russia-NATO war and the state of the Iran MoU with Daniel Davis today and also in an article on the Conflict Forum Substack.

Crooke correctly decides that the MoU is a "deception operation" while the US moneyed interests try to finesse the Strait of Hormuz and the oil markets and the threat to the dollar. He expects the US to try to go back to war after the midterms, despite not having the resources to do so.

He also correctly identifies the Lebanon tripartite agreement as a direct contradiction to the MoU and also intended to sabotage J. D. Vance's efforts to get a coordinating setup between Lebanon and the IRGC to manage the Lebanon conflict.

RUSSIA LEARNS FROM IRAN WAR /Alastair Crooke & Lt Col Daniel Davis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8avg3pJOgY

People keep saying the US can't go back to kinetic war with Iran because the US is short on resources. I'm not so sure. Despite proclamations like "the US has used up X percentage of its Tomahawk missiles", people forget that the US still has B-52 bombers and, as Berletic says, "an almost infinite number of dumb bombs" to drop.

As for a ground war, while the US will have serious problems finding a place from which to launch such a war on Iran, if worst comes to worst, the US will simply pressure Iraq to let them do it. As for how many troops the US can scrounge up to wage it, I suspect they can raise a hundred thousand from somewhere, even if they have to pull all 20+ thousand from South Korea and everyone from Europe.

The point is, as Berletic says, never underestimate the US intent to continue doing what it's doing even when it fails. As Alexander Mercouris likes to say, "the neocons have no reverse gear."

As I've said before, it's not costing the moneyed interests a dime to keep doubling down. As the late Jewish comedian Don Rickles used to joke about how Jews fight wars: "Here's $500. Keep attacking!" With $24 trillion in CASH, the moneyed interests can keep these wars going for a LONG time.

And when kinetic war doesn't work, they'll just go back to subversion and infiltration which are usually much more successful. Berletic talks about "control of the information space" which is spot on. The West controls the global mainstream media for the most part and this has influence over the dumber portions of the world's population (especially in the West.)

So it's better to be wary about people who are high on "copium and hopium" when they tell you "it can't happen."

I predicted the Iran war twenty years ago - and I predicted it would last as long as the Afghan war. Everyone on every geopolitical forum except a couple people at Moon of Alabama blog told me that was "impossible" - Iran was too big, and the US would never accept the economic shock from the closure of the Strait.

And here we are. So will I be right about the second part? We shall see.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture