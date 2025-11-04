I think it is high time to get a look at the global picture as things seem to get out of control in different parts of the world… of course, all tied to the Outlaw US Empire and its President of “Peace”, Donald J. Trump!

US President of “Peace”, Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start with the Russo-Ukrainian war. Although I do not report on it very often, I follow it quite closely on Simplicius The Thinker’s substack, Marat Khairullin’s Substack and other blogs such as Larry C. Johnson’s, Andrei Martyanov’s and John Helmer’s. The reason why I have not covered this topic for a while is that it became quite boring, with the ongoing US President Donald J. Trump’s kabuki theatre, plus there are plenty of blogs covering it from different angles and perspectives. However, recently things have started becoming quite interesting again.

First of all, as Big Serge wrote in his latest article and as Simplicius reported on the recent developments on the frontline in more detail here, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are collapsing in almost every sector of the front, most notably in Pokrovsk.

It is not a surprise then that finally the Pentagon approved the shipping of long-range nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missiles (up to 2,500 km for the Block II TLAM-N variant, which could hit even beyond Moscow and St. Petersburg!) to Ukraine, apparently ignoring Russian warnings, including the testing of vectors for nuclear warheads, i.e. the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon torpedo. Yes, I know… Trump has not given the final green light… yet (officially, at least)! Also: Tomahawks are ship-launched, there is only one recently-deveolped ground-based launching platform (see this Al Mayadeen article) and their operation needs presence of US or British personnel, as Mike Mihajlovic explained here. Nevertheless, I do not think that evil people in power care about these “minor” technical details, as Peter Hanseler wrote here: they just care about their own interests.

So, the fact that Ukrainian strikes with Tomahawks in deep Russia could provoke further escalations with Russians targeting NATO countries and even the Outlaw US Empire itself is not a concern to those who pull the levers.

In one of his recent blog posts former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson wrote:

the deployment of this weapon to Ukraine is a red line for Russia because that missile can carry a nuclear warhead. If President Trump decides to do this, and one or more of those missiles are launched into Russia, then the Russian response will be severe and is likely to extend beyond Ukraine. Because the Russians believe that a Tomahawk can only be launched with direct participation by US military personnel, I cannot rule out the possibility that Russia will retaliate by hitting the continental US if the Tomahawk hits a sensitive target in Moscow or St. Petersburg… Donald Trump is playing with nuclear fire.

I partially agree with his line of thought, except for the way I interpret Russian escalation ladder. So, let’s consider a few scenarios and how the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) may respond, based on our experience so far (e.g. Ukrainian drone attacks against oil refineries, military installations, early warning systems and the Kremlin itself):

if a non-nuclear Tomahawk is intercepted, most likely no escalation is going to happen;

if a non-nuclear Tomahawk hits a non-critical/strategic Russian targets in deep Russia, but away from major cities (e.g. Moscow or St. Petersburg), with only a few casualties, Russia will probably retaliate by hitting military targets with conventional weapons (including Oreshnik) in Ukraine, such as the launchers (if they can locate them) and/or underground NATO decision centres in Western Ukraine (e.g. in Lvov or Odessa);

if a non-nuclear Tomahawk hits a critical/strategic Russian target or a major city such as Moscow or St. Petersburg, with several casualties, but not among the cadres, Russia will probably retaliate with a devastating attack on Kiev with conventional weapons (including Oreshnik), possibly aiming at a decapitation strike, especially if the Kremlin is hit, though at this point I also consider the possibility of Russian retaliation against major NATO installations outside Ukraine, such as the NATO military base in Redzikovo (Poland) and the Mihail Kogqlniceanu airbase in Constanta (Romania);

if a nuclear Tomahawk is intercepted over Ukraine, Russia will probably look for all launchers within Ukraine and destroy them, warning that next time retaliation will be more severe, including targeting of NATO decision centres within and outside Ukraine;

if a nuclear Tomahawk hits a non-critical/strategic Russian targets in deep Russia, but away from major cities (e.g. Moscow or St. Petersburg), I would expect Russia to retaliate symmetrically with a nuclear tipped Oreshnik or Burevestnik targeting a similar target in Western Ukraine, but possibly beyond (e.g. the aforementioned NATO bases in Poland and Romania);

WORST CASE SCENARIO: nuclear Tomahawk hits a critical/strategic Russian target or a major city such as Moscow or St. Petersburg… all gloves are off - start saying your last prayers: here the so-called Dead Hand system may be triggered automatically (especially in case of a nuclear bomb in Moscow), launching nuclear missiles to multiple targets in Europe and the Outlaw US Empire… probably the end of the world. I give this scenario the lowest probability and I consider very unlikely that NATO and the Outlaw US Empire target immediately Moscow with a nuclear-tipped Tomahawk, but… you never know. We are in the hands of crazy people here in the West!

Please bear in mind that Russia has no way to know beforehand if an incoming Tomahawk is nuclear-tipped or not, so, my reasoning is based on the assumption that Russia retaliates only AFTER assessing the damage and not as soon as the launch of a Tomahawk is detected.

Anyhow… in short, although there is a possibility of Russia retaliating with strikes beyond Ukraine and, in any case, targeting NATO military bases rather than European cities, I give this a low probability for now, as I expect the Outlaw US Empire and its Ukrainian proxies to climb the escalation ladder slowly, rung by rung, e.g. by launching a non-nuclear Tomahawk toward a non-critical/strategic target within Russia rather than directly aiming at the Kremlin or the Russian MoD with a nuclear-tipped Tomahawk, but, as I said before, people like Trump are completely unpredictable, so there is still a very low chance of this happening.

Let’s now move to the next potential new war theatre: Nigeria.

Last Friday, 31st October 2025, Donald Trump announced on his Truth social that he was urging “US lawmakers Riley Moore and Tom Cole, along with the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate what he described as ‘mass killings of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists’ [and that] he had returned Nigeria to the US list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’, a designation that could pave the way for sanctions over alleged religious-freedom violations”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which last Saturday, 1st November 2025, Nigerian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa responded to Trump’s remarks saying that they…

do not reflect the situation on the ground

…and that Nigerians of all faiths…

have long lived, worked, and worshipped together peacefully. President Bola Tinubu remains firmly committed to protecting the lives and rights of all Nigerian citizens.

Yet, Trump doubled down stating the following on Truth social:

…with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth following suit with a tweet on X saying:

Yes sir. The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu responded with the following statement:

The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians. [Nigeria is] working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.

It is curious to see Trump, Hegseth and their ilk suddenly caring about Christians in Nigeria. What about Russian Orthodox Christians being persecuted by Zelensky in Ukraine? Or what about the Christians persecuted and killed in Syria by interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, and its HTS militia? And what about the Palestinian Christians killed by the Zionists in Israel with US weapons and ammunition?

Of course, it is only an excuse, exactly like the alleged war on Venezuelan drug cartels and narco-terrorists or the uranium enrichment for alleged Iranian nuclear weapons. Nigeria, like Venezuela and Iran, is a country rich in oil (it has the 11th largest oil reserves, according to WordAtlas), plus earlier this year it was recently admitted to the BRICS+ bloc as a partner country and it started strengthening its ties with Russia in different fields, including nuclear and military (source: Business Inside Africa). Coincidence? I do not think so!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As for Venezuela and South America, I have recently covered this part of the global war front quite extensively - see my previous articles on this topic (though I provided smaller updates in other posts):

However, it is worth reporting some updates since my latest article, such as the training exercise carried out by US Marine Corps in Puerto Rico, including amphibious landing and infiltration manoeuvres (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen). Last Saturday the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) even shared the following video on X showing the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting “training operations” with an LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion - a large hovercraft designed to transport troops, vehicles, and equipment) performing an amphibious landing under the cover of UH-1Y transport helicopters and Apache attack helicopters:

Yet, just a few hours earlier both Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied reports on imminent US attacks on military installations in Venezuela, as I reported in Impending war in the Caribbean. And last Sunday, 2nd November 2025, Trump, asked by the press (in multiple occasions) if he was going to attack Venezuela, said (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen):

I doubt it. I don’t think so. But they’ve treated us very badly. How can I answer a question like that? Are there plans for an attack on Venezuela? Who would say that? Assuming there were, would I tell you, honestly? Yes, we have plans. We have very secret plans! Look, we’ll see what happens with Venezuela.

Then, when asked if Maduro “has his days numbered”, he said:

I’d say yes, I think so.

What a clown!

Meanwhile, US airstrikes against alleged drug smugglers continue in the Caribbean Sea, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announcing with a tweet on X the 15th of such strikes last Saturday, bringing the total number of people killed to 64, though the Pentagon apparently cannot name the victims, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a request by the Democrats in the Senate asking for more information about the strikes in a letter sent last Friday, 31st October 2025, to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:

We also request that you provide all legal opinions related to these strikes and a list of the groups or other entities the President has deemed targetable.

It is also worth mentioning that, according to the War Powers Resolution, the US President must stop its military operations 60 days after their commencement without Congress approval for their continuation, which means that the ongoing operations in the Caribbean should have stopped yesterday (Monday 3rd November 2025), since Trump notified the Congress of the first strike on 4th September (2025), as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur. However, Elliot Geiser, head of the Office of the Legal Counsel at the US Department of Justice, stated that…

The White House does not consider this operation to constitute hostilities that would trigger the 60-day limit.

…while Trump’s administration informed the Congress that it views the ongoing situation in the Caribbean as a “formal armed conflict” rather than “hostilities”, similar to what Obama did to justify the NATO’s bombing of Libya in 2011.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the other hand, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued the following statement in support of Venezuela on her Telegram channel (all formatting original), as reported also on TeleSur and Al Mayadeen:

🎙 Response of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs M.V. Zakharova to a media question regarding the situation around Venezuela (1st November 2025) ❓ Question: In recent days, US military provocations in the southern Caribbean region have increased, carried out under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. The number of casualties is growing, yet there is still no evidence that those killed were actually involved in the distribution and production of narcotic substances. New anti-Venezuelan “media dumps” are also appearing, citing official figures from the American administration. How would you comment on the situation around Venezuela? 💬 M.V. Zakharova: We strongly condemn the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-narcotics tasks. Such actions violate both US domestic law (Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution) and international law norms, in particular Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, Articles 18-22 of the Charter of the Organization of American States, and Article 88 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This is acknowledged by representatives of several countries as well as international organizations, including UN Secretary-General A. Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights V. Türk. It is hardly appropriate to comment on all the publications circulated in the American media concerning Russia’s cooperation with Venezuela. 🤝 Bilateral relations between Moscow and Caracas are developing upward in the spirit of strategic partnership, not subject to fluctuations in external conditions and cover areas of mutual interest. ☝️ At the same time, issues of strengthening defense capability and ensuring security are under the jurisdiction of the relevant ministries of our countries. We confirm our firm support for the leadership of Venezuela in defending national sovereignty. We advocate for maintaining the Latin American and Caribbean region as a zone of peace. ❗️ Steps are needed to de-escalate the situation and to facilitate finding solutions to existing problems in a constructive manner with respect for international legal norms.

It is also worth reporting today (Tuesday 4th November 2025) the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China’s cooperation with Venezuela is not directed against any third country (such as the Outlaw US Empire), adding:

China opposes any attempt to undermine peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as unilateral coercive actions against ships from other countries that exceed reasonable and necessary limits. We hope the United States will engage in regular judicial and law enforcement cooperation through bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks.

…as quoted by TeleSur.

Venezuela is not the only country in Latin America being targeted by the Outlaw US Empire, though. Argentina is already under its control through its President Javier Milei and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Colombia is also in the US crosshair, as it joined BRICS-backed New Development Bank earlier this year (source: ColombiaOne) and his left-wing President Gustavo Petro does not want to bend the knee to US neo-colonial imperialism, as he made it quite clear in his recent speeches against USrael (not a typo!).

Mexico too, with Trump’s administration planning a covert mission with US troops and intelligence officers allegedly against drug cartels, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as saying:

We reject any form of intervention or interference. That’s been very clear, Mexico coordinates and collaborates, but does not subordinate itself. It won’t happen. We have no reports that it will happen... And besides, we don’t agree to it.

Brazil as well, especially considering that it is a founding member of BRICS - the recent guerrilla in Rio de Janeiro is a testament to this, as it saw the use of drones by the Comando Vermelho for surveillance/intelligence and for dropping grenades on the police, reminding us of similar tactics used by Ukrainians against Russian forces. In addition to the above, Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro recently stated clearly that Comando Vermelho is sending soldiers to train in Ukraine, where they are probably learning such tactics directly from Ukrainians and NATO trainers, as reported by Raphael Machado and Lucas Leiroz on Strategic Culture Foundation.

It should be quite clear already that Trump is effectively waging a war against BRICS+, between the West and the Rest (of the World), but let’s continue…

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Asia, last Sunday US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited Vietnam, with which he wants to establish deeper military ties, as he himself said:

Deeper (military) cooperation will benefit both of our countries.

…and as confirmed by the Vietnamese Defense Ministry stating that “both governments agreed to continue promoting security cooperation, including areas such as the defense industry”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported on talks about supply of US helicopters, such as Lockheed Martin S-92s and Boeing Chinooks, as well as Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules military transport planes.

It is also worth mentioning that the US hybrid war against BRICS includes the trade war with China too. Although Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may have reached an agreement at their recent meeting in Busan (South Korea), resulting in a “one-year trade truce”, as per the Financial Times (paywalled), with a trim on US tariffs on China in exchange for Chinese cracking down on illicit fentanyl trade and resuming rare-earth exports (source: Reuters), tensions between the two countries remain high. In fact, not only Trump is preparing contingency plans in case the Supreme Court rules against his tariffs, but, in an interview with CBS News, he also commented thusly on tensions between China and Taiwan:

You will find out if it happens. And he [Chinese President Xi Jinping] understands the answer to that. This did not even came up … He never brought it up … Because he understands it, and he understands it very well. They understand what is going to happen. He has openly said, and his people have openly said at meetings, we would never do anything while President Trump is president, because they know the consequences.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, the Dutch takeover of Nexperia turned into a boomerang, not just for the Netherlands, but for the whole European Union (EU), and into an assist to China (and BRICS+, to a certain extent), as explained in this excellent article.

In the Middle East, Israel is doing the “dirty work” for the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassal states, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz once said, during the 12-day war between Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Iran. In fact, despite the so-called Truampanyahu’s Gaza “peace” agreement without the warring parties, the ceasefire between Israel on one side and Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions on the other is being continuously violated by the former - see for instance this Al Mayadeen article. The same is true for the “ceasefire” between the Zionist entity on one side and Lebanon and Hezbollah on the other (see this other Al Mayadeen), not to mention the incursions of the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces”) in Syria (see here) and the slow de facto annexation of the West Bank without any formal declaration (extremist Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich would like it, but Trump and Netanyahu do not), which we recently covered here.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from IRNA .

At the same time, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) seems to lure Iran again into a new trap. In fact, apparently the Iranian Foreign Ministry received a proposal to resume talks on its nuclear program, as reported last Sunday by Al Mayadeen, citing the Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, who today commented thusly on recent remarks by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA):

He [Grossi] emphasized that Iran has never had, and does not have, a military nuclear program. There are three fundamental reasons why we will never pursue the development of a nuclear bomb. First, our cultural and historical foundation is incompatible with such a course of action. Second, our religious beliefs, which are grounded in an explicit fatwa (religious decree) that declares the production and use of nuclear weapons to be Haram (religiously forbidden). Third, the ethical foundation of the Iranian nation is rooted in principles of humanity and ethical conduct.

…as quoted by IRNA.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani - from Al Mayadeen.

However, on the same day, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani warned about negotiations with the enemy (all emphasis mine):

Negotiation is a method, but it must take place in its proper context. We did negotiate, and they went to war. Iran will confront this pressure with national resistance to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity. While today our enemies are demanding we forgo a nuclear industry, tomorrow they will be demanding we reduce our missile range and follow their orders in the region. The demands of our enemies are endless, and what we truly need is a national resistance to put a stop to their ambitions. They must be brought to their senses. Bringing the enemy to its senses cannot be achieved through unconditional concessions. The correct path to change the rivals’ mindset is to strengthen national cohesion, and the prerequisite for that is economic reform to restore stability to people’s lives. We are only willing to accept realistic negotiations. We are not saying we will not negotiate. The Leader has always told us we should go for negotiations, but such a negotiation must be real, not something that they say in advance would be the results. They call on us to be reasonable, but our true rationality lies in national resistance, not in making endless, unconditional concessions. Tom Barrack tried to impose his diktats on Lebanon, but was later infuriated when he realized that Lebanon was different. Yesterday, Tom Barrack said that if Lebanon does not comply with [USraeli] demands to disarm Hezbollah, then it should expect the consequences, meaning the imposition of Israeli aggression. The coming period will prove that conscious resistance is the only way to confront arrogance and political extortion.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim.

AEOI Head Mohammad Eslami (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

During a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) last Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed the Iranian position on the nuclear issue:

Scientific knowledge is preserved in the minds of our scientists, so by destroying nuclear facilities and factories, [the US] will not create problems for Tehran. [Referring to nuclear facilities destroyed by the Outlaw US Empire during the 12-day war] We will rebuild these buildings, and their capabilities will be even greater. It is vital for the country to harness modern technologies and engage seriously in international competition. Arrogant powers seek to deprive independent nations, including Iran, of access to modern technologies, keeping them dependent on assembly industries while they produce and sell medicines at exorbitant prices. Our products’ quality, effectiveness, and affordability will make Iran a leader in this field. [Iran has] repeatedly declared that building a nuclear weapon is not part of our program — and they know this. [Nuclear industry is needed to] respond to the people’s needs and improve national well-being, not to produce arms.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and IRNA (1 and 2).

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami also announced that, under a new agreement between the governments of Iran and Russia, 4 new nuclear power plants (NPPs) will be jointly built in Bushehr, which already hosts the first operational NPP, and 4 more in other locations of Iran to be disclosed later, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim. The constructions of these new NPPs with Russian assistance will allow Iran to achieve a total production capacity of 20 GW of nuclear-generated electricity.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Khamenei.ir .

Yesterday Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave a speech to a group of school and university students in Tehran on the eve of “Student Day and the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance”, describing the conflict between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire as “fundamental in nature, not tactical” and as “a clash of interests between two currents”. Here are some highlights from Khamenei.ir, IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Cooperation with Iran is not compatible with the US’s cooperation and support for the accursed Zionist regime. The US sometimes says it’s willing to cooperate with Iran. If they stop supporting Zionist regime, remove military bases from the area and stop interfering in the region, these matters could potentially be reviewed. This isn’t something foreseeable for now, nor for the near future. The seizure of the American embassy by the youth [on 4th November 1979] can be examined from two perspectives: historical and identity-based. In the history of Iran, there have been both days of victory and days of weakness and decline, both of which must be preserved in the national memory. While we must record and preserve our sweet events, we should also ensure that bitter events, such as the British-backed coup of 1921, are not forgotten. The [US] embassy seizure [on 4th November 1979] clarified the true identity of the US government as well as the real essence and nature of the Islamic Revolution. At times, a state such as Britain in a certain era, or today the US, grants itself the right to interfere in the vital interests of nations, dictate terms to them, establish military bases in countries with weak governments or unaware populations, or plunder the oil and resources of nations. This is the very arrogance we oppose and protest against. The US smiled at Mossadegh , but behind the scenes, in collusion with the British, they orchestrated a coup, overthrowing the national government and returning the fleeing Shah to Iran. The Iranian nation felt that by hosting the Shah there, the US was attempting to repeat the coup of 19th August 1953, and prepare for his return to Iran. Consequently, the people took to the streets, and part of these demonstrations and popular movements, with student participation, led to the seizure of the US embassy. The students discovered documents in the embassy that revealed the depth of the matter exceeded expectations, and that the US embassy was the center of conspiracies and plotting to destroy the Islamic Revolution. The issue was not information-gathering. Rather, by establishing a “conspiracy room”, the embassy sought to organize remnants of the Shah’s regime, certain military personnel, and others for actions against the Revolution. Upon understanding this, the students maintained control over the embassy. Our problem with the US began on 19th August 1953, not on 4th November 1979. Moreover, the embassy seizure uncovered a major conspiracy and threat against the Revolution. By taking this important action and compiling the documents, the students exposed the nature of that plot. They were not willing to easily relinquish Iran, and from the beginning, they initiated provocations not only against the Islamic Republic but against the Iranian nation as a whole. The hostility of the US was not merely verbal. They exerted all their capabilities — sanctions, conspiracies, assistance to the inherent enemies of the Islamic Republic, incitement and support for Saddam in the attack on Iran, shooting down an Iranian passenger plane with 300 aboard, propaganda war, and even direct military attacks — because the inherently arrogant nature of the US is incompatible with the independence-seeking nature of the Islamic Revolution. The difference between the US and the Islamic Republic is not tactical or circumstantial; it is intrinsic. This slogan [“Death to America!”] is not the reason the US opposes our nation. The issue between the US and the Islamic Republic is an inherent incompatibility and conflicting interests. The inherently arrogant nature of the US accepts nothing but submission. Every US president desired this, though some did not state it openly; the current president has expressed it explicitly, revealing the US’s true nature. We cannot predict the distant future, but at present, all must know that the solution to many problems lies in becoming stronger. Strength in management, science, military, and motivation is essential for ensuring the country’s immunity. The government must fulfill its responsibilities in these areas with strength.

IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) logo - from IRNA .

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) marked the anniversary of the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by revolutionary students on 4th November 1979 with the following statement (source: IRNA):

The documents from the US den of espionage revealed that the American embassy in Tehran was more of a CIA station with intelligence and operational missions than a diplomatic mission. The takeover represented a strategic choice between two paths: resistance, dignity and independence versus compromise, submission and surrender.

A similar statement was issued also by the General Staff of the Armed Forces describing the Outlaw US Empire and the Zionist entity as “the main centers of sedition in the world”, as per IRNA.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Tasnim .

Speaking at a rally in Tehran today (click here for a photogallery of rallies across Iran today), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

Iran will never negotiate its independence under any circumstances or in exchange for any concessions. A country that lacks independence has neither national dignity, nor credibility, nor power, nor lasting progress. [Yep! European countries know it very well!] Today, the nature of the system of arrogance has not changed… They assassinate our scientists in the heart of Tehran and believe that a powerful Iran should not exist — and if it does, it must not be independent. By using phrases like “preemptive strike”, they try to conceal their criminal nature, but the truth is that they oppose a strong and independent Iran. Their ultimate goal is nothing but extortion and domination. Even today, the president of the United States, with the same old mentality, seeks to bargain away and seize the independence and welfare of the Iranian people through empty promises and political games.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Tasnim .

During a meeting with Kerman Province’s governor and representatives to the Iranian Parliament today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stark warning to USrael, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim (all emphasis added):

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not, in any way, seek war or conflict, but our defensive capabilities today are not comparable to those before the imposed 12-day war, and if the enemy makes a mistake, it will receive a swift, crushing and painful response. It is true that alongside internal difficulties and imbalances, we are also facing increasing pressure and sanctions, but if we make proper use of the numerous neighboring countries’ potential, we can certainly neutralize the sanctions and even turn them into serious opportunities for enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening unity among the countries of the region.

IRGC Spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini - from Tasnim .

Pezeshkian was echoed by IRGC Spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini, who earlier today stated (all emphasis mine):

Today the country is safer, military preparedness is greater and deterrence is increasing. The enemy’s weaknesses are more apparent and we are ready for inflicting heavier defeats (on enemies). The 12-day war showed that American statesmen are not trustworthy, and the Iranian people were tactically aware and, through solidarity, became a steel shield. The enemy’s strategy is to construct a narrative of victory from the previous war and to produce fear of a new war, targeting the economy, political stability, and the public’s morale in order to make Iran anxious and despondent.

…as quoted by Tasnim.

Finally, I will conclude this long article with the following caricature from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment