GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
16m

Thank you, Ismaele! This has been the fate of all central banks, they have been handed over to control by the world-wide banking cartel, which controls the world through compounding debt. See also https://theuaob.substack.com/p/the-dollar-vacuum-why-multipolarity

The problem with the EU is that it is a monetary union but not a fiscal union. Even in the U.S. the govt is no longer a monetary sovereign since they handed that over to the non-federal agency known as the Federal Reserve, the banker’s bank. Their screen is that they modulate inflation and employment by rate manipulation, but you can see from their work on Dec.26 that their real job is protecting the banking system, over US$17B was printed to save the banks from their (stupid) short position on silver, thus devaluing the US$ without the consent of the govt. Of, by and for Big Business (banks),

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture