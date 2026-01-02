Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Roberto Pecchioli, originally in Italian and published first on Ereticamente.net on Sunday 23rd November 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 1st December 2025. Although the article focuses on Italy, I believe it is of general interest also abroad because it may apply to the whole Eurozone. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

Repetita iuvant: the Bank of Italy is privately owned, its shareholders – modestly referred to as participants – are the major credit institutions based in Italy, controlled by foreign banks. It is nothing more than the Italian branch of the European Central Bank [ECB], of which it holds 11.8% of the shares, revised downwards since 2018. The ECB has a monopoly on the issuance of the Euro, the legal currency of the area known as the Eurozone. The dystopian world of public debt – 350 trillion USD – is an invention of the central banking system, which controls and keeps states and governments on a leash through debt-laden currency with compound interest. The conclusion is discouraging: the total debt is always greater than the total money available, so there is always demand for new money, i.e. new loans, issued at zero cost, earning the net value of the capital lent. (Marco Della Luna).

The empire of vampires is secured by a series of international laws and agreements that make it impossible to change the system without destroying the financial edifice that supports it, the gigantic robbery of the people. A further element is the gold market, which has been in the hands of the Rothschild dynasty for generations. Its importance has not diminished despite the fact that for over half a century there has been no convertibility of the money supply into gold. The yellow metal remains a safe haven asset of great importance, and for years there has been a rush to buy it by emerging powers such as China. In times of looming global conflict, the price of gold rises steadily. We are talking about “physical” gold, the real thing, actually extracted from mines and held in inviolable sanctuaries, the vaults of the banking moloch.

Since much of the world economy is unreal, at least 90% of gold transactions are also virtual, i.e. contracts to buy, sell and bet on the value of gold. Which exists in nature only to a minimal extent. It is the madness of the financial economy. Owning physical gold remains an excellent investment and a solid insurance policy for the future. However, at least in the realm of the European Central Bank and its vassals – what remains of the nation states – the mechanism has a huge snag. While it is very difficult to enter the gold trade, it is downright impossible for States trapped in the steel cage of the privatised financial system to dispose of it. Italy has about 2,500 [metric] tonnes of gold reserves and is the fourth largest holder in the world. Italy? No, sir, the Bank of Italy, a minority member of the ECB. The official website of the (former) issuing bank is very clear. After stating that “gold reserves are an integral part of the country’s official reserves and serve to strengthen confidence in the stability of the Italian financial system and the single currency”, it gets to the point, stating that “the amount of gold owned by the Institute is the result of a series of events that have taken place over the Bank’s more than 130-year history”.

In short, the gold belongs to the bankers and not to the Italian people, despite the fact that Bankitalia [i.e. the Bank of Italy] has been a public institution for a century. It would be misappropriation or even robbery if the Italian state had not first privatised the participating banks and then renounced – like the rest of the Eurozone – monetary sovereignty, granting the ECB absolute independence and a series of powers and faculties that make national sovereignty a fairy tale believed due to misinformation. Appropriately, member of Italian Parliament Lucio Malan has tabled a fundamental amendment to the 2026 finance bill stating that “the gold reserves managed and held by the Bank of Italy belong to the state, in the name of the Italian people”. This is a very courageous position, albeit one of common sense. The current value of “our” [i.e. “Italian”] gold reserves is at least €275 billion. This sum is equivalent to 10% of the (so-called) public debt and 13% of annual GDP [Gross Domestic Product].

