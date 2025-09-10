Today I am providing my English translation of following article, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 13th August 2025. Although unrelated to geopolitics, I have decided to publish it as a follow-up to my previous article on the “Strategic depopulation plan” of Sicily, which, unexpectedly, gathered more than 900 views and some interest from a few readers who even commented on it. (All formatting original).

By Oriundo2006 for the CDC forum

Inland areas of rural Italy: decline as a fatal destiny? The Strategic Plan for Inland Areas, home to over 13 MILLION ITALIANS, no small number, can be found here: https://politichecoesione.governo.it/media/yamnr5sl/piano-strategico-nazionale-delle-aree-interne.pdf Essentially these areas would need only planning for their predicted and, at this point, hoped-for total disappearance: a macro-scale replica of “assisted suicide” for the terminally ill, given that this Plan must accompany them on this “chronic path of decline and ageing”. Ultimately, we must leave to their own devices countless realities that have so far upheld the profound identity of “eternal” Italy: our roots. This is accompanied by the definitive departure, via administrative means, as our whole life is now regulated, with a gesture worthy of a funeral director, of what Italians have produced over centuries and centuries, overcoming all sorts of adversity with faith in their own abilities and in Providence, but succumbing to the worst kind, the kind that cloaks itself in fake modernity in order to be better homologated in every way to the USA, given that the EU explicitly wants to be a copy of this state in total human bankruptcy. A model that is faltering alarmingly for a European society that has lost its ultimate raison d'être in this very conformity. This is a “modernity” based on absurd, falsified statistics, in which data is used as a pretext for decisions already made elsewhere, in those circles we know, data that is coordinated with the idea of “economics” as an infallible totalitarian “science” to which every human society must bow down: its unquestionable verdicts decide the life and death of our societies, today for the small ones, tomorrow also for the larger ones. One day, someone will decide, again through administrative means, what we can and cannot do, where we should and should not live, and in the end, they will suppress us with a ministerial decree: for our own good, of course.

The government's devastating message to rural Italy and inland areas: “You no longer count”

By Gilberto Trombetta

There is a passage in a ministerial document published almost unnoticed at the beginning of the summer that should shake the foundations of our Republic [of Italy]. It is a sentence on page 45 of the new National Strategic Plan for Inland Areas 2021-2027 (NSPIA), approved with great delay and drafted in the fog of central departments.

It is found in “Objective 4: Accompanying an irreversible process of depopulation”. It reads: “These areas cannot set themselves any goal of reversing the trend, but neither can they be left to their own devices. They need a targeted plan to accompany them on a path of chronic decline and ageing”. This is not a joke, nor a typo. It is the state's new strategic guideline for hundreds of Italian municipalities, mostly mountainous, hilly or rural.

It is a silent but devastating paradigm shift: the idea of reversing the trend of depopulation is officially abandoned. Decline is planned.

It is being accompanied. It is being normalised. To understand the scope of the issue, we need to go back to the definition of Internal Areas: these are almost 4,000 Italian municipalities, scattered throughout every region, which are located far from the centres where essential services such as healthcare, education and transport are concentrated.

They involve over 13 million citizens, 23% of the population, spread over almost 60% of the national territory. In practice, this is the heart of Italy.

The one that preserves forests, pastures, waters, historic villages and close-knit communities. And which today has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

In the NSPIA, approved in March 2025 but only now being released, the State makes a clear distinction between territories that can be revitalised and those without hope. The latter, it says, have a compromised demographic structure, with a rapidly declining population and poor prospects for development. Therefore, it concludes, they cannot have revitalisation objectives. But what does this mean in practice? It means that there will be no more investment to retain young people or attract new ones. That no more services will be built in those places. That a dignified decline will be planned: a sunset welfare system that provides carers and medicines, but no opportunities or hope. A group of scholars, administrators and activists, brought together on 12th June [2025] by CERSTE [Centre Européen des Recherches Socio-économiques, Technologiques et Environnementales], had the courage to tell it like it is: this document is a verdict, not a strategy. And it violates the spirit of Article 3 of the [Italian] Constitution, which refers to the Republic's commitment to removing obstacles that limit the equality and participation of all citizens. Instead of removing them, it enshrines them. Technical criteria, travel times, density and statistical indicators are adopted that ignore the social and cultural reality of the places.

It forgets that many fragilities have been induced by political choices and structural cuts. That the vitality of a village cannot be measured solely by the numbers in the registry office.

The economic implications are enormous.

The polarisation between crowded cities and abandoned countryside is accentuated. A two-speed Italy is created, where the suburbs are no longer even the subject of regeneration, but of passive management. Yet it is precisely in these areas that there are strategic opportunities: sustainable agriculture, slow tourism, renewable energy, social cohesion, hydrogeological protection. The paradox is that in the rest of Europe, from France to the Nordic countries, rural areas are the subject of investment and enhancement. They have institutional representation, access to dedicated funds and long-term programmes. In Italy, on the other hand, the preference is to let them fade away.

This is not just a technical error. It is a devastating message: you no longer count. It is also a question of dignity: the communities that resist in the Internal Areas do not want compassion. They want justice, opportunities and tools.

This is the point that the NSPIA ignores. The Internal Areas are not just problems to be contained, as the document seems to suggest. They are resources to be unleashed. And if Italy really wants to be a cohesive nation, it must stop thinking in terms of administrative surrender and return to politics in the highest sense: listening, valuing, choosing.

Because a country that declares its own demise, one village at a time, is ceasing to be a Republic.

