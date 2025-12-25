Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 22th December 2025. Yes, this time we are not dealing with geopolitics, but I hope you do not mind if we deviate for once, since today is Christmas! (All formatting original).

The Nativity with Saints Lawrence and Francis of Assisi by Caravaggio, 1600.

We are now approaching 25th December, a date that for most people has become a holiday marked by gifts, family dinners and sparkling decorations. Some people still set up a nativity scene with figurines that look like they came out of a fairy tale, along with the tree; others add modern elements, stylising it to such an extent that it becomes difficult to interpret.

Cities are lit up with expensive illuminations to attract and entice consumers to shop. There is a frenzy linked to material values so strong that it overshadows the importance of reflection and the true meaning of giving.

O Lord, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love. For in giving, we receive; in forgiving, we are forgiven; in dying, we are raised to eternal life. Amen.

(Prayer attributed to St Francis)

Christmas is thus debased of its true meaning: the birth of Jesus, the light of the world and the manifestation of God on earth to guide us through spiritual darkness. For traditional Jewish Kabbalah, the coming of the Messiah is the archetype of the new man and a cosmic turning point (Tikkun) that heals the world, uniting the Divine (Heaven) with the Human (Earth) through incarnation. It represents a spiritual “new birth” for humanity, an awakening of inner awareness and the realisation of the divine potential in every individual, linked to concepts of salvation, redemption and inner renewal. It is the moment of revelation: from the inner conception of Mary, who accepts in her womb the child who will be called Jesus, to his birth in a cave in Bethlehem. Beit Lehem translates as “House of Bread”, a clear reference to the “Bread of Life”, the birth of the Eucharist transmitted by Jesus as spiritual nourishment leading to divine life.

All the characters in the nativity scene have a profound meaning, even if their symbolic value is often not understood, reducing the whole thing to a sterile story. I will try to analyse them to clarify the esoteric message they conceal:

The humble cave represents the material world. The Virgin is the symbol of spiritual purity that unites the divine and the human, Heaven and Earth. Joseph represents all humanity. Angels are messengers who arrive in the form of impulses, sensations or thoughts, bringing opportunities for new experiences. The Three Wise Men represented the last three stages of the journey. They followed the star of the East; the East represents the deepest mind. The camels ridden by the Magi (magicians) indicate pure awareness bringing its gifts to the mind. Myrrh represented the death of the old, incense the birth of the new, and gold indicates the final realisation of Christ. The ox and the donkey symbolise the dullness of pagans and Jews who failed to understand the coming of Christ. The shepherd symbolises the man and woman who must tend their flock (their thoughts), so that the degrading ones are defeated by those turned towards Christ consciousness. Watching one’s thoughts means meditating on the night, symbol of the Void from which all things originate.

From the Gospel according to Matthew vv.5-13 pray in secret.

“When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, who love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have already received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him”.

This is what Jesus said to inspire his disciples to look within themselves, because that is where the Kingdom of Heaven dwells. These messages are also contained in the works of great artists such as Botticelli, Caravaggio, Parmigianino, Dosso Dossi, Giulio Romano, Dürer and Leonardo Da Vinci. As connoisseurs of the Holy Scriptures, they manage to convey the true meaning of Christmas to us, albeit with different techniques and scenes.

A work by Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, little known because it was stolen in 1969 from the Oratory of San Lorenzo in Palermo, takes us on a symbolic journey full of joy and hope: it is the “Nativity with Saints Lawrence and Francis of Assisi”, unique in its kind. The Holy Family is depicted in a hut, with Saint Joseph, the donkey and the ox, but instead of shepherds we find three figures: Saint Lawrence, Saint Francis and a pilgrim (perhaps Friar Leone). The presence of the angel descending from heaven with a scroll glorifying God makes us understand that a sacred scene is being depicted.

The Nativity with Saints Lawrence and Francis of Assisi by Caravaggio, 1600.

To understand the messages, let us analyse the characters:

The Madonna is seated on the ground without any sign of holiness, looking at her son with adoration but also with sadness; she is a symbol of her virginal motherhood in having adhered to God’s plan for humanity enslaved by pain and misery, even though she knew of the extreme sacrifice her beloved son would make to save her. The Child lies on the bare ground on a white cloth, poor and naked.

The straw recalls the manger on which he was laid, a symbol of humility in renouncing the eternal heavenly dimension from which he came to immerse himself in human corporeality. The cloth evokes the shroud that will cover his body after the Sacrifice. The ox and the donkey take on a new meaning here: they become the symbol of all creation ready to welcome its Creator. Saint Joseph is represented in a totally different way from classical iconography: he is a still young man dressed in 17th-century clothes; he looks towards the pilgrim and, with the tools of his trade beside him, becomes the guardian of the Virgin and Jesus.

The pilgrim leaning on his staff is not only a synecdoche of humanity journeying towards the kingdom of God, but also a symbol of those who live in the footsteps of Christ, always on the move to proclaim the good news. St. Lawrence, recognisable by the gridiron, represents the importance of listening to and accepting the word of Christ to the point of personal sacrifice. St Francis, recognisable by his stigmata, embodies his following of Christ through poverty, chastity and obedience.

Caravaggio emphasises in these characters the glorious value of suffering accepted for the love of Christ. The light in the work has an allegorical-symbolic value: it highlights the sacred by separating it from the profane and guides us in a diachronic reading to understand the evolution of the characters. He captures in an instant the birth and earthly death of Jesus, revealing a reality hidden from those who cannot see.

This exceptional work makes us understand that everyone has a specific purpose and that we should all contribute to the harmony of the divine plan. In short, the birth of Jesus is not only a historical event but a profound mystery of divine manifestation and an invitation to rediscover one’s spiritual potential.

Let us therefore try not to be victims of unbridled consumerism. If we can return to the vision conveyed by the Gospels, the gift becomes an expression of Divine Grace: the spiritual gifts we receive must be shared in order to bring us to a state of bliss, avoiding any drift towards fear, disorder and personal pride.

NOTES:

P.S.: I wish you a Peaceful Christmas!

