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GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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I'm not religious, but find this interpretation interesting.

It's so important that we collectively envision a better world, a world that is totally possible. And we need to work towards making it real together.

We have everything we need, and those who wield power in the west have shown themselves to be corrupt and uncaring through the Epstein files, for their support of Israel's genocide in Gaza and now Lebanon, and their unprovoked war against Iran among so many other things.

We need to collectively create the peaceful, just and caring world the rest of us want together.

Thanks for sharing this translation, Ismaele.

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