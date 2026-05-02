Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 5th April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Revelation – THE GREAT TRIBULATION (12:1–14:20) 12:1–18 The Woman and the Dragon “Now the salvation, the power and the kingdom of our God

and the authority of his Christ

have come,

for the accuser of our brothers

has been cast down,

he who accused them before our God

day and night.

11 But they have conquered him

by the blood of the Lamb

and by the word of their testimony,

and they did not love their lives

so much as to shrink from death.

12 Rejoice, therefore, O heavens

and you who dwell in them.

But woe to you, earth and sea,

for the devil has come down upon you

filled with great fury,

knowing that his time is short.”

It is in this precise cosmic moment — the moment when the Accuser is cast down and the Dragon rages — that the prophetic mission of William Blake (1757–1827), one of the greatest artists and thinkers of the English Romantic era, is situated. In these words of John, William Blake saw not merely divine punishment, but the eternal dynamic of the clash between the Light of Consciousness and the Tyranny of Matter. For Blake, the ‘Great Red Dragon’ that rages upon the earth because ‘it knows its time is short’ is the embodiment of every power that oppresses mankind: it is the predatory State, it is religion emptied of spirit, it is the economy that devours souls.

He imprinted this vision in his watercolours not to terrify, but to reveal. Blake considered himself a prophet because he was convinced that true art must pierce the veil of material perception. For Blake, Imagination was the “window upon eternity”, the only force capable of seeing reality beyond the chains of utilitarian reason and oppressive power.

In his titanic depictions of the Apocalypse — such as in the famous “The Great Red Dragon and the Woman Clothed with the Sun” — Blake does not paint physical destruction, but a mystical tension. His Dragon is not merely a biblical monster; it is the embodiment of tyrannical power, of the law that crushes, and of the spiritual blindness that precedes the fall of every Babylon.

In a world that uses the term “Apocalypse” to justify the smoke of bombs and the cynicism of the markets, his work reminds us that the true battle is not fought with weapons, but with the ability to imagine a world different from the one the new merchants of souls impose upon us. It is through this “window” that we begin to see the Sword of Truth poised to pierce the sacred veil of modern tyrants.

The purpose of this article stems from the urgent need to wrest sacred language from the hands of those who use it to fuel hatred. Today, in an age of fragmentation and violence, the terms Apocalypse and Armageddon have become synonymous with “extermination” or “the end of the world by means of weapons”, cynically used to cloak conflicts that are, in reality, purely political and economic.

We must set the record straight: the idea that the Apocalypse is a manual of destruction or a call to arms for a “holy war” is a theological falsification.

Apocalypse does not mean catastrophe, but Apokalypsis: the act of “lifting the veil”. It is a revelation that lays bare the fragility of human powers that believe themselves to be omnipotent.

Armageddon, mentioned only once in the text (Rev 16:16 - And the three spirits gathered the kings to the place called in Hebrew Armageddon), is not the name of a nuclear war or ethnic cleansing, but the symbolic site of the clash between truth and falsehood, where the wicked kings, allies of the Beast, will gather on the great day for the war against God.

In theistic religions (monotheisms such as Judaism, Christianity and Islam, but also branches of Sikhism or devotional Hinduism), there is a common ethical foundation that condemns murder and promotes the sanctity of life. The concept of man as the “Image of the Divine” (Imago Dei [in Latin]) is shared not only by Genesis, but also by the Talmud and the Qur’an:

– Man as the Image of the Divine: The idea that every human being was created “in the image and likeness” of God (or that contains a divine spark). Killing a man, therefore, amounts to desecrating a work of God or God Himself.

– God’s Sovereignty over Life: If God is the sole giver of life, only He has the right to take it back. The person who kills “takes the place” of God, committing the sin of supreme hubris.

– The “Golden Rule”: Present in almost all theistic faiths (“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”). This universal principle transforms empathy into a moral obligation that excludes violence.

Why do people continue to kill “in the name of God”?

Despite the ethical foundations that condemn murder, religions have often been used as tools to justify conflicts and violence, through various mechanisms:

Dehumanisation of the other : Labelling the enemy as an “infidel” or “enemy of God”, ceasing to view them as a sacred image and diminishing respect for human life.

Political manipulation: The use of religious language to mobilise the masses for economic, territorial or power-related ends, distorting the original spiritual message.

The concept of the “Just War”: In some contexts, the defence of the oppressed is interpreted as a justification for offensive aims, trivialising the message of peace and mercy.

The term “apocalypse” has deep roots in monotheistic religions such as Christianity, Islam and Judaism. In these traditions, the apocalypse is linked to concepts such as the resurrection of the dead, the Day of Judgement, heaven and hell.

In Judaism, the earliest source is found in the Book of Enoch, an apocryphal text, which describes apocalyptic visions and final judgements. Later, in the Book of Daniel, chapter 12:1–3 “there shall be a time of distress such as has not been since nations first came into being until that time; and at that time your people shall be saved; that is, all those found written in the book. 2 Many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt. 3 The righteous will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who have taught many to do what is right will shine like the stars for ever.”

In Islam, the Qur’an states that all will be called to the Final Judgement and will be judged according to their deeds, regardless of their religious affiliation.

The most important text of the Apocalypse is that of John, known for its cryptic language which contains symbolic and mystical meaning. It is written in a complex style, rich in imagery, symbols and metaphors that require careful and in-depth interpretation. This style serves to communicate profound and mysterious spiritual truths, often linked to the end of time, the struggle between good and evil, and the hope of redemption.

Contrary to many violent interpretations that have been drawn from it, its spiritual core opposes the use of violence in the name of God:

The victory of the “slaughtered” Lamb The central image is not a warrior who kills, but the Lamb (symbol of Christ) who has been slain. God’s victory is not achieved through military force or the killing of enemies by the faithful, but through witness and sacrifice. The believer must never take up the sword, but “overcome” through faith and the word, Judgement belongs to God alone The Book of Revelation places the act of judgement and punishment entirely in divine hands. This removes all legitimacy from those who would take the law into their own hands. Many fanatical groups have interpreted the Book of Revelation as a “call to arms” to eliminate the unfaithful. However, in the text, it is the heavenly forces (or evil self-destructing) that carry out the judgement, never human beings. The sword “in the mouth” When the triumphant Christ appears (Chapter 19, verse 15–From his mouth comes a sharp sword, to strike down the nations with it. He will rule them with an iron sceptre and tread the winepress of the fierce wrath of God the Almighty.), he has a sword, but does not hold it in his hand: it comes out of his mouth. It is the “Sword of the Spirit”, that is, the Word of Truth. The battle is not physical, but spiritual and moral. People are not killed; rather, the lies and the evil that dwell within them are destroyed. The New Jerusalem: inclusion and healing The book concludes with a city whose gates are always open, where the tree of life grows, its leaves serving for the “healing of the nations”; it symbolises a world of peace, without death or mourning, where violence is replaced by compassion and divine justice.

For Blake, the Dragon represented moral tyranny, a system of control that stifles spiritual freedom. Today, that Dragon has shed its skin, though not its nature; it has transformed into a techno-economic system that commodifies every human breath. The “Great Tribulation” is no longer merely a storm of fire from the heavens, but a silent conflagration that burns consciences, suffocated by profit and induced dependency. Modern propaganda has performed the reverse miracle of John’s: it has cast a veil over the eyes of humanity, convincing it that true freedom lies in the purchase of identical goods, standardised by the consumer system.

The “mark” of the Beast, a symbol of oppression and subjugation, has manifested itself in the barcode—a symbol of dependence and standardisation—rather than in a visible and dramatic sign. We have become passive consumers, influenced by sophisticated algorithms that analyse our desires to sell us non-existent needs. This “spiritual blindness” of which Blake spoke translates into no longer seeing man as a sacred being, but merely as a customer; into no longer recognising creation as a gift, but as a resource to be extracted and exploited.

Chapter 17 of Revelation describes Babylon as a sumptuous woman seated upon a beast with seven heads and ten horns; she represents the quintessence of evil power and corruption. Her sumptuousness signifies the illusion of wealth and seduction, but beneath this surface lies a system of greed, exploitation and dark alliances between power and evil. The cup is filled with the blood of the martyrs, victims of this corruption.

However, this reality often remains invisible to many people, who prefer indifference in the face of the horrors and filth of a system that prioritises profit at the expense of ethics and justice.

In Blake’s painting, “The Whore of Babylon”, this figure is rendered even more potent as a symbol of materialism, greed and collusion between the ruling elites and the forces of evil. The visual representation helps to stir consciences, to denounce injustices and to challenge the illusions of a system that is seemingly seductive yet deeply corrupt.

The condemnation becomes even stronger when one considers how many people prefer to ignore or remain indifferent in the face of the suffering, injustices and cruelties of this modern Babylon. Indifference becomes complicity, and this fuels the power of the dark forces lurking behind the facades of prosperity and success.

William Blake’s “The Whore of Babylon” from 1809, held at the British Museum

The biblical symbolism of Babylon as an image of corruption and greed is not merely a historical message, but an invitation to reflect on our daily lives. The culture of indifference and the lack of conscience can be seen as a form of “identification” with the face of the Great Harlot. This highlights the need to awaken our conscience and take a stand against the dynamics of oppression and corruption.

The Book of Revelation does not merely describe the failure of the system, but directly attacks the foundations of commerce and greed, showing us the true price of luxury and profit. The reference to “the bodies and souls of men” as commodities is a ruthless image that calls us not to forget the victims of a system that exploits them. This call to responsibility and to the human condition is crucial to understanding the moral significance of the Apocalypse.

The Apocalypse is ruthless towards the merchants of Babylon (Chapter 18). Their luxury is not neutral: it is built upon the trade in “the bodies and souls of men”.

Chapter 18 “She has fallen, she has fallen, Babylon the Great,

and has become a lair of demons,

a refuge for every unclean spirit,

a refuge for every unclean bird

and a refuge for every unclean and loathsome beast.

3 For all the nations have drunk

of the wine of her wanton prostitution,

the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her

and the merchants of the earth have grown rich

from her wanton luxury”.

In chapter 18 of Revelation, the fall of Babylon is heralded by the weeping of those who profit from luxury and exploitation: their treasure, “gold, silver, precious stones… and the bodies and souls of men” (Rev 18:13), dissolves, revealing the horror of a trade that also includes the blood and souls of men. This scene reminds us that the true price of luxury is often the suffering of others.

In the modern world, Babylon manifests itself through multinational corporations that hide behind seductive brands and deceptive advertising. These “idols of stone” turn us into passive consumers, influenced by manufactured needs and by propaganda that masks greed behind a façade of progress and well-being. If our luxury is based on the exploitation of distant resources and people, then we too are citizens of Babylon.

Multinational corporations, the new idols of stone, finance conflicts and plunder resources such as cobalt, rare earths and oil, feeding the “Dragon” that ravages the earth to maintain its profits. Those who remain silent or consume without asking questions are partaking in Babylon’s feast whilst nations bleed. Those who remain silent or consume without reflection are unwittingly participating in this new form of slavery and violence. Our defence against the new tyrants is not violence, but awareness. Unmasking the “sacred façade” of leaders who use God to cover up private interests is the beginning of liberation. Truth is the only force capable of incinerating the lie of a “just” or “holy” war.

The command “Come out of her, my people” (Rev 18:4) calls us to a concrete commitment:

Dignified Work: Rejecting products that commodify human life and recognising work as a sacred vocation, for man is made in the image of God. Economy of Care: Supporting initiatives such as SPG (Solidarity Purchasing Groups), reuse, ethical finance and responsible consumption, which respect people and the environment. Conscious Consumption: Every conscious purchase is a blow dealt to the Beast of Profit. To abandon compulsive consumption means to deprive the warlords of their lifeblood.

The Apocalypse teaches us that evil seems invincible and omnipresent (the Beast that rules the earth), but it collapses when people stop feeding it through their own complicity.

Our alternative, though it may seem modest or insignificant, is proximity. Choosing the local farmers’ market over an online platform, preferring a second-hand or fair-trade garment to a fast-fashion item that cries out for justice, investing in a bank that does not sell landmines: these are not ‘sacrifices’, they are acts of spiritual liberation.

In this way, the “healing of the nations” (Rev 22:2) begins at our table, in our wardrobe, in our bank account. Let us not wait for the world to change by divine decree; let us begin to “lift the veil” from our habits and build, one conscious purchase at a time, an economy that does not need wars to survive.

The Sacred Screen of the New Tyrants

Many leaders and figures of power, today as in the past, use the sacred as a screen to hide interests of domination, exploitation and war. By quoting the Book of Revelation or invoking God, they transform politics into a false crusade, passing off as just and sacred every action that in reality aims to shift borders, subjugate peoples and plunder resources. This manipulation of sacred language becomes an instrument of deception and oppression.

According to John’s text, these leaders are the “false prophets”: they speak like lambs, but their voice is that of the dragon. The “Holy War” they proclaim is turned on its head: their sacredness is an illusion that justifies the destruction of the other, violence and death, rather than defending life and promoting peace. This inversion of values is one of the greatest deceptions, masking greed and power under the veil of religion.

Drawing on Blake’s vision, imagination is our most powerful weapon against these false narratives. We must have the courage to imagine a different world, a world in which peace, justice and the healing of the nations are real, not merely utopian ideals. The “healing of the nations” (Rev. 22:2) is a symbol of hope and action: an invitation to build a future in which the sacred is not used to justify war, but as a source of inspiration for peace and reconciliation.

Revelation 22 – 1 And then he showed me a river of the water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb. 2 In the middle of the city’s square, and on either side of the river, stands a tree of life that bears fruit twelve times a year, yielding its fruit every month; the leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations.

The final vision of Revelation is not a heap of rubble, but the Tree of Life beside a river of crystal-clear water. The tree of life, with its fruit ripening twelve times a year, symbolises the possibility of living in harmony with nature and of finding peace and happiness. The river of living water represents the source of life and healing. The end of Babylon is not the end of the world, but the end of indifference.

Only by ceasing to be cogs in an economy of death can we throw open our “window onto eternity” and build peace in Truth. That truth revealed by the Apocalypse: Babylon lives as long as we feed it. The Beast has no power of its own; it derives power only from our delegation and our silence.

I conclude with this invocation by Don Tonino Lasconi

Holy Spirit

You are the giver of gifts.

Grant me understanding and wisdom.

Grant me understanding so that I may be able to see

beyond the outward appearance of things,

so that I am not deceived by what glitters but is not important;

by what makes a noise but is not true.

Grant me wisdom

to appreciate what is good, true and beautiful:

to understand and put into practice the word of Jesus

not as a burden, but with joy.

Grant me wisdom

to discover in all your creatures

the reflections of your beauty,

and the tenderness of your love.

Amen

REFERENCES

Revelation: https://www.bibbiaedu.it/CEI2008/nt/Ap/22/

William Blake: https://www.asterios.it/sites/default/files/Impaginato%20Blake%20pag.%201-40.pdf

William Blake’s Catalogue of Works: https://blakearchive.org/images/exhibits/biblicalillustrations/Biblicalillustrations.pdf

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