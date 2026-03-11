What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 5th March 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The amusing case of [Italian Defense] Minister Guido Crosetto, stranded in Dubai by Iranian missiles, risks being underestimated precisely because of its comical nature. Obviously, there is no point in complaining that the Italian government was not warned in advance of the attack on Iran by its so-called ally, the US, or its so-called ally, Israel, as this was a foregone conclusion. The point is that both the possibility of an imminent attack and the involvement in the conflict of all the Gulf countries hosting US bases were public knowledge, given that Iran had repeatedly announced it. It was also likely that, compared to last year [2025], the Iranian counterattack would start after a few minutes, and not many hours after the Israeli-American attack, as had happened last June [2025]. It must therefore be noted that our Defence Minister failed to exercise any caution or common sense; all the more reckless because he had also sent his family to Dubai. The minister cannot therefore expect this affair to pass as a private matter. If Crosetto does not feel he should provide the necessary explanations, it will be up to others to seek them. Crosetto is a well-known consultant to the Ministry of Defence’s largest contractor, Leonardo SpA, which is present at every edition of the major arms showcase that is the Dubai Airshow. According to information provided on the company’s website, we know that since November last year [2025], Leonardo SpA has been setting up an industrial facility in the United Arab Emirates, together with local investors. It is therefore not surprising that Defence Minister Crosetto was in Dubai in an informal capacity to provide his good offices for the conclusion of the mega-deal. If it was necessary to provide cover for the unofficial and confidential nature of Crosetto’s business mission, the presence of his family, giving the appearance of a holiday, does not seem so strange either.

Anyone who thought that Crosetto was in Dubai to manage the flow of money would be mistaken. In reality, it is the flow of money that manages Crosetto. Once you are in that circle, you cannot back out. Throughout this absurd war, the only constant element is the flow of money. One of the biggest donors to Donald Trump’s election campaigns is Miriam Adelson. This lady is an interesting mythological hybrid, as she combines the characteristics of a “gambling entrepreneur” (i.e. casino owner) and a “philanthropist”, as she manages a round of donations to non-profit “charitable” organisations in favour of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. It appears that the Iranian missile that struck nine Israeli settlers last Saturday abruptly interrupted a charity meeting, which would confirm Trump’s claims about the evil nature of the Iranian regime. Now, what do gambling and charity have in common? They share the fact that they are privileged instruments of money laundering, as they both allow large sums of money to be moved without the supporting evidence of the supply of goods or services to justify the transaction. Compared to gambling, charity has more virtues, as it benefits from tax immunity.

Confirming the fact that Miriam Adelson is not an isolated example but, on the contrary, the exponent of a recurring and well-established pattern, is the case of another casino owner and philanthropist, Irving Moskowitz, also a benefactor and donor to Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The Times of Israel newspaper celebrated the memory of the illustrious gambler/benefactor, who died prematurely at the age of only eighty-eight, in heartfelt and nostalgic tones. It is impressive how moving money can be.

Some Palestinian organisations have objected that this blatant and brazen tax evasion and money laundering scheme finances apartheid and genocide in the West Bank, and therefore cannot be considered charity. But it is a matter of perspective.

While backward and obscurantist Shiites aspire to Islamic paradise, Zionists create their own fiscal paradise, consisting of non-profit organisations. These days, a group of professional Iranians are travelling between Italian cities to pray for Iran to be bombed in the name of freedom. In short, the bombs should fall there, but in the meantime, these “Iranians” would remain safe here; only our media fail to notice the strangeness of this. Obviously, for most Iranians, the real threat is existential, since it is not about the end of the kleptocratic-clerical regime, but rather what is Israel’s real goal, namely the balkanisation, the dissolution of Iran into many tribal entities in perpetual conflict with each other; in short, another Syria, another Libya. But for Israel, preserving the flow of money is just as existential. Here, in fact, it is not a question of choices to be weighed on a case-by-case basis according to the degree of awareness and will: if you are in the money game, peace represents an existential threat to you, because only if Israel’s survival is continually endangered by Israel itself can such a large amount of money be mobilised. The Western narrative would have us believe that the threat to peace comes from the mythical mad dictator, but perhaps the problem is the mad donor. In fact, the non-profit NGOs that channel money to Israel are proliferating like metastases. There are hundreds and hundreds of them, and it is impossible to keep track of their numbers because new ones are constantly being added.

