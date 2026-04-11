GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
22m

What a chilling article!

Religion aside, I have more respect for the way Iran conducts itself than for the way Israel and the USA operate. They're normalizing war crimes, genocide and making international law irrelevant.

I'm not religious, but like the idea of universal justice a lot more than whatever the other two are pushing.

Reply
Share
Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
16m

Stulti vadunt eo quo angeli verentur ingredi.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture