Regular readers of this publication should already know the (huge) difference between the Islamic Republic of Iran, with millenarian culture, and the artificial Zionist entity in the Middle East created in 1948 called “Israel”, with the former clearly opposing the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and supporting the Axis of Resistance in the region against the Zionists and their encroachment in neighbouring countries (Lebanon and Syria), highlighting the moral superiority of Iran over Israel.

Other differences, from military, political and social points of view, became even clearer when Israel attacked Iran in the so-called “12-day war”, thinking that Iranian society would have risen up against the Ayatollah and brought them down; instead, Iranian people, even those critical of their government, rallied around their leaders and inflicted a strategic defeat on the Zionist entity, which was fully supported by the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO/EU vassal states.

In Israel, the society and the political class are severely split between the Zionists, who support the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and want to continue at all costs, no matter what, and those who want at least a ceasefire with Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions and to bring back the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip by the latter.

On Sunday 17th August 2025 a general strike was held in Israel in protest against the decision of the Israeli government to occupy Gaza City, with mass demonstrations across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see video below).

More protests were held again last weekend, with even Knesset members such as Ofer Cassif participating, calling for a stop of the genocide and chanting slogans against “child killers”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). At the anti-war protest in in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, led by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens Affairs in partnership with human rights groups, protesters were chanting:

In another protest in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, Liran Berman, the sister of two Israeli captives, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

…while Itzik Horn, father of two other captives, said:

Einav Zangauker, mother of Israeli captive Matan Zangauker, was quoted as saying:

While Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was visiting a synagogue, some settlers confronted him, calling him a “convicted terrorist” and “killer of prisoners”, according to Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen. One of them, an officer in the 75th Battalion, even accused him of “being a military service dodger who had never served a single day in the Israeli army”, while others addressed his son Shoval:

I know very well, he is with you in your unit, he is with you in your unit. You serve with him, and your father is leaving the hostages to die.

Interviewed by Israeli Channel 12, opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the “war” in Gaza has turned into an “Israeli Afghanistan”, recalling the hasty departure of the US-led coalition from that country and stating:

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White - National Unity party, is calling on Netanyahu, Yair Lapid, Yisrael Betyenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman to form a coalition “government for redeeming the captives” and addressing the issue of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription in the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), operating “under a clear six-month mandate leading to new elections”:

However, the Yisrael Betyenu party rejected this proposal with the following statement:

Yisrael Beytenu calls for all the hostages to be returned now, without conditions. The only government that we will be part of is a wall-to-wall Zionist government, and we won’t take part in any spin.

Similarly, in an interview with Channel 12, Giora Eiland, former head of the National Security Council, claimed that “Gaza is Hamas and Hamas is Gaza” and that, if Israel occupies Gaza, then…

In the meantime, the IDF has reported that 78 officers have been killed so far “by friendly fire or operational mishaps since the beginning of the war on Gaza, while another 1,998 have been wounded”, as per Al Mayadeen, reporting a total of 899 troops killed and 6,210 wounded (925 of which in serious conditions) since 7th October 2023.

On the other hand, as aforementioned, the Iranian nation is united, with the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) recently expressing full support for the Iranian administration (source: Tasnim). Similarly, yesterday (Monday 25th August 2025) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that national unity is key to Iran’s success during a speech at Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran, highlighting also the importance of unity with neighbouring countries (unlike the Zionist entity which aims to sow discord in bordering countries, e.g. Syria):

The only thing that can lead us to success is national unity and cohesion, and anything that undermines this unity is undesirable. If we are united, enemies and the Zionist regime will not dare attack us.

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim.

Also, unlike Israel, Iran has not started a single war in the last ~286 years, i.e. since 1739, when Nadir Shah, who has been described by some historians as the Napoleon of Persia, the Sword of Persia or the Second Alexander (a reference to Alexander the Great), invaded India. Instead, since its inception, Israel has fought at least 6 major wars in the last ~77 years, without including the most recent ones (i.e. the ongoing war/genocide in Gaza and the military operations conducted against Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon with subsequent invasion and encroachment in both countries):

Since 1739 Iran has only conducted defensive wars, including the Iran-Iraq war, which was initiated by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein with a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country on 22nd September 1980, following Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution in Iran the year before.

That’s why you often hear Iranian officials stressing that they are not looking for conflict, but that they are ready to give a harsh response to aggressors in case of new attacks against Iran. One of the latest warning came last Saturday, 23rd August 2025, from Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim as saying (all emphasis mine):

If the war had lasted for 15 days instead of 12 days, almost no missile could have been intercepted by the enemy during the last three days. This is precisely why they requested a ceasefire.

We definitely have a tool that has not been used so far. We did not employ our advanced equipment in the recent imposed war , one of which was missiles.

Regarding the advanced missiles not yet employed by Iran, Nasirzadeh is probably referring to the solid-fuel Qasem Basir missile, with a range of 1,200 km and 2-3m CEP (Circular Error Probable).

On Sunday 24th August 2025, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman of the Iranian Defense Ministry, added:

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Similarly, last Saturday IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, warned that…

…during a meeting with the head of the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces Ahmadreza Pourkhaghan, who described the IRGC as “thorn in the eyes of enemies of Islam and Iran” and the killing of former IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami as “a great loss for the country”, though his timely replacement with General Pakpour “thwarted the Zionist regime's plot to create chaos in the country as reported by IRNA and Tasnim.

Last Sunday, the Iranian Supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a speech in occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza. Here are some highlights from Khamenei.ir, Tasnim, IRNA and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

The US wants Iran to be obedient to it. The Iranian nation is deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbor such a false expectation of the Iranian people.

Finally, it is also worth reporting some highlights from a long interview that Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), gave to Khamenei.ir last Saturday (reported also on Tasnim, whereas IRNA and Al Mayadeen have provided two short summaries), as it brings up some points very relevant to the topic of this article, as well as other interesting ones (all emphasis mine):

Since we are currently engaged in a war and there is a temporary ceasefire, therefore, this is an important subject that we must pay attention to, and we must create capacities so that the enemy does not entertain the desire for renewed action; furthermore, this issue also brings in its wake peripherals of the kind such as nuclear issues, regional matters, and other issues.

Just as in the twelve-day war the issue of national cohesion was truly very effective. The fact that Iranians in those days possessed a high level of understanding and correctly analyzed the enemy and adversary, and, despite all the differing views that existed, they accepted that they must defend Iran and Iran's interests is a very great intelligence. […] During one of the trips we had, one of the leaders of a country said the world understood this national cohesion of the Iranians! Hence, this is a national asset.

It is true that abroad they propagandize that they were very successful, but almost all important countries and nations understood that our enemy suffered a strategic defeat in this war, for which there are certainly various reasons.

Our war has not yet concluded; both political currents and individuals who have a platform must be mindful that we are in a critical situation. Of course, Iran's deterrence capacity is also very high. I am not saying an active war currently exists, but we must know that a war has started and this war has currently only resulted in a ceasefire; therefore, we must be prepared and preserve our solidarity.

Ultimately, one of the important points in this war was the strategic guidance of the Leadership. From the very first day, His Eminence followed the issues with great precision, provided strategic counsel, appointed commanders, monitored the war, and spoke with the people. Therefore, in these conditions, this guide must be fully supported, for which the rational aspect is also very strong. Individuals may have differing opinions on a range of political subjects, but when we are in a major crisis, our support for the person who is the leader and is, in reality, steering the war must be strong. Hence, we must not create friction. I believe this is part of the crucial understanding of the exigencies of the time. I am not saying differing views do not exist. There may be many differing views in society, politicians may have differences, parties may have differences, but the issue is that one must not be inattentive to the conditions of the time and place and the situation in which the people find themselves, as these can sometimes create frictions that make the enemy eager to launch operations against us. Therefore, this dimension is also important in my view and must be attended to.

[Regarding procurement of new military equipment] Ultimately, our reliance is more on domestic matters, but we also utilize assistance from others. [My educated guess is that he is referring mainly to Russia and China]

[Regarding media narratives] If you state falsehoods, you lose credibility. This must be the guiding principle. Especially in war conditions, just as the people rely on the Leadership to advance the objectives, they must also rely on the media in terms of truthfulness, so that they can accept the exigencies of the time and adjust themselves accordingly. [This would be a very good lesson to Western mainstream media (MSM) and governments, which follow exactly the opposite principle, i.e. sticking to lies and feeding propaganda to us]

My recommendation has always been that Iran should never abandon diplomacy, because diplomacy itself is a tool. His Eminence the Leader also stated once that you should always keep the flag of negotiation raised. This is completely correct. In reality, diplomacy is one part of the government's work, and it makes no sense to abandon it. What is important is when and how we use it. If the enemy turns the diplomatic scene into a scene of theater and display, nothing will come of this diplomacy. Or if their intention is to use diplomacy to justify another action, well it is obvious that diplomacy per se was not their focus, and in reality, they did not intend to use it. But if diplomacy is for the purpose that we gain no benefit from war and now want to make peace, then this is the place for diplomacy, and this is real diplomacy. I do not see the current conditions this way. That is, I feel the diplomacy they are engaged in is a diplomacy for creating pretexts. But at the same time, we must not say we are cutting off diplomacy.

Negotiation bears fruit when the opposing side understands that war has no utility and, for example, wants to resolve issues through the path of negotiation. But if they want to use negotiation as a pretext for another operation, well this is not a proper negotiation. Therefore, our condition in this field is to engage in real negotiation. If you are seeking war, go and do your work; whenever you regret it, come for negotiation. But if you have truly reached the conclusion that you cannot subdue this resilient and resistant nation through war — all that nonsense they talk about having to apply pressure until Iran surrenders, to which the Leadership also responded, and in this war they also realized that “Iranians are not a people who surrender” — this is the condition for engaging in real negotiation.

If they think Resistance is weak, why do they continue pressuring it so intensely? Pressure is applied to the strong, not the weak.

In my opinion, they [the enemy] have caused a great deal of trouble for themselves and for the people of the region in these past two years. They killed people, wounded people, created hunger for people. These are the crimes of a regime that has no red lines for itself, does anything, and the Western world has accepted this savagery of theirs.

Then, the question is: You who claim to have destroyed Hamas, why are you now afraid to take Gaza? You killed and martyred people, you starved people, but you could not destroy Hamas. Why isn’t it being destroyed? It’s in their own hands. That is, when you kill and eliminate people, these people have families, they have youth; you push them into a position where they must confront you. When did Hezbollah come into existence? Hezbollah came into existence when Israel came and outright took Beirut. When it took Beirut, well, in principle, which country’s people are prepared to accept the dominion and occupation of another country? Therefore, a number of youth said we must defend ourselves, and this became the core of Hezbollah. Now they say Iran created Hezbollah! No, they themselves created Hezbollah through their own actions. Yes, we helped. We don’t lie, we say we helped, and we still help, but the essence of Hezbollah was created by the Lebanese nation themselves, and it became an asset for them; meaning, a small country was able to resist against Israel.

It's the same with Hamas. When you came and took a country, and then said you [Palestinians] have no standing, you must give your lands to others, well, the people will stand against you. The same situation arose in Iraq. When the Americans came and occupied Iraq, Resistance movements emerged, because you occupied and oppressed the people, and with that foolish behavior their soldiers had. Why did the Resistance emerge in Yemen? The Houthis have always existed and had disputes with the government, but when they started bombing Yemen, well, they said then we must resist, and the Resistance movement took shape.

Therefore, Resistance is created by their own behavior, and the more pressure they apply, the deeper the Resistance becomes. They say they have, for example, struck blows. Yes, they struck blows, that’s true. They struck blows to Hezbollah, but the question is: Did Hezbollah rebuild itself or not? They had so many young, dedicated forces that they began to rebuild themselves. This Mr. Brzezinski, who was once the US National Security Advisor, has a book — he even cites some poems by artists there and references them — in which he says we are facing a phenomenon in the Middle East, and that is the political awareness of the youth and their hatred toward America. Then he gives an example, saying a Senegalese poet wrote a poem like this. This is a reality. When the Americans apply pressure and say their theory is “peace through force,” what does “peace through force” mean? What is its meaning? Translate that on the ground.

[…]

Either surrender or war. Which free person would accept this surrender? […] when Netanyahu says, as a small regime, he wants to create peace through force, he is telling the countries of the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, or Kuwait, that all of you must either surrender to me or go to war! Well, this puts everyone on edge, and therefore the current condition of the region is such that everyone has a defensive stance toward Israel. Of course, they may have differences of opinion with us as well — I’m not saying they think like us — but they are opposed to Israel’s behavior and understand that Iran is a barrier against it. Well, that is one point. Therefore, in my opinion, the Resistance is both alive and moving.

The Islamic Republic will always support the Resistance because it considers it an authentic movement and an asset. Have they [the enemies] given up on Israel? Has America given up on Israel now? It still supports Israel. If Iran does not support the existing capacities — those for whom we say we support the interests of Islam and are sympathetic to Iran — it would be a form of political foolishness. Iran must utilize its own capacities. When the enemy uses all its capacities, big and small, why shouldn’t we use our capacities?

I have seen that sometimes they say the Resistance hasn’t done anything for us! In reality, they want to work on your mind and imply to you that these groups are, for example, a burden on you and are costly for you. So abandon them; peace can be made. Just recently, I was speaking with one of these world leaders who is currently also a member of the [United Nations] Security Council. I said, for what purpose did you establish these international regulations? When they attack us and you, who are members of the Security Council, do nothing, then what are these international regulations for? He said these regulations are nonsense, because the international arena means power! That’s how it is. If you do not safeguard your powers, you will be harmed. It’s a very bad thing. The international arena is like this. It’s like a jungle, but it is a reality that exists. Now, whether you want to accept it or not, if you don’t accept it, you will be harmed more.

Therefore, you must strengthen your elements of power. Domestically, your people are important. You must have the people, have their cohesion, meet their needs, be a friend to the people, not speak to them authoritatively, and be able to understand their feelings. In the region, you also have capabilities. Be united with your capabilities in the region. To think that, for example, Hezbollah or the Resistance forces are a burden on us is a strategic mistake. In my opinion, they need our help just as we must make use of their help, because creating isolation is not in the interest of Iran’s national security either.

Our position has always been that they [the Lebanese] should resolve their issues themselves through a national dialogue, and we still hold to this principle. Of course, we have never imposed anything on the Resistance forces. Now they say these groups are connected to Iran. Yes, they are connected, because they are our brothers, not in the sense that they are our subordinates. Our method is fundamentally not like that, and we believe they themselves possess a maturity and can make decisions. The difference between Iran’s behavior and that of others lies precisely in this point. Their strategy is that you either surrender to us or go to war, but our view is that you must respect their intellectual growth. We say not only must we be strong, but the region must also be independent and strong. The government of Lebanon must be strong; the government of Iraq must be strong; the government of Saudi Arabia must be strong. We do not say these should be subordinate and we should be dominant. We are not seeking domination; we accept a fraternal behavior and wise cooperation, and we believe in independent and powerful governments in the region.

We always support the Resistance, and the strategy of the Islamic Republic is to support the Resistance.

[Regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its chief, Rafael Grossi] This individual seems to have given a blank check to the Zionist enemy and America. He was an instigator in this war issue. The safeguards regulations state that the Agency must defend countries that are members of the NPT [(Nuclear) Non-Proliferation Treaty], must immediately convene a Board of Governors meeting and take the result to the Security Council. It is shameful that he stood by and watched and didn’t even condemn! Does such a person deserve to be the Director-General of the Agency? […] This person has completely let go and surrendered. The war is the ultimate act. They waged war on us, bombed our nuclear sites, and the Agency didn’t even issue a statement condemning it! It is truly disgraceful.

In my opinion, first they must do something about this Agency itself — what is its utility? Now countries are truly asking what use the Agency is. We are members of the NPT; what benefit is there for us to work with the Agency? I am not saying we should withdraw from the NPT. I am saying this is a logical question for our people and for all countries.

We are not pursuing a bomb. If a country is pursuing a bomb, well, it should not accept the NPT. When it is not pursuing a bomb, it should accept the NPT, and there is no reason not to. But the reality is that the NPT has had no utility for us.

The behavior of the Europeans is clear — what they are doing requires no assessment and is more obvious than the sun. They are carrying out a part of America’s operation, but there is disagreement on this matter. Many countries, like Russia and China, have even issued statements and believe that this snapback mechanism was established for when one of the parties is not adhering to the JCPOA provisions. Who has not adhered? They bombed our facilities. So, why are you employing the snapback mechanism against us? From the perspective of observing international law, the scene is utterly tragic. […]

Another point of disagreement is that if you want to use the snapback mechanism, you cannot immediately go to the Security Council. You must first submit your request, there is a panel of experts, then a ministerial panel, then these must be evaluated, then it goes to the Security Council. They went straight to the Security Council!

The next point is that, well, America has withdrawn. Now how many remain? Six remain: Iran, Russia, China, and three European countries. Well, that makes three against three. How do you intend to decide? If there were seven countries, a majority would make sense, but now it’s three against three. That is, if they want to act by the rules, it’s not that simple.

The logical path was to resolve the issue through negotiation, but they want to resolve it through pressure. Pressure also comes in two forms: One is the American method, which was bombing, and the other is their method, which is waving this [snapback] over our heads, saying either we do this or else! But that is what is in the text. Hence, there is disagreement on that.

[On the Iranian relationships with Russia and China] Overall, our relations with these two countries are good, and we have very good political interactions with them, very good trade interactions, and we also have military cooperation and security cooperation. Countries work with us based on their specific strategies, and we do the same.

[On the recent US-mediated peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan] Overall, this falls under a larger design that is not only about Iran; it falls under the extensive utilization of Central Asia and the Caucasus, regarding which the US, NATO, and the like certainly also have a devious outlook. It is also a form of pressure on Russia, and pressure on us as well. However, the question is whether this action can create geopolitical suffocation for Iran or not. This depends on what relationship we have with this issue. […] it depends on how this phenomenon is handled, and this is precisely the discussion currently ongoing between us and them [Armenians].

Geopolitical suffocation in this part is such that, at this juncture, your route to Armenia is cut off. If your route is cut off and you have no access, then suffocation in this context is correct. But the explanations Armenia is providing to Iran do not indicate this. If that suffocation were to occur, we must definitely counter it, but so far, their explanations indicate that this subject is not on the table. Of course, this needs to be made much more precise, and I think the President’s trip there will clarify this issue to a great extent.

In the current conditions, the focus of all of us must be on addressing the needs of the people. This is the most important issue that is painful for us right now. In my opinion, solutions also exist. Determination must be mustered. The fact that people in the country, for instance, face problems in meeting their basic needs is more agonizing than anything else and must be resolved. Now, there are also issues like problems with electricity and gas, etc., which are solvable. Focus must be applied. We must not allow our factories to lie dormant. When factories lie dormant, it means your national wealth declines. This should not be happening in Iran now. Currently, the government is also working in these dialogues with countries to be able to resolve these challenges and imbalances. Perhaps this point [addressing the needs of the people] is the focal point on which we all must concentrate our efforts. Of course, the greater burden of work lies on the government and the Majlis [Iranian parliament]. We also handle the national security aspect of it, but we are concerned because this undermines the people’s endurance.