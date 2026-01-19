GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk
Diana van Eyk
2h

I appreciate Iran's compassionate approach. Thanks for translating and sharing these important articles, Ismaele.

Douglas Jack
26m

Thank you Ismael for these two articles by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian, translation. This Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) situation of its remaining members, who are still forced to live in Camp Ashraf 3 in Albania, reminds me of an almost universal western Christian & Jewish repression of dialogue amongst ourselves in churches, synagogues, temples & all institutional & economic life.

MOST WESTERN ABRAHAMIC FAITHS ARE STUCK IN THIS SAME COMPLIANCE RUT.

Compliant monologues are status enforced in our fake Finance, Media, Religion, Education, Miltary-Industrial, Legislative, Judicial, Pharma-med & Agri-business lives. Access to fake money, capital, publishing-rights, Grade-Marks in school, religious-tolerance, salary-level or career advancement in business & institutions are all dependent upon compliant authority mirroring speech. Even within families, the fear of speaking one's experience or mind is almost universally self-enforced in self-compliance with authority. 1984 by George Orwell is more relevant as a statement of our situation today, than ever. Those 2.5 billion of us today, should be asking ourselves whether this repression is held within the monologue processes of all of the colonial empire Abrahamic fake 'religious' (Latin 'religio' = 'to-relate' i.e. 'not-to-indoctrinate-or-to-dominate') traditions?

3 PILLARS OF INCLUSIVE, WELCOMING KINDNESS:

1) living in the intimate, intergenerational, female-male, interdisciplinary, critical-mass, economies-of-scale of the ~100 person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Longhouse-apartment, Pueblo-townhouse & Kanata-village), 70% of people today live within Multihome-Dwelling-Complexes (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village-clusters) averaging 32 dwelling-units = ~100 people.

20% of Multihome-dwellers are extended-families living intentionally in proximity for social & economic collaboration, contributing 2 trillion $/year of the most individually most individually appropriate goods, services, sharing & caring/year. All indigenous humanity kept intimate, intergenerational, female-male, interdisciplinary, critical-mass, economies-of-scale in the Multihome. Multihomes should be the 1st Line of nutritional, preventative & restorative Medical intervention by specialists already amongst us treating people proactively & positively in harmony with nature. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing

2) Time-based equivalency accounting on the STRING-SHELL VALUE SYSTEM (eg. Wampum on Turtle-Island / N. America, Quipu in S. America & Cowrie-shell throughout once indigenous Celtic-Slavic Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia & all islands). String-shell is employed within the diverse participant, universal progressive-ownership of the specialized Production-Society-Guilds including the collective 'Domestic' (mostly women), Industrial & Commercial Economies (Mostly men). All contributions representing: experience, expertise & decision-making-acumen received String-shell representing (a) Capital (L 'cap' = 'head' = 'collective-intelligence'), b) 'Currency' i.e. 'flow', c) 'Condolence' = 'social-security', d) Collegial Mentored-apprenticeship 'education' (L 'educare' = 'to-lead-forth-from-within') Credit, e) time-math Communication, f) professional Costume identification of essential goods & service professionals. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy

3) COUNCIL PROCESS is a process of individuals committed to Both-sided, Equal-time, Recorded & Published Dialogues for creating Constructive Agreements, Contract delineation & for Conflict Resolution. Council is both a right & obligation in all humanity's worldwide indigenous heritage, with the right to call for dialogue & obligation to respond to such calls. Open, transparent unrepressed Dialogue is a must within families, Multihomes, neighbourhoods, Institutions, Business & Government. 1917-47, one essential element of India building its UNITY in DIVERSITY towards recognition of its 'Swaraj' (Hindi 'self-rule') is through the dialectic process of 'Satyagraha' (H. 'Truth-search' in bringing together people from all its diverse religions, economy-castes, politics & races in formal 'Both-sides-Now, Equal-time, Recorded & Published Dialogues. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues

All 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') humanity were individually & collectively powerful in a local yet international system of inclusive welcoming 'community' (L 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') 'economy' (Greek 'oikos' = 'home' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture').

TRANSFORMING SOCIAL 'MEDIA' (L. 'medium' = 'middle' between any 2 or multiple sides of an issue) FROM MONO TO DIALOGUE https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-communication-converting-social-media-from-mono-to-dialogue-libya

