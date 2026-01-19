Today I am providing my English translation of two articles by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one was published on Sunday 7th December 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

The human rights façade: the MEK in Albania

Human rights should be universal and inalienable; this is the foundation of modern international law. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for example, proclaims that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”, covering the entire spectrum of civil, political, social, economic, and cultural freedoms. In practice, however, even powerful states that proclaim human rights often trample on them. In recent decades, we have seen major powers wage devastating wars and impose crippling sanctions with little regard for civilian lives. For example, Amnesty International has explicitly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, warning that States supplying weapons to its campaign are “becoming complicit in genocide”. Similarly, legal experts note that the use of nuclear bombs – such as those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki – “could, in certain circumstances, amount to genocide, crimes against humanity and/or war crimes”. Yet these same governments often present a self-serving narrative as champions of human rights, even while committing or supporting serious violations.

Global hypocrisy on human rights is also evident in proxy conflicts and support for armed groups. Some of today’s most serious abuses occur not only in wars, but also through networks of militant organisations supported by foreign States. Governments may publicly denounce terrorism even while funding, arming, or hosting non-State actors abroad. A prime example is the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK/PMOI). Once branded a terrorist militia, the MEK [Mojahedin e-Khalq] has been rebranded by powerful governments as a legitimate opposition, despite a long history of violence and sectarian practices. Under pressure from the Trump administration, Albania agreed to take in several thousand MEK members from Iraq, establishing a fortified base (Camp Ashraf 3) on Albanian soil. US hawks in Trump’s White House – including John Bolton and Mike Pompeo – have openly cultivated the MEK as an “asset” against Iran. Prominent Saudi figures and other foreign patrons have also invested large sums of money in the MEK. In short, by granting refuge and support to the MEK, Western and regional powers have become complicit in the group’s actions. As one analyst notes, Albania agreed to host the MEK only when “the Americans made it very attractive”, essentially buying influence and turning a blind eye to what goes on inside the camp. By giving refuge to the MEK, these governments share moral – and possibly legal – responsibility for its human rights violations.

Sponsor States and shared blame

It is important to emphasise that responsibility extends beyond the MEK itself. The Iranian-led terrorist organisation does not act alone; any State or entity that supports the MEK becomes complicit in its crimes. During its long exile, the MEK was initially funded by Saddam Hussein, then supported by donors who (apparently) came from elements in Saudi Arabia and Israel. Under US protection in Iraq after 2003, the MEK was treated as “protected persons” even though it refused to disarm; in fact, the US temporarily subsidised their sect. When Albania welcomed them around 2016, it did so under explicit pressure from the United States and the UN. Critics argue that Albanian politicians saw the deal as a way to ‘curry favour’ with Washington, overlooking what many outsiders consider a terrorist cult. According to The Guardian, the MEK was once “widely regarded as a cult, condemned by the United States and the United Kingdom”, but its opposition to Tehran made it “the darling of hawks in Trump’s White House”.

By giving refuge to the MEK, Albania joined the ranks of other states criticised for giving asylum to militants. International law is clear: countries must prevent their territory from being used for terrorism. Pakistan’s secret support for the Taliban for decades, for example, has drawn widespread condemnation. Human Rights Watch has documented that Pakistani military and intelligence agencies have provided “training, funding and ammunition” to the Afghan Taliban, violating United Nations sanctions and fuelling violence. Syria and Iraq have also faced global sanctions and condemnation for harbouring militant groups. In both cases, the message was the same: protecting terrorists is a crime. The case of Albania is no different. By analogy with these examples, harbouring an armed group with a history of attacks, whether it be the MEK or any other, carries the same international condemnation. Countries around the world have learned that harbouring extremists is tantamount to complicity in their actions.

Systematic abuses against MEK members

Far from being a beacon of freedom, the MEK imposes a ruthless internal order that violates nearly all of its members’ fundamental rights. Human rights researchers and dissidents consistently describe the MEK camp as a closed totalitarian cult. Basic family life and personal freedom are prohibited. Members report being forced into mass divorces from spouses and children. As one survivor told Human Rights Watch, Rajavi once ordered followers to “divorce all women or men for whom they had feelings of love”, demanding not only a legal divorce but also an “emotional or ‘ideological’ divorce” from their families. Husbands and wives were separated; children were taken away from their parents. In one case, a former member explained how in 1990 she was forced to divorce her husband and give up her five-year-old daughter and newborn son to be raised elsewhere by MEK faithful. Women who resisted were threatened with brutality: a bodyguard reported that female cadres were ordered to divorce their husbands and “marry” MEK leader Massoud Rajavi or disappear altogether. These testimonies reveal a pattern of forced marriages and sterilisations that the MEK itself proudly denies. One member testified that Rajavi had accumulated “hundreds of ‘wives’ within the camp” and had even organised involuntary hysterectomies, justified as absolute “loyalty” to the leader.

Family and women’s rights

No one within Ashraf can marry freely or live with a spouse. The organisation prohibits normal family ties and contact. The children of cadres are raised in the camp and often militarised as child soldiers. A former child soldier recalled being taken to Iraq (where the MEK camps were then located) at the age of 14 and learning to shoot, claiming that the MEK “separated children from their families, exerted psychological pressure on them and turned them into soldiers”. Communication with relatives is blocked on principle: visits from outside or phone calls are considered a risk to the security of the sect’s mind control. In short, the fundamental rights of family life are nullified.

Forced migration

Although members are technically refugees in Albania, they have virtually no say in their relocation. The MEK leadership coordinated with US and Albanian officials in 2013–2016 to transfer the group en masse from Iraq. Members received temporary Albanian identity documents, which were never renewed by the sect, meaning that they officially have no permanent legal status. In fact, former MEK officials boasted on social media that the initial settlement agreement placed full responsibility for individuals on the MEK itself. As a result, virtually all members are stuck in the camp without valid travel documents.

Thought and beliefs

The MEK does not tolerate dissent or independent thinking. The leadership continuously brainwashes members with “ideological revolutions” and collective confession sessions. Participants in meetings must renounce any private thoughts; anyone who “expressed their opinion or criticised the organisation… was mercilessly attacked”. According to a 2005 Human Rights Watch report, thought control was enforced so strictly that members had to reveal “thoughts outside the organisational framework” or face accusations of treason. Informants were imprisoned in cells, beaten and even disappeared. In other words, mental freedom is denied: adherence to MEK ideology is mandatory, and questioning it is severely punished as if it were armed “espionage” on behalf of the Iranian government.

Labour and economic rights

Despite being an “army”, MEK fighters receive no salary or benefits. All work is for the organisation; members support themselves only through food rations and accommodation in the camp. They have no independent career or say in their assignments. After reaching Albania, many were confined to offices or cyber-propaganda jobs in a closed camp, spreading disinformation. The few who have left the group find themselves stranded “without identity documents and no means of supporting themselves”. In effect, MEK members live in conditions described by experts as modern slavery: no salary, compulsory indoctrination, and total dependence on the cult for basic needs.

Residence, citizenship and freedom of movement

Members cannot choose where to live. They are all confined to the Ashraf 3 fortress with armed guards; permission from the sect’s authorities is required to leave. No one has been granted Albanian citizenship or legal residence. Temporary identity cards have expired, so members technically have no nationality (a right guaranteed by Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights). Without citizenship or travel documents, MEK cadres cannot legally move or seek protection from countries other than Iran. Freedom of movement is non-existent: escaping the camp is virtually impossible without colluding to conceal one’s identity.

Legal rights and privacy

MEK members have no access to justice outside the cult. Albanian police, courts and health inspectors have no jurisdiction within Ashraf 3: the MEK enclave is a legal black hole. Residents live under a constant internal security apparatus; privacy is non-existent. One former member explained that, once he escaped, he discovered that telephones and radios had been banned inside the Ashraf camp: the camp had been “isolated… with the help of Saddam and the Western world”, he said, to cut members off from outside information. In other words, fundamental civil rights such as due process, privacy and access to information are deliberately denied.

Other rights

The MEK also violates various other fundamental rights. Members have no choice over their daily lives or their future (“the organisation has ruined our understanding, intelligence or humanity”, testified one defector). Property rights are irrelevant when assets are shared. Environmental or health rights are ignored in favour of ideological training. Even the rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – freedom of thought, expression, association, a decent standard of living – are all subordinated to the demands of the cult. In short, every fundamental human right, from family life to freedom of speech, is effectively nullified within the MEK’s autocratic regime.

Impact on Albanian citizens and legislation

The presence of the MEK in Albania has not only victimised its own members, but has also undermined the rights and security of Albanians. Hosting a foreign militant enclave inevitably comes at a cost to the host state and its population. First, the very act of welcoming an armed sect was controversial. Observers note that Albanian officials agreed to host the MEK primarily to curry favour with the United States, not out of local necessity. Many Albanians resent the presence of an “unwanted” paramilitary base on their territory, fearing problems and loss of sovereignty. Under Albanian law, even refugees enjoy protection and identity rights, protections that MEK members do not explicitly enjoy. As a former member revealed, the Albanian government only issued temporary identity documents to MEK residents and then allowed them to expire. This means that thousands of people on Albanian soil have no legal status and therefore no access to the State’s basic services or rights. In effect, they exist in a legal limbo controlled by the sect, not by Albanian law.

Furthermore, Albanian institutions are prohibited from exercising any control. No Albanian police, intelligence or judicial forces are allowed to enter the Ashraf base. MEK leaders categorically refuse visits from human rights observers and even NGOs [Non-Governmental Organizations]. This creates an enclave where the Albanian rule of law is suspended. According to critics, thousands of letters from concerned families asking to see their loved ones have “gone unanswered”. The Albanian state has effectively ceded all jurisdiction: one dissident NGO points out that “the police, security, health officials, etc. have no jurisdiction inside the camp”, a situation that is unacceptable for national security. In short, Albania itself cannot exercise its sovereignty over the foreign group it has agreed to host.

This impunity has had concrete consequences. Albanian and international media reported in late 2021 that some prominent MEK members were quietly arrested for trafficking offences – in one case, human trafficking and drug smuggling – only to see the charges dropped. One article noted that two prominent MEK figures were arrested but “no legal proceedings followed,” suggesting that the sect’s foreign protectors shield it from justice. Another article revealed that MEK agents were even helping Albanian police track down Iranian migrants, an ostensibly cooperative role that observers call a “sinister betrayal”. In that case, asylum seekers were told they would risk deportation if they did not remain at Camp Ashraf for “protection”, effectively trapping vulnerable people in the cult with false promises. Such schemes amount to criminal exploitation of migrants on Albanian territory.

In addition to these violations, the Albanian rule of law has been severely tested. Wikileaks cables and analysts warn that Albania’s major political parties are rife with ties to organised crime, including drug trafficking and money laundering. By legitimising the MEK base, some critics argue that Albania has traded international goodwill to allow foreign corruption and illicit economies to flourish. In any case, the MEK’s presence has created an atmosphere of secrecy and non-accountability. Albanian citizens who want to know what is happening in Camp Ashraf are simply denied this information. The families of MEK members have pleaded with the Albanian authorities to grant them visas to visit them, but have been rejected on the grounds that visiting their relatives would constitute a “security risk”. The irony is clear: an Albanian court recently pointed out that Albania itself has violated the rights of its people by hosting an armed cult and allowing it to operate with impunity. By remaining silent while the rights of MEK members (and Albanian interests) are being trampled on, the Albanian state has become complicit in these abuses.

Global comparison: convicted accomplices of terrorism

Albania is not the only country to host controversial militant groups, but history shows that States do not escape criticism for doing so. Pakistan, for example, has long defied pressure from the United States and the United Nations to expel the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda after 9/11. Human Rights Watch documented in 2001 that the Pakistani army and the ISI “helped make the Taliban a highly effective military force” by providing training, weapons and shelter. At the time, this support violated UN embargoes and made Pakistan the target of international condemnation. Similarly, Syria’s past support for militant groups has led to extensive sanctions and political isolation. In both cases, hosting foreign militant groups has come at a heavy diplomatic and ethical cost.

Today, Albania’s agreement with the MEK can be viewed in the same light. By accepting and protecting a foreign armed group, Albania has joined the ranks of countries held responsible for the actions of the militants they harbour. International law explicitly requires states to prevent their territory from being used for terrorism. According to United Nations conventions on terrorism, “States shall not provide safe haven to terrorists” and must cooperate in the suppression of terrorist networks. Therefore, when Albanians protest that their government “has no control” over the MEK camp, they are invoking a principle upheld by the international community: if a State cannot or will not police its own territory, it risks sanctions and censure. In short, history shows that countries that harbour terrorists, whether knowingly or through negligence, ultimately face both legal and reputational consequences.

Last call for defectors: return before the verdict

Meanwhile, time is running out for MEK members remaining abroad. In Iran, a high-profile court is now examining charges against dozens of MEK members for terrorism and espionage. Observers say this trial is historic: not only does it offer justice to past victims, but it also creates a last chance for those who are unsure to safely escape the cult. According to reports, Iranian judicial sources have signalled a remarkably lenient stance towards any MEK member who officially breaks ties with the group before the final verdict. In fact, each passing day makes defection more difficult. Once the court has handed down its sentences, members remaining abroad could be treated as proven criminals or even face punitive measures as collaborators.

This possibility has already been tested by a few defections. In recent years, dozens of former MEK members have left Ashraf and returned to Iran. Contrary to the sect’s ongoing intimidation tactics, these returnees say they have been met with compassion, not retaliation. During the trial hearings in Tehran, former members described their reintegration as “carefree”. One witness, who now lives peacefully with his family and works as a house painter, stated emphatically that “everything the group says about the consequences of returning to Iran is a lie”. He urged those still inside to give up their fear: despite decades of Rajavi’s propaganda, Iranians who have returned have not been imprisoned or executed. On the contrary, many have been reunited with their families, received medical care, and even been helped to start new lives. Court documents show that former MEK “agents” praise the Iranian judiciary’s humanity towards defectors. Medical personnel and labour ministries are reportedly assisting repentant returnees, in stark contrast to the cult’s claims of torture and death.

The disparity between myth and reality has become a lifeline. Cult leader Maryam Rajavi has long claimed that escape equals execution or torture, but independent reports contradict this claim. Defectors testify that no one has been punished for simply leaving; on the contrary, those who come forward often receive judicial leniency for their cooperation. Even as security at Ashraf 3 is tightening under pressure from Tirana, people are finding ways to leave. A recent report described the MEK’s efforts to induce Iranian migrants to “accept help” and then detain them in the camp; awareness of this ploy may prompt others to reject the cult before it traps them.

The urgent message to MEK members is clear: now is the time to leave. Every day of waiting risks sealing their fate. When the Iranian court issues its final ruling, any MEK member still “active” could be officially branded an accomplice to crime, even if they personally never committed any acts of violence. At that point, returning to Iran would become legally and practically impossible. Analysts conclude that this is literally the last chance for anyone under the MEK’s influence to leave. It is not cowardice, but courage to recognise the ruinous nature of the cult and seek freedom. The Iranian people themselves, while rightly demanding justice for the victims of terrorism, have historically made a distinction between the deceived and the criminals. A sincere returnee who publicly denounces Rajavi’s leadership can rebuild trust.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article was published on Monday 8th December 2025. (All formatting original).

The last chance to return: why members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) who wish to leave must return to Iran before the end of the trial

In recent years, with the start of legal proceedings against the terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) in Iran, the situation of its remaining members, who still live in Camp Ashraf 3 in Albania or in various European countries under the protection of foreign secret services, has entered a critical phase. Many of these individuals have long wished to return to normal life and free themselves from the physical and psychological control of the MEK, but they continue to hesitate. What is clear now is that the time to make a decision is running out. The ongoing trial against the MEK in Iran is not only a historic step towards justice, but also a decisive turning point for the remaining members of this organisation.

The trial of the MEK for its crimes is one of the largest legal proceedings in Iran’s contemporary history. Hundreds of documents, videos and testimonies from victims, families and former members have been presented, revealing the severity of the atrocities and betrayals committed by a group that, for decades, fought against its own people with the support of Iran’s enemies. This trial is not only an opportunity for the families of the victims to obtain justice, but also a window of hope for former MEK members. Many defectors who have returned to Iran in recent years have been welcomed with compassion, legal assistance and even job opportunities and healthcare. However, once the final verdict is issued, the legal situation of those still affiliated with this group could change significantly, making their return to Iran much more difficult.

Camp Ashraf 3 in Albania has now become the scene of the MEK’s gradual collapse. Reports from inside the camp reveal growing internal dissent, mutual distrust, psychological fatigue, and increasing pressure from the Albanian government, all of which are contributing to the crisis. Many members have attempted to flee the camp but have faced security restrictions and direct threats from Maryam Rajavi and her commanders. At the same time, the host countries no longer wish to host this group. Following increased restrictions imposed by the Albanian authorities on their activities, the MEK’s residency status and political future have become highly uncertain. Under these conditions, voluntary return to Iran remains the only realistic way to escape complete collapse and a meaningless existence in exile.

The ongoing trial in Iran offers defectors a limited opportunity to secure a future before the final verdict is handed down. Legal sources close to the case point out that the judiciary of the Islamic Republic has shown a humanitarian approach towards those who separate from the group before the final verdict and choose to cooperate.

However, once the court has concluded and a final verdict has been issued against the MEK’s leadership and organisational structure, returning to Iran as a collaborator or member of a convicted terrorist entity could become legally complicated. At that point, not only will the chances of a safe return diminish, but the remaining members could also fall victim to the secret policies of foreign intelligence services that will no longer have any use for them.

In past years, dozens of former MEK members from Albania, France, Germany, and other countries have returned to Iran. Their experience has shown that, contrary to Maryam Rajavi’s propaganda, the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed those who have sincerely repented and sought to rebuild a healthy and peaceful life. Upon their return, these individuals have received medical care, legal support, and even financial assistance to restart their lives. Those who escaped the hell of Camp Ashraf now live peacefully with their families in Iran and express satisfaction that they made the right decision at the right time. For those still trapped in hesitation, their stories carry a clear message: “The opportunity to return will not last forever”.

One of the main obstacles to the return of members is the psychological manipulation and brainwashing that dominate the MEK’s internal system. Maryam Rajavi continues to instil fear through lies and threats, convincing members that if they return to Iran, they will face imprisonment or execution. But the reality is completely different. Dozens of returnees have testified that they were not arrested, but treated humanely and supported by legal and social institutions.

Rajavi’s fear-based propaganda has only one purpose: to preserve his crumbling organisation and prevent its total disintegration. Every defection is another blow to his authority and the end of the false myth of “resistance”. But these deceptions have lost their former power. Members now fully understand that Massoud Rajavi has been in hiding for years and does not care about their fate.

Former MEK members and those seeking to escape Camp Ashraf must realise that they are at a historic crossroads. Through voluntary return and cooperation with the truth, they can help atone for some of the crimes and deceptions of the past. Despite the deep wounds caused by the MEK’s actions, the Iranian nation has always distinguished between those who were deceived and those who committed atrocities. A sincere return and open denunciation of the MEK can be a courageous step towards rebuilding trust and social reintegration.

Now, as the MEK trial in Iran continues, the time has come to decide. Every day of delay can come at a high cost. Once the final verdict is handed down, the road back will be much more difficult, if not entirely closed. This is a unique opportunity, before the MEK’s historical file is closed, to choose a new path towards life, freedom and return to the homeland.

Returning is not a sign of weakness, but of awareness and courage. Iran remains the homeland of all Iranians, even those who have been deceived for years. The door to return is still open, but it will not remain open forever.