What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published first on ConiareRivolta.org on Thursday 8th May 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 12th May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Donald J. Trump (R).

At the beginning of April, the new trade tariffs decided by the Trump administration came into force, i.e. a rather large package of taxes on the import of goods from a wide range of sectors, produced in various countries around the world.

A second wave of increases should have been triggered within a few days, but was then suddenly suspended for a period of 90 days (still in force), during which the US administration is negotiating with many of the countries involved, including the European Union. Instead, very high tariffs on imports from China remain in place.

For the EU countries, basic tariffs of 10% are currently in force on a very large number of products, as well as tariffs of 25% on steel, aluminium and cars, for which the EU had already introduced counter-duties amounting to 22.6 billion [Euros?]. This counter measure, however, was suspended once Trump introduced the 90-day extension in order to facilitate negotiations between the parties.

The alternation of announcements and retraction shook the financial markets, provoking strong fluctuations and political reactions. In Europe, the debate on the issue has been confused and superficial, but it has highlighted relevant aspects.

Much has been said about the most important reasons that would have induced the Trump government to launch a protectionist line of trade policy: from the need to rebalance a chronically deficit trade balance, to the attempt to relocate part of the enormous share of production relocated abroad on US soil, to the use of duties as a weapon of negotiation and blackmail to obtain more.

Much less has been said, and always in a superficial and demagogic manner, about the deep-rooted reasons that explain the widespread hostility and concern of European elites towards this new phase of international trade relations.

A brief premise on this aspect is in order. The economic damage of US tariffs in Europe and Italy, in the short term, will be there and will be directly proportional to their magnitude. The decrease in exports to the United States will only cause a reduction in demand that cannot be immediately compensated by other markets and therefore in production, especially in the most exposed sectors. A recent Svimez report for Italy hypothesised a loss of about 54,000 jobs in the hypothesis, for now suspended, of duties at 20% on all products. Certainly a significant and worrying social impact.

But of course it is not this contingent socio-economic aspect, and that it will weigh on the shoulders of working men and women, that is the real cause for concern animating politicians, mainstream economists and businessmen. The point is, rather, what the exit from free trade would entail for European capital, which, precisely on free trade and some of its corollaries that we will try to outline, has built its fortune over the last thirty years and more.

Depending on historical and international contingencies, protectionism and free trade are used in alternating currents by the dominant countries to relaunch, maintain or protect the supremacy of their economic system. In phases of consolidated industrial and technological commercial supremacy, international free trade does nothing but improve the position of the more developed countries, which rout the competition of weaker production systems. In phases of loss of international competitiveness, on the other hand, protectionism makes a comeback to stem industrial and technological decline, exactly what is happening in the United States today.

As long as free trade is convenient, in short, it is practised with passion and supported ideologically with the narrative of the reciprocal and unequivocal general and interclass advantages of so-called globalisation. A fable interwoven with hypocrisy, to be wielded when necessary to defend the interests of the ruling classes. Nothing new under the sun. However, there are three fundamental elements on which it is useful to dwell.

The first element, of disarming simplicity, lies in the fact that international competition, in the real world, takes place between companies operating under different regulatory systems. Each state has different wage levels, different taxes affecting business income, different labour and environmental protection regulations. Competition between companies on a global level has, for decades, had labour costs and the level of taxation as key levers. This in itself puts enormous pressure on companies with higher “social costs” and inexorably pushes them to exert downward pressure on workers and governments with regard to wages, labour rights and taxes. The same downward pressure, after all, occurs systematically due to the free movement of capital. In fact, the mere threat of productive relocation by companies puts workers, trade unions and governments of the country in question in a condition of permanent blackmail, forcing them to accept unfair conditions (wages, regulations and taxes) in order not to see capital migrate and with it thousands of jobs and tax revenues.

In short, international free trade, since the dawn of capitalism, is exercised primarily through a continuous race to the bottom on wages, rights, taxation of the richest income brackets, and social protection regulations. This is a story we know well in the context of the European Union.

Moreover, there are two other essential pieces of the free trade jigsaw puzzle and they concern the role of exports and imports as an outlet for class conflict.

On the one hand, imports allow low-income earners in the richer world to buy goods produced very cheaply through the exploitation of labour in poor countries. This, to some extent, allows the already harassed real wages of the richer countries access to consumption that, at higher prices, they would be denied.

On the other hand, exports make it possible to reduce the scope of one of capitalism's most glaring contradictions: the one whereby by squeezing wages to the maximum capitalists saw off the very branch on which they sit, since a fall in wages (given a greater propensity to consume of low to middle incomes than of high incomes) also means a fall in the aggregate demand for goods and services and thus in the possibility of selling and making profits. The strategy of violent wage compression and austerity, i.e. public spending cuts, followed by the European Union needed a general free-trade regime in order for weak domestic demand, harassed by low wages and non-existent public demand, to be replaced by as much foreign demand as possible. An economy with a strong exporting vocation can in fact afford wage compression and similarly the compression of public spending, being much less affected by the problem of a shortage of aggregate demand, which will in any case be guaranteed by foreign purchases.

A tariff-related reduction in exports would at least partly undermine this pattern.

Moreover, to the extent that duties introduced on one side of the barricade attract counter-duties linked to trade balance requirements and political expediency, the problem of higher imports would arise, which would bring to the surface another crucial crux of European policies: the total absence of an industrial policy for the development and support of strategic sectors or sectors with strong social relevance. Basically, due to a policy that has fanatically cancelled out the role of public intervention in regulating and directing the economy for thirty years, it would be extremely difficult for European countries to practise import substitution through domestic production. Suffice it to think of the total absence of a domestic software and computer systems industry, the decline of dozens of industrial sectors, or even the total dependence on energy. All consequences of the divestment of the role of the state from the economy: another poisoned, but much desired fruit of liberalism and austerity by the bosses.

A season in which liberalism is called into question, therefore, is clearly alarming the European elites, who are worried that the sap of their profits is being undermined, after having squeezed wages and workers' rights for decades and caused the contraction of domestic demand, both through the reduction of the public component (public spending) and the private component (consumption and investment).

For these reasons alone - and certainly not because of fears of a relatively modest drop in GDP and an alarming temporary rise in unemployment - the alarmed cries of politicians, economists and various commentators against North American neo-protectionism are now being heard.

It is up to the working class, now as always, not to delude itself that different kinds of trade regimes as such can automatically guarantee it brighter futures than those known so far. A regime that guarantees full employment and a better and fairer distribution of income requires a general and comprehensive questioning of the functioning of the domestic economy and foreign trade and the construction of a new economic system, but only the reorganisation of social struggles can bring us closer to this goal. There are no shortcuts, much less will they come from sectors of capital, wherever in the world they reside.

