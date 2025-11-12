What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 6th November 2025. (All emphasis mine).

A piece of news from a few days ago is that Jeff Bezos has managed to get a big slice of the federal space exploration contract pie, a pie that until recently seemed to be the exclusive domain of Elon Musk. However, the South African entrepreneur has no reason to complain, as he has recently secured another contract worth a couple of billion [US Dollars]. It should be noted, however, that Bezos’ company, evocatively named Blue Origin, despite having been founded quite some time ago, has never distinguished itself for its research, let alone for its technological achievements, but only for its confident anticipation of federal contracts, which are finally coming through.

Of course, such fortunes are not built solely on public contracts, but also on government subsidies, i.e. gifts in exchange for nothing, in the name of the mantra that giving money to the rich is good for the whole economy. According to the latest conservative estimates, Musk has already received around $38 billion in government subsidies in various forms, from direct payments to tax breaks and incentives. This paints a picture of Musk as one of the main beneficiaries of welfare for the wealthy. Some commentators have pointed out Musk’s arrogance in censuring public waste and then going to collect from the same source of public money.

During his brief stint at the government efficiency agency set up by Trump, the South African wheeler-dealer did indeed make many cuts, but it seems that this was not the real purpose of his presence in that government role as the supposed punisher of waste. His association with the Trump administration allowed Musk to cultivate the right contacts to obtain other public contracts. The government officials who helped Musk were then rewarded with the classic revolving door between the public and private sectors, taking up well-paid positions in his companies. This is precisely the case of Katie Miller, who moved from her position in the Trump administration to work in the Artificial Intelligence business. The revolving door system is indicative of something that goes beyond simple illicit relationships between private companies and public officials; the real players are probably not the state and companies, but lobbies, i.e. business gangs that cut across the public and private sectors, as well as the legal and illegal.

Musk is the frontman, the figurehead, of one of these business gangs; therefore, in addition to collecting government contracts and subsidies, and organising revolving doors between the public and private sectors, the South African wheeler-dealer cannot give up his role as “ideologue of the right”. One of his latest performances concerned the problems of Western civilisation, which, according to Musk, is suffering from an excess of empathy. In short, the usual fairy tale about the West being “too good”, which others take advantage of. The point, however, is that the fictitious game between the right and the “left” that Musk’s provocations are intended to provoke should not be underestimated. Darwinian rhetoric does not always succeed in creating a convincing narrative in favour of welfare for the wealthy; therefore, welfare for the wealthy must occasionally change its “brand”, i.e. become “left-wing”, appealing to the rhetoric of solidarity and inclusion. With these advertising techniques, the Democratic administrations of Clinton and Obama even managed to sell us “empathetic”, “humanitarian” wars, such as the aggression against Serbia and Libya, which in fact met with considerable support from the “left”.

Even climate emergencyism is now very “left-wing”, but so far it has only served as an excuse to squeeze poor taxpayers with increases in excise duties. The International Monetary Fund has been calling for years for the establishment of a “carbon tax”, a tax on CO2 emissions, which should avert climate change by encouraging investment in green energy. Of course, the issue here is not to affirm or deny climate change, but simply to note yet another transfer of money from poor taxpayers to multinational corporations. If there really is a climate emergency, the logical solution would be for the public authorities to take full responsibility for its management, avoiding the usual cauldron of subsidies and government contracts for multinationals, with the associated conflicts of interest and revolving doors between the public and private sectors.

Even in the psychopandemic [sic] era, there has been this alternation between right-wing and left-wing brands to sell us emergency measures. In 2020, the Fontana Council launched the Covid emergency as an experiment in differentiated autonomy under the banner of “Lumbard” supremacism; but when the ethnic-racial brand was discredited by the collapse of Lombardy’s healthcare system, [Health] Minister [Roberto] Speranza’s “left-wing” rhetoric came to the rescue, managing to pass off the lockdown as a way of punishing the “logic of profit”, when in fact it led to the concentration of wealth in favour of multinationals. Even the Green Pass was sold to the public as an example of solidarity and inclusion; in this way, all evidence of conflicts of interest between multinational pharmaceutical companies and health authorities could be dismissed as conspiracy theories.

According to some, the arrival of Robert Kennedy Jr. at the helm of public health in the US should have cleaned up this mess. In reality, it seems that no one cares about Bobby Jr., as the revolving door of Food and Drug Administration officials moving on to mega-salaries at the multinational Pfizer continues.

