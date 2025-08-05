Last Sunday, 3rd August 2025, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced the creation of the National Defense Council, a “high-level body tasked with centralizing and enhancing the country's strategic defense coordination” chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian and comprised of “the heads of the three branches of power, senior commanders of the armed forces, and ministers from relevant departments”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Its primary role will be “to review national defense strategies and strengthen the operational capacity of the armed forces within a unified, coordinated framework”, in light of the recent 12-day war with Israel, which “exposed the need for faster, more integrated responses”.

Ari Larijani, senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was rumoured to be appointed to a key leadership position within this new security structure and, in fact, today (Tuesday 5th August 2025) he has been appointed as a Secretary-General of the SNCS by Pezeshkian, as reported by Al Mayadeen first in its Short News, citing the Iranian Nour News Agency, and then in this article.

This shows how quickly Iran learns from its mistakes and adapts to new challenges.

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, in Israel the intelligence and security community seems to be opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy. In my previous original article I already reported that Ilan Segev, former senior official in the Shin Bet, the Israeli Security Agency, had urged Netanyahu to “stop selling nonsense and illusions to the public”, as Hamas would never abandon its arms and raise the white flag.

Now, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a Jerusalem Post report, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, and former Deputy IDF Chief Matan Vilnai announced last Sunday that they had formally requested US President Donald J. Trump to push Netanyahu to stop the “war” (actually a genocide!) in Gaza.

The request was sent to Trump with a letter signed by more than 600 former high-ranking security officials, including former senior police and foreign ministry leaders, which constitute the so-called Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS). This is what they wrote in their letter to Trump (all emphasis mine):

Stop the Gaza War! On behalf of CIS, Israel’s largest group of former IDF generals and Mossad, Shin Bet, Police, and Diplomatic Corps equivalents, we urge you to end the Gaza war. You did it in Lebanon. Time to do it in Gaza as well. The IDF has long accomplished the two objectives that could be achieved by force: dismantling Hamas’ military formations and governance. [Not really, but anyway…]

The third, and most important, can only be achieved through a deal: bringing all hostages home. It is our professional judgment that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel, and our experience tells us that Israel has all it takes to deal with its residual terror capabilities, remotely or otherwise. Chasing remaining senior Hamas operatives can be done later. Our hostages can’t wait. [This tells you that at least the CIS is interested in the hostages first and then continuing the war with Hamas, unlike Netanyahu which prioritize the latter over the former!] Your credibility with the vast majority of Israelis augments your ability to steer Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government in the right direction: End the war, return the hostages, stop the suffering, and forge a regional-international coalition that helps the Palestinian Authority (once reformed) to offer Gazans and all Palestinians an alternative to Hamas and its vicious ideology.

Notice how, in the last paragraph, the CIS says that it still wants to remove Hamas from Gaza, despite its popularity, and install the more compliant Palestinian Authority (already in power in the West Bank) in its place.

In the meantime the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that is ready to cooperate with the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) for the delivery of food and drugs to the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, but at one condition: that humanitarian corridors into Gaza are opened on a consistent and unrestricted basis. In a statement last Sunday, Abu Obeida, spokesman of the al-Qassam Brigades, clarified that Israeli captives are not being starved on purpose, but that they receive the same food available to Hamas fighters and the general Palestinian population in Gaza, adding:

No prisoner will receive special privileges while our people are being starved and besieged.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. You cannot really say that he is in the wrong… unless you are a Zionist, of course!

In any case, Netanyahu is listening to neither Hamas, neither the captives’ families nor its intelligence and security community. In fact, yesterday (Monday 4th August 2025) his office issued a statement saying that he took the decision for a full occupation of Gaza, including operations where the captives are held, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, which also quoted the following message from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to the IDF Chief of Staff:

If this does not suit you, then you should resign.

…as reported also by Israeli Channel 14, cited by Al Mayadeen, while Israeli Channel 12 quoted a senior official from the PMO saying:

Hamas will not release any more captives without full surrender. If we don't act now, the hostages will die of hunger, and Gaza will remain under Hamas control.

…and a political source saying that “no final decision has been made yet”, thus indicating an internal rift not just between the Israeli government and the military, but also within the PMO!

Will Trump listen to the Israeli captives’ families and the CIS? And if so, will he manage to stop Netanyahu?

Something tells me that he is not going to do anything to stop Netanyahu. That “something” is called Jeffrey Epstein and his client list.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara - from Al Mayadeen .

In addition to the problem with the CIS trying to stop his “war” (read: genocide) in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu is also facing an issue with his attempt to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday the Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction halting such an attempt, following a unanimous cabinet vote to approve Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal to immediately end her tenure. So, Baharav-Miara, who is overseeing the prosecution of Netanyahu over corruption allegations, keeps her tenure for now and no replacement can be appointed until further legal review.

On a side note, the Knesset House Committee voted to remove Yuli Edelstein, a senior Likud figure and former Knesset speaker, as chair of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, recommending Likud MK Boaz Bismuth in his place, due to Edelstein’s draft law “calling for personal and financial penalties against draft evaders, including the suspension of driver’s licenses and reduced daycare subsidies”, defying Netanyahu’s efforts to pass a watered-down conscription bill that would exempt ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews from mandatory military service. Benny Gantz, opposition leader and chairman of the Blue White-National Unity party, commented the decision saying that…

It is disgraceful to remove Edelstein for political reasons.

In a tweet on X, he also criticized cabinet minister for their “unrestrained attacks” on IOF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Finally, it is worth reporting on a global survey conducted by Nira Data and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which interviewed more than 110,000 people in 100 countries between 9th April and 23rd April 2025, and captured in the 2025 Democracy Perception Index, the world’s largest annual study on how people perceive democracy. As summarized in this Al Mayadeen article, the international image of the Outlaw US Empire is suffering significantly:

79% of countries around the world (76 out 96) have a more favourable view of China than the Outlaw US Empire (21%);

the US net favourability rating has fallen from +22% to -5% in just one year, from 2024 to 2025, whereas China has maintained a positive global rating of +14%;

the proportion of countries where the Outlaw US Empire holds a net positive image has dropped from 76% to 45% in one year;

in 82% of countries worldwide, Trump fares significantly worse than both Russian President Vladimir Putin (61% of countries) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (44% of countries),

in 87 out of 100 countries, citizens favoured “strengthening alliances and international partnerships” to increased military spending or nuclear deterrence as the top defense priority.

Notice in the maps above how even in European countries with US-friendly governments people actually have a net negative perception of the Outlaw US Empire and favour China instead!

The take-home message is that the propaganda machine of the Outlaw US Empire is not working anymore, especially as it keeps supporting the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, and that finally people are waking up, opening their eyes and realizing what a scam the “American dream” (nightmare?) has always been: the US hegemony is finally approaching its end!

UPDATE: Al Mayadeen has reported in its Short News that “Moscow has lodged a protest with Israeli authorities over the attack on a vehicle belonging to the Representative office of the Russian Federation to Palestinian National Authority”, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry. Shortly after, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote the following post (originally in Russian) on her Telegram channel (all formatting original):

🎙 Response of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs M.V. Zakharova to a media question regarding the attack on the official vehicle of the Representation of the Russian Federation to the Palestinian National Authority (5th August 2025) ❓ Question: Some sources report a recent attack on the official vehicle of the Representation of the Russian Federation to the Palestinian National Authority. Could you provide details of the incident and also express the Russian side's position on the matter? 💬 M.V. Zakharova: On 30th July 2025, the official vehicle of the Representation of the Russian Federation to the Palestinian National Authority with diplomatic plates, carrying employees of the Russian diplomatic mission accredited to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was attacked near the illegal Israeli settlement of Givat Asaf near Jerusalem by a group of settlers. The vehicle sustained mechanical damage. The attack was accompanied by verbal threats directed at the Russian diplomats. Particular bewilderment and disapproval is caused by the fact that the incident occurred with the connivance of Israeli military personnel present at the scene who did not even bother to try to stop the aggressive actions of the attackers. We consider this incident a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which, among other things, requires the receiving state to ensure the observance of the principle of inviolability of the property of foreign missions and to treat foreign diplomats accredited to it with due respect, taking all appropriate measures to prevent any encroachments on their person, freedom, and dignity. A corresponding demarche to the Israeli authorities was made by the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv. We hope that the Israeli side will draw the appropriate conclusions.

The event, which has been made public only now, clearly shows that Israel must be at loggerheads with Russia, probably because of the change in the stance of the latter towards the former (please refer to my article on this topic, in case you missed it).

