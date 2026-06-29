Let me go straight to the point and clarify the title of this article, starting from an Al Mayadeen report this morning (Monday 29th June 2026) about the resumption of US-Iran talks in Doha (Qatar) tomorrow (Tuesday 30th June 2026), citing two US officials quoted by Axios and another US official quoted by AFP as saying:

Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MoU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Iranian Foreign Ministry Spoksaman Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from Tasnim and Mehr.

However, a few hours later, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi rejected such reports (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

No technical meetings of the working groups have been scheduled for this week. Although consultations with Qatar, including regarding follow-up on the implementation of the other side’s commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media outlets claiming that technical talks of the working groups will be held in Doha are not confirmed. The first round of technical talks within the framework of the designated working groups will be held once conditions are in place and after agreement is reached on the date and venue.

…whereas the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump posted a tweet on his Truth social claiming that…

To make things even more confused, earlier tonight Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied Trump’s claim, but added that “Iranian technical teams will travel to Doha tomorrow to follow up on the implementation of the MoU”, but without holding direct talks with the Americans, even though US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also arrive in Doha on the same day, as per Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2), which also reported that the Outlaw US Empire “will not unfreeze any Iranian funds unless progress is made on the nuclear file”, despite the fact that these are off the table at this stage of the talks, according to the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM. More specifically, Mehr quoted Baghaei as saying that “Iran’s current priority is to ensure the full implementation of the commitments outlined in the agreement and that Tehran is actively pursuing its demands in this regard”, adding that “the necessary US authorizations under Article 10 concerning oil exports have been issued and Iran is monitoring their implementation [and] that the process of implementing Article 11 on the release of Iran’s frozen assets is also underway. As part of these efforts, an Iranian technical delegation will travel to Doha later this week to follow up on the issue”. He also “dismissed speculation about the start of negotiations on a final agreement, saying that stage has not yet begun. According to him, under Article 13 of the MoU, negotiations on a final agreement can only begin after the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 has started and continues” (for the full text of the MoU MoM see here).

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

According to Al Mayadeen, quoting an Axios report citing a White House official, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tomorrow, while the Iranian delegation will have separate talks with Qatari and Pakistani mediators, even though this claim has not been confirmed by the Iranian side.

In any case, if you ask me, Iran should have avoided this “pastiche”. It should not have sent its diplomatic delegation to Qatar on the same day as the US “diplomats”, even if they do not hold direct talks and have separate meetings with mediators, as it gives bad optics, especially considering that until now the Outlaw US Empire has not respected almost any provision of the MoU MoM, except for the lifting of the naval blockade on Iran. In fact, as we have seen in my last two updates (1 and 2), not only the Outlaw US Empire has bombed Iran twice in a row and has not kept Israel on a leash, but it is even building up forces and equipment in the region in preparation for a new round of full-scale war!

However, MES reported that…

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, is personally supervising the implementation of the MoU, and routinely makes critical comments to the President and negotiating team. According to a well-informed source, his patience is extensive but ‘not unlimited’, stating that he would make sure the continuation of the diplomatic process is in line with Iran’s interests. The same source said the Supreme Leader is exercising pressure through a variety of different channels to either ensure full implementation of the MoU, or prepare for a quick return to war.

I wonder what Iran’s Supreme Leader is plotting! Has he really approved the travel of the Iranian delegation to Doha?

Anyway… the Outlaw US Empire may not be respecting much of the MoU MoM, but earlier today the US Treasury Department announced a waiver for Iranian oil exports, which “allows the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum products through 21st August [2026]”, as per Mehr, which quoted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as saying:

In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz. As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.

On the other hand, it must be said that, after the last few skirmishes, the maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has fallen back to the same level as it was during the war, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen:

…while, earlier today, the IRGC Navy “warned vessels that the designated navigation corridor, which is located in the south of Larak Island, remains the only approved route for transiting the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz into the Sea of Oman”, as per Mehr, which also quoted this tweet by Gharibabadi, rejecting French or any other foreign intervention in the demining of the Strait of Hormuz:

[French President Emmanuel] Macron has said that he is cooperating with his partners in demining the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, demining is carried out solely by Iran and by no other country, and we fundamentally do not permit any such thing. The situation is sensitive and complex. We strongly advise France not to complicate it further with its provocations.

From X (formerly Twitter).

In the meantime, an Iranian delegation led by Kazem Gharibabadi met in Muscat (Oman) with Omani Ambassador-at-Large Abdulaziz Al Hinai and his team for the inaugural meeting of the Joint Hormuz Committee to review current issues regarding the Strait of Hormuz and exchange views on its future management, based on Article 5 of the MoU MoM, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, citing a tweet by Gharibabadi. Hopefully, this will help avoid Oman playing “strange games” in the Strait of Hormuz, as it did recently (see here), but, interestingly, earlier tonight Iran’s Foreign Ministry was quoted by MES as saying:

We are still in discussions with Oman regarding the future management of the Strait of Hormuz. If Oman is not interested in a joint mechanism for fees and services, we’ll simply manage the Strait ourselves.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Mehr .

During a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Mousa Shobeiri Zanjani in Qom, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that $6 billion of Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar will be released and transferred back to Iran under recent arrangements, as reported by IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The martyred leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] previously declared that Iran does not seek to build nuclear weapons, and the Islamic Republic maintains the same position. We give this assurance to the international community that activities will be proportionate to the country's needs and within the framework of our declared policies. The people, the armed forces, and the government stood firmly to safeguard the country and did not allow the enemies to achieve their objectives. The United States and the Zionist entity assumed that Iran would collapse as a result of economic pressure and internal disruption, but the people have thwarted these calculations.

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is worth quoting Brigadier General Mohammad Yousefi Khoshqalb, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force, who said to Fars and Mehr:

The regular holding of various programs throughout the country, along with the complete security of the country's land and water borders and the absence of any hostile aerial vehicles in Iran's skies, indicate the dynamism, intelligence, and complete readiness of the integrated air defense network in the form of a capable and vibrant complex. The development and deployment of advanced drones on the battlefield has now become a normal and common practice in the Armed Forces, and thank God, this process continues with speed and strength. By relying on the scientific, industrial, and knowledge-based capacities of the Air Defense Force, the Ministry of Defense, and the Armed Forces, today we are witnessing continuous leaps and developments in defense systems.

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Moving to Lebanon, last night Little Satan carried out airstrikes targeting the towns of Mayfadoun and Nabatieh in the south of the country, in breach of the “ceasefire”, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted the following statement issued by Hezbollah reporting on all ceasefire violations yesterday (Sunday 28th June 2026 - source: RNN Mirror):

The "israeli" enemy army continued its ongoing violations of the ceasefire yesterday, Sunday 28/06/2026, as follows: A raid by warplanes on a residential building in the city of Nabatiyeh.

A raid by warplanes on a residential building in the town of Mayfadoun.

A raid by drone aircraft on open land in the town of Froun.

Demolition of residential buildings in the towns of Taybeh and Haddatha.

An explosion in the town of Majdal Zoun.

Dropping sound bombs near civilians in the towns of Burj Qallawiyah and Baraachit.

Dropping suspicious objects over the towns of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa and Kfartibnit. The Islamic Resistance reaffirms that what the enemy has done constitutes a flagrant violation of the ceasefire to which it has adhered until now, and that it is monitoring and observing these violations, and reserves its right to defend its homeland and its people.

However, Hezbollah did not claim any retaliatory operation, suggesting that it is abiding by the “ceasefire”, despite the Israeli violations.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Mayadeen .

Commenting on the trilateral framework agreement signed in Washington D.C. by US, Lebanese and Israeli officials, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

[The deal] is an imposition, not an agreement that preserves Lebanon's rights. The agreement constitutes a sedition that threatens the unity of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. We will not be drawn into any street movements or reactions that could be exploited to push the country into disorder and internal conflict. We will not ratify the Washington agreement between Lebanon and Israel in its current form. The Lebanese-Israeli agreement contradicts itself and cannot be implemented. It is possible to build upon the American-Iranian agreement regarding Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 revealed that the Lebanese government had requested that a security annex to the the trilateral framework agreement remains classified, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Israeli Channel 14 as saying that “Israel’s security and military establishment is preparing for the prolonged occupation of Lebanon, which could allegedly last for years”. In fact, Israeli newspaper Haaretz, cited in another Al Mayadeen article, confirmed that “Israeli military has not yet received any order to withdraw from any area in Lebanon”. Even Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz repeated that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) will not withdraw “a millimeter” until Hezbollah is fully disarmed, as per Al Mayadeen.

Yet, there are Israeli media such as the Hebrew-language version of Times of Israel, Zamn Yisrael, that describe the trilateral framework agreement as “worthless”:

The framework agreement with Lebanon is an illusion that will blow up in our faces.

Israel has achieved nothing. Israel is in a very bad situation.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the Association of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon (Tajammu al-Ulama al-Muslimin) labelling the US-brokered deal a “document of submission and betrayal”, representing a clear constitutional breach and effectively legitimizing Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

Legal experts, such as Farouk al-Moghrabi, former advisor to the Lebanese Ministry of Human Rights who helped draft legislation that would have granted the International Criminal Court (ICC) jurisdiction in Lebanon, warned about the consequences of this US-mediated deal between Lebanese and Israeli government:

This will kill any hope of granting the ICC jurisdiction, even any hope of a UN fact-finding mission.

…whereas Nizar Saghieh, a lawyer and head of Legal Agenda, a Lebanese NGO (Non-Governmental Organization), was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The government is normalising the crime and waiving its rights to ensure any investigation or the prosecution of these crimes, or even to assist the victim in their search for justice.

Before moving to Yemen, it is worth mentioning a Haaretz report, quoted by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), according to which “advanced Israeli defense systems, including air defense technology and computerized pilot helmets used in F-15 fighter jets, have reportedly been sold to Qatar and Saudi Arabia”; in particular, 3 out of 11 aircraft owned by Qatar’s royal family are equipped with Elbit’s C-MUSIC air defense system.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that the Yemeni Scholars Association issued a statement criticizing the Lebanese government and its supporters among Arab States, deemed responsible for the consequences of the trilateral framework agreement, described as a “great betrayal and supreme act of treason”, while praising Hezbollah for its steadfastness in resisting the Israeli occupation, as per Al Mayadeen.

Saba also quoted a statement by the Yemeni Foreign Ministry expressing support for Palestinian Resistance factions in defending their people’s rights at the negotiating table and condemning the constant Israeli “ceasefire” violations in Gaza.

I will conclude this article with the following Lego cartoon from Explosive Media:

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