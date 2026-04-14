Today I am providing my English translation of an interesting article by Fulvio Beltrami, originally in Italian and published first on FaroDiRoma.it on Wednesday 25th March 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Thursday 26th March 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

The Israeli-American aggression against Iran is accelerating a transformation already underway: the gradual erosion of the petrodollar and the emergence of the petroyuan as the new monetary linchpin of the global oil market.

Deutsche Bank’s analysis: the petrodollar under siege

In her latest report, Deutsche Bank strategist Mallika Sachdeva argues that the war against Iran could be remembered as the catalyst that tests the foundations of the petrodollar regime, with long-term effects on the [US] Dollar’s global role.

The bank notes that pressures on the system were already visible before the conflict: most Middle Eastern oil now flows to Asia rather than to the United States, while sanctioned crude from Russia and Iran has been traded outside the Dollar circuit for years.

According to Sachdeva, the architecture underpinning the “US security in exchange for Dollar-priced oil” pact has been struck at its main pillar: Washington’s ability to guarantee the security of Gulf energy infrastructure and maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

If these cracks widen, the use of the Dollar in global trade and savings, and its status as a reserve currency could suffer “significant knock-on effects”.

Hormuz, tolls in Yuan

It is against this backdrop that Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz must be understood; this is the chokepoint through which, under normal conditions, around 20% of the world’s trade in oil and liquefied natural gas [LNG] passes.

According to various Western sources, Tehran has reportedly begun demanding tolls in Yuan [Renminbi] of up to the equivalent of $2 million for the passage of certain oil tankers, effectively turning the strait into a selective toll transit zone: several operators have already agreed to pay the toll, which was free prior to the war.

Data from Windward AI shows a drop of over 95% in traffic: only 16 “visible” crossings over the course of a week in March, a sign of a de facto paralysis of conventional energy flows through Hormuz.

The Iranian authorities deny there is a formal toll policy, but lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi has publicly confirmed the rationale behind the tariffs as an expression of Iran’s “strength”, that is, its ability to use the Strait as a strategic lever against the United States and its allies.

The petroyuan as an asymmetric weapon

The real game-changer, however, concerns the currency in which oil is traded. Government sources cited by the international press report that Tehran is offering passage through Hormuz only to oil tankers whose crude cargo is negotiated in Yuan, and that several countries – including France, Italy, Germany, China, India, Pakistan, Malaysia and Iraq – are considering or negotiating agreements along these lines.

A senior Iranian official, quoted by CNN, explained that a limited number of ships can obtain transit permits if the oil is sold in Yuan rather than Dollars.

Deutsche Bank sees these moves as the potential birth of the “petroyuan”: if a growing share of Middle Eastern oil were priced and settled in Chinese currency, it would undermine the very heart of American privilege – namely, the implicit obligation for the rest of the world to hold dollars and Treasury bonds to pay for energy.

China itself has been working on this transition for years: from the creation of Yuan-denominated oil futures in Shanghai to the promotion of Renminbi payments in energy agreements with Russia, Iran and the Gulf monarchies, right through to the growing use of its currency in trade with the Emirates and in Yuan-settled LNG supplies.

How yuan payments work: from SWIFT to CIPS

For the petroyuan to truly exist, it is not enough to price oil in Renminbi: infrastructure is needed to settle payments outside the Dollar-SWIFT orbit. This is where the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) comes into play, the Chinese system launched in 2015 by the People’s Bank of China to clear and settle cross-border payments in Yuan.

Unlike SWIFT, which is primarily a messaging network, CIPS integrates messaging, clearing and settlement, enabling participating banks to send instructions, match transactions and transfer funds via accounts held directly within the system.

The network is structured around direct participants, who hold settlement accounts, and indirect participants who rely on them, with a steady increase in foreign institutions (including offshore centres in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia) authorised to settle trade and letters of credit in yuan.

In the case of oil, the mechanism is relatively straightforward: a Chinese or Asian energy company signs a supply contract denominated in Yuan with an exporter (Iran, Russia, a Gulf country), the importer’s bank opens a letter of credit in Renminbi, and the payment is routed via CIPS to the producer’s bank, which receives Yuan directly into onshore or offshore accounts.

Bilateral currency swap agreements between the Chinese central bank and foreign counterparts then allow part of these Yuan to be converted into local currencies, reducing exposure to the Dollar and Western financial infrastructure.

Macroeconomic effects of the de-dollarisation of oil

The petrodollar is not merely a unit of account, but a mechanism for channelling oil surpluses into US financial markets: the Dollars received by producers are reinvested in Treasuries, Dollar-denominated assets, and projects in importing countries.

If a growing share of oil comes to be priced and paid for in Yuan or other currencies, the structural demand for Dollars falls, reducing the flow of “petrodollars” returning to the United States and squeezing liquidity in US bond markets.

Economists warn that a reduction in foreign demand for Dollars and Treasury bonds could lead to higher interest rates, increased costs of public debt financing and potential inflationary pressures in the US, which would be forced to contend with an exchange rate risk “premium” that has hitherto been virtually non-existent.

At the same time, the appreciation of major exporters’ currencies and the use of alternative currencies in energy contracts are increasing volatility in the crude oil market, fragmenting price benchmarks and forcing companies to hedge across multiple currencies, with higher costs and more complex financial instruments.

For major non-Western importers, however, paying for oil in Yuan or local currencies brings benefits: lower exchange rate risk linked to the Dollar, greater room for manoeuvre regarding US sanctions and controls, and the possibility of better balancing external accounts.

But at a systemic level, the proliferation of circuits – the petrodollar, the petroyuan, and potential agreements in Euros or regional currencies – is reshaping the geography of financial power: less centrality for Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, and greater influence for Chinese institutions and the new financial hubs of Asia and the Middle East.

In this sense, Iran’s use of the petroyuan is not merely a way to circumvent sanctions or respond to Israeli-American military aggression, but a piece of a broader de-dollarisation project aimed at striking at the heart of US hegemony: the ability to issue debt in a currency that the rest of the world is forced to use to buy energy.

From the aggression against Iran to a multipolar world

The Israeli-American war against Iran, presented as a “security” operation, is thus having a boomerang effect on Western financial power.

The attack, which has left US bases in the region vulnerable and called into question Washington’s ability to keep energy routes open and secure, is pushing Tehran and its Asian partners to strengthen alternative circuits to the Dollar, using oil itself as a lever for systemic retaliation.

In this scenario, the aggression is not merely a military episode, but the trigger for a long-term transition: the slow but tangible shift from a unipolar order based on the petrodollar to a more multipolar order, in which the petroyuan becomes one of the central instruments of de-dollarisation at the heart of the global energy market.

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