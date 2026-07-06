GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2m

This largest funeral in history has galvanized the resistance. What an amazing event!

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
25m

Any nation can be defeated.

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