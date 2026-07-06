Today (Monday 6th July 2026) was the last day of the funeral ceremonies in Tehran (Iran) for the martyred Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family, though they will continue tomorrow (Tuesday 7th July 2026) and on Wednesday 8th July 2026 in Iraq, before returning to Iran for final procession in the holy city of Mashhad (Iran) on 9th July 2026, when he will be laid to rest at the sacred shrine of Imam Reza.

The funeral procession today saw a huge, massive turnout of people, mostly Iranians from Tehran and across the country, but also from all around the world. According to Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2), citing Tasnim, Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen, this has been the largest funeral procession ever recorded in history, beating the previous world record, which belongs to the funeral of the first Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (11th June 1989 - 10.2 million people in the city of Tehran alone, according to the Guinness Book of World Records). According to the Financial Times, cited by Al Mayadeen and MES, between 12 and 15 million people have attended Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral ceremony so far. MES reported that “the management of the funeral did not account for the crowd size, with some estimates now at 14+ million”, with “2 million people stranded in other areas of Tehran without any way to reach the main procession”; this is because, as per Fotros Resistance, the funeral procession began from Azadi Square instead of Imam Hussein Square, causing “a significant amount of people to gather at the wrong square and never reach the right square (because it’s too far to walk)”!

Word really cannot make justice. Let’s look at some photos from MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6):

From MES.

From MES.

More photos from Fotros Resistance (1 and 2):

From Fotros Resistance.

Some videos from MES (1, 2 and 3) and from Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3):

People throwing trash at a banner of Trump (saying “We will not let you go easily!”) and tearing it apart (see also Tasnim):

Remember: all these red flags are a symbol of revenge. All people waving them want to avenge the martyrdom of their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family. Anyone who thinks can defeat and crush the Iranian nation is utterly delusional! You CANNOT defeat such a nation! Maybe that’s why, earlier today, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump reportedly said (source: MES):

We’re not looking for regime change in Iran.

…even though he could not resist praising himself (source: MES):

The new Ayatollah is a smart guy, actually. But I don’t know if he’s a super genius like myself. You know, Putin called me a genius.

Additional photos and videos from the funeral procession today can be found on IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1, 2 and 3).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attending part of the grand funeral procession, where other Iranian officials were seen as well (e.g. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani), according to IRNA and Tasnim. Both news agencies (IRNA and Tasnim) and Mehr quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

People may say a lot. If I want to say something, ultimately only a few Persian speakers will understand it, but the behavior and presence of the [Iranian] people are understood by the whole world. This greatness, these tears that flow from the eyes of girls, men, and children, arise from the pain and sorrow that surges inside a person, and the world sees this truth. More telling than all the words and conversations is the behavior of our beloved people at the funeral of our beloved Leader. When we say farewell, I do not accept this interpretation; this is not actually farewell, but a promise to continue on the path (of the martyred Leader). The enemy proved that its talk of freedom and human rights is nothing but a lie.

…in a televised interview last night. Earlier today Pezeshkian tweeted the following statement on X (see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The leadership of the martyr taught everyone that Iran's greatest asset is its people and their unity. Today, too, by acting upon the divine command “that you stand for Allah in twos and singly”, with empathy, concord, and sincere service to the people, we will continue the path of Iran's honor, progress, and glory.

Tomorrow Pezeshkian will travel to Iraq to participate in the funeral procession in Qom (sources: IRNA and Mehr), where ~1 million people have already gathered at the Jamkaran grand mosque tonight, ~7 hours before the funeral ceremony, according to MES (1 and 2) and Fotros Resistance:

It is also worth mentioning that, during the funeral procession earlier today, a few people chanted “Death to the Compromiser!” when they saw Pezeshkian (from MES):

Iran's Vice-President for Executive Affairs Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah (top left), Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref (top centre), Media Adviser to the IRGC Commander Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar (top left), Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr (bottom left) and former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (bottom right) - from IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah, Iran’s Vice-President for Executive Affairs, was also seen at the funeral procession in Tehran today and was quoted by IRNA as saying:

The Iranian nation has shown that despite the martyrdom of their principled leader, they will continue his path—the path of honor, progress and the pursuit of Iran’s rightful claims.

…while Mohammad Reza Aref, the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

The nation’s rightful demand to punish the terrorist killers, raised during today’s historic funeral procession, is a legitimate demand consistent with international principles of self-defense. The realization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to definitive punishment of the perpetrators of this crime is a sovereign duty that will be fulfilled through strategic rationality.

In an interview with Tasnim on the sidelines of the funeral procession, Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar, media adviser to the IRGC commander, said that this was…

an unparalleled event in the history of the Islamic Revolution [however, it] is not an end, but rather a historical milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for the front of truth. Today, with this magnificent funeral procession, the movement alongside Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei toward the practical realization of those ideals has officially begun.

…whereas Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was quoted by Mehr as saying:

The turnout of millions of people with red flags and slogans of revenge at the funeral of the martyred leader is a clear message from the Iranian nation to the enemies of this land.

…echoed by Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

Iran’s greatest strategic asset—above its geography & brave military—is its valiant people. Millions came to honor our leader, cowardly murdered with his family & 168 schoolchildren in Minab by the worst criminals. [See this translation and my account of the first day of the Ramadan War here] No aggression or coercion can bring this nation to submission.

After the umpteenth threat by US President Donald J. Trump (watch video above), Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr responded with the following statement:

To the delusional President of America, who today threatened 91 million Iranians, I say: Before this, as the president of a ruthless country with a 250-year history, you had spoken in similar language about wiping out Iran’s several thousand year old civilization. And the result for you was nothing but defeat, desperation, and a request for negotiations and a ceasefire. The Iranian people are strangers to the language of threats. So, speak to the people of Iran with respect, otherwise we will respond to you in another language. [Source: Fotros Resistance - all emphasis added]

Trump’d better listen to Iran’s SNSC Secretary and to his own citizens, who - in a recent poll by the Financial Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) - said that the war had “not been worth the cost”, according to 58% of US registered voters polled.

News and updates from Palestine

Israeli "Defense" Minister Israel Katz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to occupied Palestine, earlier today Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz admitted Israel’s role in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, a confession exposing him to popular calls for retribution and international prosecution, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the unanimous vote by the Israeli government to refuse to comply with a Supreme Court ruling regarding the broadcast regulator, a move that could trigger a constitutional crisis, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying:

The government had turned criminal. This is the most serious constitutional crisis.

…echoed by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said:

Not adhering to court rulings brings anarchy in the streets and the disintegration of our country.

…while Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated:

I have already made it clear, and I will repeat it again and again — disobedience to a court ruling is a red line that must not be crossed under any circumstances.

In the meantime, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared that Israel “has begun what he called a ‘settlement revolution’, after the Israeli political-security cabinet approved the establishment of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank”, as per Al Mayadeen…

General director of the Hamas-run government media office Ismail al-Thawabta (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

…while the Government Media Office in Gaza announced “the resignation of the head of the Government Emergency Committee, Mohammad Abdul Khaliq al-Farra, who also served as acting head of government follow-up, alongside the formal dissolution of the Emergency Committee itself”, a move intended “to facilitate the transition of administrative governance in the enclave to the newly formed National Committee for the Management of Gaza”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Palestinian Resistance factions welcomed such a move.

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News and updates from Lebanon

Martyr Esperanza Ghandour, principal of the Youssef Salman Shamoun Public School in Nabatieh al-Fawqa - from Esperanza Ghandour, principal of the Youssef Salman Shamoun Public School in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Moving briefly to Lebanon, it is worth reporting that unfortunately the Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon continues. Today Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) killed Esperanza Ghandour, principal of the Youssef Salman Shamoun Public School in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, together with her mother, their foreign domestic worker and a Syrian laborer in a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, in the Nabatieh district, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, which quoted Ihab Hamadeh, member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc and Education Parliamentary Committee, as saying:

The Lebanese authorities bear primary responsibility for the enemy’s continued killing of civilians and destruction of homes, after they relinquished Lebanon’s sovereign rights.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Explosive Media:

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