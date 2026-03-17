Today I am providing my English translation of a post by Maximilian, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 15th March 2026. The work is actually the painting in the picture below, provided with a synopsis. (All formatting original).

Imagine this scene.

On the morning of 28th February 2026, a father takes his 7-year-old daughter to school.

He walks her to the entrance of the school building, then says goodbye, filled with the quiet joy of knowing he will see her again that very evening, after lessons.

Instead, that father will never see his daughter again.

That very same day, a missile destroys the school building, causing the concrete roof to collapse and bury the little girl, along with 164 of her classmates aged between 7 and 12, as well as the teachers. They all die.

That school was in Minab, a town in southern Iran, and was bombed by an American missile on the first day of the illegal aggression perpetrated by the United States and Israel against Iran, an aggression that led to a brutal war still ongoing today.