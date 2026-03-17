The last day of school
Today I am providing my English translation of a post by Maximilian, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 15th March 2026. The work is actually the painting in the picture below, provided with a synopsis. (All formatting original).
Synopsis of the work
Imagine this scene.
On the morning of 28th February 2026, a father takes his 7-year-old daughter to school.
He walks her to the entrance of the school building, then says goodbye, filled with the quiet joy of knowing he will see her again that very evening, after lessons.
Instead, that father will never see his daughter again.
That very same day, a missile destroys the school building, causing the concrete roof to collapse and bury the little girl, along with 164 of her classmates aged between 7 and 12, as well as the teachers. They all die.
That school was in Minab, a town in southern Iran, and was bombed by an American missile on the first day of the illegal aggression perpetrated by the United States and Israel against Iran, an aggression that led to a brutal war still ongoing today.
Artist: Maximilian
Title of the work: “The Last Day of School”
Technique: acrylic on cardboard, 120 x 80 cm
Year: 2026
There are truly no words to adequately express the revulsion for any father or grandfather must feel for what was done in the name of incomprehensible hatred; what's comprehensible is the revulsion and difficult-to-control hate that act has inspired worldwide.
Thank you, Ismaele! The large grey rectangle with the many small black rectangles is the graves dug for the many children. Yes, lifting the orange mop-head reveals the absolute swine, the full caricature of The West. Every building, bridge, road in the world is detailed in the U.S. military "targets" database. This building was identified as a school in 2016. But Pete Hogsbreath waved away any restrictions on wartime murder. And even worse than bombing the school, was the "double-tap" in which a 5th missile, loitering to survey what had been "accomplished," saw the people running to the school to help, then plunged in and used its "feature" of exploding unused fuel to burn anyone still alive to ashes. Apparently, to the Evil Empire, this bombing represents humanity at its best.