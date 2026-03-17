GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Montefrío the Curious's avatar
Montefrío the Curious
7h

There are truly no words to adequately express the revulsion for any father or grandfather must feel for what was done in the name of incomprehensible hatred; what's comprehensible is the revulsion and difficult-to-control hate that act has inspired worldwide.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Thank you, Ismaele! The large grey rectangle with the many small black rectangles is the graves dug for the many children. Yes, lifting the orange mop-head reveals the absolute swine, the full caricature of The West. Every building, bridge, road in the world is detailed in the U.S. military "targets" database. This building was identified as a school in 2016. But Pete Hogsbreath waved away any restrictions on wartime murder. And even worse than bombing the school, was the "double-tap" in which a 5th missile, loitering to survey what had been "accomplished," saw the people running to the school to help, then plunged in and used its "feature" of exploding unused fuel to burn anyone still alive to ashes. Apparently, to the Evil Empire, this bombing represents humanity at its best.

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