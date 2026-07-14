It might seem that the NATO summit in Ankara (Turkey) was a big win for Ukrainian military dictator Volodymir Zelensky after hearing the recent statements coming from US dictator Donald Trump. In short, the American dictator said the following after his meeting with Ukrainian dictator:

US might close the skies over Ukraine. This would mean that American dictator Donald Trump would establish a “no-fly” zone over Ukraine where American forces would directly shoot down Russian air assets (strategic bombers, missiles, drones, fighter jets…) in the skies over territories Ukraine consider to be their own territory. This would include US shooting down any Russian assets over the four disputed regions that Russia has annexed in September 2022 after holding referendums and also Crimea that is constitutional part of Russia since 2014. US would essentially be shooting down Russian assets OVER RUSSIA or at least territory that RUSSIA CONSIDERES TO BE PART OF RUSSIA. This would mean effective war between United States and Russia which I doubt that Trump would want to fight.

US may grant Ukraine a license for manufacturing Patriot missiles. Zelensky has begged both the US government and US Congress in a letter to give him a license to manufacture his own Patriots, according to anti-Russian and pro-Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent, US specialists will help Ukraine in manufacturing these missiles. In a recent interview he did with CNBC, Zelensky acknowledged Ukraine faces problem with air defense and needs American Patriots. I’ll explain down below why I think Zelensky is betting on a wrong horse.

NATO countries will commit to allocate $70 billion to Ukraine in 2026. Will commit… Zelensky asked for $150 billion, while NATO said it will commit to giving him $70 billion out of EU’s loan to Ukraine, according to the Duran, unless collective economies of NATO collapse due to the shortages of oil, draining of its reserves to satisfy the market and isolating themselves economically by sanctioning Russia and restricting access to the Chinese market. In the end, no firm guarantee that Ukraine will indeed receive this money. Remember that Ukraine is still a disposable proxy of the US empire and will only be fed till its useful to its masters of the West.

NATO countries to commit to supporting Ukraine in the same level in 2027 as in 2026. Again, no guarantee of this actually coming to any sort of realization practically.

While many might read this as a some sort of success for Zelensky, the truth is that it is not. Meeting between Trump and Zelensky only accomplished one thing: pissed off the Russians. Don’t take my word for it. After year of holding back from criticizing Donald Trump, Russian media has finally broken the ice on US President. Here is a post from a British journalist based in Moscow analysing a recent piece that appeared in elite Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta [NG].

Moscow newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes that Trump has traded the “spirit of Anchorage” for the “spirit of Ankara,” after backing Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and supporting large-scale aid to Kiev.



The paper says the NATO summit in Ankara ended favourably for Ukraine, with members approving €70 billion in military aid this year and describing Russia in the final declaration as a “long-term threat” to Euro-Atlantic security.



It says Trump, while continuing to criticise NATO in his usual style, was fully aligned on support for Ukraine. At a press conference with Zelensky, he said Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities were “an escalation,” but “an escalation that will help end the conflict.”



NG writes that this marks a shift from the “spirit of Anchorage,” after Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska last year, when Moscow hoped the US president would pressure Zelensky and European NATO members into accepting Russian conditions.



Instead, the paper says, Ankara showed Trump intends to pressure Russia rather than Ukraine or Western Europe. NG adds that it remains unclear whether this is a long-term change in White House strategy or simply a bargaining tool ahead of Trump’s next conversation with Putin.

This outrage is not the product of NATO’s commitment to funding “Project Ukraine” or Trump’s statements. Russia understands that NATO’s funding of Ukraine only further disintegrates the alliance financially because it’s literally pouring billions of its taxpayer money down the toilet that’s ready to be flushed by couple of Mr. Kinzhals when they make a visit to Kiev soon. Just understand how European and American governments feel when they need to explain to their own population that they have essentially drained down social spending to supporting the most corrupt State on planet, according to Douglas MacGregor, and just see the reaction of its own citizens.

Trump’s statement after the summit with Zelensky included a lot of may and might so this really does not worry the Russians.

As I already explained, US does not have the capability to shoot down Russian jets over Kiev and any economic commitment to the Kiev regime benefits only Russia and weakens the provider of money.

Zelensky’s only self-declared “win” is getting Trump to help him with manufacture of Patriot missiles, but, if you believe this would change the provisions of this conflict, then you most certainly did not listen to Professor Ted Postol who stated that the accuracy of Patriots is around 2%.

Good job, Zelensky! You will now be able to shoot 1 out of 50 missiles Russia fires on you. If this is not a victory, I (do not) know what it is!

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Why is Russia frustrated with the West?

If NATO is heading towards economic oblivion, as Scott Ritter argues in his RT post, then why would Russia be mad?

Russian media is not criticizing Trump per se, but Russian President Putin indirectly.

President Putin once made it fairly clear that he understands the true nature of American politics — meaning, presidents simply do not matter and the guys in black suits with black ties make the necessary decisions.

But, for some inexplainable reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin naively believed that talking to two real-estate guys with no professional political understanding of war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as holding hours of long lecture to President Trump and two aforementioned agents (who by the way struggle to name two republics of Donbass) would somehow lead to the conclusion of the war US elite launched for the sole purpose of strategically defeating Russia on the battlefield by sacrificing white Christian population of Ukraine.

While Russian government talks peace and cooperation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (second most powerful person in Trump’s cabinet) says that attacks on Russia are supported by the US and that Anchorage agreements do not mean a thing anymore and that United States has “picked a side” in this conflict.

This brings me to the very painful message for Western elites.

Putin offered you the diplomatic way out of this conflict and was ready to make concessions in order to normalize relations with you.

However, by providing support to Kiev regime and openly boasting about hurting Russian civilians, bring war back to Russia and furthering fuel crisis by striking deep into their territory, you are strengthening hardliners such as Sergey Karaganov and Dmitry Medvedev.

Putin is under immense pressure to escalate the conflict in Ukraine and outside of it.

The pressure being brought on Putin to finish this war in a most ruthless way possible but most beneficial to Russian side now is bigger than the pressure he faced in 2022 that led him to invade Ukraine.

My message to EU: Stop provoking Russia!

My message to US: Back off!

There are serious debates in Russia whether a strike on Europe using nuclear weapons is needed.

The simple fact Russia is now considering employing nukes into the war changes the strategic formula — for the first time, European elites are on the target list.

Statements and actions of the NATO States that were pledged to be continued on this summit in Ankara and the complete rejection of peace invites the pressure of hardcore elements of the Kremlin to prevail and initiate a strike on Europe after serious provocation marking this NATO summit maybe the last one.

Maybe leaders that sowed war today will reap tomorrow.

The last NATO summit… Maybe.

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