Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and published last week.

The first article, by Maria Morigi, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 1st February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Historical cycles and recurrences of US propaganda before unleashing wars: Afghanistan and Iran

Is déjà vu, which AI [Artificial Intelligence] defines as a psychic phenomenon, an illusion of memory whereby one has the distinct feeling of having already experienced a similar situation?

Unfortunately, it is not an illusion. The same thing happened in a preventive manner to attack Afghanistan, in the following ways: condemning the Soviet intervention of 1979-89 as an act of war, supporting the internal civil war by financing anti-Soviet groups, demonising the Taliban (winners of the civil war) by portraying them as the only culprits and terrorists who raged against their own people.

Even then, it was all propaganda and strategic calculation on the part of the US. Behind it all was a lack of knowledge of ethnic differences, the Islamic religion, history, and the management and government of local communities. There was no respect for the Afghan people and their possible options. No consideration was given to the millennial civilisations that have left their mark on Afghanistan. Instead, there were many interests in drugs and control of resources... so much for “exporting democracy”. We Westerners swallowed the propaganda hook, line and sinker. At the end of the 20-year US and NATO intervention in Afghanistan (2021), the results were clear: nothing had been achieved. In fact, the Afghans would be a little better off than before if it weren’t for the famines, earthquakes and their money being seized by American banks.

The same script is being repeated with Iran. The relentless propaganda talks of a “theocratic regime” and an “obscurantist dictatorship”, orchestrates and directs worldwide uprisings for the violated rights of Iranian women, organises and stirs up scenarios of colour revolutions, and insists that Iran is the source of support for the Palestinian resistance, Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah, and emphasises the historical positions of post-revolutionary Iran against the US and especially Israel. The goal is to make Iran the Great Satan, reversing the accusations that Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini had levelled against America.

Tehran, 2023 meeting with Taliban representative.

Once again, these “propaganda directors” and their naive Western followers are as ignorant as moles: they can barely distinguish between Sunni and Shia Islam, they know nothing about the country’s civilisation (which is indeed millennia old), they have no idea about the historical and political developments following the fall of the Qajar dynasty, the heavy interference of the British and Russians as colonial powers, constitutionalism and all the struggles through which social and religious forces have contributed to making Iran a sovereign state. Reading social media (but also Vaticanists and pseudo-experts), one is appalled to see false and misleading information being spread about the repression of religious minorities (which are protected by the Constitution - Article 13) and, the icing on the cake, the recent desired equivalence between the Pasdaran and terrorists.

The Revolutionary Guards are not an armed clandestine group or an irregular militia: they are part of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, provided for by the Constitution, financed by the State and responsible for the security policies of a sovereign country. Defining them as a “terrorist organisation” by an “external” political decision risks overturning international law because if a regular army can be labelled as terrorist, nothing can prevent any State from, for example, placing the Italian Carabinieri on a list of foreign terrorist organisations, accusing them of operations abroad or participating in NATO missions. The problem is one of international responsibility: using the label of terrorism according to momentary political convenience is not exactly the best way forward. And, of course, it is also a problem of despicable interference: imagine if Iran intervened to tell us what to do about a reform under discussion.

Even burning the image of Ayatollah Khamenei, as is fashionable in protest squares, could be denounced as a serious act of contempt for the religion and sovereignty of Iran.

Meanwhile, Trump’s latest Armada – also touted, perhaps ignoring the historic defeat of the Grande y Felicisima Armada in 1588 – is approaching menacingly in the Arabian Sea… We know that Iran is not Afghanistan, but we are concerned that, in international relations, ignorance and arrogance have always prevailed over responsibility and respect.

The second article was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 29th January 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

THE LESSON OF DAVOS: PIRATES, THIEVES, BUT ALSO FRAUDSTERS

American journalist Jill Abramson, former editor-in-chief of the New York Times, described the Davos Forum as a “circle of wankers”; and indeed, Javier Milei, who became famous for his chainsaw antics during the presidential election campaign, is now a regular fixture at the annual Davos event. A week ago, Argentine President Milei gave another speech in Davos, quoting Austrian economist Israel Kirzner, according to whom socialists do not dispute that capitalism is more efficient in terms of productivity, but only accuse it of being unfair. There is a foolproof way to win any argument, and that is to attribute to others things they never said. The entire edifice of speculation put forward by Milei’s ghost writers is based on this blatantly false assertion. It is not at all true that criticism of capitalism (or so-called capitalism) has been limited to ethical considerations; if anything, the ethical disaster of so-called capitalism is highlighted precisely by the mystifying nature of its efficiency-driven narrative. One of the countless examples of the failure of so-called capitalism in terms of efficiency is Milei himself, given that, after two years of “liberal” triumphalism, he was saved by an American loan; in other words, Milei has taken on another debt, which allows him to repay the interest on his debts to the International Monetary Fund for some time.

Another completely arbitrary statement by Milei is to present Venezuela as proof of the failure of socialism. If Venezuela were really as disastrous as Milei says, there would be no way to rob it. The facts show that it is Venezuela that is the target of piracy. The arbitrary seizure of oil tankers by the United States is not the only example; in fact, another act of piracy was committed by the Bank of England, which seized Venezuelan gold under the pretext of a dispute between the Maduro government and an alleged Guaidò government; except that Guaidó has renounced any political role, yet the Venezuelan gold has not been returned [see here]. It is therefore laughable that Milei declares that so-called capitalism is based on private property; in reality, it is also (or above all) based on piracy. The seizure of Maduro’s gold was committed by the US for the purpose of extorting Venezuelan resources. Under the pretext of human rights, the US seized nine billion dollars from Afghanistan, so no country is too poor to be robbed. The problem is that the term “capitalism” refers to a mere legal principle concerning the ownership structure of a company, which, however, explains nothing about how the system actually works. As for “liberalism”, it is a mythological category, a self-congratulatory fairy tale that serves as a smokescreen and an alibi for much more prosaic behaviour, such as welfare for the rich and piracy.

A reference to Maduro’s case was also present in Zelensky’s speech, in which he complained that while Maduro is currently on trial in the US, the same has not been done with Putin. Zelensky’s speech was based on the same self-referential criteria applied by Milei; in other words, Zelensky also sings his own praises. The entirely arbitrary premise of Zelensky’s speech is that Europe has enormous potential that it fails to fully express due to a kind of timidity or pusillanimity. If the amazing European resources touted by Zelensky really existed, he would not be calling for the expropriation of Russian assets deposited in European banks. If this latest act of piracy has not yet been committed by the European Union, it is not due to scruples of honesty, but to the fact that Russia was also in a position to expropriate European assets of almost the same value in retaliation. The thief was only held back by the prospect of being robbed in turn. Just as with the other great emergency charade, the psychopandemic [i.e. COVID-19], the Eurocratic oligarchies sacrificed much more to the non-existent Russian threat than was actually available to European taxpayers; therefore, the sensible accusation against the European oligarchies would be that of irresponsible adventurism.

However, it would be unfair to say that it all boils down to piracy; in fact, there are also scams, in this case American-style scams. In Davos, Trump presented his “Board of Peace”, and immediately the naive thought that this initiative represented an attempt to supplant the UN. In reality, there is nothing concrete about this “Board of Peace” other than the billion dollars that each country must pay to be part of it. [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni had to back down, at least for now, because in this referendum period she cannot afford to give her opponents an assist such as throwing away almost a billion euros of taxpayers’ money to curry favour with Trump. Putin, on the other hand, seems to have fully understood the meaning of the “Board of Peace”, in fact he has decided to make his participation conditional on the issue of Russian assets illegally held in the US. In short, Putin has made it clear to Trump that if he returns the Russian assets illegally held in the US, he could leave him a billion as a bribe for the transaction.