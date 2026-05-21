Today I am providing my English translation of an article by the editorial office of InchiostroNero (literally meaning Black Ink), originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 15th April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

A Word to Understand the Changing World

For millennia, limits have been regarded as a necessary condition for freedom, law, and civil coexistence. From the Greek concept of measure to the Roman limes, and on to the biblical tradition of covenant and responsibility, European civilizations have built their identities by recognizing that every community needs shared boundaries to endure over time. Since the modern age, however, technological growth and the idea of progress have gradually transformed boundaries into obstacles to be overcome, fostering a new conception of freedom as the indefinite expansion of individual possibilities. Today, in a society that struggles to distinguish between freedom and the absence of constraints, returning to question the meaning of boundaries means reflecting on the very conditions of collective life and the future of Western civilization.

“Moderation is the best of things.” Cleobulus of Lindos

A Word That Has Become Suspicious

There is a word that has accompanied the history of European civilizations for centuries and that today seems to be slowly disappearing from our public vocabulary: limit.

It has not been formally abolished. No era has proclaimed its end. There is no precise moment when someone decided it was no longer necessary. Something more subtle has happened: the limit has changed its meaning. It is no longer perceived as a natural component of human experience, but as a restriction to be overcome, an obstacle imposed from the outside.

Yet, for millennia, the exact opposite was true. The limit did not impede freedom: it made it possible.

Ancient civilizations did not conceive of man as an unlimited being. They conceived of him as a being situated within a measure. To live meant inhabiting a recognizable space, accepting a form, recognizing a proportion between what is possible and what is not. In Greek culture, this awareness became a fundamental moral principle: to exceed measure did not mean to emancipate oneself, but to expose oneself to disorder. It is no coincidence that tragedy called hybris the pretension of exceeding the human condition. As Aristotle writes in the Nicomachean Ethics, “virtue is a disposition consisting in the golden mean,” that is, in the ability to recognize measure as the balance of human action.

For Rome, too, the boundary did not represent a weakness, but a structure of political order. It established where the law held sway and where uncertainty began. It was the visible form of civilization.

This is why it is surprising that Europe, of all places – which for centuries built its identity around the idea of measure – now struggles to recognize the boundary as a resource. The word survives, but it has shifted direction: it no longer signifies a condition of freedom, but rather what seems to hinder it.

And it is perhaps precisely in this silent shift that one can recognize one of the most profound signs of the cultural transformation of our time.

Limits in Ancient Civilizations

Ancient civilizations did not conceive of man as a being without boundaries. They conceived of him as embedded within an order.

For the Greeks, this experience was expressed in the idea of moderation. Man was not called upon to expand indefinitely, but to recognize his own place in the cosmos. To exceed that measure did not mean to grow: it meant to disrupt a balance. Tragedy called hubris precisely this rupture. As Sophocles recalls in Antigone, “many things are wonderful, but none is more wonderful than man”: a greatness that nevertheless cannot escape its own condition without consequences. Freedom, for the Greeks, did not arise from the absence of limits, but from the recognition of one’s own measure.

Rome, too, built its identity around this awareness. The limes was not merely a geographical frontier: it defined the space within which the law could be recognized as common. It was not merely a defensive military barrier, but a symbolic line distinguishing order from chaos. As Cicero writes in De legibus, “the law is the supreme reason inherent in nature,” and precisely for this reason it requires a space within which it can be shared.

In the biblical tradition, the boundary takes on yet another meaning. It is not merely a measure nor merely a political border: it is a relationship. It arises from the covenant and defines the space of mutual responsibility. When Deuteronomy states “I set before you today life and good, death and evil”, the boundary does not appear as a constraint, but as a condition of choice.

For millennia, Western man has lived this experience of measure. The limit was not an obstacle to freedom: it was the form through which freedom became shareable.

The limit the Greeks could not cross

For the Greeks, the limit was not merely a moral rule. It was a law of the world. It did not represent a prohibition imposed from the outside, but the very structure of human existence. Man was not conceived as a being destined to expand indefinitely: he was a being called to recognize his place in the order of the cosmos.

This awareness had a specific name: métron. To know one’s own limit meant, first and foremost, to know one’s own condition. It is no coincidence that one of the maxims inscribed in the sanctuary of Delphi read “γνῶθι σεαυτόν”, know thyself. It was not an invitation to psychological introspection, but a call to recognize the distance that separates man from the gods. As Plato observes in Philebus, “measure and proportion are always beautiful and perfect”, because only that which possesses measure can maintain a stable form over time.

The true danger, for the Greek man, was not weakness but excess. Tragedy taught this clearly. The tragic hero does not fall because he is fragile, but because he claims to cross the threshold assigned to him. This is what happens to Prometheus when he defies the divine order, and this is what happens to Oedipus when he attempts to know what he is not permitted to know. Hybris did not merely signify pride: it signified the disruption of the balance between man and the cosmos.

For this reason, freedom, in the Greek world, did not coincide with the absence of limits. Rather, it coincided with the ability to consciously inhabit one’s own condition. As Heraclitus recalls in one of his most famous fragments, “the sun will not overstep its limits; otherwise the Erinyes, ministers of justice, will discover it”. Even the stars obey an order: man cannot escape this law without exposing himself to disorder.

For the Greeks, therefore, the limit was not a renunciation. It was a form of wisdom. To recognize it meant to remain human. To ignore it meant to expose oneself to tragedy.

When the limit becomes an enemy

Starting in the modern age, something changes profoundly in the way Western man perceives the limit. It does not suddenly disappear. It is not declared useless. But it slowly loses its original meaning. It is no longer the form within which freedom takes shape: it becomes the obstacle that freedom must overcome.

The transformation begins with a new image of man. Man is no longer conceived as part of an order to be acknowledged, but as a subject capable of transforming the world. Nature is no longer a measure: it becomes a space for intervention. As Francis Bacon writes in Novum Organum, “knowledge is power”, and this formula marks the beginning of a new era in European history. To know no longer means to understand a limit, but to acquire the ability to transcend it.

The growth of technology reinforces this conviction. Every advance seems to demonstrate that what appeared impossible yesterday can be achieved today. The limit is no longer interpreted as a stable structure of human existence, but as a provisional frontier destined to shift continuously. The very idea of progress arises from this confidence: humanity can indefinitely improve its condition.

Over the centuries, this vision has solidified into a veritable culture of expansion. Freedom no longer coincides with moderation, but with the unlimited. As Descartes observes in Discourse on the Method, man can become “the master and possessor of nature”. It is a formula that marks a decisive turning point: the limit is no longer a condition to be understood, but a constraint to be overcome.

Thus a new image of freedom is born. No longer freedom as balance, but freedom as the continuous expansion of possibilities. No longer freedom as form, but freedom as expansion. And it is precisely in this silent transition that the limit begins to be perceived not as a resource of civilization, but as its principal adversary.

The Paradox of Boundless Freedom

But boundless freedom is not necessarily greater freedom. This is perhaps one of the most difficult insights for contemporary sensibilities to accept. Accustomed to thinking of freedom as the absence of constraints, we struggle to recognize that every concrete freedom arises instead from a form.

When every limit is perceived as unjust, even coexistence becomes difficult. Rules seem arbitrary. Institutions appear suspect. Authority loses legitimacy not because it is necessarily oppressive, but because it is no longer recognized as necessary. Society does not become more open: it becomes more fragile.

This paradox was already clearly understood in the nineteenth century. As Alexis de Tocqueville observed in Democracy in America, “Equality prepares men for everything,” but precisely for this reason it can render them incapable of recognizing the limits indispensable to communal life. When every individual perceives oneself as the measure of oneself, society risks losing the shared language that makes belonging possible.

A society without limits does not become freer. It becomes more uncertain. Because a limit is not merely a prohibition: it is an invisible structure that makes mutual trust possible. Without recognized boundaries, words change meaning, rules become negotiable, and responsibilities dissolve.

This is what Hannah Arendt also intuited with great clarity when she wrote that “freedom needs a common world to appear”. Without a shared space, freedom does not formally disappear, but it loses substance.

The limit, in this sense, is not the opposite of freedom. It is its condition. It does not restrict it: it makes it habitable. Without a recognized form, in fact, there is no common life. There are only individuals exposed to an ever-wider and ever-less comprehensible horizon.

Boundaries and Collective Life

Every community arises from the ability to draw shared boundaries. These are not merely territorial borders. They are legal, symbolic, and moral boundaries. They are often invisible lines, yet decisive, because they allow individuals to recognize themselves as part of the same human space.

In this sense, the boundary does not exist to exclude. It exists to make belonging possible. Without recognized boundaries, there is no community: there is only a collection of individuals who temporarily share the same territory. It is the presence of common rules, shared languages, and mutual responsibilities that transforms a collective into a society.

The European political tradition has long understood this balance. As Aristotle writes in Politics, “man is by nature a political animal”, that is, a being who realizes himself only within an organized community. But a community exists only where there is a form. And every form implies a boundary.

When these boundaries disappear, society does not become more open. It becomes more fragile. Not because someone has imposed new rules, but because no one knows anymore which rules truly apply.

Mutual trust weakens, institutions lose stability, and public discourse fragments.

This process had already been intuited with great clarity by Émile Durkheim when he observed that a society cannot exist without a shared set of norms capable of guiding the behavior of individuals. When these norms dissolve, what emerges is not greater freedom, but a condition he called anomie, that is, a loss of collective orientation.

The boundary, therefore, is not merely an individual matter. It is a structure of communal life. It does not separate people: it connects them. It does not restrict the space of freedom: it makes the space of coexistence possible. Where shared boundaries break down, the community too risks slowly losing its form.

A word to rediscover

Perhaps the problem is not that we live in a civilization with too many limits. Perhaps we live in a civilization that has ceased to understand them. Not because they have disappeared, but because they have changed meaning. Where once they indicated a form of coexistence, today they are often perceived as an obstacle to individual fulfillment.

For centuries, the boundary was what protected freedom from confusion, the law from arbitrariness, and the community from dissolution. It was not a barrier, but a threshold. It did not merely separate; it guided. It allowed individuals to recognize themselves within a shared space and to build relationships that endured over time.

Rethinking the boundary does not mean going backward. No civilization can survive on nostalgia. Rather, it means recognizing that every society needs a form in order to endure. Without form, there is no shared memory. Without shared memory, there is no sense of belonging.

This is what Simone Weil intuited with extraordinary clarity when she wrote that “putting down roots is perhaps the most important and most misunderstood need of the human soul”. Roots are not a return to the past. They are what allow people to inhabit the present without losing their sense of place in the world.

A civilization that no longer knows where to draw its boundaries risks slowly losing even the language with which it tells its own story. Not because it has renounced freedom, but because it has lost the form that makes freedom shareable.

Rediscovering limits does not mean narrowing humanity’s horizon. It means restoring a livable space to freedom. And perhaps it is precisely from this awareness that a new reflection on the future of our civilization can begin.

“A civilization survives only if it knows what it must defend

and what it must not cross.” – Romano Guardini

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