Marledonna
5h

The level of corruption is almost unimaginable, but even worse is the fact that this criminal elite is (almost) never prosecuted and even protected by the system. The citizens are screwed twice: first their tax is used to pay the system (government, military, security, police, justice system) and then criminals speculate on their currency, which has a negative effect on their purchasing power. Unfortunately or maybe fortunately (ignorance is bliss) most are totally unaware. What they however are aware of: Putin bad, Xi bad, Pezeshkian bad, Saddam bad, Ghadafi bad, Assad bad, ... it's a effing meshed up world we are living in.

6h

Trumps Pardon list reads like a Who's Who of regime change narco traffickers who fund terrorists like Isis in Syria Jolani.

