What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 12th February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Mainstream narrative is dominated by billionaire worship and billionaire warfare; that is, today’s billionaires are the new leaders who have triumphed in Darwinian selection, those capable of representing grand political concepts, and it is precisely the epic struggle between billionaires that determines the success or decline of those political concepts. In this mythological narrative, [US President Donald J.] Trump and [George] Soros represent nationalism and globalism respectively, and therefore the two billionaires are polar opposites and mutually hostile. In support of this supposed opposition, there are occasional mudslinging episodes, such as the issue of the hundreds of millions of US Dollars that the US State Department, through its agency USAID [United States Agency for International Development], has paid to Soros’ Open Society Foundation. This is nothing strange, given that, despite Darwinist nonsense, almost all private capitalists operate with public money; it is called welfare for the rich. The fact is that these alleged complaints by Trump are more than a year old and have had no real consequences. Among other things, USAID is now closed, but its operations have been transferred directly to the State Department.

Much more decisive, however, is the fact that Trump has appointed a former collaborator of George Soros as Secretary of the Treasury. This is, of course, another billionaire, Scott Bessent, who is also one of Trump’s main donors; that is, Bessent has financed Trump both directly and by raising funds on his behalf. From a technical point of view, the fact that Bessent received the most important position in the Trump administration in exchange for his activity as a donor constitutes a real sale of public office. On the other hand, corruption is fully legalised in the US, so such sales are public knowledge and do not entail any criminal consequences. Bessent was therefore able to buy the keys to the federal government’s coffers, and no one can object to this. After all, it is not surprising that Bessent, like any private capitalist, wants to get his hands on the real goose that lays the golden eggs, i.e. taxpayers’ money.

In recent days, Scott Bessent, in a Senate hearing, claimed credit for the collapse of the Iranian currency, the Rial, which lost more than 30% against the [US] Dollar in a few days. As is well known, the fall of the rial has led to protests among Iranian traders. The British media then presented the evolution of the protests into open revolt as a completely spontaneous event, even though Mossad publicly claimed to be on the ground in Iran alongside the rioters, and it also appeared that tens of thousands of Starlink network terminals (of which Elon Musk is the figurehead) were available to the rioters themselves for coordination purposes. It was therefore a concerted action of “regime change”, for which a situation of economic and financial chaos was created in order to carry out a coup d’état. It should be noted that even the Zionist media narrative, despite various dialectical contortions, did not deny certain evidence.

But the interesting element concerns Scott Bessent’s track record in “regime change” triggered by currency crises. In 1992 Bessent was one of George Soros’ collaborators and actively worked towards the Italian currency crisis that occurred at the end of the year. The Lira crisis coincidentally erupted in the midst of a series of judicial investigations into corruption involving politicians, creating a causal link in the public mind between party theft and financial disaster. The Bank of Italy’s handling of the Lira crisis was widely criticised, as [its] Governor [Carlo Azeglio] Ciampi needlessly burned through huge foreign currency reserves in order to prop up the value of the Lira. However, due to the discredit that had fallen on the party system, it was Ciampi who ultimately emerged and established himself as a worthy candidate for the premiership, with the mission of averting the financial emergency for which Ciampi himself had been largely responsible. At the same time, Soros and Bessent carried out a similar speculation against the British Pound. Despite the attack on the Pound, Soros and Bessent did not perish in the usual car accident staged by MI6; on the contrary, they entered into the good graces of the British royal family, which aroused suspicion that some financial oligarchs in the United Kingdom had taken advantage of the devaluation of the Pound by exporting their capital in time and then reimporting it in foreign currency revalued by a third. Similar operations involving the timely export of capital obviously also took place in Italy.

Large financial fortunes are based precisely on confidential information, the use of which allows risk-free speculation on rises and falls. The use of confidential information is considered a crime, but it is clear that without these crimes, financial activity would be meaningless. Under the rules and agreements of the European Monetary System [EMS], Germany should have supported the exchange rate of the Lira, which it did not do. Documents discovered by historian Harold James (an American academic and apologist for European monetary union and Germany) show that the German monetary and political authorities joined the EMS with the specific intention of not fulfilling their commitment to support other currencies. It must therefore be concluded that Soros and Bessent began their downward speculation on the Lira already aware of this internal directive from the German central bank, which should have remained confidential.

The meaning of the “regime change” of 1992 becomes clear when one considers that Italy at that time could be considered a case of “real socialism”, given that most of the industrial apparatus and the banking and insurance system were publicly owned. In 1993, Mario Monti and Francesco Giavazzi flew to Wall Street on behalf of the Ciampi government to explain the Treasury’s privatisation programme to American financiers. Listening to them sympathetically were Scott Bessent, on behalf of Soros’ investment fund, and Jeffrey Sachs, who at the time was considered the leading expert on privatisation. In legal theory, secret services should be accountable to governments, but in practice, secret services can obtain information with which to manipulate financial markets, and finance can ultimately shape politics in order to plunder public resources.

The Epstein case has once again highlighted the relationship between a billionaire financier and the secret services, which once again disproves the lies about social Darwinism and reconfirms welfare for the rich. On the other hand, the documentation on the Epstein case is being declassified slowly and partially, with timing and choices that smack of misdirection, making it impossible to reach precise conclusions, which will probably never come. Even in the case of Soros and Bessent, no evidence of links with the secret services has ever emerged; and, on the other hand, it would also be strange if such evidence were to be found, given that we are talking about secret services, i.e. entities with virtually unlimited power to mislead. Demanding evidence is naive, or hypocritical, given that we are in a field where investigators and suspects are practically the same people. We must therefore be content with clues, such as the fact that Bessent graduated from Yale, a university that not only does not hide but even flaunts the fact that its campus is a recruiting ground for the CIA.

