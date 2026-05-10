Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is an article by Domenico Moro, published on Friday 10th April 2026.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

THE LOGIC BEHIND THE IRRATIONALITY OF THE WAR AGAINST IRAN

US President Donald J. Trump.

A political or economic phenomenon may be as irrational as one likes, but it will always follow its own internal logic. If we wish to counter such a phenomenon, we must look beyond its apparent irrationality and uncover the internal logic that drives it. This is all the more true of war, which, while fundamentally harmful to humanity as a whole, continues to be waged frequently in ever more destructive forms.

The war waged by Israel and the US against Iran expresses this contradiction between irrationality and internal logic to the utmost degree. In particular, the war appears irrational, without cause, from the US perspective. The war’s objectives have appeared rather unclear. At the outset, it seemed that, as in Venezuela, Trump’s objective was regime change or at least a change of leadership. But Iran is not Venezuela and reacted to the decapitation of its leadership with determination and without flinching. Contrary to what many analysts were saying and unlike its response to previous attacks, Iran this time had no qualms about reacting by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which has thrown international trade in essential commodities such as oil, gas and fertilisers into chaos.

The irrational nature of the war is evident precisely in the face of the Hormuz blockade. Indeed, the disruption of supplies and the resulting rise in prices are hitting both East Asia and Europe hard, as they source raw materials from the Persian Gulf. If the war continues beyond April, the Eurozone, according to Standard & Poor’s, will enter a recession. The energy crisis resulting from the war against Iran would be worse than that of the 1970s and, as then, would trigger a global economic crisis. Thus, Trump’s war objective now seems to have become the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was previously open and was closed only as a result of the war he started.

Another negative consequence of the war against Iran is the destabilisation of the Persian Gulf region and the Arab States bordering it, which are allies of the US. Iran has not limited itself to retaliating by striking Israel, but is also targeting the infrastructure of these countries and the American bases they host. In theory, the Arab States in the region rely on the US for their security: in 1974 they entered into an agreement with the US, assuring the latter that they would sell oil in Dollars in exchange for protection from the US Armed Forces. However, not only is the US unable to protect them, but by attacking Iran, the US itself has put them in danger.

Added to this is the fact that the war has deepened the rift between the US and the EU and Britain, which had already emerged over the tariff policy, the threat first to leave NATO if the Europeans did not increase military spending to 5% of GDP, and then to annex Greenland. The US’s closest European allies have refused to participate in the war against Iran and have distanced themselves from the US far more than was the case during the first and second Gulf Wars under Bush senior and junior. Hence the resumption of Trump’s threats to leave NATO. Finally, with the attack on Iran, Trump has put himself into a cul-de-sac. After a month of aerial bombardment, he has achieved nothing, save for bringing the world closer to recession and inviting destruction upon the Arab Gulf States. Now, the alternative is to withdraw or to persist, moving on to a ground assault. In the first case, Iran would effectively have won its war, simply by resisting and not yielding. In the second case, Trump would definitively renege on the promises made to his electorate not to involve the US in a new war and would expose himself to a bloody conflict for his troops, with disastrous outcomes similar to those suffered by his predecessors in the conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thus, all this would highlight the irrationality of a US war against Iran. For this reason, many have argued that the real explanation for Trump’s decision to attack lies in the US’s subordination to Israel and to the Jewish lobby within the US itself, which seeks the elimination of Iran. In particular, it is speculated that Trump is being blackmailed by Israel, which is said to possess compromising documents linked to the Epstein affair. Frankly, we do not know whether such documents exist, but we consider it highly unlikely that a country as large and powerful as the US could be manipulated by a small country so dependent on its aid as Israel. Above all, we believe there are far more significant economic and political reasons, linked to the very nature of the US, namely its imperialist character. Rather than dusting off theories such as the existence of an international Jewish conspiracy, it would be more appropriate to use the tools of economic and social science. There must be internal reasons driving the US towards war and the use of force, for which – and this is the only difference from the past – it no longer bothers to find a moral or ideological justification, such as the fight against communism or terrorism, or the export of democracy and respect for human rights.

The reasons behind the US tendency towards war, regardless of who is president at any given time, are certainly complex and varied. To facilitate an understanding of these reasons, we shall refer to a specific economic indicator: the Net International Investment Position (NIIP). This statistical statement measures the difference between a country’s assets (investments) and liabilities (debts) vis-à-vis the rest of the world. If assets prevail, the country in question is said to be a net creditor; conversely, if debts prevail, it is said to be a net debtor. To calculate the NIIP, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is taken into account – that is, long-term investment in productive assets with management rights – as well as portfolio investment – that is, investment in shares without control or management of the companies – and derivatives. The NIIP measures the stock of these investments, both inflows and outflows.

Now, the point is that the US’s net foreign position is heavily negative, given the prevalence of foreign debts or liabilities over foreign assets or loans. This situation first arose in 1972 and has been firmly established since the 1990s. The prevalence of capital imports over capital exports distinguishes US imperialism from British imperialism at its height between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, as noted by the historian Niall Ferguson.

Moreover, the prevalence of capital exports over goods exports was one of the characteristics of imperialism, as theorised in the early twentieth century by Hobson and Lenin. This, however, does not prevent the US from also being the world’s largest exporter of capital. Nevertheless, the stock of FDI abroad by US multinationals, while far exceeding that of any other country, is lower than that of FDI into the US by foreign multinationals. It is also important to note the prevalence of portfolio investment over total investment from abroad. In this case, these are investments in US financial markets, namely in the shares of publicly listed companies, which remain under US ownership. It is in this way that US big tech firms, such as Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Meta, Google, Amazon, etc., raise the immense capital they need, for example, to develop artificial intelligence and boost their profits.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that although this is a trend that emerged some time ago and has been stable for around thirty years, the US’s negative position has become more pronounced in recent years. In 2020, the deficit stood at around $12 trillion; by 2025, it had risen to $27.6 trillion, a figure resulting from the difference between assets, amounting to approximately $43 trillion, and liabilities, amounting to $70.5 trillion. This situation of financial indebtedness is exacerbated by the growth in the deficit in the trade of goods and services with other countries, which has risen from $479 billion in 2016 to $911.6 billion in 2025. The trade deficit reflects excess consumption relative to domestic production, which must be financed through foreign borrowing or the sale of domestic assets to foreign investors, thereby worsening the NIIP.

From what we have said, it follows that the US is the world’s largest debtor and that, in order to sustain its debt, it is forced to finance it continuously by draining capital from the rest of the world.

This financing, however, only takes place if US government bonds (Treasuries) and US equities are attractive. Global demand for Treasuries and equities is guaranteed by the Dollar’s role as a reserve currency, which constitutes the “exorbitant privilege” that allows the US to finance itself at lower interest rates than it should pay based on its debt. In fact, central banks around the world, since they need Dollar reserves, purchase US government bonds. This, however, only happens if the Dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and it is only such if it is the currency of international trade, and if, therefore, all the world’s banks require Dollars so that their customers can purchase goods priced in dollars on world markets.

For this reason, trade in the most important commodities, such as energy resources (oil and gas), must be conducted in Dollars. It is no coincidence that the US signed a treaty with Saudi Arabia and then with the other Persian Gulf countries in 1974, when the US shifted from being a net creditor to a net debtor, stipulating that oil be sold in Dollars in exchange for security guaranteed by the US Armed Forces. In this way, the “petrodollar system” emerged in the 1970s, underpinning the Dollar as a currency for commercial transactions and thus as a global reserve currency.

Now, the system that enables the US to finance its colossal debt is showing significant cracks. Firstly, oil, which until a few years ago was always paid for in dollars, is now purchased in Chinese Yuan, Russian Roubles and Indian Rupees for around 15–20% of volumes. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have joined China and other countries in mBridge, a payment infrastructure outside the dollar system and SWIFT, the US-controlled payment system.

Secondly, many central banks are offloading US Treasuries. Treasuries held in custody at the New York Fed on behalf of central banks worldwide stood at $2.933 trillion at the end of March 2025 but have now fallen to $2.712 trillion, a loss of $221 billion in just one year. The current level is the lowest since June 2012. It has been primarily China and Japan that have been offloading their Treasury reserves and shifting towards gold, the value of which has risen enormously over the past year. In particular, China’s holdings fell from a peak of $1.3 trillion to $700 billion by the end of 2025. According to the International Monetary Fund, central banks worldwide have reduced the Dollar share of their total reserves from 70% in 2004 to the current 56.7%.

These developments, linked to a long-term trend associated with the decline of US hegemony and the rise of China, have been exacerbated by policies recently adopted by the US. Firstly, by the decision to use the Dollar and the SWIFT financial transactions platform as instruments of sanction against adversarial countries, starting with Russia. Precisely to circumvent sanctions, Russia and Iran have sold and continue to sell oil and gas to India and China in currencies other than the Dollar, namely in Roubles, Rupees or Renminbi Yuan. The freezing of Russian investments abroad in Dollars has also shaken the confidence of many governments and central banks in the Dollar, particularly in the Global South. Secondly, the flight from Treasuries has been exacerbated since April 2025 with the Trump administration’s introduction of high tariffs on imports.

The tariffs have undermined the mechanism that has long underpinned relations between the US and many countries, including those in the Global South. In practice, major exporting countries, such as China, which ran a significant trade surplus with the US, committed to reinvesting their surplus in Treasuries. In this way, the US killed two birds with one stone: simply by printing Dollars, it financed both its trade and government deficits. Consequently, the rise in tariffs, by reducing imports and triggering retaliatory measures, particularly from China, has contributed to a decline in Treasury reserves.

The war may have further exacerbated these processes. Indeed, since it broke out, central banks worldwide have sold off as much as $82 billion in Treasuries. Additionally, according to Deutsche Bank, the war could further undermine the petrodollar and mark the beginning of the petroyuan. In particular, it remains to be seen what the oil-producing countries of the Persian Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia, will do; these nations were the mainstay of the petrodollar and, at the same time, invested the enormous trade surpluses derived from the export of oil, gas, aluminium and fertilisers in the purchase of Treasuries. These countries, which relied on US protection, have had their infrastructure and oil wells damaged by Iranian missiles as a result of the war and have lost substantial export revenues due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, although the Yuan is still far from being considered an alternative reserve currency to the Dollar, it is becoming increasingly internationalised. China, together with some forty central banks, has created the world’s largest network of currency swap agreements. In this way, central banks can exchange local currencies, facilitating trade, ensuring liquidity without having to bow to the dictates of the Dollar, and thus reducing their dependence on the US.

Returning to the logic of war, we can say that this is rooted in the socio-economic nature of the United States. The dominant sector of US capital is the financial sector. This capital is fundamentally parasitic in relation to the rest of the world. The US does not merely extract extra-profit from workers in the Global South through its multinationals and the mechanism of “unequal exchange”, but also attracts capital from all over the world to its financial markets—which remain the most important globally—and to its multinationals listed on US stock exchanges. The US is a parasitic State because it is the largest international debtor and must force the rest of the world to finance this debt. The US is like a drug addict who needs ever-increasing quantities of the substance on which they depend. US debt, in fact, is ever-growing, and its very mechanism of financing exacerbates this.

The point, therefore, is that capitalism in its most advanced stage, the imperialist stage, is inevitably based on finance capital and thus becomes increasingly parasitic. The US has reached the pinnacle of this imperialist stage. War and military force are the means by which it continues to fuel the inflow of wealth from the rest of the world. The mechanism behind this inflow relies to a significant extent on the petrodollar. As mentioned above, the US, unlike Britain a century ago, is a net importer of capital from abroad. The truth, however, is that Britain was a net exporter of capital, as it could benefit from the transfer of wealth, gold and capital from its colonies, particularly from India. Current US imperialism, however, unable to rely on colonies, must depend on the petrodollar.

For this reason, the worsening of the negative external financial position, combined with the process of de-dollarisation—that is, the erosion of the Dollar’s global role—has driven Trump to seek to re-establish full control over the Middle East, where the largest, highest-quality and cheapest oil reserves are found. To achieve this objective, however, it was necessary to destroy Iran as a sovereign State independent of imperialism. Israel’s neo-colonial role is functional and consistent with the imperialist role of the US. They are two sides of the same coin. But one certainly cannot say that the US was driven into war by Israel any more than by its own internal economic mechanisms.

In a sort of “heterogony of ends”, Trump’s policies, openly aimed at restoring full US global dominance, are producing precisely the opposite effect, accentuating the contradiction between rising debt and the weakening of the means to finance it. According to Trump, the tariff policy was supposed to allow for the repatriation of manufacturing production to the US and a reduction in debt. In reality, any repatriation is likely to occur only in relation to those sectors that are more strategic or linked to the military-industrial complex.

The real aim of the tariffs was to draw foreign capital into the US, trading lower tariffs for billion-Dollar investments in productive and financial assets, such as long-term Treasuries. Instead, as we have seen, the tariffs risk jamming the very mechanism of global demand for Treasuries. The use of military force, on the other hand, was supposed to shore up the petrodollar and US global dominance, yet it is actually weakening them.

The truth is that technological dominance, multi-billion-Dollar military budgets, and the superiority of weapons of destruction are not always sufficient to subdue the adversary, nor do they spare one from committing glaring errors. In calculating the equation with which he was supposed to find a solution to the American crisis, Trump failed to take into account the unwillingness of the average American citizen to be dragged into yet another bloody adventure abroad and, above all other factors, the determination and resilience of Iran and its people.

The fact remains that, however much their presidents may change, if the US retains its imperialist nature, the danger of the outbreak of tremendously destructive wars will always remain high.

The second article, by Eliseo Bertolasi, was published yesterday, Saturday 9th May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Russia is celebrating “Victory Day” over Nazi-Fascism. If Europe does not seek peace, history could repeat itself

On 9th May, throughout Russia and across most of the former Soviet Union, “Den Pobedy” (Victory Day) is celebrated, marking the victory over Nazi-Fascism as the outcome of the Great Patriotic War (Velikaya Otecestvennaya Vojna).

The act of unconditional surrender by Nazi Germany was signed by Soviet Marshal [Georgy] Zhukov and German Field Marshal [Wilhelm] Keitel near Berlin on 8th May 1945 at 22:43 Central European Time. Representatives from Great Britain, France and the United States also signed the document.

In Moscow, the capital of the USSR, it was already 00:43 at that moment, and thus 9th May [1945]. That very evening, fireworks echoed across Moscow to celebrate the Victory: “the war was over!”

Victory Day is not merely a celebration of the end of one of the worst wars in history; above all, Victory Day represents an anniversary of patriotism, courage, honour and the unity of the people, for it was by uniting and rising up together in defence of the Motherland that the USSR managed to achieve Victory.

It is always a deeply moving and emotional celebration: Victory Day brings together all generations; every family honours its heroes and looks at old photographs featuring the beloved faces of relatives who took part in the Great Patriotic War.

On 22nd June 1941, Operation Barbarossa began, launched against the USSR by [Adolf] Hitler without any declaration of war.

The scale of the massacres and barbarity perpetrated by the Nazis in the USSR was not matched in the invaded countries of Northern and Western Europe.

At the root of this lay an ideological perspective. Indeed, much of the terrible repression carried out by the Third Reich against the Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian populations, and certainly also against the Jewish communities, was linked to the idea of their supposed inferiority.

From an ideological standpoint, it is well known that Nazism regarded all Slavic peoples, starting with the Russians, as sub-humans, essentially inferior to the “Aryan” race; this fact in itself justified the idea of Germany’s expansion eastwards at the expense of the Slavic populations.

The memory of that terrible war remains vivid in the individual and collective memory of Russia and much of the former Soviet space. In those years, the Soviet people paid a very high toll in human lives to repel the Nazi invasion; rough estimates speak of over 25 million deaths: military and civilian. There is no family that did not lose a loved one during those dramatic years. The Germans, and the other European armies that took part in the invasion of the USSR, bombed, massacred and burned entire villages… Civilians, including children, were hanged and shot in public.

We cannot and must not forget!

Commemorating this victory, therefore, is not only a matter of honour and courage, but also of respect and gratitude, both towards our fallen loved ones and towards all those who gave their lives to liberate the country.

Advancing as far as Berlin, the Red Army liberated the whole of Europe from Nazism. Soviet soldiers also fought in Italy. Although this heroic chapter of our history deserves to be properly commemorated, even today, few people in Italy are aware of the stories of the many Soviet soldiers who fought alongside the Italian partisans.

Immediately after the war, Italy joined NATO, so it is understandable that the exploits of these soldiers were treated with reluctance, for fear of lending credence to the communist ideology of the “enemy”.

Historians estimate that their total number was around 5,000. They were young men from various republics of the Soviet Union: Russians, Ukrainians, Georgians… In Italy, they were simply called “Russians”. In many cases, they were prisoners of war who had escaped from concentration camps.

These “Russians” reinforced the assault units of various partisan formations and played a leading role in combat operations, given their experience.

More than 400 of them fell in battle; four were awarded the Gold Medal for Military Valour: Fyodor Poletaev, Fore Mosulishvili, Daniil Avdeev and Nikolaj Buyanov; a further seven were awarded silver and bronze medals.

History repeats itself

In recent years, it seems that the children and grandchildren of those who invaded the USSR have gone on the offensive against the children and grandchildren of those who liberated Europe from Nazi-Fascism.

Among the various forms of Russophobia present in the West, there is clear discrimination against Russians; the cases are now too numerous to count: the expulsion of Russian artists from cultural events (one need only consider all the controversy in recent weeks over the presence of Russians at the Venice Biennale), the exclusion of Russian athletes from sporting competitions, or the ban on displaying the Russian flag...

Where is the “inclusivity” so loudly trumpeted by Europe?

It is forgotten that it was precisely the grandparents and great-grandparents of those Russians whom Italy today prevents from performing in a concert or taking part in a sporting competition who shed their blood to liberate Europe, including Italy, from Nazi-Fascism.

The European Union is thus demonising the country that saved it from Nazi-Fascist terror by rewriting its past, desecrating its dead and distorting its history. This strategy is being pursued in a fully deliberate manner and is aimed at downplaying, if not erasing, the role of the USSR in the victory over Nazi-Fascism. The mechanism is simple: one cannot spread and foster Russophobia within European society without first erasing the memory of those events, and thus the natural sense of gratitude towards Russia.

It is therefore essential to rewrite the history books: where communism is likened to Nazism; where liberators become aggressors; where it was not the soldiers of the Red Army who freed the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps; where it was the “Allies” – looking like Hollywood stars – who liberated Europe and defeated Hitler, not the soldiers of the Red Army with their Mongolian units who reached as far as Berlin.

Paradoxically, whilst this rewriting tends to omit Russia’s anti-fascist and anti-Nazi essence, it also pretends not to see, within Europe and in today’s Ukraine – the product of the Euromaidan coup – the resurgence of Nazism serving anti-Russian and Russophobic purposes. Ukraine is merely the means, not the end, of the West’s ultimate plan.

In fact, the Ukrainian conflict, which began in 2014 as a result of the so-called “Euromaidan” uprising of Western origin, was aimed at creating an “anti-Russia” on Russia’s borders.

The idea and the premises behind this coup were certainly to prevent, or at least undermine, Russia, which, since the collapse of the USSR and following the tragic “Yeltsin era”, was re-emerging as a global military and economic superpower.

If the anti-Soviet Cold War began when the USSR, following the end of the “Great Patriotic War”, started to demonstrate its defensive, industrial and technological capabilities in the face of a West hungry for power and resources, similarly today’s anti-Russian antagonism has resurfaced in Western Europe from the moment Russia, under Vladimir Putin’s presidency, was reborn and began to demonstrate its ability to reclaim its full historical stature. Russia, the heir to the USSR, has once again become a superpower, just as the USSR was before.

The European leadership refuses to accept this and is dragging us towards a Third World War, pretending not to know that a direct war with Russia would lead to terrifying consequences for Europe, given the possibility of a rapid escalation towards the use of nuclear weapons. They are playing with fire, and have managed to silence every media outlet and every political party that advocates an end to the war, negotiations and a path towards peace.

Russia’s enemies, however, have never managed to grasp a simple truth: in Russia, the greater the danger to the Motherland, the more the country closes ranks, and the unity of the people leads to victory.

These gentlemen should leaf through the old history books to see what Berlin was like on that 9th May 1945. If they do not stop, history will repeat itself!