GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3h

Thanks for the translations of these extremely important articles, Ismaele.

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1 reply by Ismaele
Nicholas Scholten's avatar
Nicholas Scholten
2h

As I have stated many times now. Trump pulls out, the dollar crashes as the precedence has been set. He attacks and the world economy collapses. Trump will destroy America. I appreciate the article as I always lean to "the tail is wagging the dog".

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