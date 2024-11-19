What follows is my English translation of a post, originally in Italian, by Nilo Vlas on his Telegram channel (all emphasis mine, except for the title):

The long-range missile story gets more complicated

The White House confirms halfway through the rumours of a third-rate official. The newspapers, which had first announced the news, go back on their word, but then spread rumours that the permission to use the missiles only concerns the Kursk region and specifically the Korean troops stationed there.

During the night, however, 6 ATACMS missiles were fired at the Bryansk region, not the Kursk region (of which 5 were shot down, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence). They were aimed at an ammunition depot more than 100 kilometres away from the border. [See this Sputnik article]

For now, all this has the appearance of a dig to test Moscow's patience once again. The Americans spread the news by the back door, so as not to compromise Biden and always to be able to retract, while the regime media spread deliberately contradictory information. The missile attack to test Russian endurance is there, but in Russia it surprises no one, as the Bryansk region has long been under constant attack by other weapons systems (drones, missile artillery) and conceptually last night's attack changes little.

Everything will now depend on the Russian response. If Moscow shows zero tolerance for these provocations and responds in kind, I imagine that in a few days' time we will see Biden claiming that he “never gave such an order”, and all the responsibility will once again be dumped on Zelensky. If not, the missile attacks will continue, and no longer only in the border regions, but throughout European Russia all the way to Moscow.

Let us see if this umpteenth red line will hold.