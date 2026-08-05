Every empire that is on its last legs starts to contradict basic laws of economy.

Such decision does not occur in a vacuum; every empire is ultimately dominated by bankers and banking establishments and the fall of every empire is measured by its economic growth and stability. Once this factor starts to crumble within the State, the bankers decide to start desperately trying to stop the empire’s fall.

Ironically, it is their meddling that is actually accelerating the fall.

I believe this is happening in United States today.

United States: a Republic turned into an empire

United States received its “independence” in 1776 from British colonial rule. The reason that I had decided to put the word independence into quotation marks is for the reason that every historian who investigated US declaration of independence could conclude that United States was formed as a simple extension of British Empire and did not function as an independent entity.

While we are taught in schools that American revolution was a “freedom struggle” of poor Americans suffering under the terrible British rule, the facts state otherwise. American white Christian elite had a desire to legitimize slavery of supposedly “uncivilized” black people. This is, of course, evidenced by the fact that 12 US Presidents, including George Washington, had slaves and actually pushed laws to legitimize slavery.

As Brian Berletic often makes a point, big part of US foreign policy revolves around racism. Alex Krainer mentioned multiple times the fact that Outlaw US Empire broke 400 treaties it made with Native Americans and the Western genocidal empires exterminated 6 indigenous civilizations.

We see, in modern times, the manifestation of this racism among US politicians. Late Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently died in Ukraine after visiting a drone factory bombed by the Russians several hours later (Rachel Blevins raised this argument in her chat with Mark Sleboda), told Ukrainian dictator and war criminal Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023 that “killing Russians is the best money US ever spent on”.

US dictator and war criminal Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic of Iran with genocide of 93 million people and the use of nuclear weapons against their country.

Likewise, Israeli politicians, many of American origin, have made similar genocidal rants that expose the rotten nature of the Western empires that sponsor and encourage this behaviour.

Itamar Ben Gvir, a genocidal maniac who is very well connected with Wall Street (by the way, he is a wanted war criminal by the ICC), said that all of Lebanon must burn!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confessed to killing civilians during his unlawful and stupid war of aggression against Islamic Republic of Iran.

The reason for me exposing the Americans, the Israelis and Western Europeans is to show people their true intents; below their crafted mask of human freedom and liberalism sits the sick and twisted colonial mentality that the Americans practically were manifesting in their neighbourhood (United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America) for more than a century after securing its independence. At first, simple greed and colonialism was guiding the Americans to annex, plunder and steal territories in their colonial sphere of influence. Teddy Roosevelt was a known colonialist (admired by President Trump as a proud colonialist he is himself) and waged war on civilizations and countries, including: Colombia, Cuba and Dominican Republic. William McKinley, known for imposing heavy tariffs and another idol of Donald Trump, annexed Hawaii to the United States and later the Outlaw US Empire invaded and occupied Puerto Rico.

US, in the first half of 20th century, backed WWI in Europe as it saw the destruction of European empires through war exhaustion and sinking of Germany, as going in its interest to establish world hegemony and subjugate rich Europe to its control which it did in post - WWII era. Woodrow Willson foolishly involved the United States in WWI not as much at the behest of its British banking elite but absolute desire to bring down Germany in order to safeguard its status as an empire by crushing its rising rival and potentially dangerous enemy on the seas Anglo-Saxons ruled over.

WWII was much more beneficial to the US than WWI.

The war destroyed and completely dismembered Germany, weakened Soviet Union, brought down last standing European empires, subjugated Europe to US will, made Japan its imperial base in Asia and paved the way for the establishment of the globalization of the world’s economies that US took as its own.

British bankers saw an opportunity in this and have allocated their resources into establishing an alliance with financial cartels — marking the end of any notion that United States is a republic. The day when the US opened the gates of Cold War and the day when the West prevailed in Cold War will be cursed by the Americans that will experience the same faith as that of the USSR.

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War: What is it good for? It’s the collateral, stupid!

Have you ever wondered what is the true reason for US waging all of their wars? Surely, by now, you have figured out that a State that backs arch-neo-Nazis, wages genocides all over the world, threatens the use of nuclear weapons and installs former Al-Qaeda commander as a President does not care about “freedom”, “democracy”, “LGBT rights”, “women’s rights”, “minority rights”, “rights of blacks” and so on. It would be really tragic to find a well-educated person still believing Washington’s talking points but you would be surprised to see how many of them still do. Western colonial global wars are waged because of three things: acquiring natural resources and placing them as a collateral to sit on, keep up its bond market and, by extension, its economic structure intact and enforcing its petro-dollar hegemony in the world.

All wars are bankers’ wars. They are not waged for the benefit of people of the West but rather for the benefit of wealthy banking establishments. Let’s now breakdown these three key components and then elaborate why are bankers facing a huge crisis.

Natural resources collateral

Who would want to lend money to a person that most probably will not be able to repay that debt?

Not so many people, I believe.

Well, that’s the key here.

The late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah destroyed the myth that “Israel or the Jews control and drag the US into foreign wars for their benefit” and has correctly explained that the enemy lies from within. I have always argued that this is a key fact we need to understand before analyzing the effectiveness of US wars.

Of course, Israel is guilty for its wars of aggressions and genocides it has been waging in the Middle East, however, in broad terms, it functions more as a disposable proxy for the US empire and the real threat comes from within: the banking establishments, military-industrial complex and financial corporate interests. These are the three primary forces dragging the whole Western world into wars and chaos, not the “Jews” or the “Zionists”.

Michael Hudson, in his latest chat with Nima (posted below), explained that the illegal war of aggression launched by US and Israel, is an oil war.

Trump’s own Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, in an interview with CNBC, explained that the goal of United States is to force Iran and Russia to export its oil on the world market with the use of US Dollars. Big Oil companies within the US would want to gain control over Iran’s oil resources and not allow other parties to have Iranian oil while banking institutions would be satisfied with Iran using Dollars to sell oil as all of that profit would flow straight into their bank accounts. In order to achieve this, US needs a regime change both in Russia and Iran — an act that would be justified to their own people by repeating the point “short term pain for long term gain” where “gain” of the “victory” is theft of resources of another country in a 19th century colonial style where the whole colonial Western world seems to be stuck at.

The problem Trump administration faces is that it has effectively lost both against Russia and Iran. Their defeat is not only a tactical or a military defeat like it faced in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan; their defeat is a economic and strategic one. US war on Russia through Ukraine and US war on Iran through its regional proxies facilitated Brzezinski’s biggest nightmare: it has united Russia, Iran, China and North Korea into a one single block that’s now forming a geo-economic model on the richest territory in the world by the count of its vast resources (Eurasia) where countries do not trade the most essential life’s commodity (oil) in US Dollars.

Russian forces have captured 85% of Donbass region which means they have captured the vast majority of the territory containing minerals and fertile soil Donald Trump wanted to exploit by striking a deal with Zelenskyy in March of 2025 that security guarantees for Ukraine will come at the expense of these resources. Vladimir Putin and his forces shut that door. Furthermore, Trump has been unable to get Putin into a ceasefire with the Ukrainians and his actions, instead of driving a wedge between the multipolar powers, have actually built the bridges between them.

When The Financial Times says that the United States is stuck in a war with Iran, you know the things are not going as well as Trump brags.

The key problem for the powers that govern United States is that they cannot confiscate the natural resources of other nations through war and face a growing problem with establishing a collateral.

Bond Market: The height of the troubles

A lot of people misjudge why Western media cheer for wars. Again, there is a misconception in the alternative media circles that Jews control the mainstream media (MSM) which is just not the case. Blaming Jews for everything is exactly what the establishment in the United States want; they seek to radicalize you against one section of people in order for you to miss the forest for the trees. The same bankers who control the United States, they control all important aspects of the society, including the media in the West. As Andrei Martyanov explains beautifully, people working in the Western MSM are dystopian, genocidal war criminals and monsters who cheer for war crimes and crimes against humanity and they are low-life scums (you cannot work in their media if you are a normal person) who just know how to lie! Part of their warmongering genocidal cheerleading is purely ideological — they are driven by their hate for Russians, Chinese and Muslims.

However, media is very much connected to the bond market and their lying suits the investors on the bond market in Great Britain.

This answers the question why West cannot stop waging the war in Ukraine, for example.

In summer of 2024, Bank of England intervened in repo agreements in UK and have allowed the investors to purchase bonds coming from risky assets (assets coming from States that are at war or face huge economic and political disasters unfolding in their country). While Bank of England made no mention of Ukraine, it was an open secret that British were keen on purchasing the Ukrainian bonds which Ukraine sold them.

The value of these bonds is determined by media reports.

That explains why, since June 2026, Western media has been cheerleading about supposed Ukrainian military victory over the Russians on the battlefield.

If media was honest about the war and accepted the fact Ukraine has lost, the value of the bonds would be 0 cent to a Dollar, practically making the whole market full of unnecessary assets. However, if you manage to convince the investors into investing into bonds and keep funding the Ukrainian economy which’ll help lead to an overthrow of Vladimir Putin’s government and its replacement with a pro - Western regime who’ll gladly sell Russia’s resources to Western hands, then the value of these bonds reaches 1 Dollar to 1 cent.

Does that mean that media manipulation can save the bankers?

No!

Conclusion: Why are the bankers in trouble?

To a naked eye it might seem bankers are perfectly safe.

They are not.

They can use media to manipulate the battle. They cannot manipulate its outcome.

One of the biggest disasters for the US is currently the downfall of the Yen, currency of a most loyal nation to US that has 120 military bases (Doug MacGregor’s count) and this nation (a.k.a. Japan) is considering dumping the treasuries of US to save their currency. Reuters predicts yet another joint US-Japan intervention to rescue the Yen to prevent its downfall. Japan’s economic crash comes amid Trump’s war on Iran. Coincidence?

Alastair Crooke touched on this very issue at minute 18 with his chat on Judge Nap.

It would be an understatement to conclude that this particular issue concerns only US. Japan is the single largest holder of US treasuries. This means that it has the biggest capability to hurt the US; it can sell most US treasuries and simply return worthless piece of paper it bought from the Americans back to their hands. The consequence of such action would be filling the vacuum of US economy with worthless piece of paper is that it creates inflation and it reduces the Dollar’s strength even further.

That is not the height of the problem.

Inflation, itself, is not the problem. The problem is what it causes.

It causes a rise in bond yields.

Doug MacGregor, who listens to many good economists such as Ray Dalio, warns that when bond yields reach 5%, you cannot service the debt anymore.

The national debt has reached $39 trillion.

This points to the exhaustion of the economy within the state. With the rise of alternative media channels, we are able to point to the creators of this crisis and make sure they pay for what they did if people mobilize to do this.

Bankers made no favour to themselves by making themselves the center of the problem. Yes, Henry Paulson, agent of the bankers, had to beg Congress in 2009 on his knees to give him $700 billion to bail out the banks while now they are the Congress and do not have to respond to higher authority. That strategic asset turned into a liability.

Can they survive?

Their survival is what made them powerful; ability to print money by making a Dollar reserve value which everyone will use for trade. This is the petro-dollar system which Treasury Secretary William Simon concluded with King Faisal of Saudi Arabia and other Arab OPEC states in 1974. Essentially, the strength of keeping the Dollar is ensuring the stability of it.

Everything that West did is to ensure the destruction of a system keeping them the world’s hegemon — a complete opposite of its stated intention.

By sanctioning and confiscating Russia’s assets, it has shattered the alleged safety of keeping your assets in Western banks. If they could confiscate the assets of the biggest nuclear power, they can confiscate assets of any nation not willing to surrender its State’s sovereignty to the Western empire.

What did war on multipolarity produce?

Immense destruction with a guarantee of stronger multipolarity emerging.

Trump’s war on Iran ended the age of petro-dollar.

It has solidified the trade in national currencies between Russia and China, it gave wider Asia a task to stop depending on US Dollar and start investing into gold/yuan and it gave Iran the opportunity to use the Straits of Hormuz as a strategic waterway to impose its will of collecting fees in Chinese Yuan, not US Dollars.

US wars in Asia caused immense destruction to its allies that see no point in investing into US that’s waging constant wars that ultimately hurt them but rather seek partnership with China and Russia who offer an alternative of protection against US imperialism without requiring these states to be subjugated to their control.

Do you want be prosperous or destroyed?

US offers destruction.

China and Russia offer prosperity.

Petro-dollar is the thing of a past.

Petro-yuan is the future, in my honest opinion.

Bankers can blame only themselves on this one.

The question for the audience: what will they do once they see their internal structure crumbling to the mess they themselves torched?

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