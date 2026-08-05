GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
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"The problem Trump administration faces is that it has effectively lost both against Russia and Iran."

The problem with that statement is: neither war is over.

Michael Hudson, in the interview you reference, also stated clearly that the Iran war was existential for the US as well as Iran (and Russia), for the financial reasons he and you cite. In other words, regardless of the lack of useful military options for the US, these wars have to continue.

With Iran, I still predict that, after various minor ground incursions and multiple air campaigns conducted by the US and Israel have been tried and fail, nuclear weapons will be used. The US will secretly give the green light to Israel to do it, and then the US will say, "wasn't us, Israel did it on their own."

People should not underestimate the impact of nuclear weapons. Killing a third of Iran's population will be an impact Iran is unlikely to survive, regardless of their level of motivation. More importantly, the geopolitical consequences are not necessarily going to be catastrophic for the US if this occurs, if the other two nuclear powers aren't prepared to do anything about it.

With Ukraine, I highly recommend you watch Nima's interview with John Helmer yesterday. Helmer explains why Ukraine can continue the war for years since they are being supplied with financing to the tune of $70 billion by the EU/NATO, and are being supplied with the weapons - primarily drones - to continue firing at Russia indefinitely - even while losing on the battlefield.

The problem, Helmer says, is that Putin is not willing to take Ukraine by going to the Ukraine-Polish border. and isolating Ukraine from western support This is something I've explicitly advocated since April, 2022, and assumed that Russia would do, but apparently Putin is loath to do it. Even Martyanov has dismissed the option by saying, "Russia doesn't want Ukraine on its books" - which is ridiculous compared to the requirements of Russian national security.

Helmer also recommends that Russia engage in what he calls "counter-capital" operations to damage the Trump crime family's ability to make a profit off the Ukraine war, which might alter the US' willingness to continue supporting it. However, he also complains that Putin's oligarch base are opposed to such operations because they want to be part of the Western capitalist system. So Putin won't do that, either.

As Brian Berletic has repeatedly said, one should never underestimate the elites' willingness to continue grinding away at their enemies with subversion, sanctions, and outright military force. As he says, the US remains a dangerous empire.

If we end up in a nuclear war because of US miscalculations, it won't matter if the bankers or their opponents were "successful" or not.

My opinion is that things will go from bad to worse, as is typical with human civilizations throughout history, until there is a civilizational collapse and a reset which will take perhaps a hundred years to recover from - assuming it doesn't turn into an extinction event.

This will be purely because even so-called "smart people" like the Russians and the Iranians screw up, in particular by not directly undermining their opponents in the exact same manner their opponents undermine them.

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