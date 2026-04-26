Today I am providing my English translation of three short articles, all originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Stefano Vespo, was published on Wednesday 25th February 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

The man of contradiction

I have always viewed all of Trump’s political decisions as a skilful charade.

The conquest of Greenland, the attack on Venezuela, the definitive destruction of Iran’s nuclear arsenal.

However, there is something momentous behind this complex theatrical performance.

Trump is the man who is pushing the contradictions of power to their absolute limit. To explain this statement properly, I need to clarify a few points.

Who rules the world? In reality, it is a small circle of extremely powerful and wealthy men, who are capable of shaping the political landscape of almost every country in the world. Within this oligarchy, it is normal for tensions and rifts to arise.

This is what has been happening for some time now: the resurgence of the Epstein case is the most recent symptom of this. Nothing would have come to light regarding the perverse practices of the powerful had there not been an insider to trigger the case. Namely, Trump. The law authorising the US judicial authorities to publish the documents of an investigation, which began thirty years ago with the testimony of a poor “survivor”, bears his signature.

But Trump is nonetheless part of that system. It is therefore an internal fracture, of which Trump is the manifestation. Every one of his political choices is, in fact, aimed, on the one hand, at strengthening his authoritarian power within the United States; on the other hand, at pushing relations with other nations to the highest possible level of tension: a tension used almost as a deterrent against his real enemies, obviously those within the country. It is as if he were constantly pushing things to a limit which, if crossed, would trigger irreversible international crises. If he were to attack Iran, for example, there would be a real possibility of a nuclear conflict with Russia and China, which have already deployed their ships in the Strait of Hormuz: a conflict impossible for the United States and NATO to sustain.

Trump is a contradiction that is now impossible to resolve. In fact, if he were removed from the picture, as was attempted during his election campaign, the United States would plunge into a civil war and find itself having to resolve the international tensions opened up by Trump.

Now, as yet another baffling move, comes the creation of the Board of Peace: this Trumpian creation can be seen as the final piece in a precise strategy. The new international body created by Trump, effectively running parallel to the UN, has the same objective as all his previous initiatives: to destabilise his internal opponents, sabotaging their own instruments of global control, whilst strengthening his own personal power.

Faced with this clash of titans, what can a mere mortal do? Any form of power, when there is a chance to expose its true inner workings, is delegitimised and thus weakened.

Power needs grey areas, in fact: it always needs a consensus that is almost or entirely blind.

Today, the reality of power managed by a few individuals has come to light, individuals who regard the rest of humanity as sacrificial lambs, or machines to be controlled.

Ultimately, Trump’s sabotage also undermines his own power.

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The second article, by Riccardo D’Amico, was published yesterday, Saturday 25th April 2026, on occasion of Liberation Day, when Italy celebrates the liberation from Nazism.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

LIBERATION OR OCCUPATION? THE 25th OF APRIL IN ITALY IN 2026

The President of the Republic of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

Italy has never been free. We have merely changed masters. From the fascist regime of the city podestà to the dictatorship of the supranational Dollar. The social and political significance of the 25th of April cannot be discussed through articles in [mainstream] newspapers such as La Repubblica, La Stampa, Il Foglio, Il Corriere della Sera… and most of the showcase icons of the Italian [mainstream] media.

Once again this year, the Feast bears the terrible legacy of previous commemorations.

The concept of Liberation is incompatible with the advocates of European rearmament, or with what was the famous Piazza dell’Europa in Rome (15th March 2025), where sanctimonious schoolmasters and journalists with their employers’ cheques in their pockets promoted the dystopia of the United States of Europe.

The [Italian] Resistance was a movement offering a radical alternative to the system that had spawned the twenty-year Fascist regime. To celebrate the 25th of April while ignoring the class struggle is to betray the aspirations of many partisans, who did not attempt to liberate Italy only to hand it over to the likes of [Roberto] Vecchioni, [Massimo[ Gramellini and [Antonio] Scurati, let alone figures such as “NATOnyahu” and Zelensky. The narrow-mindedness of these people cannot create a space for anti-fascist discussion, because the very first to display Mussolini-like behaviour are the accomplices of the Nazis in Ukraine, who are portrayed as symbols of the Resistance.

What credibility do such individuals have, when they are so quick to equate Nazism with Communism without reservation?

While we are outraged by the “insults” directed at [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni [by Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyev - see here], we forget to ask ourselves: on what grounds does [Italian President Sergio] Mattarella refer to the actions of the Resistance, if he compares the Third Reich to the true liberators of Europe?

For us, such talk is of no importance whatsoever. We have remained mentally stuck in [Roberto] Benigni’s film [“La vita è bella” (“Life is beautiful”, in English)], in which US tanks entered the Auschwitz concentration camp. This is the ultimate expression of a backward culture, frozen in the presence of a man dressed in white leaning out of a balcony, and hanging on the every word of a woman like Liliana Segre, who does not dare in the slightest to condemn the Israeli genocide; on the contrary, she trivialises it with salon rhetoric, supporting the Knesset’s Hitlerism.

Formalism is an end in itself. As long as memory remains in the clutches of an intellectual elite that propagates distorted narratives, the Resistance will remain an unfinished work.

The third and final article, by Giovanni Amicarella, was published earlier today, Sunday 26th April 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

The Betrayed Resistance – Notes on the 25th of April

Down with constitutionalism and other poorly concealed, idiotic obsessions – I am referring specifically to the denial of historical memory which, for some years now, has been slowly eroding part of our heritage, drop by drop.

The significance of the 25th of April has been lost amid a noisy clamour: the 2027 election campaign is already underway, with polarisation already setting in between a centre-right that is rediscovering “Bella Ciao”, a right-centre [sic] that celebrates only St Mark’s Day, and a centre-left that is trying to capitalise on the popular demonstrations.

A few marches, a few commemorations, a few festive pockets in the urban greyness, but for most Italians, it’s almost a day like any other, with a few bars closed and free entry to museums in some cities.

It saddens me – and I’m not a sentimentalist – to see such indifference towards our history. Down with constitutionalism and other poorly concealed, idiotic fetishes; I am referring specifically to the denial of historical memory which, for some years now, has been slowly murdering, in a silent drip, part of our roots. Because, whether we like it or not, the Second World War gave rise to the world we find ourselves in today: borders, contradictions, geopolitics. The political crucible of the 1920s and 1930s still influences our lives, despite the constant bluster about moving on and following “something higher”, without ever managing to provide concrete answers to current problems.

Nostalgia and the desire to move beyond the past permeate Italian society to such an extent that our political vocabulary has become set in stone; one need only consider this to grasp the significance of that historical tragedy that lasted for years.

A new breed of oddball has burst onto the scene: the apologists. That is to say, those who, in their soporific ramblings – recycled and re-recycled ad nauseam on the subject of the Resistance, almost as if doing their opponents a favour – delve into the “virtuous” conduct of the war by the Allies: rape, torture, extermination, bombing and strafing of civilian targets, exploiting the situation to force women (and girls) into prostitution, etc., become the consequences of our choices, or as they put it, “we asked for it”. A convenient way to ease one’s conscience, so as to feel less disgust when looking in the mirror, knowing that today we support the very same unipolar entity that has repeated what was done to the Italian people upon dozens of other peoples, in the same ways, with the same ferocity.

Even back then they were “bringing democracy” [quotes added], rivalling the Nazi occupation forces in their inhumanity, only we seem to have forgotten that. Or did we choose to forget? Isn’t this precisely where the rhetoric stems from, claiming that all those horrors were the indirect responsibility of the regime that had already been defeated? Convenient, certainly. It’s all over now; it was the fault of those we put on trial, even of the actions of the people who fought against us. It gnaws at us that those rapists returned home, received every honour and accolade imaginable, and died of old age, yet we chose silence; we took the money for reconstruction. We sold our souls. For certain sectors of the Resistance, this worked out well, and I believe this is the cornerstone of the great post-war amnesia: those circles ideologically and in attitude close to the Allies committed themselves from the outset to stemming the tide of the Socialists, so that the country could already conform to a certain line and not stray from it.

The instilling of fear regarding the constant resurgence of Fascism or the consolidation of the Communist movement has allowed those very moderates who had already turned a blind eye to turn the other eye as well. “This is not the country our grandparents wanted” is a phrase I have heard often in recent years, but it is not true: some of us have grandparents who actively chose this path by bowing their heads; otherwise, we would not be in this situation. There were partisans who fought for a free Italy, no longer subordinate to the Germans; there are those, however, who, in the end, were not all that sorry to accept the new order as submissive subjects.

Let’s talk about it, yes, about the betrayed Resistance, but let’s do so without mincing our words, because this is not merely a historical debate: these are foundations that continue to have consequences. One need only look at those who, applying the same double standards, call themselves anti-Zionist yet denigrate the Palestinian Resistance on the basis of falsehoods; who claim to be against Nazism yet pine for Azov; who claim to be against imperialism yet celebrated the bombing of schools and hospitals in Iran. Some are worthy grandchildren of those very grandparents.

I will conclude with my own comment: we need a new Resistance in Italy and in other European countries, similar to what we had during World War 2; we could even have a European Axis of Resistance, similar to the one led by Iran in the Middle East, with Palestinian Resistance factions, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen and other factions in Iraq and possibly elsewhere. The enemy should be clear to the readers and subscribers of this substack: the Epstein regime/coalition, the Anglo-Zionists, the Americans occupying European countries (and not only!) with their bases and puppets in the governments, the technocrats, the Euro-elites, the extractive oligarchies, the capitalists, the so-called “PayPal mafia”, etc.

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