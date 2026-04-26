GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

The really depressing thing is that a lot of people believe these fairy tales that distort history so badly and betray the actual resistance. Thanks for these translations, Ismaele.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
6h

25 Abril is also the celebration of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal. Many people still commemorate that with individual marches and parades. How much of the underlying commitment to liberty here, as opposed to in Italy, I don't know. But here it does seem to actually feel like the spirit lives, as least for some, and they are willing to show it.

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