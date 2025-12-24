Today I am providing my English translation of two articles published last week on Comidad.org. The first one is an article by Philip Golub, originally in French and first published on Le Monde Diplomatique in April 2025 and then translated into Italian on Comidad.org on Tuesday 16th December 2025. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

THE MASKS OF SOFT POWER

When the United States sought to seduce rather than dominate

“President Trump does not understand ‘soft power’”, Joseph Nye, the inventor of the notion of “soft power”, recently stated with regret. This type of power of influence, especially cultural, which the United States would use to subjugate the world, has itself seduced many intellectuals. Its success is due in particular to the fact that it covers the iron fist of coercion with a velvet glove.

Since it was first coined in 1990 by political scientist and American power specialist Joseph Nye, the concept of soft power has become established as a way of describing the diplomacy of influence associated with American-centric liberal globalisation, which is now coming to an end before our very eyes. Taken up in both China and Europe, it has long been used in the discourse of politicians, experts and media commentators. At a time of major rearmament, the fraying of international law and the rise of aggressive ethno-nationalism, soft power no longer has a hold on world realities – if it ever did.

When Donald Trump attacks the US Agency for International Development (USAID), he is targeting an institution designed to fight communism and, more recently, so-called “illiberal” regimes, by spreading a favourable image of the “free world”. The desire to win hearts and minds has now been replaced by power relations with the major powers (China, Russia) and brutal domination of the “weak” (Panama, Colombia, Palestine, etc.).

“The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must”: the Athenian formula made famous by Thucydides is well suited to Trumpian diplomacy.

[More precisely, Thucydides said: The strong do what they must, and the weak accept what they must. Note from (French-to-Italian) translator]

Criticism of soft power remains necessary, however, because, beyond its theoretical weakness, it masks more than it reveals about the stakes of geopolitical power. The concept originated in American research on the country’s role and position in international relations at the end of the Cold War: the globalisation of flows seemed to jeopardise “classical” power politics. In his publications in the 1990s, Nye sought to dispel the hypothesis of American decline, which had been widespread during the previous decade, and to steer the public debate in a prescriptive manner in order to “secure the position of the United States as the largest and most powerful state at the end of the 21st century”. Soft power was to be the ideological and political tool of that endeavour. Nye defines it as the set of intangible resources that produce “observable but intangible” effects of attraction in international relations, capable of leading to convergence around policies favourable to the “dominant state”. According to Nye, everything was based on the globally “seductive” nature of American values, “the attraction of culture [and] political ideals” and the ability to institutionalise an order that legitimised the preferences of that state. Having “long possessed great soft power”, the United States would be able to use it to avoid resorting to “the costly exercise of coercion or force” thanks to the voluntary “consent” of other societies and states.

The armour of coercion

This idea flatters both the imperial ego and common sense. It is obviously much better to get others to conform to one’s preferences by making them desire them than to force them into obedience by force. But the mechanisms put into action are ambiguous. It has always been known that, apart from tyrannies, consent is not based solely on authoritarian power or fear of violence. It is also, if not above all, based on the conviction of a large part of the population that the authority claimed by those who exercise it is legitimate. In other words, that there is interdependence between rulers and ruled.

In order to make hierarchy natural, the legitimisation of domination participates in what sociologists Max Weber and then Pierre Bourdieu call the “domestication of consent”, a concept very close to that of the manufacture of consent. The latter is regularly called into question, and the armour of coercion to manage dangerous classes always remains in the background. The very idea of an absence of coercion in political and social relations eludes power relations and conflict. Symbolic power – for that is what we are talking about – is nothing more than the “unrecognisable, transformed and legitimised form of other forms of power” (Bourdieu).

Is there therefore voluntary consensus in international relations, the sphere par excellence of competition between unequal actors? The problem with “soft power” is not so much that it can be quantified and isolated to make it an explanatory variable of the international behaviour of States, but rather that it covers the national and imperial interests of the dominant powers with the cloak of universality. For Nye, as for other liberal theorists, soft power emanates from Western societies, led by the United States, which since the Enlightenment have been the bearers of universal political and moral values to which every rational individual should spontaneously adhere. Since the 19th century, the West has claimed to bring modernity and “civilisation” to the rest of the world, which it assumes to be stuck in earlier stages of human development: for the Western observer, travelling from north to south is like going back in time. But the claim to universality of a particular society comes into tension with the pluralism of international life and with other claims to legitimacy based on distinct historical trajectories. In the case of the West, it is contaminated by a colonial or imperial past that refuses to go away.

For most countries in the global South, the exercise of American power, whether through force or through institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has not left memories of democratic ecstasy and sweetness. Neither the record of US military interventionism since 1945, nor that of the previous 150 years (in particular the war against Mexico from 1846 to 1848), nor finally Washington’s support for authoritarian (capitalist) regimes during the Cold War corroborate the idea of a democratic legitimacy inherent in that country. The same observation applies to France, specifically in Africa. Nevertheless, American society has undoubtedly exerted a form of attraction. But when, how and on which populations?

During the second half of the 19th century and until it closed its doors in 1924 to people of colour and Europeans considered not entirely white, it attracted (without always welcoming them properly) millions of migrants, mainly Europeans, Irish, southern Italians, Greeks and Jews from Eastern Europe fleeing poverty or religious or ethnic persecution. In the second half of the 20th century, it welcomed Cold War defectors, but less often the leaders of European left-wing social movements or revolutionaries from the South, who saw empire and institutionalised racism where others saw freedom.

America held a particular appeal for commercial and cultural elites who moved seamlessly between the world’s megacities, as well as for high-level foreign researchers and higher education students. And, for completely different reasons, it attracted millions of migrants and asylum seekers from Latin America and other regions of the global South seeking refuge from poverty and endemic violence. Attraction or repulsion depends on the historical experience and social and cultural positions of the observer. It depends on which side of the mirror you look at the world from. Claims to international legitimacy cannot simply be based on the timeless characteristics of a society – on its essence.

What applies to America also applies to China. A similar criticism can be levelled at post-Maoist discourses of legitimacy about the “grandeur” and global appeal of Chinese culture. The leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) adopted soft power in 2006 as a key concept in the country’s international policy. President Hu Jintao then declared before a select committee: “The strengthening of China’s international status and influence must be reflected both in hard power, particularly in the economy, science and technology, national defence, and in soft power such as culture”. The following year, at the 17th CCP Congress in October 2007, Hu formalised this position: “Culture has become a significant source of national cohesion and creativity and an important factor in the competition for global national strength... [We must] strengthen the country’s soft cultural power”.

His successor Xi Jinping summarised these objectives in his vision of the “Chinese dream”, understood as a historic project of national renewal through the construction of a prosperous society, the promotion of “national pride” and a “socialist spiritual civilisation”, the amplification of China’s voice in the world through the promotion of its “excellent culture… whose story should be heard throughout the world”, and strengthening its power. Initially conceived to re-establish the collective identity and legitimacy of the party-state through the mobilisation of culture and national sentiment, the “dream” is being extended internationally through the proliferation of Confucius cultural institutes around the world (from 156 in 2007 to 525 today). The success of such a project remains uncertain, as it is almost impossible to detect any correspondence between “socialist spiritual civilisation” and the country’s international action. Furthermore, it seems a real feat to attribute the dynamics of growth to a “traditional culture” that modernisers, from the end of the Qing dynasty to Mao Zedong himself, had identified as the source of the country’s relative backwardness and the state’s serious failures in the 19th century.

Just like North America’s soft power rhetoric, China’s rhetoric masks the power stakes in world politics. In both cases, the armour of coercion remains – and is often at the forefront. Shortly after Xi’s speech in 2012, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) asked sailors on the aircraft carrier Lioaning to position themselves on the deck to form six Chinese characters meaning “Chinese dream, military dream”, then posted the image on the Internet.

Law rather than kindness

This is a tune that regularly resounds in the official media. In 2013, for example, China Daily published an article by Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defence University in Beijing, entitled “The Chinese dream includes a strong PLA”. The author argues that “a strong military is a prerequisite for building a prosperous society... and for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in line with the “country’s global position”. According to him, China’s assertion of military power differs from that of other states, as the “Chinese dream, including that of building a strong army”, is in line with “peace and win-win development for China and the rest of the world”. It is reasonable to doubt that the “rest of the world”, including Southeast Asia, interpreted in this way the show of force on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic in 2019, the increasing militarisation of the South China Sea and the more significant budgetary efforts devoted to the military from that point onwards.

At this point, we should abandon “soft power” as a category of analysis. Of course, the use of brute force differs from the diplomatic resolution of conflicts. But it is the law, and not “softness”, that opposes the visible force and violence of power. Now, on this level, the United States, like other “great powers”, in most cases subordinates international law to its sovereignty and interests, and this is true of all the different administrations – in Iraq, Ukraine or Gaza.

Philip Golub

Professor of International Relations at the American University of Paris.

Author of Un’autre histoire de la puissance américaine [French for “Another history of American power”], Seuil, 2011

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article that follows was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 18th December 2025. (All emphasis mine).

THEY CALL IT THE MONROE DOCTRINE, BUT IT’S JUST THE USUAL BULLYING

Catholic Action rightly condemned the Venezuelan authorities’ decision to withdraw Cardinal Porras’ passport, preventing him from leaving the country to travel to Spain. This regrettable episode is one of a series of paranoid acts by the Maduro regime, which, despite the beneficial effects of US economic sanctions, is unable to prevent the population from falling into “increasingly difficult conditions”.

It is truly shameful. There are also those who seek to mitigate Maduro’s behaviour, recalling how the young man had many bad teachers, including not only [Hugo] Chavez, but also Cardinal Porras himself. In a 2017 interview, the cardinal did not hesitate to blame Maduro for the death of a priest following a brain haemorrhage. The lack of medication that, according to Porras, could have saved the unfortunate man, should obviously not be attributed to the sanctions, but to Maduro himself.

Based on such prudent and objective criteria for attributing responsibility, Maduro himself may have thought that it was Porras’ fault that the US armed forces killed people sailing on civilian boats in Caribbean waters. Even two shipwreck survivors from an initial attack were later killed by US bullets as they clung to the wreckage of their boat. In the US, the incident aroused “perplexity and concern” on the part of some Democratic parliamentarians; in short, a truly energetic reaction that nailed Trump and Hegseth to their responsibilities. Who knows, at this rate, perhaps next time Democratic MPs might even accuse Trump and Hegseth of being a little too abrupt and hasty. Porras, on the other hand, did not notice anything, which shows how balanced and impartial the cardinal is, because he could have accused Maduro of what happened, and Catholic Action would have immediately believed him.

According to some analysts, the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy document indicates that Maduro is not the only target, nor even the main one. It seems that Trump wants to impose an economic shift on Brazil that would involve severing ties with China and strengthening its dependence on the US.

This Trumpian recycling of the myth of the “Monroe Doctrine” seems to come at just the right moment, given that Brazilian President Lula formalised a military cooperation agreement between Brazil and China last August [2025], an agreement that even provides for the permanent presence of a Brazilian military representative in Beijing. The news prompted concerned comments from some analysts, who noted that Lula’s attempt to free Brazil from its dependence on the US is leading it to become dependent on China.

Unfortunately, Lula has proven to be impressionable. At the same time that the Brazilian president was finalising his military agreements with China, the Trump administration decided to double the bounty on Maduro’s head to fifty million [US] Dollars. In short, if you take him out, you become filthy rich. Perhaps Lula fears that the next bounty will be placed on him. If Lula or Maduro put a bounty on Trump’s head, they would be universally considered terrorists, whereas if the US does so, it is entirely acceptable; in fact, even acts of piracy against oil tankers and related thefts are taken lightly, as if Trump, in his Caribbean pirate guise, were another Johnny Depp. This goes beyond moral or legal double standards; this is anthropological double standards, or racism in its most abject form.

Some have correctly observed that the “Monroe Doctrine” is just a slogan, as it has had too many interpretations, too many denials and too many corollaries to be taken seriously as a historiographical reference; therefore, it would be better to simply talk about the law of the strongest. But in this case, we cannot even talk about the law of the strongest, given that the US is a power that is clearly overexposed in relation to its actual capabilities. Instead, it is the law of the most arrogant; bullying, even in its most minor and trivial manifestations, such as those in schools, is never a mere individual pathology, but a group pathology, a social degeneration based on the complacency and complicity of the context, but also on language disorders, such as confusing sincerity with insolence. To say that Trump does the same things as his predecessors without their hypocrisy is doubly inaccurate. First of all, [former US President Joe] Biden was just as insolent (remember the threat of attacks at the press conference, the obscenities against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the kisses on [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni’s head); but above all, insolence is itself a mask, a ploy to conceal one’s own ineptitude. Those who are incapable of strategy pass off destabilisation as strategy.