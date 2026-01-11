Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Erick Overveen, originally in Dutch and first published on deanderekrant.nl on Thursday 4th December 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 5th December 2025. (All formatting original).

George Orwell’s famous novel “1984” is misquoted to combat alleged threats to democracy from the far right or far left. But 1984 is not about right or left. It warns against a system that arises when a single power begins to regulate our language, our history and our reality. Nowadays, it is precisely the democratic authorities, in concert with the mainstream media, who are creating a Ministry of Truth.

George Orwell died a few months after the publication of Nineteen Eighty-Four. He therefore never had to live through the dystopia he himself evoked, but he would probably have been surprised by the way in which, in particular, the European Union is realising his nightmare these days. The dehumanisation in the totalitarian world of 1984 is now engulfing us in the form of endless protocols and rules under the banner of “security”, “inclusion” and “trust”.

The beating heart of the political reality of 1984 is the Ministry of Truth. It is not simply a propaganda office, but a factory that creates a completely new reality. The protagonist, Winston Smith, works there to “rectify” old articles, alter statistics, remove photos and rewrite history. Anything that is not in line with Party policy disappears into the infamous “memory hole”: a vertical shaft that conveys the disputed content to the Ministry’s incinerators. The past is thus erased and replaced by new truths. The Party does not lie: it recreates reality.

“Who controls the past controls the future” writes Orwell. “By continually rewriting the past, citizens lose the ability to distinguish truth from lies and become increasingly dependent on the Party”.

Eric Arthur Blair wrote his masterpiece under his pen name George Orwell in almost one year, from the winter of 1947 to the autumn of 1948, on the remote Scottish island of Jura, ill, coughing blood over his typewriter, a classic Remington, while already appearing in the files of the MI5 secret service since his return from Spain, where in the 1930s he had experienced the violent Spanish Civil War. There he had seen how his comrades disappeared, how newspapers were rewritten, how ruthless both the communist and fascist forces were. But he also saw how the secret services in London and Washington were involved in propaganda and psychological experiments, and how facts were manipulated by the BBC’s propaganda department, where he himself had worked. He predicted that after the Second World War, this machine would come not only from the East, but also from the West itself, and that it would increasingly be turned against its own population. He realised that this totalitarianism would not be based so much on tanks or figures like [Adolf] Hitler, but on subtle and evil techniques: psychological operations that do not repress the masses, but condition them.

Orwell explained his intentions in letters, essays and radio speeches, but he was unable to prevent his masterpiece, after its publication in 1949, from being immediately exploited by politics. The right used it as an anti-communist pamphlet, while the left interpreted it as a critique of fascism. The term “Orwellian” became popular and was eagerly used to identify and combat totalitarian tendencies, especially within communism. But Orwell, who considered himself a social democrat, did not focus on any particular political current. He warned against any system that sought to manipulate language, information and history because, as he said, “As soon as a power is able to do this, all political colours lose their meaning”. For Orwell, totalitarianism is a system, not an ideology. In his words: “A system that leaves no room for humanity. It does not just want obedience, but to reduce man himself to a cog that turns of its own free will, and it succeeds in doing so by making our way of thinking and speaking so homogeneous that any deviation is almost impossible”.

It is therefore ironic that today it is precisely progressive institutions – from European commissions to universities and research institutes – that have built a modern form of the Ministry of Truth. They are so focused on the “danger of the right” that they are blind to the construction of the technocratic power of which they themselves are a part.

The Ministry of Truth in 1984 is not a propaganda machine that seeks to convince people, but an apparatus that confuses them, with the aim of making them believe everything the Party wants them to believe. This is the essence of what the book calls “doublethink”: the ability that every citizen must have to believe two contradictory things at the same time. The slogans that the Party hammers home – “War is peace”, “Freedom is slavery”, “Ignorance is strength” – are tools for imposing docility. At first, Winston Smith still knows he is lying when he falsifies data, but as time goes by, to his dismay, he no longer remembers what the original truth was. In order to continue functioning, he learns to believe two contradictory truths at the same time. But even this is not enough for Big Brother. In the torture chamber, Room 101, his last resistance collapses and he learns to love Big Brother. His desire for security proves stronger than his convictions. Orwell’s message is that power becomes uncontrollable when it takes root in people’s minds, so that they no longer realise that their thoughts are being guided from outside.

The mechanisms that break Winston Smith, doublethink, peer pressure, self-censorship, exist today in such civilised forms that fewer and fewer people recognise them. The telescreen of the novel is now a smartphone that we voluntarily consult hundreds of times a day. Big Brother is no longer a person, but the sum of the systems into which we pour our most intimate data, our fears and our desires.

An important tool with which the holders of power in 1984 condition their subjects is language. Modern power also operates by restricting our vocabulary, through politically correct terminology, academic codes and moral frameworks imposed under the pretext of security and public decency. Universities prescribe codes of inclusion and language use. Those who do not comply are cancelled. The Democracy Shield introduced this month by the European Commission fits into this pattern, as does the mainstream media’s call for stricter government control over the “provision of reliable information”. These are attempts to centralise the flow of information and silence dissenting voices.

Not only are the EU and the media trying to impose their own truth, but so are big tech companies with their artificial intelligence systems. Models with hundreds of millions of users increasingly function as a kind of digital confessional, where people deposit their fears, doubts, opinions and even their most intimate thoughts. But the same systems control the quality of information, rephrase language and determine which points of view are reinforced or filtered out. Perhaps it is fortunate that these two groups are now fighting for control of the information space. During the Covid period, the government and big tech companies collaborated explicitly for the first time: governments determined the desired narrative and platforms adapted their algorithms and moderation policies accordingly. This created an Orwellian vision where only one narrative was possible.

In 1984, Winston tells his clandestine lover Julia, “Live in the truth, and the system will begin to crumble”. Today, this is more difficult than ever, because most people no longer even know they are living a lie. After decades of subtle influence, the masses have lost their ability to think independently and beg for the next injection of “reliable information”. This is perhaps the most worrying aspect: the new totalitarianism seems so reasonable that no one even notices that we entered Room 101 some time ago.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ