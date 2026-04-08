What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 1st April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

There is no contradiction in the fact that, in a democracy, legislation restricting freedom of speech is being invoked with increasing frequency. Real democracy consists of a costly public relations apparatus; it therefore follows that controlling the narrative becomes a priority, to the extent that it is often confused with controlling the facts. It should also be noted that during the Middle Ages and the subsequent era of absolutism, there was a little more attention paid to logic; consequently, dissent was silenced through legal manoeuvres or extrajudicial measures, so as to avoid falling foul of the paradoxical injunction contained in a story that was very popular until a few decades ago: “Don’t think about white bears”. Perhaps one had never thought of it in one’s life, but once this command was issued, one could no longer help but think of white bears.

The draft law against anti-Semitism approved by the [Italian] Senate on 5th March [2026] falls precisely into the paradox of publicising the very arguments one wishes to prohibit, such as denying Israel’s right to exist. This ban becomes a way of planting a seed of doubt in the minds of many who had hitherto believed that the obvious solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was that of “two peoples, two States”. There are also other paradoxes triggered by this ban. Should the anti-Semitism bill be definitively approved, anyone wishing to deny Israel’s right to exist could invoke this argument by citing the very law that prohibits it. Another paradox is that one can no longer deny Israel’s right to exist, yet it remains permissible to deny the right to exist of all other states, including those that prohibit their citizens from denying Israel’s right to exist.

Another of the arguments prohibited by the bill concerns the comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany, meaning that Israel would be the only country to which the “reductio ad Hitlerum” cannot be applied, without which it is almost impossible to speak today. Of course, the “reductio ad Hitlerum” may find its basis in the fact that power proceeds in layers, so that no regime is ever completely overcome. Nazism itself was not an original product, but rather inherited British colonial techniques, such as concentration camps; and also the biopolitics already applied in the USA and Scandinavian countries during the 1920s, such as the sterilisation of the mentally ill. In this sense, it can be said that fascism and Nazism cannot return because they never left; just as feudalism and absolutism never entirely left either. This does not detract from the fact that the comparison between Israel and Nazi Germany is indeed misleading. Nazi Germany was an economically and militarily independent country; it maintained numerous partnerships with American multinationals, but it was German industry and, above all, the German tax system that sustained the war effort and also the practices of extermination and genocide. Israel, on the other hand, can only commit its crimes thanks to the American taxpayer, who has for decades guaranteed it flows of arms and funding. After all, the relevant data is entirely public and declared.

In this sense, it is even redundant to speak of an Israeli lobby, since Israel itself is a lobby; that is, it cannot help but extend its influence into other countries and shape their politics. Here too, there is nothing secret or confidential. Since 2024, Italy has had its own local version of the US AIPAC, namely the ELNET (European Leadership Network), whose official “mission” is to “indoctrinate” Italian politicians into regarding relations with Israel as indispensable. This educational programme for our parliamentarians includes trips to Israel and stays in luxury hotels.

Lobbying is a system of corruption, that is, organised crime, but it operates within a legal framework which, in addition to the lobby proper, extends to the form of NGOs or non-profit foundations. Donations to ELNET are in fact tax-deductible and are therefore treated as charitable contributions. Every emergency, such as that of 7th October [2023], has obviously boosted donations. Lobbying is not a neutral tool that can be used equally for different purposes. Lobbying is inherently warmongering and crisis-driven, since only wars and emergencies can mobilise money quickly by loosening controls. The State as a political-institutional entity remains a chimera; consequently, it is reduced to a legal fiction intended to provide coherence to a jumble of apparatuses, which are themselves internally heterogeneous and dysfunctional. The lobby, on the other hand, is an automatic mechanism directed towards a single purpose: to mobilise funds; thus, lobbies are the real players in the field.

The chronic state of emergency attracts ever more funds to Israel; on the one hand, the condition of constant insecurity attracts funds, but on the other, this very insecurity makes it unwise to reinvest everything in Israel. Consequently, foreign funds flowing into Israel return abroad as Israeli investments. Apulia, Sicily and Tuscany are involved in these Israeli investments, which concern not only the property sector, but also agriculture and solar energy. The financial resources of Israeli investors create a power imbalance vis-à-vis the local population, and thus objectively a process of colonisation.

We would like to thank Mario C. “Passatempo”

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