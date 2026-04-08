GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
5h

Sorry my friend but the article is wrong when is saying that Germany financed his own war whilst israel didn’t, they were both financed by the same family..

Hidler was brought to power by his 1933 Haavara, or transfer agreement.

Both the US and German central banks were run by the warburg brothers.

So you see there is absolutely no difference between the two.

The first founded and armed the terrorists which founded israel, and the second are keep on doing what the first ones had taught them.

Even their symbols are one of the same.

http://mywisdom.substack.com/p/messed-up-geometry

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Nick Douglas's avatar
Nick Douglas
5h

Of course, it is misleading to compare Nazi Germany and zionist israel. shitsrael is many orders of magnitude more evil.

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