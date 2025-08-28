Today (28th August 2025) we start our round of updates from Latin America, then we go to the Middle East (Lebanon, Yemen and Iran) and finally we fly to Georgia and Ukraine, as the West continues to wage war against the Rest (of the World).

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

Following the announcement of US navy deployment off the coast of Venezuela around one week ago (which I covered here - 3 destroyer and a nuclear submarine should arrive at their destination early next week), last Sunday, 24th August 2025, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro urged his compatriots “to continue joining the ‘Great Military Enlistment Day’, a nationwide mobilization aimed at strengthening the Bolivarian militia”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I congratulate ordinary men and women, Venezuelan youth, and also the grandfathers and grandmothers of the nation who have turned out massively for the Great Military Enlistment Day. Do not stay at home. Come and enlist out of love for our country… when the bugle of the homeland calls, even a mother’s tears fall silent. Above any political color or ideology, Venezuela comes first in our hearts. Always loyal, never traitors! We will never betray our liberators, our homeland, or our land.

…praising “the massive turnout across enlistment centers and Bolivar squares, calling it a testament to the Venezuelan people’s commitment to sovereignty and self-determination”.

Probably acting on intelligence and fearing a US infiltration from Colombia and possibly considering the US navy deployment as a diversion, last Tuesday, 26th August 2025, Maduro ordered the deployment of 15,000 troops to the border with the neighbouring country, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur. Addressing his people on TV, he said that…

A key element of national strength is the unity of the people, the army and the police. Unfortunately, this gentleman, with his madness and extremism, could lead President Donald Trump to the worst possible scenario in Latin America and the Caribbean. We will emerge victorious from this situation.

…referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, earlier this year, designated several drug cartels, including Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles, as global terrorist groups, thus giving the Outlaw US Empire an excuse to intervene militarily against a sovereign country. After all, that’s how all US administrations have operated in the past: declaring a sovereign state rich in resources (especially oil) as a “sponsor of terrorism”, so that they can invade it and occupy it, exactly as they did in Iraq and Afghanistan, with Saddam Hussein and the Talibans respectively.

At the same time, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the launch of “a significant deployment of drones with different missions” and “river patrols with Marine infantry” in Venezuela’s northwest, including “naval patrols in Lake Maracaibo and the Gulf of Venezuela, and larger ships further north, in our territorial waters in the Caribbean Sea”, as per TeleSur.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday (Wednesday 27th August 2025) the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA), a coalition of 10 Latin American and Caribbean nations (Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and Saint Lucia), issued the following statement in support of Venezuela, as reported by TeleSur:

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s move now to the Middle East, starting with Lebanon, where, in a speech last Monday, 25th August 2025, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem mourned top Lebanese cleric Sayyed Abbas Ali Mousawi, who passed away one week before, and reiterated its NO to the disarmament of the Lebanese resistance movement he is leading. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen Short News (a summary can also be found in this Al Mayadeen article - all emphasis added):

If Lebanese Army takes steps to disarm Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including phased reduction of Israeli military presence in Lebanon. Imam Moussa al-Sadr safeguarded national unity in the country that unites us all. The battle to liberate the eastern outskirts of Lebanon against the takfiris and ISIS was based on a stern and brave decision by President Michel Aoun despite mounting US pressure. We recognize dear Yemen's undertaking of an exceptional, heroic, and rare stance. Its stance by Palestine will go down in history books. Solving our problems in Lebanon starts with restoring national sovereignty, and if we do not start there, our end goal cannot be achieved. I call on the [Lebanese] government to hold intensive discussion sessions on how to restore sovereignty. We call on the vanguard to assist the government in developing plans to restore national sovereignty. Let us work under the slogan, “We demand that Lebanon’s government restore national sovereignty”, so that it feels responsible for working toward it. We call for flooding social media and the media with proposals for the government on how to restore national sovereignty. Resistance is faith and willpower. It is patriotism and honor. It is dignity and steadfastness, and it is the opposite of humiliation, surrender, and subservience. Resistance is an ally of the Lebanese Armed Forces, which remain the primary authority responsible for defending the homeland. Resistance is a reaction to aggression; it confronts it and obstructs its goals. The army must be armed and entrusted with [protecting the homeland], with resistance serving as a supportive force. Israel may occupy, kill, and destroy, but we will confront it so that it does not settle, and this is within our ability. The role of the resistance now is greater and more intense, and Israel will not be able to maintain a foothold in Lebanon. The government’s latest decision [on the disarmament of the Resistance] is non-charter-based, and if the government continues down this path, it is not faithful to Lebanon’s sovereignty. The United States is preventing the weapons that protect the homeland. The United States, which is meddling in Lebanon, is not trustworthy but rather poses a danger to it. If you truly want to establish sovereignty and work for Lebanon’s interests, then stop the aggression. The US efforts we are seeing are aimed at sabotaging Lebanon and constitute a call for sedition. We will not abandon our arms, for they gave us dignity; we will not abandon our arms, for they protect us against our enemy. Stripping us of our arms is like stripping us of our very soul, and this will prompt us to show them our might. Be brave in the face of foreign pressures, and we will be by your side in this stance. There will be no phased handing in of our arms. [The Israelis] must first enact the agreement before we start talking about a defensive strategy. Our supporters make up more than half of Lebanon's population, and all of these people are united under the banner of protecting Lebanon, its Resistance, its people, and its integrity.

Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting on the tantrum that Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, gave during a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday 26th August 2025, when he dismissed Lebanese journalists as “uncivilized” and “animalistic”, as if American presstitutes behaved like angels (just watch any presser of US President Donald J. Trump, with presstitutes shouting one over each other!). Of course, after his arrogant “performance”, he was humiliated in the Lebanese press - just this editorial on Al Mayadeen or this other one on Al Manar. The Lebanese public did not like his performance either and organized protests, flying Hezbollah flags, in Khiam and Tyre, that Barrack should have visited yesterday; however, he cut short his visit and cancelled the planned stops, as reported by Al Manar.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Manar .

In addition to the above, yesterday Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri revealed that the US delegation’s visit to Lebanon did not go as expected (i.e. with “step-for-step” response from Israel), as they Americans “brought to us the opposite of what they promised” (i.e. Israeli request to disarm Hezbollah before withdrawing from Lebanese territory), as reported by Al Manar, which quoted Berri as saying that the US delegation…

did not bring anything from Israel, and thus things have become complicated again.

…adding:

Anything that leads to discord in the country is reprehensible.

…in response to a question about the government meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, 2nd September 2025, which will discuss the Lebanese army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah.

In the meantime, today the air forces of the the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) has intensified its attacks in southern Lebanon, targeting the outskirts of the towns of al-Qutrani, al-Jarmaq, and al-Mahmoudiya, as well as the town of Kfar Kila and the Jbour Heights in western Beqaa, while the ground forces opened fire towards the outskirts of Kfar Shouba, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On a final note, before moving to Yemen, it is worth reporting that today the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has decided to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026, after which the mission will begin a year-long “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal”, as per Al Mayadeen. What will happen after the UNIFIL withdrawal in 2027, it is difficult to say, but, if Hezbollah gets disarmed or a civil war erupts in Lebanon in the meantime, I am pretty sure that Israel will take advantage of this to take over its neighbouring country, similar to what is happening in Syria!

In the last few days Little Satan has become more violent also against Yemen, which was heavily bombed last Sunday, 24th August 2025, with airstrikes targeting al-Asr west of Sanaa, the central Haziz power station in Sanaa's southern Sanhan district, and “a petroleum product depot southeast of Sanaa belonging to the Yemeni Oil Corporation on Al-Sitteen Street”, as per Al Maydeen, which quoted Yemeni Oil Corporation spokesperson, Essam al-Mutawakel as saying that “the fuel consumed by Israeli enemy aircraft to reach Yemen and target the fuel station exceeded by far the amount of fuel stored in the targeted station's tanks”. According to Israeli Channel 14, cited by Al Mayadeen, the presidential palace in the Yemeni capital (Sanaa) was also targeted, though it has been abandoned for years and previously bombed.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded yesterday with a military operation targeting al-Lydd (Ben Gurion) Airport in Yafa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Earlier today Little Satan retaliated tit for tat with more than 10 airstrikes targeting Sanaa (source: Al Mayadeen). A senior Yemeni military source cited by Al Mayadeen responded to Israeli claims of raids against military targets, stating:

Psychological and propaganda warfare is ineffective and will have no impact on the course of operations. The Yemeni people, together with the Arab and Islamic worlds, rely not on the enemy’s narrative but on that of the Yemeni Armed Forces. The targeting is directed against the Yemeni people, not as the enemy claims.

…as confirmed also by Al Mayadeen’s bureau chief in Yemen, who stated:

Everything promoted by the Israeli occupation is false, and the targets were solely civilian sites.

…while Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, issued the following statement addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Saba:

You have entered into a challenge with a people you are not worthy of confronting. We have thwarted your conspiracies despite you. Wail as much as you wish, but your strikes will not shake a single hair on the head of even our smallest child.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

In a televised speech today the leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said that YAF attacks against Israel will continue in support of Palestinians regardless of Zionist aggression on his country. Here are some highlights from his speech (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The Yemeni position continues to support the Palestinian people with determination and resolve. The missile forces brought us the good news of a qualitative achievement that worried the Zionist enemies: the manufacture of fission [sic] warheads for the Palestine 2 missiles. The fission warheads of the missiles are divided into multiple warheads [like cluster bombs]. This is a very important qualitative achievement that worried the Zionist enemies. The Israeli enemy is targeting facilities that provide services to the entire nation, to tell the people, “I am targeting all of you. I do not differentiate between one and the other, between those who go out for their seventieth birthday and those who stay at home, those who express their position and those who remain silent”. The Israeli enemy is an enemy of the nation and a threat to all of us. Targeting the oil company’s station and the electricity stations is a failed aggression. Our position continues officially and popularly, along its path of doing what is stronger and greater, of further developing our military capabilities, and of supporting the Palestinian people with full determination. The occupation continues its crime of the century because it feels reassured by some Arab regimes, receiving encouragement, support, and backing. What the Israeli enemy is doing establishes the foundation for every violation, and accepting it in the Arab and Islamic world is a catastrophe, a grave neglect, and a grave dereliction of responsibility. When Arabs treat the actions of the Israeli enemy as criminal acts, this represents a serious situation, especially since the enemy entity has made hospitals its primary targets since the beginning of its aggression on the Gaza Strip, because it is an enemy of humanity. What the Zionist soldiers spoke about to the Israeli media confirms that what happened at the Nasser Complex was part of a decision and plan approved by their top criminals. The enemy's tactic of setting up death traps every day, in partnership with the Americans, aims to annihilate with complete disregard for human life and a violation of all sanctities. What the Israeli enemy is doing is a deviation from even what human nature requires of human feelings, and a moral and humanitarian bankruptcy. The entire world has recognized that what is happening in Gaza is a brutal, criminal operation and a genocide involving the deliberate starvation of children and women. Preaching, arousing human feelings, and appealing to conscience and conscience are useless against the Zionist enemy. Anyone who contemplates what the West offers the Israeli enemy will realize that Western civilization is the greatest supporter of the Israeli enemy, with its brutality, criminality, and tyranny. Many European countries have not taken any effective steps to pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its crimes. There is great suffering in Gaza City with the Israeli enemy announcing its targeting of the city, seeking to invade it, and pressuring its residents to forcibly displace them. This is in parallel with the Israeli enemy's continued plan to target Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem. The biggest factor emboldening it to target al-Aqsa Mosque is Arab complacency and collusion. The operations carried out by al-Qassam Brigades during the aggression had a major impact on the enemy; the actions of al-Quds Brigades and other factions’ brigades are significant and great as well. When we talk about the Zionist plan against Al-Aqsa [mosque in Al-Quds (Jerusalem)], the matter is serious, and we are not speaking from the standpoint of media warfare or exaggeration. Muslims must bear the great responsibility towards one of the greatest sanctities. Their sanctities. Despite the excavations they have carried out under Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Zionist Jews have been unable to find any evidence that this site was the site of their Temple. We are not aware of any initiative by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank to protect its people from any attack by Israeli soldiers or settler gangs. Personally, I have not come across a single initiative undertaken by the Palestinian Authority to protect the Palestinian people in the West Bank. There are large numbers of attacks carried out by the Palestinian Authority in support of the Israeli enemy in targeting mujahideen in the West Bank. What the Palestinian Authority is doing under the guise of security coordination with the Israeli enemy is the model the Israeli enemy wants in every situation. The Arab world. The Israeli enemy is still preventing 60,000 Palestinian refugees from the camps in the northern West Bank from returning to their camps. The occupation wants both countries [Lebanon and Syria] to play a role according to a model whose function is to receive Israeli and American dictates. The Israeli talk about Lebanon coincides with the criminal Netanyahu's own declaration of his belief in and efforts to implement the Zionist plan under the title of Greater Israel. The Lebanese government and some Arab regimes adopt the disarmament of the resistance, while the Israeli plan itself is targeting it; this is foolishness and moral collapse. The Israeli enemy acts on the basis of full violation and seeks to strengthen its control over water resources in southern Syria; a sip of water in Syria could become a tool for subjugating the people, enslaving them, and forcing them to submit to Israeli dictates. American activity in Syria coincides with Israeli activity, as they are two sides of the same coin.

Yesterday evening Little Satan went on a rampage also in Syria, with “airstrikes targeting multiple military sites in the vicinity of Kiswah, located in the western Damascus countryside” as well as military positions affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Defense in Mount al-Mana, also in the western Damascus countryside, while military movements were observed “in the southern countryside of Quneitra, accompanied by increased Israeli reconnaissance and military flights over the area”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, yesterday evening Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, warned the E3 (France, Germany and UK) against triggering the so-called “snapback mechanism” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which would entail the resumption of sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim News Agency (all emphasis added):

Our focus [of talks with E3] was specifically on the issue of the UN Security Council [UNSC] Resolution 2231. We discussed in detail the European approach toward this resolution. We made it very clear for the Europeans from a legal perspective that they are legally not in a position to invoke the snapback mechanism. There is no legal basis for such an action, and we elaborated on these grounds for them. Iran will send a letter or official notification to the Security Council. We have informed them that if the E3 triggers the snapback, our current path for cooperation and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] will be completely affected and halted. In such circumstances, continuing this interactive process would be meaningless. Moreover, we emphasized that if this scenario unfolds, Europe will essentially exclude itself from the diplomatic track and dialogue with Iran. From that point onward, negotiations will be conducted solely within the framework of the Security Council and its members, and we will no longer engage in any dialogue with Europe on this matter. The reality is that the Europeans have not implemented the JCPOA for years. Yet, with complete impudence, they claim that they are still adhering to it. We have told them that if they are truly implementing the JCPOA, they should provide a report demonstrating how they have done so. The agency’s inspections have not yet begun in Iran. We operate according to laws passed by Parliament, which are very transparent and explicit. Currently, the presence of several IAEA inspectors in Iran is for monitoring the loading and fuel replacement at the Bushehr power plant. This is carried out in legal coordination and with the relevant permits. Discussions are currently ongoing between Iran and the IAEA to formulate a new cooperation arrangement, but no text has been finalized yet. Only ideas have been exchanged between the two sides. Naturally, if the Europeans choose to act based on their political preferences, these ongoing discussions between us and the agency will be affected.

Iranian Foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Yet, despite negotiations and multiple warnings by Iranian officials, earlier today the foreign ministers of the E3, in coordination with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affair, formally notified Iran by phone that of their intention to inform the UNSC to begin the “dispute resolution” process under the JCPOA framework, as reported by Al Maydaeen, IRNA (1 and 2) and Tasnim, which quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi as saying (all emphasis mine):

Iran has acted responsibly and in good faith in adhering to diplomacy for resolving nuclear-related issues. The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately to this unlawful and unwarranted measure by the three European countries to protect its national rights and interests. We hope the three European countries will, by adopting a responsible approach and understanding existing realities, properly correct their wrong move in the coming days.

I am not very hopeful and, actually, I am afraid that this may give an excuse to Israel to attack Iran again any time soon, if the latter does not comply to Western demands within the next month or so (the UNSC has 30 days to take a decision now)!

Meanwhile, the Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations has already issued a statement saying that the UNSC now must choose between two options, as reported by IRNA:

supporting the draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to extend diplomatic engagement, or… activating the snapback mechanism, which could have serious consequences.

The problem is that France, UK and the Outlaw US Empire will probably veto the draft resolution proposed by Russia and China, and, if they cannot find a unanimous agreement (as UNSC permanent members, Russia and China have also veto rights), previous UN sanctions will be reimposed on Iran!

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze - from Caucasus Watch .

Finally, moving to the Caucasus and, more specifically, to Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, former football player and now mayor of the capital Tblisi and secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, accused Western countries to keep trying to open a second front against Russia in the region. Citing Georgian Pirveli TV channel, Russian news media outlets Izvestia and TASS quoted him as saying:

The office of the Prime Minister of Georgia received direct threats, blackmail, and insults – all aimed at coercing the country into opening a “second front”. They assured us they would provide everything, including military equipment and assistance.

He also said that Georgian authorities are ready to disclose details of these “negotiations”, to substantiate their claims, but he added that…

However, considering the country's best interests, it is preferable to keep these matters confidential for now.

…and that the European Union (EU) is still blackmailing Georgia with the suspension of the visa-free regime, confirming once more the true face of the EU: not an institution to build peace across Europe, but a neo-colonial tool to wage war against countries who do not bend their knees to the the oversea masters, the Outlaw US Empire and the United Kingdom (UK)!

From this round of news you can clearly see how the West is waging war against the Rest (of the world).

P.S.: In case you missed it, just a few days ago Trump stated that he is considering changing the name of the Department of Defense to Department of War, the name it used until shortly after World War II, as reported by The New York Times, among others. So much for the “president of peace”!

