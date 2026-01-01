Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Paolo Desogus, originally in Italian and published first on L’AntiDiplomatico on Wednesday 17th December 2025 and then on LuogoComune.net two days later, i.e. Friday 19th December 2025.

(All emphasis original, footnotes mine).

The idea that Nazism and Fascism are actually expressions of the history of socialism is circulating with increasing insistence. The secretary of the AfD even claimed that National Socialism, given its name and statist policies, was communist. It is only because of biased, left-wing historians that these two ideologies have been classified as right-wing, conservative.

I imagine that this interpretation makes you smile, at the very least. It seems so silly, so crazy that it cannot really be taken seriously. It could be described as the rotten fruit of propaganda that plays on widespread ignorance and relies on the discredit that everything belonging to the history of the left has accumulated over the years.

But let’s think about it for a moment. It seems to me that there is something in this delirium that is anything but stupid or simply demagogic. When the AfD, [Elon] Musk, MAGA and soon the exponents of the Italian and French right say that Fascism and Nazism are expressions of the left, they are in fact carrying out an ideological restructuring accompanied by a message to the international elites about the future of the new far right now in power in the US and inspiring other right-wing parties such as [Giorgia] Meloni’s [party Fratelli d’Italia, Italian for Brothers of Italy].

This new far right intends to describe its new form of authoritarianism based no longer on the centrality of the State, as it was for [Adolf] Hitler and [Benito] Mussolini, but on the domination of capital freed from all constraints and commitments. For Fascism, the State was the fulfilment of civil society (here understood as the set of social, economic and associative relationships through which individuals pursue particular interests). It was its synthesis. The new far right, on the other hand, takes neoliberalism to its extreme consequences and overturns relationships within a logic that subordinates the State to private citizens.

Add to this new scheme the “selfish” ideology espoused by Musk, hostile to all forms of solidarity and even “empathy” between individuals. Then add theories against the equality of human beings, seasoned with new forms of biological and social racism. With these ingredients, the new far right is able to legitimise a form of authoritarianism that transforms individual States into instruments of capital guarded by the capitalist elites, i.e. the new privileged, the new international aristocracy of Musk, [Jeff] Bezos, etc.

After all, this is already the case. The American administration is already the expression of American capitalism. It has already fully integrated the political and economic-financial elites.

I therefore believe that we should not underestimate or dismiss interpretations of Nazism and Fascism as nonsense. These interpretations conceal a new idea of the state. A new authoritarianism that is already at work in the US and Europe.

Once again, I wish you a Peaceful New Year, with the hope that it brings the end of wars, imperialism, Zionism, globalism, capitalism and consumerism.

