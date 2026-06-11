Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 5th May 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R).

Back in the spring of 2026, the world witnessed a historic moment in which the old order was confronted with an unprecedented wave of resistance. What the United States and the Zionist regime had planned as a “done deal” and a lightning operation to bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran turned into a strategic nightmare for the White House within the first 48 hours. The attack on Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury”, began on the assumption that Iranian society, after years of economic pressure, would finally collapse under the bombardment. But the Pentagon strategists had overlooked an unknown variable: the collective spirit of dignity inherent in a centuries-old civilisation.

When news of the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] spread in the early hours of the attack, instead of the chaos and defeat the enemy had expected, an ironclad and focused determination spread through all political and social strata of Iran. The martyrdom was not an end, but a turning point that consolidated all national deterrent capabilities. It was then that “Iran’s advantage” manifested itself as a complex phenomenon that went beyond mere military capability, surprising the world.

The swift and wise management of the succession by Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, accompanied by the imposing presence of the people in the holy sites and on the main streets of the cities, turned the so-called “founder’s trap” (as political sociologists define it) against the aggressors. The enemy believed that by eliminating a charismatic leader, it would create a power vacuum and a crisis of legitimacy, but it was precisely this “institutional innovation” within the Islamic system that transformed the leadership shock into a competitive advantage. Furthermore, the military initiative was demonstrated at the highest level: hypersonic missile strikes deep into American regional bases and even into occupied territories, and some 32 million volunteers who came forward to defend their homeland, showed that the Iron Dome’s defensive layers, the Patriot systems and ground battles could not compete with Iran’s new firepower dynamics. The leak of NATO documents in the third week of the war revealed that 75% of the pre-established simulations by American think tanks – RAND and the Council on Foreign Relations – had failed. This was not merely a military victory, but an “epistemic failure” for the Western doctrine of hybrid warfare.

Meanwhile, the most significant development that few analysts had foreseen was the deep rift within the Western front and the assertion of independence by European NATO members against Washington’s bullying. This rift stemmed from a tangible reality: Europe no longer had the financial and social capacity to pay the cost of America’s proxy wars. As the war dragged on and Iran, through reciprocal responses, neutralised the West’s economic terrorism, European countries faced two major shocks. Firstly, the rise in prices caused by the closure of energy routes and instability in the southern Mediterranean. Secondly, and more importantly, the unmasking of the true American face of naval piracy. Amidst this turmoil, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a diplomatic initiative, holding both secret and public meetings in Muscat and Islamabad, demonstrating that not only was it not turning away from diplomacy, but was offering transparent and constructive proposals for a ceasefire based on justice.

However, Washington’s behaviour – manifested in the illegal closure of international straits and outright maritime piracy – has made a mockery of diplomacy. This clash in the realm of international law has been a perfect metaphor for the conflict between the “New Iranian Order” and “colonial chaos”. By declaring its willingness to agree to a ceasefire, Iran has demonstrated its goodwill. In contrast, The Hague witnessed a case brought against the United States for blatant war crimes, in particular the bombing of nuclear power stations and petrochemical plants as civilian targets. This multi-billion-dollar claim for damages was not an emotional appeal, but a legal and deterrent basis.

As long as the cost of the aggression against Iran was estimated to be lower than its potential gains, Iran’s advantage remained incomplete; but with the international claim for compensation, this equation has been definitively dismantled. UN experts have estimated that the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed on the Resistance front would cost nearly $150 billion, and the United States – whether through oil or frozen assets – would have to answer for this deliberate destruction.

On the fringes of this primary conflict, the flames of war spread further, and Iran rightly warned that the axis of evil was not focused exclusively on Tehran. Documents obtained from US intelligence officials in Doha revealed plans for similar scenarios against Turkey – a country which, due to its opposition to US policy and its economic ties with Moscow, had become the target of false-flag operations. Even Cuba, the eternal symbol of resistance in the United States’ own backyard, witnessed an intensification of sabotage activities by US Navy SEALs off its northern coast.

Here, the war of 2026 has transformed from a regional conflict into a clash of civilisations over a “multipolar order”. In this climate, the Zionist regime – mired in a crisis of internal legitimacy and with its deterrence eroding – has sought to stave off its imminent collapse by dragging Washington into an all-out regional war. But the Resistance that had formed across the West Asian axis had by then created a security belt stretching from Baghdad to Beirut and from Sana’a to Damascus, denying the enemy any tactical manoeuvre.

Meanwhile, decision-makers in the White House found themselves faced with a grave dilemma: should they continue a war in which the concept of “victory” no longer held any meaning in their lexicon, in the interests of preserving American hegemony, or should they opt for a humiliating exit by accepting Tehran’s terms? The bitter irony of history was revealed when, on the fortieth day of this aggression, French and German warships, without coordinating with US Central Command, left the conflict zone and returned to their home ports.

This event became known in the global media as the “Escape from the Persian Quagmire”. Europe has clearly stated that it is unwilling to sacrifice its energy and commercial interests for “another Vietnam syndrome” in the Persian Gulf, instigated by Israel and retired neoconservative politicians.

As the war entered its eighth week, a new reality asserted itself at the forefront of global dynamics: the era of “hit and run” was over for good. Iran emerged not as a victim, but as the principal agent of a new order in which power is linked to a nation’s ability to impose “disproportionate costs” on an aggressor, not simply to the number of aircraft carriers it possesses. The unprecedented national unity in Iran has led even those opposition figures abroad who had fought the system for years to conclude that, in the face of trans-regional bullying, there is no choice but to embrace “collective dignity”.

Perhaps the most important strategic outcome of this struggle has been the end of the myth of NATO’s “invincibility” and the dawn of an era of “symmetric and asymmetric deterrence” by a regional power. The world has seen, through the dust of war, the rising sun of a power built not on bombardment, but on patience and popular unity.

Against this backdrop, the final ceasefire was signed not with Washington’s humiliating red lines, but with the acceptance of this truth: “The multipolarization of the world is no longer a theory, but a physiological fabric within the body of international politics”, and resilient Iran is the beating heart of this new body. The bitter memory of destruction remains, but the great lesson imparted to present and future generations is this: a nation that blends the tears of martyrdom with the tears of victory is not destined for defeat; it is destined for exemplary victories.

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