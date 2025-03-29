Today I am providing my English translation of 3 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all of them).

The first one was published on Wednesday 26th March 2025.

The new strategic dynamic advances despite Europe

After the first high-level meeting between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on 18th February [2025] and the phone call just a month later between Presidents Trump and Putin, the technical delegations of the US and Russia met for several hours behind closed doors on 24th March [2025] in Riyadh. As expected, no official public statements were made at the end of the meeting. Just as in the discussions the day before between the US and Ukrainian delegations, the participants discussed several complex issues that need to be resolved in order to reach a ceasefire and an end to the conflict.

The significance of the ongoing discussions, however, should not be sought in the details. These talks are merely part of the new dynamic that has taken the strategic stage and brought the world off the trajectory towards nuclear war pushed by NATO and the Biden administration. The shift introduced by Donald Trump involves all aspects of US-Russian relations, not just the war in Ukraine, and will affect all countries, whether they want it or not.

The prospects are certainly more promising than before, but there are also many attempts at sabotage, coming not only from the “war party” within the United States, but also from Europe. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who evidently dreams of rebuilding the British Empire, is continuing his attempt to create a European “coalition of the willing” to continue the war effort in Ukraine and is threatening to confront Russia with Britain's nuclear arsenal. A proposal that military specialists among his own compatriots call pure “posturing” and “political theatre”.

In contrast, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is confident that real progress has been made in talks with Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he also dismissed as “absurd” the claim that the Russians want to “march through Europe” if they are not stopped now. Witkoff, who met personally with Putin in Moscow on 13th March [2025], caused a real ruckus by suggesting that the referenda in the four regions of Ukraine that voted to join Russia were legitimate.

A lucid advice to all those closely following the situation was given by Fyodor Lukyanov, head of Russia's Foreign and Defence Policy Council. While welcoming the opening of “an era of new diplomacy”, he warned in an article on 18th March [2025] that “two extremes must be avoided: one is the illusion that everything will be resolved quickly and painlessly, the other is the cynical belief that any agreement is fundamentally unattainable”.

The reactions of the countries of the Global South to the new dynamic that they themselves helped to create have been extremely positive. On 20th March [2025], the “Friends of Peace”, a group of 17 countries formed last year at the initiative of Brazil and China, held a “very successful” meeting at the United Nations to help move the ongoing negotiations forward. They urged “all parties and stakeholders to seize this opportunity and engage constructively in the peace negotiations”.

The second article that follows was published on Thursday 27th March 2025.

Did BlackRock and Goldman Sachs engineer the German "bazooka"?

According to the Financial Times of 8th March [2025], five days after the national elections in Germany, the winner, Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, had lunch with the incumbent finance minister, Social Democrat Jörg Kukies. “At lunchtime last Friday [28 February], the future German chancellor received a less than reassuring briefing from Finance Minister Jörg Kukies on the state of the economy”, the FT wrote. “Kukies explained that after two years of stagnation and with further clouds gathering over Europe's largest economy, Berlin faces a budget deficit of €130 billion in four years and declining growth potential, according to people familiar with the report”.

That briefing, as well as the Trump-Zelensky showdown that took place at the White House later that day, would convince Merz of the urgency of making “one of the most abrupt reversals in recent political history”. Hence, the €900 billion “bazooka” that would address emergencies on both the economic and security fronts. The figure refers to the €400 billion earmarked for rearmament and the €500 billion infrastructure package.

So much for the narrative of the City of London newspaper.

However, there is a wider angle. Merz is a former BlackRock man and Kukies is a former Goldman Sachs man. They have the same mentality; their compass is the financial markets and their concern may have been bigger than the budget hole: think of the pyramid of derivatives and sovereign debt assets owned by the banking system. The decision to throw Germany into excessive debt allows the financial system to prolong its agony, particularly after the failure of the green bubble. When the latter was launched, City of London newsletters enthusiastically announced that “green is the new gold”, now the same newsletters warn that fund managers are “lusting after war bonds”.

The German “bazooka” is in addition to the EU's ReArmEurope programme, but it is more “solid”. Germany is the only major EU country that has some leeway, as its debt is (only) 60% of GDP. The ReArmEurope programme is struggling to get off the ground with regard to the component (€150 billion) that should be provided by national debt. The second component, Eurobonds, hangs in the balance because some countries, including Germany, are currently against it. The third component, private savings, could work, but it is not yet clear in what form it will be adopted and how much private savings will be diverted from traditional savings to “war bonds”.

Moreover, the German bazooka has no upper limit and the real public debt could easily grow to €1.7 trillion in a couple of years, making Germany join the club of over-indebted EU members. On the one hand, the yield on the new debt will certainly rise; on the other hand, the general conditionality for investment on “security” grounds is so broad that any new spending could be justified.

As for the German establishment's hope for a defence-driven economic recovery, they would do well to listen to Fabio Panetta, who is not a radical pacifist, but the governor of the Bank of Italy, with many years of experience on the ECB [European Central Bank] board.

Speaking at the “Centro San Domenico” in Bologna on 17th January [2025], Panetta said: “The war effort supports aggregate demand and can stimulate innovation, but it seriously distorts its purpose. However, the economic benefits are transitory and do not eliminate the need to reconvert the economy once the conflict is over, even in the countries involved that have not suffered direct damage on their own territory. The high inflation and the collapse of GDP that often characterise war phases are signs of the damage that conflicts cause to the economic fabric (...) the production of war equipment does not contribute to increasing a country's growth potential. Development comes from productive investments, not weapons”. (https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/panetta-produrre-armi-non-favorisce-crescita-economica-AGzX8JMC).

The third and final article was published yesterday, Friday 28th March 2025.

Netanyahu is becoming a dead weight for Trump

Resorting to desperate measures to stay in office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to unleash a civil war in Israel and a wider war in the region, seeking to involve Iran. As crowds pour into the streets in protest, commentators try to interpret the sentiment by examining its causes:

In the past week Netanyahu has violated the ceasefire in Gaza and is now sending IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] troops back into Gaza, slaughtering civilians;

Family members of hostages accuse him of endangering loved ones left in Hamas hands by escalating the war against the latter;

The same Netanyahu wants to get rid of Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet. When the attorney general accused him of acting above the law, Bibi unleashed the hounds to oust her as well. The underlying issue is the investigation, which Netanyahu wants to halt, into large sums of money from Qatar going to his aides, just as the Israeli premier is facing corruption charges;

Extremists in the war cabinet, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and [Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, increase calls to “relocate” Palestinians from Israeli-occupied territories. Smotrich, the finance minister, is “legalizing” settlements, which violate international law, saying that “annexation” is an “important step on the road to sovereignty.”

When asked about the growing opposition to the government, Netanyahu played the “Trump card,” saying that, like Trump, he is under attack by operatives of the “leftist Deep State.”

Netanyahu believes that being a “wartime” leader gives him protection, as he would stand in Israel's defense against terrorists and anti-Semites. Moreover, Trump's support has convinced him and part of the Israeli public that all is well.

But there are signs that Trump's support is not unlimited. The latter's apparent support for Bibi has generated growing impatience with MAGA Coalition “America Firsters” who express dissatisfaction with the U.S. bombing of Yemen and billions of dollars in aid to Israel. While neocons and “Christian” Zionists applaud, Trump supporters like Tucker Carlson, Ron Paul and Majorie Taylor Green criticize him. Carlson said Trump's policy toward the Israeli government contradicts his “America First” message. The decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group to the region, at a time when “war plans” have been made public, is distracting attention from the importance of his laudable policy of normalizing with Russia and ending the proxy war in Ukraine.

A brief comment on this last article: Trump may be losing support from part of its base, however, until now I have not seen any signal indicating that “Netanyahu is becoming a dead weight” for him, as per title; actually, quite the opposite, if you take into account that, not only he has not stopped the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel, but he has even deployed B-2 stealth bombers to Diego Garcia, a British military base used by the US in the Indian Ocean, as I reported in my last original article in the link below, not to mention the ongoing bombing of Yemen!