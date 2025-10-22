What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 16th October 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Never underestimate the rediscovery of hot water. The first obvious point to consider is the absurdity of a Nobel Peace Prize being awarded by a political body in a country that is part of a military alliance. Norway is a member of NATO and pursues its “Westernist” policy (a euphemism for white supremacy) through public relations, which includes the Nobel Prize. The prize was denied to Trump, not to wrong him, but to encourage him to continue on the path of economic and military aggression against Venezuela. Perhaps someone in the Pentagon might fear that the US is overexposing itself militarily; thank goodness the Europeans are coming along to present Maduro’s regime as an intolerable threat to the survival of humanity. The Nobel laureate, Maria Corina Machado, is enthusiastic about Trump and supports his goals and methods, so she is fine with sanctions, attempts at coups and decapitation of the regime, and even the slander and murder of people sailing in small boats far from the coast of Venezuela.

The approval of Roberto Saviano for the award given to one of the leading figures of the so-called “opposition” (another euphemism for coup plotting) to Maduro’s regime, which he claims is corruption masquerading as socialism, was also predictable and unsurprising. Perhaps one day Saviano will reveal to us which regime in this world is not corrupt. More realistically, it should be said that there are regimes whose corruption it is legitimate and convenient to talk about, and regimes whose corruption should not be talked about too much if you don’t want trouble, since they are the ones in charge in our part of the world.

The problem, in fact, is that Maria Corina Machado is not against “corruption,” but rather against socialism as such, which she believes is responsible for poverty because it makes the poor increasingly dependent on welfare. The further discovery of hot water is that Ms. Machado, despite having a more refined look and not swearing in public, is still a clone of [Argentinian President] Javier Milei; Machado is yet another champion of a supposed “liberalism” that should free society from the chains of state bureaucracy and waste. The icon of reference, needless to say, is the usual Margaret Thatcher. Since the media gave Thatcher the title of “Iron Lady,” Machado has been given the nickname “Lady of Steel.” Everything is according to the script that began in the late 1970s and has never changed.

One of the leitmotifs of British and American conservatives is that poverty is the fault of socialism, which may well be true, but it all depends on understanding what kind of socialism we are talking about: socialism for the poor or socialism for the rich. So-called “liberalism” is a purely narrative and mythological category, a kind of self-celebration of the rich, who claim to have emerged from a Darwinian survival of the fittest. The very notion of capitalism is meaningless, as it boils down to the legal principle that power in a company is determined by the amount of capital invested, which tells us practically nothing about how the economy actually works. What Thatcher did, i.e., shifting the tax burden from direct taxes on companies to indirect taxes on consumption, is technically called welfare for the rich. If you increase fuel taxes, it is ultimately the poor who pay, i.e., those who have no way of passing on the increases to others. This shift in the tax burden from the rich to the poor is evident in the budget documents available on the Thatcher Foundation website. Even now, there are still shameless people who say that Thatcher lowered taxes. Thatcher’s program, on the other hand, removed the interclass ambiguity of the term “taxpayer,” which now identifies the poor taxpayer.

Milei has done the same; in fact, his government has presented a barrage of increases in fuel excise taxes. As usual, there has been a further increase in excise duties in Argentina this year, and Milei has already set the date for another increase. What would be the result of all this squeezing of the Argentine taxpayer in favor of businesses? The result is that today, the billions that Trump has taken from the American taxpayer are coming to the rescue of the Milei government from its debts to banks and investment funds and from the collapse of the currency. If Trump succeeds in overthrowing Maduro’s regime, American taxpayers will in all likelihood be forced to repay the debts of another failed country. To shift the tax burden from corporate profits to consumption, Trump has resorted to the trick of tariffs (which are in fact consumption taxes), so he can tell his electorate that he is doing it to bring industry back to the US. This suits multinational credit companies and their super-lobby (the International Monetary Fund) just fine, as they have found a golden goose in the poor taxpayer. In the end, it is very true that welfare makes people increasingly dependent on handouts; however, it should be noted that we are talking about the only welfare system that works, namely that for the rich, and that it is the poor who are giving handouts to the rich.

