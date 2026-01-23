Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Jean Terrien, originally in French and published first on Rivarol (paywalled - see archived version here) on Thursday 29th September 2016, then translated into Italian by Andrea Carancini on his blog on Wednesday 29th October 2025 and finally republished on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 5th December 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original - underlined text in the original has been replaced with bold emphasis, since underlined text is not available here on Substack).

Moise Nahmanides (1194-1270).

At a time when the West is being pressured by Israeli lobbies to embrace Zionism and align itself with the policies of the Jewish state, it is high time to shed light on the origins of Judeo-Christianity, which for centuries has been fabricated and used as a tool to subjugate Christian Europe to Jewish messianic views.

The first attempts to subjugate the Papacy to the rabbinate

Many centuries before the foundations of Judeo-Christianity were actually laid, an important 13th-century rabbi, Moses Nahmanides (1194-1270), paved the way for the architects of the Judeo-Christian alliance during the disputatio of 1263, in which he explained by what means the Messiah would be recognised.

He declared:

“When the end times come, the Messiah, at God’s command, will go to the Pope and ask him to free his people. Only then, and not before, will the Messiah be considered to have truly come”.

When Moses Nahmanides speaks of the Pope’s “liberation of his people”, this does not mean that the Pope imprisoned the Jews, nor that they lived in prison, but rather that he meant liberation from the exile in which the Jews found themselves (a metaphorical imprisonment), and therefore liberation means ending exile in one and only one way: the appearance of the Messiah who will bring the Jews back to “their” land.

The link that Nahmanides makes between the redemption of the Jews and their relationship with the Church, as well as the particular attention that certain Kabbalists after him paid to this issue, is not accidental.

This can be explained above all by the fact that the Messiah of the Jews cannot reign over a world where there are other great religions. And if they continue to exist, they must be subjugated to Judaism.

This is what the great historian of Judaism and eminent specialist in Kabbalah and Jewish messianism, Gershom Scholem, openly states:

“Once rabbinical Judaism crystallised in the Halacha (the Law of Judaism found in the Torah and the Talmud), the creative forces, revived by a new religious impetus – which did not attempt and were never able to modify the firmly established halachic Judaism – found expression mainly in the Kabbalistic movement. They operated more often from within, striving to transform the Torah in order to make the law of the people of Israel the secret law of all, and, consequently, to give the Jew, Hasid or Tzaddik, a vital role in the world”.

Here Geshom Scholem tells us two things: the Kabbalists aimed to subvert the spirit of Judaism from within, first without changing the Law, i.e. the Torah, and even more so the Talmud, and secondly to make the law of the Jews the universal secret law in order to instil the spirit of Kabbalistic Judaism into other religions, ideologies and philosophies, as well as into the institutions and organisation of states.

This was done with a view to making non-Jews adhere to this law without their knowledge – ignorance linked to its occult nature – until, in the final analysis, only Judaism remained, with all its embellishments and disguises.

Moses Nahmanides, announcing that the Messiah, at God’s command, will go to the Pope and ask him to free his people, will give rise to vocations; this is what is called a self-fulfilling prophecy, a discipline in which Kabbalist rabbis have become masters.

Just seventeen years after Nahmanides’ self-fulfilling prophecy, in 1280, a Kabbalist rabbi named Abraham Abulafia (1240-1290), who proclaimed himself the expected Messiah, travelled to Rome to meet Pope Nicholas III with the aim of converting him or, at least, getting him to adopt Jewish messianic views.

His attempt failed, but the project of subjugating the Church to Judaism did not die out; on the contrary, it intensified as the messianic dimension of Judaism gained importance in rabbinical and Kabbalistic circles, especially at the beginning of the 16th century with the development of Kabbalistic apocalypticism.

The birth of Judeo-Christianity

It was in this context of the development of Kabbalistic apocalypticism, which consists in hastening the end of time and the coming of the Messiah, that the Kabbalist Solomon Molcho (1500–1532) made his entrance into history.

Like Abraham Abulafia before him, he proclaimed himself the Messiah. In his speeches, Molcho incited Christians to political action with messianic implications. The goal was both simple and difficult to achieve: to subdue the leaders of the Church in order to bring them to fulfil Jewish messianic designs.

To do this, Solomon Molcho began to attract the attention of Christian priests, and he did so very skilfully. Clergymen came to listen to his speeches thanks, among other things, to his skill and charisma. But he did not stop there. Through his teacher David Reuveni, he was able to approach cardinals in Rome and meet Pope Clement VII, whom he tried to convince that the redemption of the Jewish people was imminent.

He managed to impress the Pope to such an extent that the latter granted him written approval authorising him to preach to Christian audiences and publish his texts, provided they were not anti-Christian.

Once he had gained the Pope’s trust and announced the imminent redemption, he attempted to convince him to raise an army to wage war against the Ottoman Empire and expel the Arabs from Palestine in order to establish the Jews there and rebuild the Kingdom of Israel.

It was largely due to the Inquisition that Molcho’s project failed.

Molcho’s political and geopolitical project is the basis of the programme implemented in the 20th and 21st centuries, as Molcho was the first to have concretely established a political strategy towards Christians, with the aim of using them to bring the Jews back to the Holy Land.

His goal was to make the cardinals and the Pope instruments of Jewish messianic designs. Pitting the Christian world against the Ottoman Empire (which at that time was the centre of power of the Muslim world and the repository of the caliphate) is the method that was employed during the First World War, when the British attacked the Ottomans and drove them out of Palestine to establish the Jewish National Home there.

This strategy has continued to the present day and can currently be seen in the political and ideological efforts aimed at leading the Western world and the Muslim world to mutual destruction: discourse of civil war in Europe itself (spread by the likes of Alain Finkielkraut and Eric Zemmour…), and the ongoing wars of Western countries against Arab-Muslim countries in the Middle East and the Maghreb (promoted by the likes of Bernard Lewis in the United States and Bernard-Henry Lévy in France and elsewhere…).

Solomon Molcho is also at the origin of the concept of a mythical “Judeo-Christian civilisation” or, as it is equally erroneously defined, the “Judeo-Christian world”. However, circumstances did not give Molcho the time to consolidate this Judeo-Christian alliance for which he had laid the foundations.

In short, Solomon Molcho is the man who conceived the Zionist political project as we know it today, but also the geopolitical transcription of Zionism in the form of the clash of civilisations. He thus made messianism a realistic project, devising an ingenious strategy that he himself sought to put into practice.

However, he could never have started a war involving the Christian world on his own, solely in the interests of a Kabbalistic utopia. He would certainly have had to find conditions and circumstances, as well as a convergence of interests, similar to those that existed at the time of the First World War.

In any case, although the strategy of the clash of civilisations did not yet formally exist at the time – even though it had been theorised by Molcho – the guiding idea behind the proto-Zionist project has not changed much; it is essentially the same as the one we see at work today.

Since its inception, this strategy has aimed to provoke a destructive clash between the Christian and Muslim worlds, for the sole benefit of the “people” of Israel.

From Christian Kabbalah to Judeo-Protestantism

Kabbalah entered Christian circles in the second half of the 15th century, even before the Protestant Reformation. Christian Kabbalah first appeared and spread in Italy and France in the 15th and 16th centuries, and then, from the beginning of the 17th century, the centre of Christian Kabbalah shifted to Germany and England, two countries that had partly embraced the Reformed doctrine and were therefore ripe for Jewish messianism to take hold, unlike Catholic Europe, which was still impervious to Judaism.

It was during this period that a Kabbalist rabbi named Menasseh Ben Israel (1604-1657) played a central role in the creation of Judeo-Protestantism. Born into a family of Marranos (Jews from the Iberian Peninsula who had falsely converted to Christianity), he soon left Portugal with his parents to settle in Amsterdam. As an adult, he became a rabbi and leader of the Jewish community in Amsterdam. He was the teacher of the philosopher [Baruch] Spinoza (a Marrano like himself). He frequented Rembrandt van Rijn and came into contact with Queen Christina of Sweden, with whom he had an intense correspondence.

Menasseh created the first Jewish printing press (Emeth Meerets Titsma’h) in Amsterdam in 1626. With his printing press, he published texts on Judaism in Latin, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.

Like Solomon Molcho before him, his primary aim was to address European Christians (especially the literati) in order to persuade them to adopt Jewish messianic views, a mission he succeeded in accomplishing, especially since Christian Kabbalah and Protestantism had prepared the ground. But unlike in Solomon Molcho’s time, the fruit was now ripe.

Soon, following in the footsteps of Solomon Molcho, Menasseh Ben Israel established good relations with Protestant Christians, who, after the Reformation of Martin Luther (1483-1546), all kept the Old Testament on their bedside tables, which they studied extensively to the detriment of the Gospels.

At that time, we were in a period of turmoil, during which many millenarian Protestants believed that the end of time and the return of Christ were imminent.

In this regard, Menasseh Ben Israel had numerous exchanges of correspondence with Protestant Christians, who urged him and sought the approval of an eminent Jew in their eschatological studies.

Among these mystical Protestant millenarians and Judeophiles were Paul Felgenhauer and Johannes Mochinger of Danzig, who wrote the following words to Menasseh: “Know that I approve and respect your religious doctrines and that, together with some of my co-religionists, I express the hope that Israel will finally be enlightened by the true light and regain its ancient glory and salvation”.

Another mystical Judeo-Christian, Abraham of Frankenberg, wrote to him similarly: “The true light will emanate from the Jews. Their time is near. Every day we will learn of miracles performed in their favour in different regions”.

Thanks to Menasseh Ben Israel, the project to create a “Judeo-Christian civilisation”, of which Molcho was the precursor, began to take hold at a rapid pace.

At the same time, in 1641, the First English Revolution began, led by the Protestant Puritan, sectarian and fanatic Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658). This revolution ended in 1649 with the execution of King Charles I.

Douglas Reed (1895-1976), former senior reporter for the British newspaper “The Times”, summarises Cromwell’s work as follows:

“Cromwell was one of the first, among many others since his time, to call themselves Old Testament Christians, whose rhetoric masks the reality of anti-Christianity, for one cannot serve both God and Mammon. He forbade the celebration of Christmas Day, burned churches and murdered priors... The average English student remembers him only as the man who beheaded a king and brought Jews to England”.

In fact, the Jews had been expelled from England in 1290, and it was Cromwell himself who authorised their “return”, at the request of Menasseh Ben Israel (the two met in London in 1655) in a letter he had sent him.

Menasseh essentially used religious arguments to convince Cromwell to allow the Jews to settle as a community in England (since in reality the Jews had never really left England and had continued to live there as Spanish merchants).

In his letter he wrote:

“In my opinion and that of many Christians, the time for the restoration of our nation (the Jewish nation) to our native land (Eretz Israel) is now at hand, and I particularly believe that this restoration cannot take place until the words of the prophet Daniel, chapter 12, verse 7, and that the dispersion of the holy people (the Jews) among all nations is not effective”.

But Menasseh’s most obvious motivation is to make England a centre through which the Jewish community, already economically powerful in Amsterdam (an important financial centre where Jewish merchants and bankers were in a prominent position), could profit economically and politically.

Menasseh openly admits this when he writes in his letter to Cromwell:

“My third reason is based on the profit that this commonwealth will gain if it welcomes us”.

In reality, this sentence should be understood in the opposite sense, i.e. “the profit that we will gain if this commonwealth welcomes us”, which historically came true. It was precisely as an epilogue to the continuity of this Judeo-Christian alliance that the British created a Jewish National Home in 1919 on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire.

We should add that in the 17th century, England was a rising maritime empire and that London would become, after Cromwell accepted Menasseh Ben Israel’s request in 1656, the nerve centre of international trade and finance, where Jewish bankers, such as one branch of the Rothschild family, would settle and increase their fortune in a phenomenal way.

At the time of Manasseh Ben Israel, Amsterdam, the city where he lived, was, along with Florence, one of the main financial centres of the era. It was the City of London that would soon supplant Amsterdam in this field and become the world capital.

A few decades after Cromwell authorised Jews to settle officially in England, in 1689, the wealthy Marrano Jewish banker Francisco Lopes Suasso (1657-1710) played an important role in the accession of William III to the throne of England.

In this regard, Henry Méchoulan, historian of the Jewish-Hispanic-Portuguese communities, informs us that wealthy Jewish merchants had already settled in England even before Cromwell authorised them to do so.

He writes:

“Well before the officially recognised settlement of Jews, after Menasseh Ben Israel’s embassy to Cromwell, crypto-Jews had settled in London and traded with their ‘co-religionists’ in Amsterdam. Documents dated 1644 attest that Michael Espinosa was in business relations with two crypto-Jews from this city, one of whom was Antonio Fernandes Carvajal, the future founder of the first synagogue in London”.

In the 18th century, a quarter of the British Empire’s East India Company belonged to members of the Jewish community. It was during this period that the German Jewish banker Nathan Mayer (1777-1836) of the Rothschild family settled in London. The Rothschilds of England became immeasurably wealthy and played a decisive role in the history of Zionism and the creation of the Jewish state. Thus, in 1882, Baron Edmond de Rothschild began to purchase land in Ottoman Palestine with the aim of establishing permanent settlements there.

This economic and financial power, now firmly established at the heart of the nascent British Empire, would combine with Jewish messianism, which would have a strong historical impact beginning in the 19th century, with the governments of Lord Beaconsfield (Disraeli) between 1848 and 1880, and the official birth of the international Zionist movement in 1897.

These key events in the history of 17th-century England in the 20th century would decisively transform – especially during the two world wars – the relationship between this Anglo-Saxon Judeo-Protestant world and continental Europe, as it would absorb and integrate it into an ideological-political complex known as Judeo-Christian, which is assimilated into the West, especially through the European Union and NATO, its geostrategic counterpart and the armed wing of the United States.

This West now has the face of the Anglo-Saxon Jewish-Protestant world, the famous Judeo-Christian civilisation organically and historically linked to Israel, which today is opposed to the Arab-Muslim world in order to fulfil, through a third world war, the Jewish messianic designs.

This is the raison d’être, the eschatological goal, of Judeo-Christianity, the war being primarily ideological before it is ultimately material.

