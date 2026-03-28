GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

"There is a common thread running through all this data. It is not a conspiracy: it is structure. Every time a conflict breaks out in the Gulf, the same mechanism kicks in with the precision of a Swiss watch. Oil prices rise. Defence shares rise. The major energy companies hit new all-time highs. European populations pay higher bills."

Canadians and citizens of other western nations too.

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4 replies by Ismaele and others
Loon's avatar
Loon
5h

Avoiding War isn’t a lesson the unelected Europeans are learning well.

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