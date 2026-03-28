Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Margherita Furlan, originally in Italian and published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com on Tuesday 17th March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

There are wars that are won on the battlefield. And then there are those that are won behind the scenes, in the trading desks of London, at the headquarters of Lockheed Martin and ExxonMobil, and even in the offices of the Kremlin. The war in Iran – launched on 28th February [2026] with the joint US-Israeli attack and the assassination of Ali Khamenei – has already produced its victors. They are not in Tehran. They are not in Washington. They are in Moscow, in Houston, in Virginia, and in the skyscrapers of London where gas prices are set. Let us state this clearly, with the figures in hand: whilst thousands of civilians are dying and Europe is once again trembling over its bills, the war in Iran is a machine for the redistribution of global wealth. Those who had oil to sell and were not in the bombers’ sights have won. The others – including us Europeans – are footing the bill.

We must start from here, because this is the most striking fact and the one least reported in Italian news programmes. On the eve of 28th February [2026], Russia was going through one of its worst moments on the energy front since 2022. Urals crude had plummeted to $40 a barrel – a new all-time low – under the weight of the price cap and American pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil. Crude oil exports had plummeted by 11.4% in February, to 6.6 million barrels a day. SberCIB, the research arm of Russia’s leading bank, estimated that the deficit could reach 7.3 trillion Roubles – around $95 billion – in a single year.

Then came the war in Iran. And everything changed. Russian crude is once again trading above the global benchmark – a turnaround that economic historians describe simply as “extraordinary” in the context of sanctions. Before the attack, Russia was forced to sell at a discount of $10–13 per barrel. Now it is selling at a premium of $4–5, with buyers queuing up. “If you’re a Russian oil trader or a Russian company,” said Nicholas Mulder, an economic historian at Cornell and author of “The Economic Weapon”, “you’ve never made as much money selling oil as you are right now”.

The figures are stark. According to the 12th [2026] March analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Russia earned an additional €6 billion in the first two weeks of the war – an extra €510 million a day, 14% above the February average. The trap is complete. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has granted a 30-day exemption from sanctions against Russia, allowing Indian refineries to purchase Russian oil already loaded onto tankers. Official justification: to lower global crude oil prices. Actual result: Moscow is once again supplying Asia at full capacity. If prices remain between $70 and $90 throughout the year, Russia could earn around $20 billion more than government forecasts. Meanwhile, peace negotiations in Ukraine are at a standstill. And the West — which has spent four years building a network of sanctions — has just handed Moscow its best trading week since 2022.

Moscow is making it clear: Europe is the enemy

It is not just a matter of oil and Roubles. There is a political stance that the Kremlin is systematically reinforcing, and which the war in Iran has significantly accelerated. And Europe occupies a very specific place: that of the structural enemy. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned of “very significant risks” of conflict between Russia and NATO, stating that “Europe is openly taking hostile action against Russia” and that Moscow “is documenting Europe’s hostile policy”. In his view, the European Union is not a neutral player: Ryabkov stated that “the European Union is clearly and actively hindering the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine” and that “the EU leadership has set itself the goal of preventing a rapprochement between Russia and the United States”. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was even more direct: “NATO and the European Union are preparing for an armed conflict with Russia”, he said, adding that Moscow must “strengthen its defence capabilities and national security” in the face of this prospect.

Alexander Grushko © Imagoeconomica.

[Dmitry] Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, strikes an even harsher tone: “The peacemaker [Trump] has once again shown his true colours. All the negotiations with Iran were merely a smokescreen. No one really wanted to agree on anything. The question is who has the most patience to wait for their enemy’s inglorious demise.”

[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov warned with surgical precision that the logical consequence of a US-Israel war could be that “forces will emerge in Iran favouring exactly what the Americans want to avoid – obtaining the atomic bomb. Because the US does not attack those who have nuclear bombs.” In this scenario, Europe is the secondary target that does not fight but takes the blows: energy-related, inflationary, political. Moscow knows this. And it is counting on it.

Rome opens the door: the Cirielli case and Meloni’s embarrassment

In this geopolitical context – with Russia raking in billions of Euros a day whilst simultaneously viewing Europe as an enemy to be isolated – a major political scandal has emerged today that calls into question the coherence of Italian foreign policy. [Italian newspaper] Corriere della Sera has revealed that Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, a member of Fratelli d’Italia, met the Russian ambassador to Italy Aleksej Vladimirovic Paramonov about a month ago – “Putin’s eyes and body in Rome”, according to the newspaper’s sources. The meeting took place on 3rd February [2026] and has come under fire from the opposition, which is now demanding official answers. At the heart of the criticism lies not only the content of the discussion, but the manner in which it was reportedly handled, fuelling suspicions of a lack of coordination with the government leadership and the Prime Minister’s Office itself.

According to Corriere [della Sera], [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni’s reaction upon hearing the news “was not the best” . Meloni and Cirielli reportedly had a “frank” meeting, and from that moment on, relations between the Prime Minister and the Deputy Minister have essentially broken down. Cirielli is even said to have complained that “Giorgia won’t answer me” on the phone. Cirielli strongly denied this, maintaining that “the Foreign Ministry knew; they asked for a meeting; I informed them and was authorised. An official from the Directorate-General and my Head of the Secretariat were present at the meeting”. He added that he was under no obligation to justify himself: “I acted on behalf of the government. It seems to me to be a politically motivated controversy on the part of the left”. And he revealed that it was not the first time: “It happened at least once before a year ago, again at their request.”

[Italian Foreign Miniser Antonio] Tajani played down the matter, describing the incident as “a pointless controversy” because the deputy minister “received an ambassador accredited to the Italian Republic”, clarifying that the meeting “served to reiterate our position, the same one I reiterated five minutes ago to [NATO Secreaty General] Mark Rutte”. But the opposition was not satisfied. [Opposition party Partito Democratico leader] Elly Schlein stated: “If the government is reopening or re-establishing diplomatic relations with Russia, it is moving away from the EU’s unified position, and must clarify what the Russian ambassador and Cirielli discussed”. The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, put the dilemma in no uncertain terms: “Either President Meloni was informed and deemed it appropriate not to make public a meeting with the diplomatic representative of a country that is undermining European security, or she does not exercise control over the actions of her government’s deputy ministers.”

The Cirielli case should not be viewed in isolation. It must be viewed alongside [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo] Salvini’s strong push to reopen trade in Russian oil and gas – subject to EU sanctions – to tackle the energy crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It must be viewed in the context of a government that has always declared unconditional support for Ukraine but harbours deep fissures within its ranks, some of which lead directly to Moscow.

The war portfolio: who profits on the stock market

There is a second layer to this story, less visible but equally structural. It is called the stock market, and it reveals with the precision of decimal code exactly where the money goes when war breaks out. Whilst the S&P 500 as a whole has lost 5.5% since the start of the conflict, recording its worst month since 2022, shares in Northrop Grumman, RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin rose by 6%, 4.7% and 3.37% respectively in the very first trading sessions of the conflict. Against a backdrop of a general market slump, these stocks have moved in the opposite direction. This is no paradox: it is the logic of the system. Analysts note that defence budgets, already set to grow in 2026, now face even fewer obstacles in Washington and European capitals. With Trump stating that operations could last “four or five weeks” or “much longer”, the markets are positioning themselves for weeks of intense military activity. The gains reflect the classic assessment of geopolitical risk. On the energy front, ExxonMobil hit a new all-time high with a rise of over 4%, whilst Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and ConocoPhillips recorded comparable gains. In Europe, Shell and TotalEnergies advanced in line with the global rise in prices.

Donald Trump © Imagoeconomica.

US-listed oil and gas companies are making March the busiest month for share sales in the sector in over six years: energy firms have already raised $3.5 billion through share offerings in March alone. The US LNG sector has seen the biggest gains from a structural perspective. The halt in production at QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan facility, following Iranian drone attacks on the site, has pushed European TTF gas prices up by over 50%, reaching €62 per MWh. Cheniere Energy – the leading US LNG exporter – and Venture Global now find themselves in a de facto monopoly position over European supply. This is no coincidence: it is the result of a deliberate energy strategy – what Trump calls “energy dominance” – which has transformed Europe’s dependence on Russian gas into submission to American gas – at market prices, without long-term guarantees, with the geopolitical leverage remaining in Washington.

Europe in a stranglehold: the third crisis in four years

Europe enters this crisis in the worst possible position: reserves at historic lows, industry already exhausted, inflation not yet tamed. Europe began 2026 with gas reserves significantly lower than in previous years: 46 billion cubic metres at the end of February 2026, compared to 60 in 2025 and 77 in 2024. Operations to fill storage facilities for next winter could be disrupted, putting pressure on European industrial energy costs. In the first two weeks of the conflict, the EU has already paid an additional €2.5 billion for fossil fuel imports. Estimates suggest that disruption to energy flows from the Gulf could push the average price of gas in Europe up by as much as 50% – from €30/MWh in February 2026 to €45–60/MWh later in the year, depending on the duration of the conflict.

Italy is the most exposed. Gas will influence the price of electricity in 89% of hours in Italy in 2026, compared with just 15% in Spain – which has massively accelerated its transition to renewables. The macroeconomic impact for Italy could result in a rise in inflation of up to one percentage point in the fourth quarter of the year: a heavy blow for households and SMEs already stretched to the limit. Then there is the more subtle geopolitical trap. When dependence on Russian gas is replaced by dependence on American LNG, the problem is not solved: one simply changes masters. The Bruegel think tank puts it clearly: “In the short term, the main beneficiaries of the crisis in the Middle East are the United States. In the long term, a reduction in Qatar’s presence in the global LNG market could further strengthen the American market share, consolidating European dependence on a single major supplier. This scenario has significant implications for European strategic autonomy.” The European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen summed up the situation with words rarely heard in Brussels: “We are in a price crisis”. He then announced “targeted short-term measures” – a phrase which, in EU jargon, means: we have no structural solutions.

The profit structure and the nuclear spectre

There is a common thread running through all this data. It is not a conspiracy: it is structure. Every time a conflict breaks out in the Gulf, the same mechanism kicks in with the precision of a Swiss watch. Oil prices rise. Defence shares rise. The major energy companies hit new all-time highs. European populations pay higher bills. Producing countries not involved in the conflict – starting with Russia – reap an extraordinary windfall.

The biggest gains in crises do not emerge where the fighting takes place. They emerge where the markets are forced to turn afterwards: towards producers, refiners, contractors and investors positioned to fill the void.

This is the grammar of the war-economy. It is not new: it is the same as in 1973, the same as in 1990, the same as in 2022. The setting changes. The hand behind the scenes is always recognisable. And Europe’s soft underbelly has a name and a capital: Rome.

But there is one chapter that surpasses all the others. One that cannot be read in the stock market figures, but which has already begun to emerge in confidential briefings and official statements. It is the nuclear chapter – and it does not concern Iran alone. Trump declared at the time of the attack: “The regime will soon learn that one must not challenge the might of the American armed forces. Lay down your arms and you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.” The language of a total ultimatum, leaving no room for diplomacy. Then, when Iran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, Trump wrote on Truth Social that if it halted the flow of oil through the Strait, Iran would be struck by the US “twenty times harder” than it had been so far. Twenty times harder than an operation that in two weeks has already killed hundreds of civilians, destroyed energy infrastructure and attacked nuclear sites.

The Arms Control Association is explicit about the risk that is building: Trump has told his advisers that if diplomacy or a targeted strike does not bring Iran to yield to his demands, he will consider a much broader aggression, aimed at removing the state’s leaders from power. A regime change achieved by brute force, at any cost.

The ultimate paradox is that the war launched under the pretext of stopping Iran’s atomic bomb has produced the opposite effect. At the end of the conflict, Iran will retain the nuclear expertise and probably the materials needed to build a bomb. According to the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], around 200 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium still lies in the underground complexes at Isfahan — enough material, if enriched to 90%, for around five nuclear devices. It is buried under tens of metres of rock, beyond the reach of conventional bombs.

Precisely because the facility is too deep to be destroyed by conventional bombing, there is a growing debate over a dangerous ground mission to seize the cylinders containing the enriched uranium – an operation that carries risks of nuclear criticality, leaks of toxic chemicals and the terrain of an active conflict. The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, warned with surgical precision: the logical consequence of US-Israeli actions could be that “forces will emerge in Iran favouring exactly what the Americans want to avoid – obtaining the atomic bomb. Because the US does not attack those who have nuclear bombs”.

This is where the circle closes in a chilling manner. A war sold as a means to stop nuclear proliferation that actually accelerates nuclear proliferation. A [US] President who threatens to strike “twenty times harder” without having defined what the upper limit of force is.

An Israeli nuclear arsenal that nobody mentions but which [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has refused to rule out from the “menu of options”. And on Washington’s table, Netanyahu is pressuring Trump to adopt an even more aggressive stance, threatening to strike Iranian ballistic sites on his own even in the event of an agreement. The world has never seen a conflict in the heart of the Gulf with these characteristics: an undeclared nuclear state (Israel), an unpredictable [US] President with the rhetoric of an absolute ultimatum (Trump), a country that has the expertise and materials to build a bomb in a matter of weeks (Iran), and the Strait of Hormuz – through which 20% of the world’s oil passes – caught in the crossfire. The markets can celebrate. Defence corporations can cash in on the dividends. Russia can count its extra billions. Europe can foot the bill. But against the backdrop of all this, for the first time in decades, the nuclear spectre is no longer a metaphor. It is an option on the table. War is the product. Chaos is the raw material. And the bomb is the final price that no one wants to pay – until someone decides that yes, the price is acceptable.

All figures quoted are correct as of 16th March 2026.

Copyrighted images have been used for non-commercial purposes and fall within the scope of fair use.

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