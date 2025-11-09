Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Cinzia DM, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 11th October 2025.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

I often say that, paradoxically, you have to be “lucky” even to suffer a war: if Saudi Arabia is bombing you in Yemen – with tens of thousands of direct victims and a humanitarian disaster of immense proportions – no one mobilizes, no squares fill up, no editorials call for justice. If, on the other hand, you are Palestinian and Israel is attacking you, then global attention is instantly focused: the streets are filled with protesters, governments take a stand, the media report every detail. Not because your suffering is greater or more unjust, but because it is more functional: the Palestinian question is not really of interest because of its historical or human reality, but because of its symbolic and political usefulness.

If there were a genuine desire to resolve it, someone would ask why Jordan granted citizenship to only some of the Palestinians who fled in 1948, leaving many others stateless, or why, more than 70 years later, there are still refugee camps that could have been dismantled decades ago. The truth is that those camps serve a purpose: they serve to keep the wound open, to perpetuate the symbol, to make Palestine not a problem to be solved, but an eternal tool of mobilization and control.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has thus become a mirror of global hypocrisy: a real drama transformed into a political stage set, a tool for fueling opposing identities and consolidating power, rather than for protecting rights or building peace. And while the world’s gaze remains fixed on Gaza, forgotten wars, allied dictatorships, and systemic crises continue undisturbed, invisible, because they serve no one.

The centrality of the Palestinian question in global public discourse should be understood not only as a reflection of a real historical drama, but as a symptom of a deeper mechanism that intertwines geopolitics, ideology, and collective psychology. For decades, this conflict has been a privileged terrain on which powers, media, and public opinion project their moral categories: oppressor and oppressed, victim and perpetrator, justice and violence. It is a symbolic theater in which the West seeks to reaffirm its historical and moral narrative and the so-called global South projects new forms of identity and legitimacy, while regional actors use it as a tool to redefine their power balances. But it is also, and perhaps above all, a vent: a morally clear and politically safe issue on which to channel indignation, belonging, and illusions of participation, while structural issues—the concentration of power, the crisis of the economic model, anthropological transformation—remain on the margins of public debate, excluded from the actual field of collective discussion.

This dynamic reveals a typical feature of the society of the spectacle described by Guy Debord: the tendency to replace complexity with easily manipulated symbols, to build consensus through simplified representations. Contemporary man, as described by Byung-Chul Han, is immersed in a horizon of transparency and saturation that anesthetizes experience and deprives it of its depth. At the same time, as Noam Chomsky warns, the selection and obsessive repetition of certain themes shapes the agenda, disciplines public opinion, and diverts attention from the real centers of power. Thus, while the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to produce real tragedies, its overexposure also acts as a tool of distraction and symbolic control.

This ambiguity – between historical truth and political use, between genuine compassion and media manipulation – perhaps reveals one of the greatest hypocrisies of our time: that of a world that cries out for justice in Palestine but remains silent in the face of the systemic mechanisms that fuel all forms of oppression.

All this is happening at a time when man, emptied of his spiritual depth and deprived of authentic belonging, has become more exposed and vulnerable to power than ever before. Modernity has made him manipulable: incapable of thinking outside the perimeter of what is permitted, docile in accepting prefabricated narratives, willing to call freedom what is merely a choice between options that have already been decided. In this horizon, conformism is no longer a social pathology: it is the normal condition of political existence. The logic behind this order is ancient: divide et impera [Latin for “divide and rule”]. But today it takes on more subtle forms. It no longer divides only to govern, but to neutralize any potential for change. Artificial identities and ideological oppositions are cultivated to prevent the emergence of a common language of dissent, to break into fragments what could become a collective force. Thus, horizontal conflict—between the poor and the poor, between the oppressed and the oppressed—becomes the most effective tool for maintaining the vertical order intact. In this context, true dissent, the kind that questions the foundations, that questions the very premises of power, is no longer repressed by force. It is silenced, marginalized, ridiculed, delegitimized. Those who dare to ask radical questions are pushed to the margins of public discourse, confined to caricatures of extremism or conspiracy theories, until their voices lose weight before they are even heard. This is how critical thinking is stifled: not through explicit censorship, but through systematic isolation.

What moves consciences is suffering itself, in its stark evidence, in its power to shake and stir. And this is precisely why those in power use it not to resolve it, but to channel the reaction it provokes: they transform it into an immediate, often superficial collective emotion that neither digs deep nor questions the existing order. Thus, instead of opening up avenues of awareness and change, suffering becomes the catalyst for a superficial, controllable, and sterile response.

The most subtle and disturbing paradox of our time is that pain is everywhere, but it almost never enters people. It remains on the surface: we wear it for a day, we shout it in the streets, we turn it into slogans or banners, but it rarely becomes inner knowledge, deep consciousness, a principle of transformation. It is a pain that does not dig deep, that does not uproot, that does not change anything, a superficial, reactive pain, destined to dissolve as soon as collective attention shifts elsewhere. This superficiality of experience is not accidental: it is the emblem of a system that privileges emotion over thought, reaction over judgment, immediacy over depth. Authentic pain, when it takes root, is dangerous: it questions causes, challenges order, opens fractures in the continuity of power. But superficial pain is harmless: channeled, predictable, temporary. It can even be useful, because it gives the illusion of participation without producing real change. Yet pain, when not reduced to a signal or pretext, can become a gateway: a gateway to knowledge of oneself and the world, to the awareness that suffering is not only something to be avoided but to be understood and experienced.

The pain we experience connects us to others, forces us to question our responsibilities, and returns us to the profound dimension of humanity. Only if we let it in can it become the beginning of real transformation.

When pain is captured and organized, it loses its original nature and becomes the language of power. It is no longer an experience that questions, but a tool that guides. And so, what should break the structures of domination ends up being incorporated into them, becoming part of their grammar.

Over time, societies have learned that nothing is more useful than a permanent wound: not only does it keep memory alive, but it provides an inexhaustible source of legitimacy, consent, and discipline. Collective suffering then becomes a kind of political infrastructure: not something to be cured, but to be administered; not a reality to be transformed, but to be managed.

This logic, taken to its extreme consequences, reveals the most disturbing face of contemporary power: the ability to transform even injustice into order, tragedy into system, protest into stability. It is here that the Palestinian question – like other unresolved wounds of history – reveals its deepest meaning: it is not only the symbol of unhealed violence, but proof of how violence can be made functional to its own perpetuation.

A closed wound no longer stirs passions, fuels identities or justifies strategies. A healed wound would force us to rethink the order, redistribute responsibilities and redefine established balances. This is why it must be kept open: bleeding enough to elicit empathy, unresolved enough to remain useful.

Refugee camps, which could have disappeared decades ago, are the most eloquent symbol of this: living monuments to a condition that must not change, lest it lose its political power.

This logic is also reflected in individual lives. I remember the words of a friend who, when we were at university, told me about a girl in Gaza: she had not been allowed to leave the Strip, as is the case for many inhabitants, who are subject to arbitrary restrictions and permits that are difficult or impossible to obtain. And even if one day the authorisation had arrived, what would have been the point? When your life is rooted in one place, when you have children, ties, responsibilities, where would you go? In many cases, there is no longer an “outside” to return to: immobility has already become destiny.

Yes, this has happened and is still happening today. For most of the population, living in Gaza means not being able to leave freely. Since 2007, when Hamas took control of the Strip, the closure has become almost total. Israel controls the borders, airspace and waters; Egypt seals the Rafah crossing. Those who wish to leave need permits that are almost impossible to obtain. The majority remain trapped in a tiny, overcrowded territory, a space that the UN itself has called an “open-air prison”. And no one here is innocent. Israel justifies the blockade as a security measure; Egypt cooperates for strategic reasons; Hamas often discourages young people from leaving because emigration would weaken the narrative of resistance and empty Gaza of its symbolic power.

Jordan also contributes to this dynamic, more indirectly but no less symbolically. Although it does not border Gaza, it controls – together with Israel – the only land crossing from the West Bank to the outside world, the Allenby Bridge, subjecting Palestinians to complex procedures, difficult permits and severe restrictions. At the same time, it has chosen to grant citizenship to only some of the refugees, leaving many in a precarious legal and social situation. Behind this ambivalent policy lie both internal fears – more than half of the Jordanian population is of Palestinian origin – and strategic alliances with Israel and the United States. Even so, in a less visible but no less effective way, the condition of suspension and immobility of a people who seem destined never to really have a “home” to return to is perpetuated.

This immobility is not a side effect: it is an integral part of the strategy. The people of Gaza remain trapped because their presence – confined, suffering, with no way out – serves the narrative and power of all the actors involved. Social dynamics are also intertwined in this collective cage: early marriages, family ties, widespread poverty. At a certain point, many are already tied to a life from which they can no longer escape. Today, in the midst of a fierce war and incessant bombing, the closure is almost total: leaving Gaza is virtually impossible.

And yet, alongside that concrete and devastating suffering, another reality stands out, bitter and subtle, but no less revealing: our inability to let ourselves be truly touched. That pain crosses our gaze but does not enter us; we transform it into gestures, words, demonstrations, but rarely into consciousness. It remains external, it remains a reaction, it never becomes a principle of understanding or change. It is in this distance, between those who suffer and those who observe, that the deepest limitation of our age manifests itself.

And yet, it is precisely in this perversion that the possibility of authentic critical thinking opens up. Recognising that pain can be exploited also means removing it from this logic: not celebrating it, not idolising it, but restoring its status as a radical question, one that does not seek consolation but demands change, transforming the wound into a political question.

Because as long as pain remains only representation, nothing will change. Only when it returns to being an inadmissible reality, an irreducible scandal, can it once again crack what today appears immutable. In that crack, subtle but decisive, the very possibility of a different history is measured.

And this is where a deep bitterness arises, which is not resignation but awareness: the feeling that what should happen – an awakening, a regeneration, a metamorphosis of humanity – is unlikely to happen. Yet this awareness cannot make us give up our duty to continue to “think”, denounce, resist. It is a thought that knows the world will not change, but does not stop wishing for it to happen. And in this suspended tension – between what is and what should be – perhaps the highest form of truth lies hidden.

Remembering that every transformation starts with man, with us, with each one of us.

