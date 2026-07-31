Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 18th June 2026.

(All formatting original).

The Muslim conquest of Central Asia took its definitive form with the military successes of Qutayba ibn Muslim (705–715 AD), who, having been appointed wālī (governor) of Khorasan in 704, exploited the rivalries between local rulers and extended the frontiers of Islam eastwards by conquering the major caravan centres along the Silk Road: Bukhara, Samarkand, Khwarezm (Khorasan / Khwārezm – a region corresponding to the lower reaches of the Amu Darya and its delta), the Sogdian regions known as Ṭokhāristān (present-day Afghanistan) with its capital at Balkh, the region of Zabulistān, a mountainous area straddling south-eastern Afghanistan and Pakistan, and, in 713–5, the fertile Fergana Valley in present-day Uzbekistan.

Before the Muslim conquest, Central Asia was a mosaic of cultures: Buddhism had flourished in Gandhara, as had Nestorianism with its early Christian communities, alongside numerous Persian influences through Zoroastrianism, Gnostic philosophical currents and Manichaeism; the nomadic peoples of the steppes were also linked to more ancient shamanic traditions. Islam therefore took root in a complex landscape, rich in traditions, along the Silk Road caravan routes, particularly in the vast region known as Transoxiana, in Arabic Mā warāʾ al-nahr, meaning “That which lies beyond the river” – the ancient Oxus, now the Amu Darya.

After the year 1000, a profound change took place: Persian and Arab spiritual masters (Sheikh / Pir) from brotherhoods or orders (tarīqa, plural ṭuruq), who in turn founded new brotherhoods, introduced Sufism (Tasawwuf), that is, the mystical, ascetic and esoteric dimension of Islam, known as the “Path of the Heart”, whose aim is the spiritual journey leading to the direct, inner experience of the Divine, to purification, and to transcending earthly duality in order to seek universal love and closeness to God. The disciples (murid), while following this path under the guidance of the spiritual Master, were able to blend Islamic orthodoxy with local traditions, moving beyond the formalism of the four canonical schools of Islamic law (madhhab) upon which Sunni Islam is founded (Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i and Hanbali).

Among the great Sufi Masters, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi (1093–1166) stands out; his imposing mausoleum in Turkistan (a hub on the Silk Road in Kazakhstan) is a pilgrimage destination for people from across the Islamic world and is therefore known as the “Little Mecca”.

Founder of his own brotherhood, Yassawi settled in the city of Yassi (now Turkistan), where his fame grew not only because of his exemplary life of renunciation and self-purification, but above all because of his literary work in a language understandable to the Turkic-speaking peoples of the steppe. While at that time high literature flourished only in Persian and Arabic, Yassawi chose to compose poetry in a more direct spoken language – one might say corresponding to the vernacular as compared to Latin in medieval Europe. The mystical verses of his Divan-i Hikmet (“Book of Wisdom”) were accessible and comprehensible to the Turkic-Mongolian nomads and served as a means of conversion, laying the foundations for the emerging Turkic literary languages. At the age of sixty-three – the age at which the Prophet died – Yassawi dug himself an underground cell where he shut himself away until his death (for a further 60 years, according to tradition). The tomb of the “Holy Sultan” (Áziret Sultan in Kazakh) became a place of worship, and his Yasaviyya brotherhood continued to preach and spread the Master’s message.

In the following century, when the Mongol invasions swept across the whole of Central Asia, Sufism played an important role in preserving Islam and converting the Mongol conquerors to Islam. The Sufi brotherhoods wielded great influence and commanded a large following, so much so that Tamerlane, the commander of Turkic-Mongol origin and founder of the Timurid dynasty, decided to capitalise on the fame of the Sufi Master Yassawi as a means of enhancing the prestige and recognition of his imperial power.

Thus, in 1389, Tamerlane ordered the construction of a magnificent mausoleum on the site of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi’s tomb. He brought together Persian architects and builders who experimented with designs that were later put into practice in Tamerlane’s splendid capital, Samarkand. The building was crowned by the largest dome in Central Asia at the time (18.2 metres in diameter and 28 metres high), visible from afar across the steppe. The walls and the drum of the blue dome were clad on the outside with a mosaic of glazed tiles and inscriptions in Kufic script containing verses from the Qur’an. A mortar made from fermented mare’s and camel’s milk was used to bind the bricks, a construction technique originating from steppe culture.

In the centre of the main hall stands the Taykazan, donated by Tamerlane in 1399: a ritual cauldron that is one of the largest in the Islamic world, with a capacity of up to 3,000 litres, a diameter of 2.2 metres and a weight of approximately two tonnes. Cast from an alloy of seven metals in the village of Karnak by the master craftsman Abdulaziz Sharafuddin Tabrizi, it was a symbol of hospitality and community unity and was used to hold the blessed (often sweetened) water distributed to the faithful after Friday prayers. The mausoleum, however, remained unfinished due to Tamerlane’s death in 1405, but retained its function as a unifying political symbol. With the rise of the Kazakh khans, it became a residence and a dynastic burial site: between 1431 and 1917, 43 khans, sultans and warrior heroes (batyr) were buried there. Among the tombs, that of Abylai Khan (1711–1781), unifier of the steppe peoples, stands out.

The site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2003, the first in Kazakhstan. In 2024, the Intergovernmental Organisation of Turkic States (OTS, established in 2009 to promote global and cultural integration among Turkic-speaking countries) proclaimed Turkistan the “Spiritual Capital of the Turkic World”, that is, the heart of Turkic-speaking cultures, stretching from Istanbul to the steppes of Central Asia.

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