IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and AEOI head Mohammad Eslami - from Al Mayadeen .

As reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, recently participated to the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna (Austria) and yesterday, at the end of his participation, he accused European countries and, in particular, the E3 (France, Germany and UK) of adopting a tougher stance towards his country, instead of easing tensions, after signing a new nuclear agreement with the IAEA a week ago (see my article on this topic here):

European countries had consistently cited Iran’s cooperation with the agency as one of their primary conditions. However, precisely from the moment the agreement was signed, we witnessed newer and more rigid positions from them.

Nevertheless, he added that his trip to Vienna ended with some major achievements:

This presence and the clarification of the facts helped to prevent a one-sided narrative that attempts to portray Iran as a nation that is unmonitored and deviant in its nuclear program.

…stressing the need for a new approach in terms of safeguards for nuclear facilities that may come under military attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, in a phone call with E3 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a responsible manner. We have developed a clear framework for fulfilling our safeguards commitments under the new circumstances, and it is vital that all parties recognize the significance of this step. It is now up to the other side to demonstrate seriousness and faith in diplomacy.

…criticizing the recent move by the E3 to trigger the JCPOA snapback mechanism and urging the European parties to adopt “a responsible and independent approach” and maintain diplomatic ties, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna (Austria - 16/09/2025) - from Al Mayadeen .

The diplomatic efforts of Iran at the IAEA General Conference seemed to pay until yesterday evening, when Al Mayadeen obtained a draft resolution submitted by Iran, China, Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, condemning the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites at the end of the 12-day war (which I covered here) and banning attacks on IAEA-monitored nuclear facilities (all emphasis mine):

The General Conference […] Strongly condemns the deliberate and unlawful attacks on nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which took place in June 2025, stating that these attacks constitute a clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter and the IAEA's own statute; reiterates that all nations must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack the peaceful nuclear facilities of other countries; reaffirms the necessity of the full and effective realization of the inalienable right of all Member States for the development of research, production, and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, without discrimination, and further affirms that any legitimate matters arising in this context shall be settled exclusively through peaceful means, through dialogue and diplomacy, being the only viable course of action; and decides to consider taking further action, as and when deemed necessary.

(The full text of the draft resolution, including the preambles, can be found in the Al Mayadeen article in the link above).

However, in a (not) surprising move, earlier today (Thursday 18th September 2025) the Outlaw US Empire flipped its cards and warned most IAEA member states against voting in favour of such a draft resolution (which - to be honest - should not even be needed!), threatening to halt funding for the agency and even considering withdrawing from it should the resolution be adopted, as per Al Mayadeen. This clearly shows the real intentions of Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and the E3, i.e. launching a new war against Iran very soon, either directly or through their Israeli proxy, and strike again its nuclear facilities. However, this outrageous and arrogant behaviour by the Anglo-Zionists should not surprise anyone: after all, how many times have the Ukrainians targeted nuclear power plants in Zaporizhzhia and in Kursk in the last ~3.5 years?

It is also worth reporting the following statements by (Iranian?) diplomatic sources quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News this afternoon (all emphasis mine):

European countries show no independence in their stance toward Iran during the talks. Although the Cairo Agreement meets an important part of European demands, they have begun speaking of new conditions in recent communications. The diplomatic window remains open, but signs of activating the snapback sanctions mechanism on Iran are increasing. Activating the snapback mechanism will nullify the Cairo Agreement, shut the door on cooperation between the IAEA and Tehran, and bar inspections. Extending the snapback mechanism deadline will test how independent Europeans truly are from the US.

Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Amir Baram - from SouthFront.press.

Indeed, it looks like we are moving fast towards a new war between USrael (not a typo!) and Iran, if you consider the following statement by Major General Amir Baram, Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry, as cited by SouthFront.press and Islamic World News (all emphasis mine):

Our recent military operation in Iran ended in a decisive Israeli victory [yeah, sure! Why did you implore the US to bomb Iran, then?], but further phases are imminent. Iran, feeling deeply humiliated, is rapidly investing in its defense capabilities—unlike Israel, where such decisions take longer to implement.

It is interesting to note that he highlights the fact that, apparently, Israel is not investing in its defense capabilities as fast as Iran, allegedly because of longer times in the decision-making process… or maybe, as he himself highlighted, because of the cost of (failed) military operations:

$4-9 million for a single Arrow-3 interceptor,

$90 million in damages, in case of failed interception, such as the Iranian missile strike on Bat Yam,

$15 million for each strike on Yemen.

He also stressed the fact that his country cannot sustain heavy fight with both Yemen and Iran. Imagine if also Hezbollah rejoins the fray from Lebanon… but we will get there in a moment.

Mossad spy Babak Shahbazi - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting back to Iran, it is worth mentioning that yesterday Babak Shahbazi, a man convicted of working for Mossad and passing sensitive information in return for money and the promise of residency abroad, was executed by hanging, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted this Mizan News Agency report:

Babak Shahbazi, a Mossad spy who had intelligence, espionage, and security cooperation with the Zionist regime and was exchanging information with individuals affiliated with this regime, was executed by hanging this morning after the completion of the legal process and his sentence being confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani (C) - from Tasnim .

Meanwhile, Iranian diplomatic efforts are intensifying with the Gulf States, especially after the Anglo-Zionist terrorist attack in Doha (Qatar), attempting to decapitate Hamas political leadership. In fact, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani recently visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to expand economic and defense cooperation, as reported by Tasnim, which quoted Larijani as saying:

It was decided that these efforts will be pursued through designated working groups and will, God willing, assume a more organized form in the future. Different states in the region increasingly realize that the very path Iran had long warned about — namely, that a certain adventurist actor prevents regional stability — has now become more evident.

Also, yesterday Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, received the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, in Rawalpindi to discuss recent developments in bilateral relations (source: IRNA), and earlier today Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan (source: IRNA).

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (R) (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is worth reporting that also Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and sign a strategic mutual defense agreement, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Sharif as saying:

Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

This is a very significant development in light of recent events, especially considering that Pakistan is a nuclear power that, during the 12-day war between USrael and Iran, announced that it would “protect Iranian interests [and] brothers”, as I reported here at that time. However, it must be said that, according to a Saudi official quoted by the Financial Times…

This has been over a year in the making, and based on a two to three-year dialogue.

…and that Saudi Arabia has also economic relations with India, Pakistan’s enemy number one.

In the meantime, another Gulf country, United Arab Emirates (UAE), is considering downgrading its relationship with Israel if the latter proceeds with annexation of all or part of the West Bank, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which the UAE has already decided that Israeli defense firm will not be allowed to exhibit at the Dubai Airshow in November (2025).

On the other hand, yesterday Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa revealed that “ongoing security talks with Israel could yield results in the coming days”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The agreement must guarantee Syria’s airspace and territorial integrity.

Good luck with that, al-Sharaa!

Najah Wakim, former member of the Lebanese Parliament - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, which keeps being bombed by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah (source: Al Mayadeen), in the last three days the country has been commemorating the Sabra and Shatila massacres that took place between 16th and 18th September 1982, when Israel occupied the capital, Beirut, and encircled the two Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, facilitating the entry of allied Lebanese militias, which, over the course of three days, “slaughtered hundreds of Palestinians and Lebanese civilians, mostly women, children, and the elderly”, as per Al Mayadeen. In occasion of this recurrence, the Lebanese news media outlet interviewed Najah Wakim, former member of the Lebanese Parliament, who, despite running against Hezbollah’s party coalitions in the past (2005 and 2009 elections), is now supporting the Lebanese resistance and opposing its disarmament, thus showing that Lebanese people are rallying around Hezbollah in these hard times, despite political or sectarian division! Here are some of highlights of Najah Wakim’s interview from the article in the link above and from Al Mayadeen Short News (all emphasis mine):

If the resistance surrenders its weapons, will we face stability or a new Sabra and Shatila massacre? The Resistance against the occupation began with spontaneous initiatives, with time, the resistance's work became more and more organized. The Resistance operations launched against the Israeli occupation gave the Lebanese people hope. The entirety of Lebanon is under occupation, not just the five points in southern Lebanon. The Resistance in Lebanon has suffered blows but has not been defeated. The Resistance is required to hand over its weapons to the [current] authority. The question is: Is this authority independent or subservient to America? [A rhetorical question, in my humble opinion!] The US is preventing the armament of the Lebanese army. The real question is, why are the weapons it is handed over by the Resistance being destroyed? Surrender is not in our dictionary, and it is not true that "Israel" can implement its project in Lebanon and the region. The Doha summit was ridiculous because it produced constructive clauses, not decisions, and the weakest of faith was freezing agreements with the entity.

Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday (Wednesday 17th September 2025) was also the first anniversary of the so-called “pager massacre”, i.e. the Zionist terrorist attack that killed dozens of people and injured thousands, including women and children, with simultaneous explosions of pager communication devices across Lebanon, which I covered in the link below:

On this occasion, Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, praised the survivors and wounded, but also attacked the government for its failure “to reclaim occupied territory and to fulfill its responsibilities toward citizens affected by Israeli aggression”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Here are some of his statements, as quoted by the two Lebanese news media outlets (all emphasis added):

The wounded of answering the call [term used to describe the wounded from the massacre] have shown the greatest resilience and readiness to sacrifice. The eyes and hands of our wounded have created a free life for the nation. Therefore, the state and its executive arm, the government, are required to take full responsibility and work on implementing what is stated in the ministerial statement. However, the enemy continues its aggression against civilians from the far south to the far Beqaa Valley, still holding prisoners, while the government has done nothing to fulfill its commitments. The government remains silent about the enemy’s aggression while working to prevent the most important means of protecting Lebanon, namely the resistance. Where is the timeline for arming the army? And where is Lebanon’s right to self-defense? The state has the necessary resources and the ability to allocate funds for reconstruction. What is lacking is the political decision to act. We have not seen any practical measures taken, and the government is deliberately neglecting this file for internal and external reasons, as evidenced by the fact that its budget does not include any allocations for this purpose. We have asked the Minister of Finance to reconsider this budget and allocate funds for reconstruction, as the current budget is an attempt to evade the government’s commitments in the ministerial statement. Some members of the government no longer care about breaching their commitments and are violating the constitution and the national document.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Of course, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem could not be silent and, in fact, he delivered a televised speech praising the wounded and promising that Hezbollah will confront the occupation until liberation of Lebanon. Here are some highlights from his speech from Al Manar and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

O wounded ones, you are the light by which we discern the safety of the path, and you are the life that gives continuity its true heartbeat. Today, you stand as teachers, educators, and guides of the way, for you have given, and you continue to give. You are healing from your wounds and rising above them – and that, in itself, is the greatest victory. You, the wounded, have faced trial and tribulation, and you have triumphed over them. You live in a state of awakening, filled with hope for the future and assured of a safe course ahead. You now move with insight – and insight surpasses mere sight, for it is the illumination of the inner self reflected outward. You are the ones with true vision, the source of our hope, and your devotion to God is what gives life its eternal meaning. You are the light that guides our way forward, and your resilience is the very heartbeat of our resistance. The enemy sought to strip you of your strength and remove you from the battlefield, but today you re-enter it with greater power and renewed vitality. Some of you aim to finish your university education, others hope to start a workshop, pursue social work, enhance their cultural knowledge, or enter the media field. With the support of your peers, you are accomplishing extraordinary achievements. The value of what you are doing despite your wounds is immense, and here you are, treading the path of the Master of Nation's Martyrs and the leaders. You are aligned with the most complete message, the message of Islam, with Mohammad and the family of Mohammad (peace be upon them), with the guardianship, with Imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini, and with the Leader, Imam [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei. Your gaze is set upon the banner of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), as you tread the path of the noblest martyrs: the Nation’s Supreme Martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred leaders, and all the Mujahideen. You embody the very essence of resistance, a living testimony that echoes among scholars worldwide. You stand at the loftiest rank — knowing with certainty that Israel will fall, for it is built on occupation, injustice, and crime. Yet the resistance will confront it until liberation, treading the path of the two glorious destinies: victory or martyrdom. And in this lies an everlasting triumph. Know that Israel will fall because it embodies aggression, crime, and occupation; victory is truly yours. God bless you, the wounded of the Pager and Walkie-talkie attacks, and every injured person who has sacrificed on this noble path. Victory belongs to you. May peace, mercy, and God's blessings be with you all.

It is worth remembering that, despite this terrorist attack, Hezbollah did not give up and, although Little Satan started heavy bombing of Lebanon soon after that, Hezbollah responded with drones and missiles launched towards Tel Aviv, Acre, Krayot and Nahariya, as Al Manar reminds us (see also the video below).

Actually, the wounded Hezbollah fighters are even eager to re-enter the fray, according to Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, which reported the following message addressed to their leader in response to his speech (all emphasis added):

To the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, may God protect him. Peace be upon you, and God’s mercy and blessings. A year has passed since the wound that befell our resistance in the bodies of its sons and daughters, treacherously at the hands of those who kill God’s prophets. Since then, the world has heard the echo of your thunderous voice, strengthening our resolve and calling us to what gives us life. But it’s time for the world to hear our voice and our words, tinted with our blood. As for the wound, we have tightened our resolve, and our thirst for revenge is fixed before our wounded eyes. We, o Sheikh, are committed to the promise of our martyred leader and are worthy of the hopes of our people and our generous nation, to whom we extend our greetings and respects. We are ready for sacrifice, yearning for martyrdom, and determined to achieve victory, no matter the cost. We are guided by the leadership of the guardianship and the ink of blood, confident in God’s promise and support. We have accepted the partnership of blood and the covenant of jihad, for those bound to God cannot be defeated.

And, in case you know someone who still defends Israeli atrocities, show them the video below, courtesy of Al Mayadeen:

Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, today Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a televised speech reaffirming the Yemeni position against the Zionist entity called “Israel”. Here are some highlights from his speech (source: Saba - all emphasis mine):

We are confident in God, our position is firm, and we will not lose in the path of God. We trust His true promise. We are in a strong, honorable, and great position. We strike the enemy and target it, and we do not accept its desecration. Our position is righteous, pleasing to God, clears our conscience, and elevates us to be at the level required to confront the Israeli enemy. We seek to build our reality on all levels to be more effective in confronting it. I salute the media martyrs – martyrs in a vital field – and all the honorable in the media field. There are knights and heroes who speak the truth, serve it, and confront all false and misleading media campaigns. I salute those who embody the Qur’anic stance expressed in the words of God: “They did not weaken for what befell them in the cause of God, nor did they yield; God loves the steadfast”. I say to all who try to stop our operations to protect Israeli navigation: all your efforts are doomed to fail. The Israeli enemy does not consider Saudi Arabia an exception. It is included in the Zionist plan, no matter what services it provides to the enemy, whether intelligence, financial, or political, and regardless of its efforts to set limits on the Arab and Islamic stance, it will not benefit you. Any claim of protecting navigation by any party at this stage actually means only protecting navigation for the Israeli enemy. The targeted navigation is exclusively Israeli. Are Saudi ships being targeted? Neither the Saudis nor the British, nor any party aligning themselves with Israel to protect Israeli ships, will succeed. Any repetition of Israeli terminology regarding Yemen’s stance by any party in the Ummah serves Israel. Sometimes we hear Yemen’s stance described as “Iranian”, and these labels originate from Israel and are repeated by regimes and agents like parrots. Such repetition is intended to justify Israel’s actions and its betrayal and collaboration. Our maritime position supports the Palestinian people and opposes an enemy targeting the entire Ummah. Anyone who involves themselves with Israel in any aggression against our country will be confronted according to our position against Israel itself. Do not involve yourselves in militarily supporting Israel to protect its ships at sea. Shame on you; this is disgraceful, and you will not succeed. You cannot, by God’s permission, protect its ships or secure their passage. God Almighty is our helper and protector. Whoever aligns with Israel is a loser, and at this stage it is a huge disgrace for them. Our people’s stance is grounded in truth with God, with conviction, awareness, insight, and faith-driven motivation. Understanding the reality of the cause and the nature of this conflict is crucial for us to be worthy of this position and to act at the highest level. Our alignment with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis is Qur’anic, in the context of a universal cause that should unite the entire Ummah, not just the resistance axis. The entire Ummah had a duty to take a sincere, practical stand against the Zionist threat. Our position is Qur’anic, Islamic, humanitarian, ethical, firm, pure, righteous, honorable, based on spiritual dignity and human honor. Our country acts officially and popularly within this position because it is a true, precise example of jihad in the way of God. We are part of this Ummah, targeted like it, while Israel and the U.S. seek its subjugation. When we strive against U.S. and Israeli aggression, tyranny and their efforts to enslave the Ummah, we are striving in the path of God. What we need is a stance necessary for our freedom, dignity, and honor. When we act in jihad in the path of God in response to His instructions, we are in the right position, in the just cause, in the honorable stance. Against the righteous stance opposing an enemy violating sanctities, hypocrites use all means of discouragement, doubt, and suspicion. After Israeli crimes in Sana’a, Al-Jawf, and Al-Hodeidah, all the anger and curse of our people are directed at the Israeli enemy committing these crimes. Muslims have neglected and watched a people who are part of them being targeted. This increases responsibility on Muslims and the world. The current stage is historically significant, and our position is decisive, affecting both present and future.

On a final note, it is worth reporting that, according to Al Mayadeen, a missile launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) last Tuesday evening forced the “Zion Wing” aircraft of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make an immediate landing!

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures from Saba:

