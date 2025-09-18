GeoPolitiQ

Loam
5h

USrael is the anti-life. His very existence casts a sinister shadow over the world, which will breathe a sigh of relief the day he disappears forever.

dennis hanna
2h

... Extending the snapback mechanism deadline will test how independent Europeans truly are from the US. ... Seriously!, you cannot be serious!!!

Why?

Evidence: the so-called "Europeans" are vassal states. The "Europeans" and the so-called "United Kingdom" have been vassal states since the end of the so-called "World War II." The recently U. S. imposed tariffs on the "Europeans" and the "United Kingdom" not only show those countries to be vassal states, but also that the vassal states are more than willing to be even more subordinate to the commands, demands of their master, the United States Empire.

dennis hann

