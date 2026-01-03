And so the “President of Peace” Donald J. Trump has started the umpteenth war of the Outlaw US Empire, this time against Venezuela. After months spent building up a huge armada in the Caribbean since the second half of August 2025 (see my first report here and my latest update here) with the excuse of combating Latin American drug traffickers, this morning (3rd January 2026) the most warmongering country in the world has launched airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The first reports came out at ~2:00 AM local time (~7:00 CET), when Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Caracas reported heavy strikes, loud explosions and intense military aircraft activity in the sky over the capital, followed by power outages, including near a major military base south of Caracas. Airstrikes were also reported on Isla Margarita, the largest island in the Venezuelan state of Nueva Esparta, situated off the north west coast of the country. According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Caracas, the “air raids targeted several military sites, including the Fort Tiuna military complex, La Carlota air base, and Higuerote Airport”, while footage appearing online showed bombing, as well as Boeing CH-47 Chinook and Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion US helicopters flying low over Caracas (see penultimate video below), suggesting that the Outlaw US Empire may be attempting to land troops and infiltrate within the capital, possibly to try and capture or kill Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in order to demoralize the army, undermine organized resistance and provoke the collapse of his government, thus achieving a quick and demonstrative victory. However, in case this attempt fails (and it could, since there are reports that the Venezuelan military is detaining anyone suspect near critically important facilities in Caracas - see last video below), the Outlaw US Empire may get entangled in a quagmire, especially in case Russia and China decide to intervene to defend their interests in Venezuela (where they invested several tens of billions of US Dollars in the last two decades, especially in the oil and energy sectors), or it may declare a limited victory after seizing some territory (e.g. Isla Margarita) that could be used as a springboard for a future offensive.

At ~2:00 AM Venezuelan media outlets reported explosions at La Guaira port in Vargas state, Venezuela’s largest seaport, whereas Venezuelan military sources quoted by Al Mayadeen reported that several military sites were struck. These reports were followed by an official statement from the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the airstrikes against the country, stating (all emphasis mine):

The aggression threatens peace and stability in Latin America. We strongly reject, condemn, and denounce before the international community the serious military aggression carried out by the United States government. The aggression targeted both civilian and military areas in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. This act constitutes a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, which calls for respect for sovereignty and prohibits the use of force. This aggression threatens international peace and stability, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, putting the lives of millions at risk. The aim of this attack is nothing other than seizing Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals. The aim of this attack is an attempt to break Venezuela’s political independence by force, and it will not succeed. Our people and legitimate government stand tall in defense of our sovereignty and our people’s inalienable right to self-determination. The attempt to impose a colonial war to dismantle the republican system and enforce “regime change” in alliance with the fascist oligarchy will fail. We call on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and reject this imperialist attack. Our people and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in full coordination between the population, the army, and the police, are deployed to safeguard sovereignty and peace. We will file complaints with the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Non-Aligned Movement. In these complaints, we will demand condemnation of the United States government and hold it accountable. President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the implementation of all national defense plans in a timely manner and under appropriate conditions. President Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the Decree declaring a state of External Emergency throughout the national territory. The entire country must mobilize to defeat this imperialist aggression.

At the same time, Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a statement saying:

The Unified Command Post has been activated in Cúcuta, and the operational plan is in effect along the border [with Venezuela]. Our government rejects any unilateral military action that could escalate the situation or endanger civilian populations. The Colombian Foreign Ministry must keep diplomatic channels open with the governments involved, and we are working to strengthen initiatives. We have taken measures to respond to any humanitarian or migration-related needs that may arise.

Similarly, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated the following:

We strongly condemn the attack on Venezuela and call for an urgent international response against this criminal US aggression. Our safe region is under a brutal attack and state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against the American continent.

At ~4:30 AM local time (~10:30 CET), Al Mayadeen, citing Venezuelan sources, reported that “President Nicolas Maduro is safe and leading the country, and the internal situation remains stable and well-managed”; however, one hour later, Trump posted the following tweet on his Truth social:

…while the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez stated:

We reject the presence of foreign forces and will resist. US strikes targeted civilian sites. The Venezuelan people were subjected today to the most heinous military aggression by the United States government. The missiles and shells fired from helicopters hit populated civilian areas, and we are gathering information about the victims. In the face of this cowardly attack that threatens regional stability, we firmly condemn it before the international community and call for the US government to be held accountable. This invasion represents the greatest humiliation to the country, driven by an insatiable greed for our strategic resources.

…with no mention of the whereabouts of Maduro, who has not made any public statement yet, indicating that the situation is still unclear and in development.

UPDATE (11:30 CET): In a voice message to state television, Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez stated that the Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of President Maduro and his wife (source: Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this article).