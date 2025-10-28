GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
15h

The west is shameless and disgraceful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dennis hanna's avatar
dennis hanna
12h

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem ... all talk; no action.

The Zionist entity, so-called "Israel" has been (for more than 100 years!), is now presently and most likely will to continue to destroy Lebanese property, murder Lebanese citizens and completely violate Lebanon

sovereignty and Hezbollah has done nothing since the murder of Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

All talk; no action.

dennis hanna

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture