USS Gravely

In my previous original article I discussed US military escalations in South America. Continuing from there…

Last Sunday, 26th October 2025, the Venezuelan government issued a statement condemning the ongoing joint military exercises conducted by Trinidad and Tobago in coordination with the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as “a hostile provocation” and “a grave threat to peace in the Caribbean”:

A false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which also reported that the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had accused the administration of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of having “abandoned the sovereignty of this country to operate as a military colony subordinated to US hegemonic interests”, while Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that Venezuela…

will not accept threats from any government subordinated to the United States.

…adding that its armed forces are ready to respond to any provocation.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez

Words of condemnation are not enough, though… and earlier today (Tuesday 28th October 2025) the Ministry of People’s Power for Petroleum and the National Oil Company submitted a proposal to President Nicolás Maduro recommending the immediate suspension of the energy cooperation framework agreement with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, according to a statement by Delcy Rodríguez, calling the decision of the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to align with the US military agenda…

an act of aggression against a sister nation in the Caribbean region and a surprising threat to Venezuela, Colombia, and South America. It is truly astonishing that the Prime Minister chose to believe Washington’s false promises that it could invade Venezuela, seize its gas, and deliver it elsewhere.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which later reported (in its Short News) that Maduro approved the suspension of energy agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, quoting him as saying (see also TeleSur - all emphasis added):

I have approved the precautionary measure of immediate suspension of all the effects of the energy agreement and of everything agreed in that matter. It is a precautionary measure to which I have the power as president and I have approved and signed. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, and no one will be able to remove us from the global energy equation. A series of arrests have been carried out against what could be a group of mercenaries trained and funded by the CIA. On Saturday and Sunday, mercenaries prepared by the CIA were captured. This organization was preparing a self-attack. The CIA was going to do this self-sabotage to its military ships that they have positioned at the head of Venezuela in Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is complicit and promoting war due to her personal, physical, mental, and moral weaknesses. Everyone in the world knows that what the economic elite ruling the United States seeks today is Venezuela’s oil, gas, and gold. They want our wealth. This is not about drug trafficking, and they know it. It’s time to make a choice, either stand with the warmongers who want death and violence, or stand with life. In the face of threats, Trinidad and Tobago agreed to suspend all effects of the energy agreement and everything that had been agreed upon in that regard. Tomorrow, a business meeting will be held bringing together hundreds of entrepreneurs from advanced Russian industries with hundreds of Venezuelan businesspeople.

Re-read the 3rd and 4th paragraph in bold emphasis: Venezuela arrested mercenaries trained and funded by the CIA preparing false flag attacks! Luckily they were foiled, otherwise it would have given Trump the perfect excuse to start a fully fledged war against Venezuela!

More details on the three false flag operations planned by the CIA were revealed later today by Maduro:

an attack in Venezuela Square in Caracas, an assault on the former US Embassy, a self-attack.

All three were thwarted thanks to Venezuelan counter-intelligence and security agencies which arrested “three individuals in possession of CIA execution manuals […] who attempt to conceal their participation in te incidents”, as per TeleSur, citing Citizen Security Minister Diosdado Cabello.

US Senator Lindsey Graham

Meanwhile, last Sunday US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald J. Trump is considering the possibility of expanding US military campaign against Venezuela to include ground operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted him as saying:

I think that is a real possibility. I think President Trump has made a decision that [Nicolás] Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, is an indicted drug, drug trafficker, that it is time for him to go, that Venezuela and Colombia have been safe havens for narco-terrorists for too long. President Trump told me yesterday that he plans to brief members of Congress when he gets back from Asia about future potential military operations against Venezuela and Colombia. So, there will be a congressional briefing about our potential expanding from the sea to the land. I support that idea, but I think he has all authority he needs.

MH-60S Sea Hawk and an F-18 Super Hornet on USS Nimitz (archive photo)

Trump’d better be careful though, considering that he recently lost an MH-60R Sea Hawk (worth $37 million) and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet (worth $70 million), both operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, into the South China Sea in two separate incidents within ~30 minutes of each other in routine deployment activities, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

What a humiliation for the Outlaw US Empire… and in front of the Chinese!

If the US Navy loses two aircraft in half an hour in peacetime, what is going to happen when it will wage war against Venezuela, which has been receiving military equipment and logistical assistance from both Russia and China? Well… we and the “sandal-wearing fighters”, i.e. the Houthis, already know the answer, as they managed to inflict severe losses to the US Navy over the last year - see for instance the shot-down of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet over the Red Sea in December 2024 (the first of a long series of “incidents” off the coast of Yemen), which I covered in this article.

But there is another reason for Trump to be careful, very careful…

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin (07/05/2025) - from TeleSur .

Yesterday (Monday 27th October 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Venezuela, which was first signed in Moscow on 7th May 2025, then ratified by the Venezuelan Parliament on 30th September 2025, then signed into law by Maduro on 7th October 2025 and finally ratified by the Duma last Tuesday, 21st October 2025, as reported by TeleSur, which quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying:

This synchronization of the ratification processes is very important, in our view, given the current situation in which Venezuela is under unprecedented energy pressure — including direct military pressure — from the United States.

Now the Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Venezuela, an agreement that deepens cooperation energy, security and defense, is fully in effect.

Considering that Russia successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile recently (see here, for instance), Trump’d better be VERY careful!

Who knows? Maybe Russia will give the Outlaw US Empire a taste of its own medicine in its own courtyard/hemisphere, in retaliation for what it did in Russia’s courtyard (i.e. Ukraine)!

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Let’s now move to the Middle East and, more specifically, to Lebanon, where last Sunday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a comprehensive and in-depth interview to Al Manar TV on occasion of his first anniversary of leadership, touching upon several topics, including Hezbollah readiness to defend Lebanon in case of renewed Israeli aggression, and explaining why Hezbollah has not responded (yet) to Israeli provocations and ceasefire violations. Here are some highlights from Al Manar, Al Mayadeen and IRNA (all emphasis mine):

When we face challenges on the social, economic, and educational levels or even in the form of aggression and land occupation, it is essential to take a stand. Resistance is a comprehensive way of life integral to the essence of the movement. We do not grow weary. The party’s path is strong and steadfast, and surrender is not an option simply because of fatigue. We continue to defend and endure. Every individual in Hezbollah carries this self-sacrificing spirit, which means confronting difficulties and giving everything to achieve the objective, no matter how challenging the path. I am confident in leading Hezbollah and I am not alone. The party has an integrated collective leadership at all levels, which is the source of its strength and success. Hezbollah has never been built around a single individual, but rather on an integrated group of fighters and cadres who share responsibilities and roles. [Hezbollah’s achievements] belong to the party and the resistance as a whole, not to any single individual, as everyone performed their roles with coordination and responsibility. I chose not to go to Iran during the 2024 war, out of personal ethical considerations and the practical need to manage the battle on the ground. [Refuting rumours that Iran directed the “People of Might” battle against Israel in 2024] Hezbollah managed the operation through its own leadership and the Shura Council, with direct oversight from the fighters and female fighters. [On Israeli killing of Hezbollah cadres in 2024] We filled the various positions, and the management was effective thanks to all the brothers, even though we went through ten difficult days from 27th September to 7th October [2024] before things became organized and the leadership stabilized. Communication, management, and decision-making between the Secretary-General and the military leadership were maintained throughout the People of Might battle. During the war, there was a command system that combined political and military control simultaneously. [On the targeting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on 19th October 2024 (which I covered here) and other operations] Netanyahu’s residence was targeted through precise intelligence, and the bombing of Tel Aviv was based on a political decision. The trainers among the brothers possess high levels of expertise, and this is evident in the fact that every target they intended to hit was successfully struck. The resistance leadership demonstrated great discipline, striking at the enemy, and could have continued resolutely if the war had persisted. We focused solely on military targets, guided by our circumstances and political judgment. The key was managing the battle to sustain the confrontation as long as possible. [On switch in tactics between 2006 and 2023] It served the resistance and achieved its purpose at the time. If someone asks “Why did you do that?” the real question isn’t whether we did it or not, but whether it fulfilled its goal and brought benefit. Today we have a different tactic and a different presentation. On the contrary, we do not show an excess of power, nor do we possess more than what is necessary. We operate normally, with sufficient strength, so why reveal more than we actually have? Today, we are in a better position than we were before the “People of Might” battle. [On the decision to engage in the support war for Gaza] It was unthinkable for the enemy to be on our borders carrying out a campaign of extermination against the resistance in Gaza and then turn to the rest of the region when it’s done. [The decision was justified] politically, morally, and ethically, and based on our faith and convictions. If the situation were to arise again, we would act on the same foundations and principles. [Linking Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom to the Gaza support battle is] a political attempt to distort the image of participation in the operation. [Nasrallah] attained the highest rank he wished for, that of martyrdom. [The Radwan Force] suffered what the resistance suffered in general, with losses and sacrifices, just like the other forces, capabilities, and supportive environment. The Radwan Force felt pain, experienced losses, and made sacrifices, but it remains and continues, just as the resistance remains and continues today. [Addressing Hezbollah fighters directly] You are the ones who have given us momentum and drive. I am part of you, and I wish to stand among you as a soldier on the front lines, at the heart of the battlefield. With you, the path becomes stronger, and you are an inseparable part of the resistance and its victories. We do not lead our people toward poor choices, but toward great decisions that preserve dignity and secure a better future. Our principles are aligned [with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s], and this requires us to continue working together as one to protect Lebanon and its national interests, We declare to the whole world that we will remain a resistance force even if all we have left are our fingernails or a stick, and we will not stop. The rhythm of the daily aggressions we are witnessing is pressure from America and Israel to achieve through politics what they have failed to accomplish on the ground. We have no decision to start war, but if a confrontation is imposed on us, we will not allow the Israeli enemy to pass, and we will fight it to the last breath. This is a firm decision, no matter the circumstances. Those who possess willpower and rely on God will always find a way to persist. We did not create the war or push the country toward dangerous choices. They are the ones who attack and provoke. Hezbollah chose the noblest and most honorable path by honoring the agreement with the Lebanese state for ten months without a single strike, aiming to spare the country and prevent pretexts—but the enemy persisted. If Israel considers launching a large-scale war, it will achieve nothing, and they should know this in advance. [Addressing Israel directly] If you do not abide by the agreement, you will gain nothing. We will remain ready to resist any potential aggression. [Israel] should be content with what has happened; otherwise, we are ready to defend ourselves. If we responded now, it would be seen as a violation and provide Israel with a pretext. Ten months have passed since the agreement, and the [Lebanese] state has not moved. It must pressure, raise its voice, and take responsibility. This is a public test for everyone. Our defense extends beyond Lebanon to Palestine, Syria, and Egypt, forming a united front against an enemy whose ambitions exceed all geographic boundaries. Our weapons are a legitimate means of defending the homeland and our existence. There is no separation between our survival and that of the nation, and we reject becoming a target for the enemy’s conditions or calculations. This danger is existential today and in the future. Israel needs no pretext for aggression, as demonstrated by its systematic destruction in Syria, even where no resistance exists. The resistance is not defined by geography nor measured by power balances with the enemy. It is a decision, sovereignty, and national will. If strength falters today, it can rise tomorrow. The confrontation continues between the aggressor and the rightful defender. Resistance is an idea, a project, and a will. Even if only one man remains, resistance will continue until the end. Once the [ceasefire] agreement [between Lebanon and Israel] is implemented, it is up to the Lebanese state to determine the next steps—whether extending sovereignty, coordinating with the resistance, or managing the weapons issue. These are internal matters handled solely within the state framework If they [i.e. Israel] attempt to repeat it [interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs], our decision is clear: we defend and resist until our last breath. Our confidence in God ensures continued victory and the persistence of our path. [Referring to Israel preventing displaced families from returning to their homes] The [Lebanese] government must act decisively to counter this scheme, because this hostile path will not produce results. [Referring to the International Monitoring and Implementation Mechanism (IMIM) that oversees compliance with the ceasefire agreement] Is the American director of such mechanism employed to help Israel destroy or to prevent violations? A day may come when we declare that this mechanism has become a burden and that its existence must be reconsidered because it provides no real benefit on the ground. We support elections to maintain the regular functioning of public affairs and to demonstrate the party’s broad representation in Parliament. They may also offer an opportunity to adjust certain dynamics and improve the domestic situation. National laws are the sole reference in dealings with the population, and the independence of Lebanese decision-making must be preserved.

Meanwhile, Israel continues violating the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and Hezbollah (sources: Al Manar and Al Mayadeen). Violations even included a blatant aggression by Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) on a UNIFIL patrol near the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila last Sunday afternoon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following UNIFIL statement on X:

This afternoon, at about 5:45 p.m., an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets. This followed an earlier incident in the same location in which an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol in an aggressive manner. The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone. These actions by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are in violation of Security Council resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty, and show disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon.

Ceasefire violations continue also in Gaza: not only the Rafah crossing remains closed, in violation of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan and ceasefire agreement, but the IDF keeps “carrying out a series of assaults across multiple regions”, as per Al Mayadeen, reporting on demolition of residential buildings east of Khan Younis in the south and east of Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood on Saturday 25th October 2025, but more violations have happened since then, including “massive bombings in eastern Gaza” this morning and new “massive military strikes” this evening, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News. All this amid escalation of Israeli attacks in the West Bank (source: Al Mayadeen), despite Trumpanyahu’s rejection of the “sovereignty” bill passed in a preliminary reading at the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) last week (see my article here for more information, in case you missed it).

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Moving to Iran, last Sunday its Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commented on the significance of joint letter that Foreign Ministries of Iran, Russia, and China had sent to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) last week (see here), saying:

The three countries explicitly declared that the efforts of the European trio [France, Germany and UK, the so-called E3] to activate the so-called snapback mechanism are legally invalid. The Iranian nuclear file has been removed from the Security Council’s agenda. The [International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)] Director General’s mandate to report on verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program has come to an end. [The IAEA must] abide by the December 2015 resolution of its Board of Governors instead of following unilateral Western interpretations.

…as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

In an interview with Iranian web television Sahra last Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained that Iran does not trust the Outlaw US Empire anymore and that it is ready for talks only on equal terms, as reported by Tasnim and IRNA, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

We neither have nor will have any trust in Washington. Even without trust, one can act with caution. We acted this way but did not get any positive response. Unfortunately, this is the nature of the Americans. I have repeatedly said that if the Americans are ready to engage from an equal position, with honesty, seeking a mutually beneficial, not one-sided, agreement based on mutual respect, then we are prepared for serious and genuine negotiations toward a mutually acceptable solution. We have never abandoned diplomacy. It has always been said that the Iranian nation will not respond to the language of force, pressure, and sanctions, but it will respond accordingly to the language of respect. [Referring to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran] There was no explanation for the Israeli aggression. Therefore, public support increased, not only out of patriotism, but also because people recognized the correct path taken by the system and its commitment to diplomacy. The Iranian people, during the 12-day war, proved that they will not back down from their rights, will not flee from war, and are not afraid of it, but they resist.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh

Similarly, in an interview (in English) with Russia Today (RT) last week, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh commented on the US hegemonic attitude stating:

There are contradictory trends happening in the world right now. There are those trying to establish a multipolar order, but unfortunately… the Americans are not sharing this idea. They want to be the sole hegemonic power over other countries. We have no option but to resist this bullying by the Americans.

…as quoted by IRNA.

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexei Dedov

It is also worth reporting on an Izvestia interview with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexei Dedov, cited by Tasnim, which quoted him as saying:

All existing joint projects, primarily in the nuclear, energy and transport sectors, are at the stage of active implementation. I am confident that we will continue to work with our Iranian friends in the same partnership manner. From now on, control over the Iranian nuclear program is carried out exclusively within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between Iran and the IAEA. Our countries hold regular consultations on Syria. The fundamental approaches to the Syrian settlement coincide. Both Russia and Iran, guided solely by the interests of the Syrian people, have consistently supported the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic, launching the process of post-conflict reconstruction and solving economic problems. Together with our Iranian friends, we believe that all the pressing internal problems of Syria should be solved by the Syrians themselves through an inclusive dialogue involving all political, religious and ethnic groups.

Among the joint projects carried out by Iran and Russia there is the strategic Rasht-Astara railway, a 162 km rail segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) designed to link the Persian Gulf with Russia and Europe and estimated to cost €1.6 billion, but jointly financed through a €1.3 billion loan from Russia’s government. Once finalized, “the line will create a continuous railway connection from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Russia via Azerbaijan, drastically cutting freight time and costs compared to the Suez Canal route”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq as stating:

The results of my talks in Baku, which focused on guaranteeing freight and cargo transit through the missing link of the International North-South Transport Corridor, particularly along the Rasht-Astara railroad, have exceeded initial expectations. The expansion of road and rail infrastructure plays a crucial role in promoting regional development and enhancing Iran’s connectivity with its neighboring countries.

Considering that the 12-day war started soon after the inauguration of the railway line connecting Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang province, to Tehran (see this translation), I would not be surprised if USrael renews its aggression on Iran soon after the completion of this final segment of the INSTC…

Commander of the IRGC Navy Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri

…but Iran knows that the war with USrael is just on hold. In fact, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, did not mince his words in his latest warning to the enemies (source: IRNA):

The presence of foreign powers and the sale of weapons to the countries of the region are only an excuse for their continued illegitimate presence. Today, our armed forces, including the IRGC Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, have ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf with full might. The world owes a lot to the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to keep this strategic strait open.

Interpret it as you wish, but I see it as a veiled threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz in case of a new USraeli war on Iran.

In the meantime, the hacker group Cyber Support Front (al-Jabha al-Isnaad al-Saybrania) released a second video detailing the breach of Israeli Maya defense company (the first one can be found towards the end of this article), showing confidential documents on the Iron Beam laser air-defense system and other Israeli weapons such as the SkyLark surveillance drone, the Spyder air-defense system, and the Ice Breaker stealth cruise missile, as reported by Tasnim:

Finally, it is worth reporting on the arrest of three UN staff members in Yemen for spying for Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a security source from Ansar Allah, according to which a man and…

two women working for the World Food Programme were taken from their homes on Saturday. Security and intelligence services in Sanaa still have a list of people wanted for collaborating with the Israeli and American enemy.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba, picturing the “hate and love” relationship between Trump and Netanyahu:

