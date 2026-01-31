US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

US President Donald J. Trump continues to to keep us on pins and needles, with his White House spokesperson, Anna Kelly, recently saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

As the commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military, President Trump has many options at his disposal with regard to Iran. The President has stated he hopes that no action will be necessary, but the Iranian regime should make a deal before it is too late.

…while Al Mayadeen and Drop Site News, citing senior US and Arab intelligence officials, reported that strikes on Iran may begin as soon as tomorrow, Sunday 1st February 2026.

From SouthFront.press

If USrael has not launched attacks on Iran yet, it is not because Trump has chickened out (TACO), but because he has not finished deploying all his assets in the region. In fact, according to SouthFront.press (1, 2 and 3), over the last few days the US Air Force (USAF) deployed:

additional MIM-104 Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar;

at least six (6) C-17 Globemaster III military cargo planes and five (5) KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling planes at Al Udeid;

one (1) advanced RC-135V Rivet Joint signal intelligence aircraft from the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Al Udeid, with a stopover at RAF Mildenhall;

six (6) F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets from the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard, supported by several tankers, taking off from Puerto Rico and stopping over at Lajes Air Base in Portugal;

six (6) EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets, also supported by tankers, from Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia, stopping over at Rota Naval Air Station in Spain;

one (1) E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft to Al Udeid Air Base;

two (2) HC-130J Combat King II extended-range, combat search and rescue aircraft to at an air base in Jordan;

one (1) MC-130J Commando II of the USAF Special Operations Command to Azerbaijan on an unusual flight.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (L) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA.

Please mind the destination of the last aircraft: Azerbaijan, whose Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone call with his counterpart Abbas Araghchi yesterday (Friday 30th January 2026) to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency). According to Al Mayadeen, Bayramov vowed that his country “will not allow its airspace or territory to be used by any State to carry out military operations against neighboring Iran”. Oh, well… that US aircraft landing in his country indicates exactly the opposite! However, I am sure that Iranian officials knows very well that they cannot trust their Azeri neighbours. After all, it is well known that Azerbaijan is an ally of both Turkey and Israel, not to mention the fact that the latter used bases in the country in the Caucasus to launch drone attacks against Iran during the 12-day war - for more info see this article by Marat Khairullin and Zinderneuf.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) - from IRNA .

Yesterday Araghchi also flew to Istanbul (Turkey), where he met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by Al Manar, Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Al Masirah (1 and 2), IRNA (1, 2 and 3) and Mehr (1 and 2).

On his arrival in Turkey, Araghchi commented blasted once again the EU for its decision to designate the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) as a terrorist organization, saying (source: IRNA - emphasis mine):

The reality about Europe is that it is a declining continent that has lost its international significance and continues to lose it every day. I am surprised that they are doing this to themselves, with their own hands. This demonstrates that Europe lacks a proper understanding of the international context, the situation in our region, and even its own interests. Their decision was a major strategic mistake, similar to their previous misstep concerning the so-called snapback mechanism, which has further diminished and continues to undermine their role in regional issues. In my opinion, just as they eventually acknowledged that they were wrong about the snapback, they will soon realize that they are mistaken in this matter as well.

Here is what Fidan stated at a joint press conference with Araghchi:

We offer condolences to Iranian nation over the terrorist killing of citizens. Regional stability and security are among the fundamental priorities of our foreign policy. We believe that for regional problems, new solutions must be created with a regional ownership approach. We pursue our policy on this basis, whether in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, or the Balkans. We reaffirm opposition to any acts of military aggression against Iran. Military action is not a solution to Iran's issue. Military action against Iran could destabilize the entire region. We see that Israel is convincing America to attack Iran. Israel must end its warmongering policy in the region. These efforts by Israel have the potential to seriously damage the fragile stability of the region. We hope the United States will act with prudence and rationality and not allow such a situation to occur. Israel must put an end to its destabilizing policies in the region. We also discussed Gaza with Mr. Araghchi. Türkiye has made great efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza and is continuing to do so. [Really? The Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza is still going on, though at a slower pace! What has Turkey done so far?!] As regards Syria, an understanding has been reached to integrate the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] into the Syrian army. We are following it closely. As you know, there is a ceasefire process that was extended on 24th January [2026]. Today it was announced that an agreement on this issue has been reached. We will closely monitor the implementation of this agreement. We intend to cooperate closely with the newly formed Iraqi government along this path. Iran and Turkiye are two important players in their geographical region. In this regard, I believe that the continuation of these contacts is beneficial and necessary not only for our bilateral relations but also for regional security and prosperity. We support negotiation and diplomacy. What happened in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza is still fresh in our memory. While, on the one hand, we are trying to heal the wounds of the past, opening another wound in the region will bring no benefit to anyone.

And here is what Araghchi said (all emphasis added):

We praise Türkiye’s stance regarding US threats against Iran. Israeli expansionism sees no limits. Security of each regional State amounts to the security of the whole region. We reiterate our willingness to take part in any discussion which is meaningful Iran is ready to enter nuclear negotiations if they are conducted from an equal position, based on mutual interests and mutual respect. If the negotiations are fair and just, Iran is ready to participate in these talks and negotiations. We will by no means accept dictation and imposition. Iran has no problem with negotiation, but negotiations cannot take shape under the shadow of threats. They must abandon threats and be ready for fair negotiations. Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, and these weapons have no place in our security calculations. Iran has never abandoned diplomacy and will never abandon it. No plan has yet been arranged for a meeting between us and the Americans. We welcome any diplomatic initiative that leads to de-escalation of the tensions, maintaining lasting peace, and neutralizing sinister Zionist conspiracies The current trip is not done with the aim of meeting directly with the American side, but as previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for “fair and equitable” negotiations. This requires the necessary preparations in the three areas of “form”, “venue” and “subjects” of the talks. In this regard, constructive consultations were held with Mr. Fidan and ongoing consultations with regional friends will continue to reach an operational framework. Our ultimate goal is to develop a mechanism that ensures “honorable talks that ensures national interests”. We hope to reach a comprehensive agreement on this specific framework in the near future. We have said many times, and I repeat once again: Iran, just as it is ready for negotiations, is also ready for war. We are even more prepared than before the 12-day war, and just as we responded forcefully to the aggressors at that time, we will do so again. I hope rationality prevails and those who seek to drag the region into an all-out war fail in their objectives. The US military attack is not an option. The Americans tried a military attack once in the past and did not achieve any of their goals; that’s why they were forced to resort to their threats and demands for negotiations at that time. Iran’s defensive capability and missiles will never be the subject of any negotiation. The security of the Iranian people is not related to anyone else, and we will preserve and expand our defensive capabilities to whatever extent is necessary to defend the country. The EU designation of IRGC as “terrorist organization” is a strategic mistake. If the IRGC had not fought the ISIL, Europeans would have had to confront terrorism on their streets. They will regret their decision.

Araghchi made similar remarks also in an interview with CNN Turk (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, IRNA and Mehr- all emphasis mine):

Negotiations cannot be conducted in a dictatorial manner. Any genuine negotiations require first removing this atmosphere [of threats and pressure]. Without prior agreement on the framework, content, and rules of the negotiations, no progress will be achieved. Iran is ready for fair and balanced diplomacy, but negotiations cannot be imposed, and without mutual respect and parity of terms, no equitable agreement can be reached. If any attack occurs, our response will be very harsh and strong. We examine all scenarios and prepare ourselves for all of them. We hope that reason will prevail and that dialogue will be chosen instead of escalation, because any confrontation will not be in anyone’s interest. The European Union made a big strategic mistake by declaring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization. They were a loser. We see that the role of the European Union in the region is gradually decreasing as time passes. It is regrettable that they do not consider their own interests. The IRGC played a very important role in the fight against ISIL and terrorists. I must say that if it had not been for the IRGC, the Europeans would be facing ISIS today in Paris or other cities in Europe. Unfortunately, Europe was very ungrateful in this matter and we know that they will regret this decision. I must also say that we can also, in response, put European armies on the list of terrorist groups through the Parliament. Europe's actions will not reduce regional tension. Today, the countries of the region are working for the prosperity and peace of this region, European are playing no role in this regard. It is only the regional countries. Europe is only fanning the flames.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, who offered to mediate between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by Al Manar and IRNA (1 and 2), and also with the Emirati President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (source: Al Mayadeen).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (R).

Today (Saturday 31st January 2026), on occasion of the start of the Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr) celebrations for the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on 22 Bahman (11th February), Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, as reported by IRNA, Mehr and Al Manar. Pezeshkian, accompanied by Ruhollah Khomeini’s grandson Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, also visited the shrine, where he also gave a speech stating (source: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr):

We are compelled to pursue justice to stand as a barrier against those who seek to target the Iranian people, both at home and abroad [while] hearing the voices of protesters and addressing their legitimate concerns. In a normal social protest, people do not take up weapons, kill security forces, or set ambulances and marketplaces on fire.

During a cabinet session yesterday, Pezeshkian also slammed the EU decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization (source: Mehr):

This decision by the EU Foreign Ministers once again showed the lack of credibility of international structures in confronting terrorism and recognizing its real instances of it.

Logos of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence (L) and of the IRGC (R) - from Mehr .

Similarly, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence stated (source: Mehr):

The Global Arrogance Front (Western countries led by the US) has intensified its attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The backers of Zionism and the ISIS terrorist group, who are angry at the victorious confrontation of the brave men of the IRGC against the Zionist and terrorist groups, are increasingly unleashing their hostility against the IRGC every day, because the IRGC is spearheading the fight against the US and Zionist entity-affiliated terrorists.

…while the Assembly of Experts condemned the EU decision saying:

The unjustified and illegal action of the European Union foreign ministers in labeling the IRGC as a terrorist organization is, in fact, an insult to the Islamic Republic and the proud nation of Iran. On what legal grounds does the European Union— which fails to condemn the slaughter of oppressed people in Gaza by the terrorist Israeli regime, and continues to support this immense massacre—accuse Iran’s IRGC of terrorism? This example clearly illustrates the bias, invalidity, and baselessness of the decisions made by certain so-called international institutions.

I cannot argue with that!

Logo of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics - from IRNA .

The Iranian Defense Ministry issued another statement saying (source: IRNA - all emphasis added):

This action by the EU and its Council of Ministers, which targets Iran's beloved and powerful IRGC— the largest entity genuinely fighting terrorism and preventing the spread of this ominous phenomenon worldwide, including in Europe—is legally inconsistent with international law. These inconsistencies include violations of the fundamental legal principles and rules upon which the European Union was founded, and from which it derives its international credibility. If we accept that the EU, as a regional organization, gains its credibility in the international community according to Chapter VIII of the United Nations Charter, it must also adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of nations, as laid out in Article 2(7) of the UN Charter and supported by customary international law. It is clear that the IRGC, as one of the sovereign pillars based on the principles of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, is an integral part of the country’s sovereignty. By criminalizing and making unfounded accusations in this matter, the European Union has committed two fundamental violations: First, criminalizing a nation’s sovereignty is baseless; and second, “sovereignty” is a unified and independent entity that, under international law, cannot be fragmented, with one part labeled as terrorist. This European misstep, which follows the recent activation of the snapback mechanism, highlights the European Union’s confusion within the international system. According to the US National Security Strategy, this system is teetering on the brink of civilizational collapse. The decision made by the Council of Ministers of the European Union not only reveals legal contradictions and ambiguities but also demonstrates political confusion and a disregard for human values. The EU, as an institution formed through indirect elections and possessing the least political legitimacy within the Union, has diminished its functional legitimacy by making this political decision. Moreover, it has committed widespread violations of the human rights of Iranians, infringing upon their right to freedom and their acquired rights.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani - from IRNA .

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), who yesterday was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr), also had his say in this tweet on X (see also IRNA and Mehr):

The European Union certainly knows that, in accordance with the resolution of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the armies of countries that have participated in the European Union's recent resolution against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are considered terrorist entities. Therefore, the consequences of that shall be borne by the European countries that undertook such an action.

Interestingly, earlier tonight, Ali Larijani also tweeted this statement:

Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for #negotiations are progressing.

Abdollah Haji Sadeqi, representative of the Islamic Revolution Leader to the IRGC - from Al Masirah .

Abdollah Haji Sadeqi, representative of the Islamic Revolution Leader to the IRGC, cautioned the Outlaw US Empire against aggression on Iran and warned that the EU, defined as “Trump’s servant”, will regret “its servitude to the United States” over the IRGC designation as a terrorist organization, which he considered…

an insult to the Iranian state that would not remain without repercussions. The dignity and reputation of these servants are being exposed one after another, and their true nature is being revealed. Today, not only one base, but the entire US interests and its regional mercenaries are within our reach. The Armed Forces have their fingers on the trigger. Any action by the enemy will be met with a devastating response on land and at sea, targeting all American bases in the region. The main source of our deterrence is the unbreakable bond between the nation and the Leader. Our strength does not only lie in our equipment, but also in the spirit of the people who do not succumb to the global arrogance. [All emphasis mine].

…as quoted by Al Masirah (1 and 2), Mehr.

Ali Shamkhani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution - from IRNA .

Yesterday, Ali Shamkhani, senior member of the SNSC and advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, tweeted the following statement commenting on the EU decision to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization (see also Al Manar):

…and, in an interview with Al Mayadeen (see also Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr), he also sent a clear message to the enemy:

Any action that reflects hostile intent by the enemy will be met with a proportionate, effective, and deterrent response. We do not limit the geography of confrontation solely to the sea. This region is our home. Any spark can rapidly turn into a comprehensive blaze beyond the control of its original planners. At the appropriate time, we will strike points that will choke this plan at its inception. If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resort to more fundamental and effective options to defend its national security and territorial integrity.

…warning that Iranian response to US aggression would include “attacks on the depth of the Israeli regime” too.

Iranian Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akrami-Nia - from Al Manar .

Iranian military officials have also been quite blunt in their statements recently. For instance, last Thursday, 29th January 2026, Iran’s Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, warned that, in case of aggression, the entire region would be affected…

from the Zionist entity to the countries where there are American bases. If the enemy commits another foolish move and once again falls into miscalculation, we will respond to it swiftly and decisively. We learned in the 12-day war that hesitation and giving the enemy time is absolutely unacceptable. The response must be immediate, and this has been formally communicated as a directive to the Armed Forces. This was the core American miscalculation [in the 12-day war]. They believed that with a swift military operation they could create disorder, push the system into crisis, and move toward regime overthrow and even the disintegration of Iran. But the world witnessed something completely different. Not only did chaos and unrest fail to materialize, but national unity and social cohesion grew stronger than before. The Americans received their answer in this war. The necessary plans have been prepared regarding possible enemy attacks. When it comes to Trump’s America, it is not possible to make precise predictions. We are dealing with a narcissistic and delusional individual who constantly changes his positions. If Donald Trump thinks he can carry out a quick operation and then tweet two hours later that it is over and that no action will be taken against Iran, this is completely out of the question.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar.

Iran's Army chief Major General Amir Hatami - from Mehr .

Speaking this morning at the closing ceremony of the 18th National Young Soldier Festival in Tehran, Major General Amir Hatami reiterated that Iranian armed forces have their fingers on the trigger, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

The ceremony comes after Iran endured a 12-day imposed war and continued acts of aggression against the nation. Although the enemy claims to have planned these actions for 18 years, preparations have in fact been ongoing for nearly 50 years, beginning with military and defense sanctions imposed after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Our defensive power, because of sanctions, has today become an indigenous power and is not something that can be eliminated. The nuclear science and technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be destroyed, even if scientists and the children of this nation are martyred. As long as Iranian youth, scientists, universities, and scientific and knowledge-based centers are present, science and technology exist. Without a doubt, today our missile power, our air defense power, and other dimensions of our defensive power are in a better and higher position than before the 12-day imposed war. They have better quality because we reached an understanding in this war. This understanding is unique. We confronted all the enemy’s science and technology and hybrid warfare. We identified its strengths and weaknesses, and we also recognized our own. Our Armed Forces are fully staffed with commanders, officers, and soldiers ready to defend the country until the last moment. The ultimate objective of our enemies is the disintegration of Iran, with separatist groups openly pursuing this goal.

IRGC Navy commander Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that there have been rumours about the assassination of IRGC Navy commander Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas; however, these reports have been dismissed as false claims by the IRGC's Public Relations office, rejecting also news about drone attacks targeting the naval bases in Hormozgan province and the destruction of an IRGC-affiliated building, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, IRNA and Mehr. A building was indeed destroyed in Ahvaz, the capital of southwestern province of Khuzestan, but the cause was a gas leak explosion which resulted in 5 dead and 2 injured (source: Mehr). Moreover, earlier this morning Al Mayadeen cited an IRGC informed source as saying: We deny the circulated reports about Iranian naval exercises with China and Russia in the Sea of ​​Oman. However, this afternoon Mehr, quoting a correspondent of Tasnim News Agency, reported that the 8th edition of the “Maritime Security Belt” joint exercise will take place later this month (Iranian month of Bahman) in the northern Indian Ocean region, instead of next week. Let’s hope that Iran survives the war, if it starts soon! It is also worth reporting that Iranian counter-intelligence continues to crack down on rioters. In fact, as per Al Mayadeen, yesterday “the General Directorate of Intelligence in Zanjan province, northwest Iran, announced the arrest of 85 riot organizers” and seized “four military-grade weapons, hunting rifles, a quantity of ammunition, and Molotov cocktails”, while “the police command of the city of Rudbar, in Gilan province in northern Iran, announced in a statement the arrest of 115 leaders and members of armed riots reportedly connected to the ‘American-Zionist terrorist network’”. Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahab Abu Ras - from Al Masirah .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahab Abu Ras issued a stark warning to Trump, stating that any military aggression on Iran would lead to “inevitable failure and loss”, as per Saba and Al Masirah, which quoted him as saying:

The Western powers' system wants weak and feeble Arab and Islamic forces, tools to implement its satanic agenda in the region. The enemy entity is too weak to harm this steadfastness or break this will [of Iran].

Yemen’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din - from Al Masirah .

On the other hand, earlier today Yemen’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, “declared that cooperation with the Israeli enemy and the US amounts to high treason and a clear departure from Islamic principles, stressing that both religious rulings and national laws prescribe the harshest penalties for those who betray their country and nation”, as per Al Masirah, whereas the Yemeni Scholars Association “expressed full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, urging scholars across the Muslim world to take a united, fraternal stance in support of Tehran” and “the broader Islamic community, including governments, populations, and military forces, to abandon ‘shameful silence and neutrality’ in the face of threats to the Muslim world and to show solidarity with Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei - from Al Masirah .

I will conclude this article with the following tweet by Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mohamed ElBaradei (see also Al Masirah and Mehr):

The continued unilateral threats of a military strike against #Iran in the absence of any clear and present danger and in violation of international law, brings to mind the same grim scene before the illegal and immoral #Iraq war with its lies and horrifying consequences. Human life and regional destruction don’t seem to matter. We never learn…

