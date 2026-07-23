GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

The Americans are getting hammered. I wish they'd do the sensible thing, and keep their MOU commitments and the leave the region for good.

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Scott's avatar
Scott
1hEdited

“Professor Pape was pointing out the other day that the US can drop dumb bombs for months from B-52s and B-1s in "Arclight" strikes like Vietnam. And those planes fly long-distance, they don't need local bases.”

Wow. That takes me back. My father flew Arc Light strikes in Vietnam. Those B-52s are still flying and still a mainstay of the USAF.

ARC Light assignments were carefully kept under six months, because anything longer would no longer qualify as a “temporary” assignment and the time spent in theatre would count towards the magical One Year deployment limit.

They did need local bases, however. Taiwan and Guam and (unofficially) Okinawa were used. B-52s in Okinawa were camouflaged as the locals were strongly resistant to the bombers being based there.

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