Let’s continue from where we left the previous time, i.e. from the night between Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd July 2026, when Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, as reported by Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3), as well as on positions of Kurdish separatist groups in Sulaymaniyah (Iraqi Kurdistan), causing large fires, as reported by Al Mayadeen and shown in the video above from Middle East Spectator (MES). For the 11th night in a row, CENTCOM (US Central Command) launched a short raid on Iran (~1 hour, based on its announcements on X - 1 and 2) and, more specifically, on Tabriz, Bushehr, Mahshahr, Behbahan, Omidiyeh, Bandar Abbas, Kangavar, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak etc., as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and MES (1, 2, 3), resulting in a total of 53 martyrs and 592 wounded since 27th June 2026, according to Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour, cited by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Fars:

According to MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), air defenses were activated in Tehran, but ho attack was reported from the Iranian capital:

As usual, yesterday morning (Wednesday 22nd July 2026) Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the overnight and morning fire exchanges between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, based on statements issued by Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) and other reports - see also Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr (1 and 2):

🇮🇷🇺🇸| Iran-US war summary update - 21-22 July



Updates starting 11 PM Tehran time: • US attacked Kongavar (in Kermanshah province: likely targeting one of Iran’s smaller missile facilities) • US intensively shelled Behbahan with missiles from HIMARS systems • Governor of Hamedan confirmed several locations in Kabudarahang County (targeting IRIAF Noje Airbase) were struck by the US • Baneh city in Kurdistan Province was also targeted, targeting telecommunications systems (Tasnim) • Explosions were also reported in: Bushehr port, at a military center south of Tabriz, Ma’shahr, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, • Air defenses were activated in eastern Tehran but there were no air attacks. One hostile drone was spotted which was shot down. • Note: Reports of air defense activity or explosions in Pakdasht are FALSE. —

Iran’s Army (Artesh) targeted: 🇰🇼 With several drones, struck the ammunition and logistics-equipment depots belonging to the command center of the US Army’s ground forces at Camp Doha, in western Kuwait.

🇯🇴 With several drones, targeted the US military’s “accommodation and welfare facilities” & an “equipment depot” at Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, in Jordan

🇧🇭 Arash drones targeted an “equipment warehouse and large storage hangars,” as well as a “maintenance and repair hangar for heavy aircraft” of the US military at Sheikh Isa Air Base, in Bahrain. — Inside the King Faisal & Prince Hassan Air Bases [in Jordan], the IRGC struck: 🇯🇴 An F-15 preparation hangar.

🇯🇴 A drone-preparation hangar with 8 brand-new MQ-9 drones still inside their packaging and not yet assembled for service, were completely destroyed.

🇯🇴 2 additional drones positioned outside the hangar sustained heavy damage.

🇯🇴 A helicopter-maintenance hangar: 2 heavy US helicopters sustained major damage.

🇯🇴 An accommodation facilities: Killing & injuring several. — • Footage 1: Iranian Shahed-136 drone on its way to strike targets inside Kuwait / Bahrain

• Footage 2: Recorded by an American soldier with 5 minutes time to take shelter during an Iranian missile attack

• Images 3 & 4: Impacts at Jordan’s Aqaba region where King Hussein Airport is located

Fotros Resistance also provided the map below showing “events” (US and Iranian attacks in the region) from the past 3 weeks, with some estimated numbers of casualties and hits (kindly note that this map was provided for free yesterday, but new ones will be only for paid subscribers, so I will also put it under paywall and, in the future, I may also add other “premium” features under paywall - if you do not want to miss them, please consider becoming a paid subscription!):

New satellite imagery published by Iran yesterday afternoon confirmed:

complete destruction of a 117-FPS US early warning radar system at the Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Fotros Resistance and MES):

an aircraft hangar at King Faisal Air Base in Jordan destroyed, with black smoke burning indicating an aircraft inside was successfully struck (IRGC said it was an F-15), and the subsequent evacuation of the US airbase - sources: MES (1 and 2), according to which “Muwaffaq Salti Airbase has also been evacuated, after it was rendered mostly out of service”, and Fotros Resistance):

the complete evacuation of the US Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar, now completely empty (already on Friday 17th July 2026, the number of US aircrafts parked at the base had already dropped from 17 to 3 - source: MES):

Satellite images on 17/07/2026 and 22/07/2026 - from MES.

On the other hand, CENTCOM is proud to show its strikes on useless targets such as a decade-old graveyard for fishing boat metal scraps, a damaged and abandoned Arash-2 drone, alongside a house that was already obliterated and 4 empty Iranian missile canisters (sources: Fars, MES (1 and 2) and Fotros Resistance):

Old graveyard for fishing boat metal scraps (L), damaged and abandoned Arash-2 drone, alongside a house that was already obliterated (C) and 4 empty Iranian missile canisters (R) - from Fotros Resistance and MES.

Way to go, Trump! Great way to waste ammunition and taxpayers’ money!

Iranian strikes continue throughout the day, with sirens and explosions reported in Jordan, Bahrain and also in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, where Iran may have targeted the King Abdulaziz Airbase in Dhahran in the afternoon, according to MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Fotros Resistance, while the Outlaw US Empire renewed its aggression on Iran with strikes on Larak Island, as reported by Tasnim. In the evening Iran targeted Erbil (northern Iraq) once again, with the US consulate activating air defenses, including its C-RAM system to defend against incoming Iranian drones (video below has no audio - sources: Fotros Resistance and MES):

Given the evacuation of US bases in the Middle East, you understand that the Outlaw US Empire is now left with only the bases of its allies in Europe to launch attacks against Iran, in addition to the two aircraft carriers in the region, but they will probably run out of ammunition soon and then they will have to withdraw as well!

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Fars .

In fact, it has been reported that the Outlaw US Empire is planning to deploy military refueling aircraft and troops to Bezmer Air Base in southeastern Bulgaria, a move that triggered the reaction of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who accused Bulgaria of complicity in US war crimes and violations of international law and UN Charter (sources: Al Mayadeen and Fars).

In a tweet in Arabic, Baghaei deplored Kuwait for its ingratitude and its stance towards Iran, criticizing it for sheltering the American aggressors (see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr), while, in a separate tweet in English, he also slammed Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and candidate as UN Secretary General, for his silence on the US attack on peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr):

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (L), Iranian Caretaker Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza (C) and senior spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Briga. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (R) - from Fars, Mehr and IRNA.

Speaking during a visit to Iranian Army ground, air defense, and air force units in Isfahan Province, Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, was quoted by Fars as saying:

We have absolutely no trust in this enemy—not even to the slightest extent. We are standing firm, we control the Strait of Hormuz, and we are firing at the Americans.

…adding that Iran had anticipated that the enemy would not honour the ceasefire and the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM; for this reason, the Armed Forces “did not waste a single moment” and immediately moved to enhance their combat capabilities.

Similarly, Iranian Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza stated (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

During the recent war, the enemy appeared against Iran with the most advanced technologies, but Iranian innovation reshaped the battlefield equations. The more the enemy added to the complexity of its technologies, Iran’s indigenous capabilities grew correspondingly, and the battlefield became a platform for the surge in the country’s defense technologies.

…while Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Akbar Miri Nia was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “new anti-aircraft equipment had been integrated into the country's combat system, while previously damaged systems had been refurbished”, strengthening Iran's air defense capabilities, so that “enemy aircraft are now being dealt with much more forcefully”.

Senior spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi added (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Americans deployed every weapon they had set aside for a third world war against Iran, but they did not succeed. One of the enemy's other goals was to completely destroy the Islamic Republic's missile and nuclear capabilities so that Iran would not even be able to defend itself, but this goal was not achieved either. During the imposed war, the process of producing strategic missiles never stopped, and simultaneously with military operations, the production of missiles and drones continued; in such a way that the equipment produced directly entered the operational cycle and replaced the used reserves. Despite all the enemy's advanced information facilities and technologies, the Islamic Republic's missile production centers still remain unknown and their location has not been identified by the enemy. Twenty years of their effort were destroyed in this war. The cost of Resistance is far lower than the cost of surrender to the enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, threatened Iran with bombing of bridges and power stations once again ,in case of new Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz:

Delusional Trump went as far as saying:

Americans are not against the war in Iran. Americans don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. When I talk to working-class American families, they tell me “sir, thank you for not allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon”.

…as quoted by MES (1 and 2), although in reality he is losing support even from his most loyal supporters within the MAGA voters, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a new Politico poll. Of course, this is due to rising inflation, caused by the war and subsequent skyrocketing oil prices, with Brent crude up by 3.7% to $94.40 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) up by 4% to $87.71 a barrel, as per Al Mayadeen, though reports on US casualties are probably having an effect too, with Fars (1 and 2) citing a Associated Press reports on a death toll of 18 troops and over 500 wounded.

Responding to Trump’s latest threats, an Iranian military source told Tasnim that Iran will respond reciprocally to any US attack on civilian infrastructure, adding (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

The Americans must have reached full confidence in the past 10 days that Iran will target wherever it chooses.

…whereas the IRGC issued a statement warning that…

There is no other way to permanently remove the shadow of war from the country than to stand firm and impose a heavy cost. If these responses are not enough and the onslaught continues, we will prepare for a regrettable operation that will be followed by a declaration of public mourning in the US.

…as quoted by Fars (emphasis added), with Al Mayadeen reporting on thousands of Iranians mobilizing from across the country to defend Iran's Gulf islands, such as Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunb islands. The IRGC Navy issued a separate statement warning ships not to stail through alternative routes (source: Fars):

Don't be fooled by the child-killing America!

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Fars.

Responding to Trump’s threats, last night Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Fars - emphasis mine):

The equation of this war is clear: either all or none! In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions.

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted (see also Fars):

…echoed by Iran’s armed forces Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which issued the following statement (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis added):

The criminal and child-killing American rogue president has once again threatened Iran with targeting the country’s infrastructure. If the American threats are implemented, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the export of even a drop of oil, and the oil, gas, electricity and economic infrastructure of the region will be targeted.

In other news, it is worth reporting that a diplomatic incident last weekend has put Iran and France at loggerheads with each other, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr (read one of the three short articles for more detail).

On the other hand, Iran and Pakistan are strengthening their relationship with the planning of a new strategic railway connection project that “could transform regional transportation, strengthen bilateral trade, and improve access to destinations across the region and beyond”, as per IRNA, reporting on a recent meeting between Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Pakistani Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbas in Islamabad (Pakistan).

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that Trump has formally approved a landmark 30-year nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that would provide the kingdom with a civilian nuclear program and potentially open the door to uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ - paywalled, see Al Mayadeen instead), citing US officials. This agreement, if approved by the US Congress, would allow American companies to build uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, but at risk of nuclear proliferation in West Asia and beyond, as pointed out by Robert Einhorn, a former longtime senior State Department official:

The agreement could help revitalize the US nuclear industry, strengthen US-Saudi ties and deny Russia and China a strategically important role in the Saudi nuclear program. But unless it contains adequate constraints, including on enrichment, it could increase nuclear proliferation risks in the Middle East and beyond.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is still bombing the south of the country and, in particular, Barashit in the Bint Jbeil district, the area between the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, Mansouri itself and Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the deployment of the Lebanese Army and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit “in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district, while conducting an engineering survey ahead of residents' return, following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the town”. Despite ongoing strikes across the south of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam dared to say:

This is the beginning of the Israeli withdrawal from our land, and the return of life to the south is a national objective to which the state is committed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, the naval blockade imposed by Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) on Saudi Arabia threatens to stretch the US military even further, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Trump as saying:

If something like that happens, we'll take care of it. We've done that with the Houthis before.

…as if he managed to win a war against the Houthis in the Red Sea in the recent past! In fact, former senior Pentagon official Jason Campbell warned that, should Trump divert US military troops and assets towards Yemen…

You're bifurcating your admittedly fairly robust resources in the region between two active fronts. [Fairly robust? LOL! He must be kidding!]

Similarly, the European Union's ASPIDES naval mission issued a statement warning vessels linked to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Outlaw US Empire against transiting the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden (source: Al Mayadeen).

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry in Sanaa reacted to this statement and others released by several countries against the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) saying:

Would any country in the world, or those sympathetic to the Saudi position, accept what Saudi Arabia has done to Yemen? Would they accept the closure of their airports by Saudi Arabia, the blockade of their ports, and preventing the entry of goods except with Saudi approval? Yemen does not expect anyone to take a positive position, because those who failed the cause of Palestine cannot be expected to stand up for the injustice suffered by Yemen.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following obituaries from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

🔴 The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourned the great revolutionary internationalist fighter Kozo Okamoto (Ahmad Al-Yabani), one of the heroes of the legendary "Al-Lydd" airport operation, who passed away on Thursday, 23/07/2026, in Beirut at the age of 78 following a life of struggle alongside the Palestinian cause. Born in Japan in 1947, Okamoto mastered multiple languages and joined the Japanese Red Army, carrying out the 30/05/1972 "Al-Lydd" airport operation in coordination with the PFLP, which shook the "israeli" entity. He subsequently endured thirteen years in occupation prisons, mostly in solitary confinement, before his release in the 1985 prisoner exchange deal and eventual political asylum in Lebanon in 2000.



The PFLP emphasized that Okamoto was a genuine member of the revolutionary Palestinian body and a symbol of true internationalism who remained steadfast until his last breath, pledging to continue the struggle until the liberation of all Palestine from the river to the sea with Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

🔴 Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades:

—

Kozo Okamoto

"Japanese Ahmad"



One of the heroes of the immortal, heroic Al-Lydd Airport operation.

He passed away on Thursday, 23/07/2026, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut — "the land of honor and dignity."



He traversed a path full of glory and revolution, standing for long years at the forefront of the struggle alongside the Palestinian cause, offering immense sacrifices while holding steadfast to his beliefs until his final moment. Without compromising or yielding, and right up to the final beat of his life, he firmly gripped the blazing flame of his convictions.

From RNN Mirror.

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