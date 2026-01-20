The Outlaw US Empire withdraws from Iraq, as the latter establishes closer ties with Iran

Yes, you read that right: the Outlaw US Empire is withdrawing from Iraq, whose armed forces have now assumed full control of the Ain al-Assad air base in the west of the country, following the withdrawal of US forces and their equipment, as reported by Al Mayadeen last Sunday, 18th January 2026, citing Iraqi officials. This withdrawal was planned well in advance and is part of the joint agreement reached between Washington and Baghdad in 2024, after several drone and rocket attacks launched by Iraqi Resistance factions against foreign military forces, including the Ain al-Assad air base.

This was followed by the announcement of the completion of the International Coalition's withdrawal from Iraq’s official federal areas by the High Military Committee for Ending the Mission of the International Coalition in Iraq (source: Al Mayadeen):

In accordance with the Iraqi government statement issued on 27th September 2024… we proudly announce today the completion of the evacuation of all military bases and command headquarters in official federal areas of Iraq from advisors of the International Coalition to Defeat Daesh in Iraq.

…adding that this marks “the beginning of a bilateral phase focused on defense cooperation”, which…

will focus on activating the memoranda of understanding for military cooperation and developing the capabilities of our armed forces in the areas of equipment, armament, training, exercises, maneuvers, and joint operations. Our armed forces, in all their branches and formations, now possess the will and full capabilities to extend security throughout the entire country. We affirm to the world that Daesh no longer poses a strategic threat and that our forces are fully capable of preventing its re-emergence in Iraq or its infiltration across the borders.

However, it must be said that, although the international coalition will no longer be stationed in federal Iraq, coordination will continue from the airbase in Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to ensure that remaining ISIS elements in Syria do not endanger Iraq’s national security, while joint operations with the Outlaw US Empire “will still be launched from Ain al-Assad Airbase when necessary, in alignment with regional objectives”.

Speaking of ISIS, one of its high-ranking leader, responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of ISIS terrorist operations and for coordinating detachments in both northern Iraq and eastern Syria, was arrested by the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as reported today (Tuesday 20th January 2026) by Al Mayadeen, citing a statement by the PMF, which noted that…

The Iraqi army has high capabilities and sound plans to deal with any security challenge. We will not allow any threat to affect Iraq’s security, including the movements of ISIS elements.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (L) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, Iran welcomed the news of US leaving Iraq. Last Sunday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Tehran and, speaking at a joint conference he stated (source: Al Manar - see also Al Mayadeen):

The withdrawal of US military forces from the Ain al-Asad base and the end of the UNAMI mission are clear indications of the consolidation of independence, stability, and national sovereignty in Iraq. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought a strong and independent Iraq and believes that the country has the necessary capacities to play a key role in regional peace and stability. The regional role of Iraq is on an upward trajectory, and our Iraqi friends have shown that they can play a positive role in dialogue and resolving problems. [Tehran supports] a stable Iraq with independent political sovereignty.

…whereas Fuad Hussein was quoted as saying:

We believe that the security of Iraq and Iran is part of the region’s security. The security of the Iranian people is important to us, just as the security of the region is important.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from Al Masirah .

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, was received also by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two countries (source: Al Masirah - all emphasis mine):

These robust and historical relations have remained stable until today and will remain stable hereafter. The cooperation projects between the two countries are being implemented with seriousness. Our approach… toward Islamic and neighboring countries has been the development and strengthening of communications in all fields by removing the walls of distrust and separation. Just as the Zionist regime recognizes no limits in committing crimes, its agents also escalated violence and brutality to the highest level during the recent events. The actions of the US President in supporting the rioters clearly revealed the nature of this conspiracy and sedition. Naturally, if we, the Islamic Ummah, stand together and with each other, no power will have the ability to threaten us. Harming Iran’s security unacceptable.

Similarly, Fuad Hussein stated:

We consider Iran's security to be our own security, and indeed the security of the region, and any harm to it is unacceptable. The two countries of Iran and Iraq possess a deep history, and throughout history, many have come and gone, but the two nations of Iran and Iraq remain standing.

In a statement on X last Sunday, Pezeshkian also replied to US President Donald J. Trump’s recent statements in response to Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s latest speech (see my previous original article and the post-scriptum at the end of it), warning that “targeting Sayyed Ali Khamenei would constitute an act of war against Iran itself” and a red line, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

If the people of Iran face hardship and difficulties in their lives, one of the main reasons for it is the longstanding enmity and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States government and its allies.

…a statement echoed today by Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Shura Council, which warned that, in case of any harm to the Iranian Supreme Leader, “Islamic scholars could issue a religious decree calling for Jihad and that what it described as ‘soldiers of Islam’ would respond worldwide, as per Al Mayadeen.

Yesterday (Monday 19th January 2026) Pezeshkian announced that the top priority of his government is the improvement of economic condition of Iranian people and the fight against corruption and discrimination, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

After the economic measures taken, we can confidently announce that no corruption will occur in the distribution of cash resources, that all citizens will benefit from support for essential goods, and that the purchasing power of the three lowest income groups will increase.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Al Mayadeen .

In a meeting with the Fuad Hussein last Sunday, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commented on the recent riots in Iran with following remarks (source: Al Masirah - see also Al Mayadeen):

The Zionist regime (Israel) aims to weaken and disintegrate Muslim nations with the purpose of dominating them. They thought that they could conduct a terrorist act from within [Iran] and, after the country was destabilized, launch a military attack from outside.

During a public session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly yesterday, Ghalibaf doubled down, accusing Trump of instigating the unrest, described as “an extension of the American-Israeli aggression against Iran” (referring to the 12-day war) and as “a terrorist war similar to those waged by the ISIL terrorist organization”, even comparing it to the pager bombings in Lebanon in September 2024, as reported by Al Manar and Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iran continues arresting more saboteurs. As reported by Al Mayadeen last Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence identified a 32-member network involved in riots and acts of sabotage in Tehran and other Iranian provinces: 12 key members of this network based in Mashad were arrested, while 13 others were summoned for questioning. Separately, the public prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi province, Hassan Hemmati Far, announced the arrest of 10 individuals accused of attacking and killing people in Mashhad’s Tabarsi Street, 22 ringleaders of riots, 50 individuals accused of vandalism and 38 people accused of committing violent acts against civilians.

Earlier today Iranian security and intelligence forces announced the arrest of “more than 470 individuals across three provinces, identifying them as key agents behind recent violent unrest and terrorist acts linked to foreign-backed networks”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the arrest of 192 armed terrorist by the Intelligence Ministry's provincial office in Khorasan Razavi, while 134 ringleaders and field agents of a USraeli terrorist network were arrested by the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) in the Lorestan province. Additionally, 150 individuals accused of orchestrating riots and other crimes were detained by law enforcement authorities in Zanjan province. As you can see, Iran is clearly cracking down on rioters and foreign intelligence agents.

It is also worth reporting that last Saturday, 17th January 2026, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected recent claims that Iran is preparing pre-emptive strikes against US targets (source: Al Mayadeen):

The United States’ statements and claims that Iran is preparing options to strike American targets in the region are part of its ongoing policy of stirring up tension and unrest.

As I wrote in response to a comment here, in my opinion…

Iran has its guns locked & loaded and the finger on the trigger, ready to shoot as soon as it is attacked, but it will not be the one attacking first. That’s why - I believe - Trump chickened out: he realized that he could not take the Iranians by surprise as Israel did in June 2025, so he postponed the attack, hoping that Iran lowers its guard (as Venezuela did ~2 weeks ago), while amassing more firepower in the region.

Also, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The enemy in the soft war arena has managed to influence a number of individuals in society and distort the facts through its media empire and its knowledge war.

…while Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament, accused the E3 (France, Germany and UK) of directly backing terrorist groups in the recent riots in Iran, stating that “Iranian authorities possess documents proving that Western States transferred funds to terrorist groups tasked with carrying out killings inside Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen. In fact, according to Al Masirah, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence recently arrested two MEK terrorists in a safe house in Tehran and seized documents and confessions revealing that a German-based handler defined their mission and transferred them a significant amount of cryptocurrency to finance the purchase of weapons (including 2 Kalashnikov rifles), the safe house, and other necessities for armed activity.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

This afternoon Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif categorically denied claims circulated by Israeli media alleging that he and former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with figures described as hostile to the Islamic Republic of Iran, such as Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s ousted shah, dismissing such claims as “fabricated and false reports”, with no basis and part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aiming at “sowing division within the country and undermining its security and stability”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is also worth mentioning that the World Economic Forum (WEF) cancelled Araghchi’s planned appearance at the Davos meeting, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting Araghchi’s tweet, which I recommend that you read in full (and watch the video therein, but please mind that it contains graphic violence and disturbing content!):

[UPDATE: Araghchi’s video also embedded below upon request]

Here you can find the report that the Iranian government recently released, showing the killings among the people in recent days caused by the West’s efforts to destabilise the country internally.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, the country remains in a heightened state of alert, expected to last for several weeks, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 13, suggesting the USraeli aggression on Iran is just on hold, as I wrote in my previous original post. According to Israeli Army Radio, cited in another Al Mayadeen article, the attack on Iran has been postponed due to Pentagon officials’ fear of lack of sufficient US firepower in the region to counter the Iranian response, while other Israeli media made fun of Trump with the acronym TACO, i.e. Trump Always Chickens Out.

On the other hand, according to an Axios report cited by Al Mayadeen, it was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, last Wednesday, 14th January 2026, urged Trump to stop the planned military strikes against Iran, due to insufficient Israeli defensive capabilities in case of Iranian retaliation with a barrage of drones and missiles as in the 12-day war. Apparently, Netanyahu even expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the US military plan, arguing that it may not achieve its intended objectives. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s phone call to Trump, warning him of destabilization of the region in case of attack of Iran, also played a role towards to the final decision, according to Axios.

This morning Israeli authorities bulldozed buildings inside the UNRWA headquarters in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), after raising the Israeli flag inside the compound, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accompanied the crews to the headquarters, describing the demolition as a “historic day”. The Israeli Foreign Ministry falsely claimed that…

The compound does not enjoy any immunity and the seizure of this compound by Israeli authorities was carried out in accordance with both Israeli and international law.

…while Aryeh King, Israeli deputy mayor of al-Quds, tweeted the following statement:

I promised that we would kick the Nazi enemy out of Jerusalem. Now it's happening: UNRWA is being kicked out of Jerusalem!

…oblivious to the fact that the real Nazis are not humanitarian agencies that were providing aid to the Palestinians, but the Zionists committing these war crimes and crimes against humanity.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini denounced the “unprecedent attack” in a long post on X:

On a more positive note, Israeli agricultural exports are collapsing due to the expanding international boycott of Israel, proving that BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) can be effective, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing reports by Kan11 and Mondoweiss, according to which demand for Israeli mangos and citrus fruits has declined sharply, while settlers warn of imminent financial collapse, especially in key agricultural hubs like Kibbutz Givat Haim Ichud and Kibbutz Ein Hahoresh, reporting rotting fruit, empty warehouses and unsustainable export losses.

News and updates from Yemen

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) member Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman al-Muharrami - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, a Yemeni Southern Consultative Meeting was held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) last weekend. Major General Abdulrahman al-Muharrami, member of the Saudi Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), stated that “the leaders of southern Yemen are determined to advance a just and sustainable political settlement that safeguards the legitimate rights of the people of South Yemen, reflecting a unified will across various political components and governorates”, adding that “consultations between southern leaders and Saudi officials demonstrated a clear understanding and support for what it described as the just demands of the south, foremost among them a comprehensive political solution that ensures dignity, security, and stability and enables southerners to ‘determine their own future’ and restore a fully ‘sovereign southern state’ without preconditions” and “urging all parties to engage with a high sense of national responsibility and to avoid internal disputes that could weaken southern unity”, as per Al Mayadeen.

At the same time, “secret prisons” operated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the eastern province of Hadhramaut (southern Yemen) were revealed by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted a senior official as saying that the government will take “all necessary measures” against both the UAE and its separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), to “achieve justice for victims. Saudi media also showed “evidence—including photos, documents, and videos—of secret underground detention centers operated by the UAE at key sites such as Al-Rayyan Airport, Al-Dhabba Port, and the Balhaf gas facility”, as per Al Masirah, citing reports according to “the detention sites were constructed beneath strategic installations, some extending up to 15 meters underground and stretching dozens of meters in length” and “designed to evade satellite monitoring and international inspections, while completely isolating detainees from the outside world”.

Nevertheless, the Emirati Ministry of Defense dismissed the allegations made by Yemen’s Hadhramaut governor as “baseless and unsupported by any evidence”, as well as “false and misleading”, stating that “the facilities cited are standard military barracks, operations rooms, and fortified shelters, some of which are located underground, a common feature at airports and military installations worldwide”, as per Al Mayadeen. Similarly, STC spokesperson Anwar al-Tamimi rejected the Saudi claims, stating that the Riyan Airport was used not just by the UAE, but also by Saudi forces and other countries affiliated with the international coalition against terrorism, as reported by Al Mayadeen, adding:

Any force whose presence ended assassination campaigns cannot logically be accused of carrying them out.

…referring to the liberation of Hadhramaut coast from al-Qaeda by the Hadhrami Elite Forces, trained by the UAE, prior to which “the region had witnessed more than 300 assassinations targeting Hadhrami security and military personnel”.

It is also worth mentioning a UN report, cited by Al Mayadeen, according to which Yemen’s humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, with 21 million people requiring humanitarian assistance this year (2026), up from 19.5 million previously, due to economic collapse, erosion of public services including health and education, and ongoing political uncertainty. Julien Harneis, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, was quoted as saying:

We are expecting things to be much worse in 2026. Children are dying and it's going to get worse. For 10 years, the UN and humanitarian organisations were able to improve mortality and improve morbidity… this year, that's not going to be the case.

…adding that the amount of money received the UN for operations in Yemen in 2025 ($680 million) is only 28% of what is required, due to cuts to programs supporting food security, disease prevention and basic healthcare, and warning that infectious diseases, e.g. measles and polio, could spread beyond Yemen’s borders.

Julien Harneis also lamented the worsening conditions of humanitarian personnel, including 73 UN colleagues who have been detained since 2021 by Ansar Allah, which claims that they were using their legal protections as a cover for espionage and that the accelerating collapse of Yemeni health sector is mainly due to sanctions and external restrictions rather than internal governance.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ