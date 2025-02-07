Note to subscribers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles. Although they are both a week or so old, they are still relevant and worth a read. The first gives an optimistic view of the future for Gaza and Palestine; the second may give a possible explanation of what we have been experiencing in the last few days (read carefully the passages I emphasize there).

The first one is an article written by Marcos Feres in Spanish and first published on FePal.com.br on 27th January 2025 and then translated in Italian on InfoPal.it on Thursday 30th January 2025 and republished on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 2nd February 2025. (All emphasis original).

The Palestinian people defy the world and rewrite the history of their Holocaust in Gaza

I write this text still intoxicated by the historical images of one million Palestinians returning to northern Gaza after 479 days of the Palestinian Holocaust and I promise to be brief. There are still many texts to write. However, there is something special and magical about the scenes we witnessed today and here I take the liberty of trying to put into words the emotion that runs through me and that I believe runs through millions of other Palestinians around the world.

The human corridors with Palestinians carrying their belongings remind us, in our memory, of the worst moments in Palestinian history: the Nakba, the catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine between 1947 and 1951, with more than 750,000 Palestinians expelled from their homes. My grandmother was one of them. You can never go back. Then, the Naksa, the setback, when the Zionists “completed the job” and occupied the 22% that had not yet been stolen from historic Palestine. The year is 1967. More than 300,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes, never to return. How many more rounds of massive expulsion of Palestinians, the original population of this land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, have we witnessed in the last almost eighty years?

The ethnic cleansing of Palestine is an ongoing process. Daily. Methodical. For 78 years, Palestinians have been expelled from their ancestral land every day. The Palestinian Holocaust was no different. Over 90% of Gaza's population has been forcibly displaced, multiple times, since 7th October 2023. At least 73% of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians were already Nakba refugees. The final destination was known and publicly declared by the genocidaires in Tel Aviv: Egypt. Tents in the Sinai desert. The world adapting to deal with this genocidal population, transformed once again into refugees to satisfy the supremacist, racist and colonial delusions of this murderous gang calling itself “Israel”.

But not today. For the first time in history, on 27th January 2025, crowds of Palestinians marched, many of them barefoot, but without fleeing their homes. Images that rewrite the Nakba and our collective memory of the expulsion. Palestinians are returning to their homes, albeit reduced to rubble, as 95% of the Palestinian enclave's civil infrastructure has been reduced to dust. But even this does not detract from the image of triumph that defies history and contrasts with the apocalyptic landscape of Gaza, decimated by the Israelis.

During the march for the return of the Palestinians, a cry resounds: “Let us rebuild Gaza even more beautiful than before!” The US, British and German bombs that “Israel” has dropped by the tonne on the Palestinian enclave may destroy the concrete, but they cannot break the spirit and unwavering perseverance of the Palestinian people. The Palestinians are acutely aware of what they will find in the north: rubble, devastation, corpses. The smell of Gaza is the smell of bodies begging for alms for months in the ruins of what were once lively towns and villages. Nevertheless, these Palestinians return home with smiles on their faces, rejoicing and singing because they have honoured the eternal promise made to our ancestors: they would not allow history to repeat itself. They have remained on earth and from there they shout to the world: “We will not go away”.

This threat is not yet over, quite the contrary. Just yesterday [Thursday 26th January 2025], Donald Trump once again laid out the plan of the extermination consortium now led by him and Netanyahu: “Erase everything”, referring to Gaza. Send millions of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. The Palestinian Holocaust continues and there is no time to let our guard down. It remains to be seen whether the world will stand idly by and allow such an atrocity, in the same way it has stood idly by and watched the annihilation of the Palestinians for more than 15 months.

I prefer to believe that 27th January 2025 will go down in history as the beginning of the subversion of the Nakba, the irreversible process of the return of millions of Palestinians, from the refugee camps, the diaspora, and from all corners of the world to their ancestral land. Of the liberation of Palestine. From the river to the sea, from Gaza to Galilee. That Nakba, the Catastrophe, will become al-Awda, the Return. That Gaza will be the graveyard of the colonial project with the fancy name “Israel” and of the degenerate supremacist, genocidal and racist illusions of the greatest criminals humanity has ever known: the Zionists.

Finally, an emblematic curiosity (or irony?): 27th January also marks another historical event, the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest extermination camp under Nazi rule, by Soviet forces in 1945. Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Euro-Jewish). Exactly 80 years later, 27th January also becomes the day of the liberation of northern Gaza, the largest extermination camp in history. Among coincidences, there is one big difference. In the Palestinian Holocaust, unlike World War II, when the world united to stop Nazism, the Palestinians fought alone, not only against “Israel”, but against the world's greatest powers. The Palestinians defied the world and rewrote history with blood and tears. And now, is the world ready to bring justice to the Palestinian people?

The second article was first published on PiccoleNote.it on Thursday 30th January 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 3rd February 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Trump and the forcing on Netanyahu for the ceasefire

Trump's Middle East envoy meets the PLO secretary and tells him that they will have to manage Gaza. Then, after overseeing the Strip, he meets Netanyahu.

Hamas frees eight hostages, three Israelis and five Thais (admittedly, rather ignored). Tel Aviv in turn frees 110 prisoners, 30 of whom are children (sic), after a little mystery caused by the irritation of the Israelis at the manner in which their citizens were freed - because Hamas celebrated the event as a victory -, an anger that led to a halt, fortunately momentary, to the release of the Palestinian prisoners.

The fragile truce, though shaky, continues along the established tracks. The fragility remains, which risks precipitating the situation in the next phase, when the exchange of prisoners should march in parallel with the negotiations on the Israeli withdrawal and the future of Gaza.

Trump's pressure on Netanyahu

“The Trump administration is working to prepare the ground for the important negotiations that will begin next week on the second phase of the hostage deal”, writes Jonathan Lis in Haaretz in an article reporting on the meeting between the Trump administration's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Netanyahu yesterday [Wednesday 29th January 2025].

“The Americans want to make sure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues the talks despite the political implications this could have for his government [Bezalel Smotrich's ultra-right party could leave the coalition ed.], and that he acts so that the release of all the hostages is achieved, the ceasefire continues and [the Israeli army] withdraws from the Gaza Strip”.

“Evidence of American pressure on Israel to pursue the second phase of the hostage deal can be seen in statements from Trump's special envoy for the hostage issue, Adam Boehler, to Channel 12 News”.

To the Israeli channel Boehler stated that “his role is to do everything possible to support Trump's words and free all hostages”.

“In addition to the firm messages coming from the Trump administration behind closed doors, Trump has taken a public stance aimed at bringing Netanyahu closer and increasing cooperation between the two”. Hence the Israeli premier's invitation to Washington, which was another theme of the talks between Witkoff and Netanyahu.

Before meeting Netanyahu, Witkoff travelled to Saudi Arabia, which has a not insignificant role in what is happening, and then went to Gaza to closely monitor the progress of the ceasefire so that it would not collapse.

Witkoff: the PLO in Gaza

Of great interest is what The Cradle reports: “During his stay in the capital Riyadh, the [US] envoy also met with Hussein al-Sheikh, the most important advisor to Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas and Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)”.

Witkoff told the latter “that the US administration wants the Palestinian National Authority to return to running the Gaza Strip”, as Sky News Arabia reported.

The Cradle goes on to recall how Hamas expelled the PLO from Gaza after the 2005 elections (forgetting that this was after an attempted coup by al Fatah, supported by the US and Israel, to overturn the outcome of the elections that had handed power to Hamas, see PiccoleNote [in Italian]).

In addition, The Cradle recalls how Hamas and the PLO in the course of the war have drawn closer together with a view to a joint management of the Strip, a rapprochement indeed complicated by the fact that in the West Bank the PLO security forces actively collaborate with Israeli soldiers against Palestinian militias.

The Cradle does not specify, but the rapprochement between Hamas and the PLO took place in China, a not insignificant detail in this complicated puzzle. Also important is a further mention by The Cradle, when it recalls the statements by the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on 22nd January [2025]: “We hope to see the Palestinian National Authority return to Gaza. We hope to see a government that really addresses the problems of the people there. And there is still a long way to go with Gaza and the destruction”. Qatar, the host country of the Hamas-Israel negotiations, plays a leading role in this affair.

US contradictions and Israeli bots

Netanyahu has so far rejected the prospect of the PLO running Gaza's future, but it is indicative that Witkoff has raised it with Hussein al-Sheikh. It is unlikely that this, assuming it happens, would exclude Hamas from government altogether, since its militiamen, after the fighting ended, emerged from the tunnels and rubble in an unexpected show of strength.

As one can see, all this - and in particular Witkoff's statements - clashes with Trump's public words, which said and reiterated that Egypt and Jordan should take charge of the Palestinians in the Strip.

There is so much confusion, nor could it be otherwise, both because the Middle East puzzle has literally gone mad during Blinken's tragic tenure at the US State Department, and because of the Trump administration's contradictions, fuelled by the president's extemporaneous statements, on which it is interesting to read what Alon Pinkas writes in Haaretz, who explains how the tycoon lent to politics often contradicts himself from one day to the next.

In fact, rather than the extemporaneous declarations, too often instrumental to hushed-up intentions, it is necessary to stand by the practice of the American president. And, to date, according to the facts, if the ceasefire holds, it is thanks to his pressure (tomorrow we will see).

Let's end on a colourful note, mentioning an article by Omer Benjacob in Haaretz that reveals how one of the many AI bots set up by Israel to spread pro-Israeli messages on social networks has gone mad, turning against its masters and starting to post messages in favour of the Palestinians and against the “immense suffering” inflicted in Gaza, posts that are even published on the official website of the Israeli government...

This highlights both Tel Aviv's efforts to support Hasbara - Israel's aggressive propaganda - and the precarious reliability of artificial intelligence. In this particular case, such precariousness appears to be of surreal irony.