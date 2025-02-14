Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article published two days ago, Wednesday 12th February 2025.

The Palestinians need the Oasis Plan, not a riviera, and so do the Israelis

By now the world is well aware of the unlikely proposal made by Donald Trump on 4th February [2025], in a joint press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He declared that the US would “take control of the Gaza Strip” and rebuild it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Trump preceded his announcement by talking about why and how the 1.8 million Palestinians now living in Gaza will move to other countries, such as Egypt and Jordan, to which he then added Indonesia. He also said, in typical Trump style, that the US could acquire “long-term ownership” of the Gaza Strip. This would obviously be a total violation of international law and human rights conventions, as well as being unjust and unworkable. But like any major crisis, this one presents an unprecedented opportunity. A day after Trump's first shock announcement, his national security adviser Mike Waltz said that if people “don't like Mr Trump's solutions”, they should come up with “better alternatives”. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche pointed out at the International Peace Coalition meeting on 7th February [2025]: then let's see the cards and put the “Oasis Plan” on the agenda. “I think the outrage that has been created should be taken as a source of energy to make sure that Mike Waltz, President Trump and all those who want to know, know that there really is a better solution out there” she said. Cairo is planning a major conference on the reconstruction of Gaza in the coming weeks, and a UN conference on the two-state solution will be held in New York in June [2025].

The Oasis Plan is a huge economic development project not only for Palestine and Israel, but for the entire region, where water is scarce everywhere. It will introduce a new dynamic in the entire South West Asian region, to find a way out of the dead end into which all other plans have led in the past. The Emirates have already achieved impressive results in turning arid lands into green havens, though not always for the best reasons, and so has Israel. China, of course, has transformed a territory the size of Germany, in the northeast of the country, into fruitful farmland and forests. Egypt is another example of the necessary approach. In December 2024, NASA published satellite photos showing the success of the New Delta project in Egypt to create farmland. This project, one of many in different parts of the country, aims to convert some 9,240 square kilometres of barren land west of the Nile Delta into productive farmland. And it is working.

NASA photos show rectangles and green circles of irrigated fields https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/153752/a-new-delta-in-the-desert. The water comes from underground aquifers, a canal flowing from the Rosetta branch of the Nile and treated wastewater from Alexandria.

The Oasis Plan looks good on paper and may even be feasible. The only problem is that its proposal will probably fall on deaf ears.

The second article that follows was published yesterday, Thursday 13th February 2025.

The future will not be determined by Washington or Brussels

Seen from the transatlantic region, the last few weeks have been tumultuous indeed, full of uncertainties and tremors, seemingly emanating from the White House. In this situation, one must not lose sight of the underlying dynamic driving these developments, namely the collapse of the Western-dominated power structures and financial system and the rise of the “Global Majority” of the world's population, which is demanding a more just economic order. What such an order should be based on, the Schiller Institute has proposed in the form of “Ten Principles of a New Security and Development Architecture”.

The key question now is which direction the United States will take. For the time being, this has not yet been defined, as evidenced by Donald Trump's provocations. Crucial meetings, both between Trump and Chinese President Xi and with Russian President Putin, are expected in the near future and will be decisive for the evolution of the strategic situation. According to persistent but unconfirmed reports [these have now been confirmed by both parties], Trump and Putin have already spoken by phone, which is already more promising than the Biden administration's refusal to pick up the phone.

Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz is in Europe this week to discuss, among other topics, how to end the war in Ukraine and will attend the Munich Security Conference from 14-16 February. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, will also be in Munich. From the EU itself, there is no indication that the core member states will push for negotiations, as they are more focused on consolidating the symbiosis between the EU and NATO and increasing defence budgets.

Other developments are much more worrying, the most dramatic being in Gaza. How phase two of the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas will take place remains to be seen. Trump's “real estate” proposal has prompted rises in the ranks and cautious diplomatic overtures from various Arab leaders. The Egyptian government will hold an emergency summit on Palestine by the end of the month.

This tragic situation has created an openness in many quarters towards the “Oasis Plan” approach, first promoted by Lyndon LaRouche in 1975 and taken up by the Schiller Institute in the face of the current crisis. The Oasis Plan will be one of the main themes of two conferences the Schiller Institute will hold in the spring, one in Europe and another in the New York area.